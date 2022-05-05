DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds 2019

Acquires Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

Expects Full Year 2022 Hotel Revenues to Meet or Exceed 2019

Common Dividend Expected to Resume in 2022

BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Income: Net income was $10.1 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.04 .

Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $197.3 million , a 128.1% increase over 2021 and a 4.4% decline from 2019.

Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $155.76 , a 122.3% increase over 2021 and a 3.5% decline from 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $51.1 million , which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 0.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $44.9 million .

Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $30.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.14 .

Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon, Florida for $63.0 million on January 6, 2022 .

Hotel Brand Conversions: The Company completed the rebrandings of the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel and the Bethesda Marriott Suites as the Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda during the first quarter of 2022.

Corporate Debt Covenant Compliance: The Company is in compliance with all of the original financial covenants under its credit agreements as of March 31, 2022 , and expects to exit the covenant waiver restrictions as of the second quarter of 2022.

Recent Developments

Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million on April 1, 2022 .

Common Dividend: The Company expects to recommence the quarterly dividend on its common shares beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

April Comparable RevPAR: April Comparable RevPAR was $211.48 , a 4.8% increase over 2019.

"Demand at our hotels is rapidly accelerating and powered our first quarter Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA to exceed 2019. Impressively, we now expect our full year 2022 Comparable Revenues to meet or exceed 2019," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "We are benefiting from a one-two punch in portfolio composition with the resort portfolio achieving new highs from strong leisure demand and the urban portfolio benefiting from the more recent recovery in group and business travel demand. Our carefully crafted portfolio composition, market share gains and numerous repositionings are expected to power DiamondRock to achieve new levels of profitability in 2023 and 2024."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 279.09 $ 236.48 $ 223.66

18.0 % 24.8 % Occupancy 55.8% 29.6% 72.2%

26.2 % (16.4)% RevPAR $ 155.76 $ 70.08 $ 161.44

122.3% (3.5)% Total RevPAR $ 231.84 $ 101.74 $ 242.88

127.9% (4.5)% Revenues $ 197.3 $ 86.5 $ 206.4

128.1% (4.4)% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 51.1 $ 2.2 $ 51.0

2222.7% 0.2% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.92% 2.49% 24.70%

2,343 bps 122 bps Available Rooms 850,842 850,500 849,674

342 1,168













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 196.8 $ 72.9 $ 202.4

170.0% (2.8)% Net income (loss) $ 10.1 $ (171.6) $ 9.0

105.9% 12.2% Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.04 $ (0.82) $ 0.04

104.9% — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.9 $ (9.6) $ 49.2

567.7% (8.7)% Adjusted FFO $ 30.9 $ (24.9) $ 41.9

224.1% (26.3)% Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.14 $ (0.12) $ 0.21

216.7% (33.3)%





(1) The amounts for all periods presented include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio owned as of March 31, 2022:



January

2022

February

2022

March

2022

Preliminary

April 2022 (1)



Number of Hotels 33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms 9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

Occupancy 41.3%

57.9%

68.4%

72.3%

ADR $245.13

$283.49

$296.22

$292.68

RevPAR $101.19

$164.25

$202.67

$211.48

Total RevPAR $154.77

$242.91

$298.92

$303.87

2022 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (2,216) bps

(1,633) bps

(1,062) bps

(895) bps

ADR Rate % change 20.6%

29.1%

21.7%

17.9%

RevPAR % change (21.5)%

0.7%

5.3%

4.8%

Total RevPAR % change (22.2)%

(2.3)%

6.1%

4.2%







(1) April 2022 preliminary results do not include the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort that was purchased on April 1, 2022 .

Hotel Acquisitions

On January 6, 2022, the Company acquired Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon, Florida for $63.0 million. This 103-unit luxury beachfront resort has a total of 231 bedrooms in 87 two-bedroom and three-bedroom beach houses, as well as 16 tropical garden guest rooms. The purchase price represented an 11.6% yield on 2021 hotel net operating income.

On April 1, 2022, the Company acquired the 96-room Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million ($367,700 per key) in an off-market transaction. Upon acquisition, the Company engaged HEI Hotels & Resorts to operate the lifestyle resort in order to combine operations and realize synergies with its nearby Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort & Spa.

Loan Amendments

On February 4, 2022, the Company further amended the credit agreements for its $400 million revolving credit facility and $400 million in unsecured term loans to extend the waiver period for the testing of financial covenants from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, unless terminated early at the Company's option. The amendments also extend the modification of certain financial covenants, once quarterly testing resumes, to June 30, 2023. The Company achieved compliance with all of the original financial covenants under its credit agreements as of March 31, 2022 and expects to exit the covenant waiver restrictions as of the second quarter of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $11.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company continues to expects to spend approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2021. Significant projects in 2022 include the following:

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 and successfully rebranded the hotel as Hotel Clio.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company plans to complete a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning this year of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel. The new rooftop will be named The Eden and will offer an extraordinary food and beverage experience.

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property to be completed in mid-2023.

Orchards Inn Sedona: The Company expects to commence the first phase of an upgrade renovation of the resort in late-2022. The two-phase renovation, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will reposition the resort as The Cliffs at L'Auberge.

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company is working with Hilton Worldwide to potentially rebrand the hotel as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and include a new restaurant concept by a James Beard nominated local chef.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with liquidity of $352.5 million, comprised of $41.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $110.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $200.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $576.6 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $200.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2022. This dividend was paid on March 31, 2022. The Company expects to recommence the quarterly dividend on its common shares beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial 844-287-6622 (for domestic callers) or 530-379-4559 (for international callers). The participant passcode is 6492039. A live webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com or www.earnings.com . For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through May 13, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 6492039. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website for one week.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with over 9,500 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the Company's indebtedness and its ability to obtain covenant waivers on its credit agreements for its senior unsecured credit facility and unsecured term loans; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,659,123

$ 2,651,444 Right-of-use assets 97,067

100,212 Restricted cash 38,882

36,887 Due from hotel managers 154,199

120,671 Prepaid and other assets 98,375

17,472 Cash and cash equivalents 41,581

38,620 Total assets $ 3,089,227

$ 2,965,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 574,909

$ 578,651 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,668

398,572 Senior unsecured credit facility 200,000

90,000 Total debt 1,173,577

1,067,223







Lease liabilities 109,149

108,605 Deferred rent 61,955

60,800 Due to hotel managers 102,879

85,493 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 62,313

62,780 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 41,331

51,238 Deferred income related to key money, net 9,103

8,203 Total liabilities 1,560,307

1,444,342 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,861,105

and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 2,109

2,107 Additional paid-in capital 2,294,129

2,293,990 Deficit (773,357)

(780,931) Total stockholders' equity 1,522,929

1,515,214 Noncontrolling interests 5,991

5,750 Total equity 1,528,920

1,520,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,089,227

$ 2,965,306

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Rooms $ 132,170

$ 50,412 Food and beverage 45,748

13,925 Other 18,915

8,600 Total revenues 196,833

72,937 Operating Expenses:





Rooms 33,830

13,828 Food and beverage 33,221

11,561 Management fees 4,020

1,119 Franchise fees 5,810

2,447 Other hotel expenses 70,509

48,935 Depreciation and amortization 26,655

26,962 Impairment losses 2,843

122,552 Corporate expenses 6,033

7,159 Business interruption insurance income (499)

— Total operating expenses, net 182,422

234,563







Interest and other expense (income), net 286

(156) Interest expense 4,119

8,484 Total other expenses, net 4,405

8,328 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,006

(169,954) Income tax benefit (expense) 54

(1,613) Net income (loss) 10,060

(171,567) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (32)

720 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 10,028

(170,847) Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,574

$ (173,301) Earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.04

$ (0.82) Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.82)







Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic 212,491,561

211,671,581 Diluted 213,150,818

211,671,581

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Other Items : From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 10,060

$ (171,567)

$ 8,980 Interest expense 4,119

8,484

11,662 Income tax (benefit) expense (54)

1,613

(3,849) Real estate related depreciation and amortization 26,655

26,962

28,996 EBITDA 40,780

(134,508)

45,789 Impairment losses 2,843

122,552

— EBITDAre 43,623

(11,956)

45,789 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,568

1,672

1,715 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

575

1,367 Hotel manager transition items 249

128

297 Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

— Severance costs (2) (532)

10

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,908

$ (9,571)

$ 49,168





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the

consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 10,060

$ (171,567)

$ 8,980 Interest expense 4,119

8,484

11,662 Income tax (benefit) expense (54)

1,613

(3,849) Real estate related depreciation and amortization 26,655

26,962

28,996 EBITDA 40,780

(134,508)

45,789 Corporate expenses 6,033

7,159

7,064 Interest and other expense (income), net 286

(156)

(303) Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

575

1,367 Impairment losses 2,843

122,552

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

— Hotel EBITDA 49,942

(4,378)

53,917 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,568

1,672

1,715 Hotel manager transition items 249

128

297 Severance costs (2) (532)

10

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,227

$ (2,568)

$ 55,929





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at

Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the

consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2019 Net (loss) income $ 10,060

$ (171,567)

$ 8,980 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 26,655

26,962

28,996 Impairment losses, net of tax 2,843

122,552

— FFO 39,558

(22,053)

37,976 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 37,104

(24,507)

37,976 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,568

1,672

1,715 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

575

1,367 Hotel manager transition items 249

128

297 Severance costs (2) (532)

10

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (7,502)

(2,731)

572 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 30,887

$ (24,853)

$ 41,927 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.14

$ (0.12)

$ 0.21





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated

statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 196,833

$ 72,937

$ 202,375 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 430

13,639

15,260 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

(42)

(11,265) Comparable Revenues $ 197,263

$ 86,534

$ 206,370











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,227

$ (2,568)

$ 55,929 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) (106)

1,501

2,966 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

3,223

(7,920) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,121

$ 2,156

$ 50,975











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.03%

(3.52)%

27.64% Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.92%

2.49%

24.70%





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 223.66 $ 252.68 $ 239.39 $ 242.68 $ 240.10 Occupancy 72.2% 82.4% 81.2% 75.2% 77.8% RevPAR $ 161.44 $ 208.24 $ 194.40 $ 182.52 $ 186.73 Total RevPAR $ 242.88 $ 302.81 $ 274.93 $ 265.26 $ 271.55 Revenues (in thousands) $ 206,370 $ 260,230 $ 238,977 $ 230,571 $ 936,148 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 50,975 $ 89,310 $ 72,411 $ 65,196 $ 277,892 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.70% 34.32% 30.30% 28.28% 29.68% Available Rooms 849,674 859,374 869,216 869,216 3,447,480



Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 Quarter 4, 2021 Full Year 2021 ADR $ 236.48 $ 241.35 $ 249.83 $ 265.54 $ 250.62 Occupancy 29.6% 49.3% 65.4% 61.2% 51.5% RevPAR $ 70.08 $ 119.00 $ 163.45 $ 162.47 $ 129.10 Total RevPAR $ 101.74 $ 171.53 $ 228.71 $ 233.25 $ 184.30 Revenues (in thousands) $ 86,534 $ 147,537 $ 198,885 $ 202,826 $ 635,782 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 2,156 $ 35,956 $ 53,472 $ 45,017 $ 136,601 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.49% 24.37% 26.89% 22.19% 21.49% Available Rooms 850,500 860,103 869,584 869,584 3,449,771



Quarter 1, 2022 ADR $ 279.09 Occupancy 55.8% RevPAR $ 155.76 Total RevPAR $ 231.84 Revenues (in thousands) $ 197,263 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 51,121 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.92% Available Rooms 850,842

Market Capitalization as of March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at March 31, 2022 closing price of $10.10/share)

$ 2,171,120 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,176,570 Cash and cash equivalents

(41,581) Total enterprise value

$ 3,425,109 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,861 Operating partnership units

775 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,397 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,929 Combined shares and units

214,962

Debt Summary as of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate as of

March 31, 2022

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

LIBOR + 3.25 (1)

Variable

43,120

January 2023 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99%

Fixed

55,299

January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

3.96%

Fixed

25,413

April 2023 Westin San Diego Bayview

3.94%

Fixed

58,166

April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40%

Fixed

77,445

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66%

Fixed

76,992

May 2025 Hotel Clio

4.33%

Fixed

58,456

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36%

Fixed

181,679

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,661)



Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs









574,909





















Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (2)

Variable

350,000

July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (3)

Fixed

50,000

October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,332)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs





398,668





















Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 2.55% (4)

Variable

200,000

July 2023 (5)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,173,577



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

4.25%











Total weighted-average interest rate

3.78%

















(1) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%. (2) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (4) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (5) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number of

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

January

2022 January

2021 B/(W) 2021

January

2022 January

2021 B/(W) 2021

January

2022 January

2021 B/(W) 2021

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 245.13 $ 204.81 19.7%

41.3% 22.0% 19.3%

$ 101.19 $ 45.07 124.5%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 379.78 $ 273.90 38.7%

54.3% 39.6% 14.7%

$ 206.10 $ 108.58 89.8%



Number of

Rooms January

2022 January

2019 B/(W) 2019

January

2022 January

2019 B/(W) 2019

January

2022 January

2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 245.13 $ 203.19 20.6%

41.3% 63.4% (22.1)%

$ 101.19 $ 128.90 (21.5)%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 379.78 $ 263.16 44.3%

54.3% 69.3% (15.0)%

$ 206.10 $ 182.35 13.0%



Number of

Rooms February

2022 February

2021 B/(W) 2021

February

2022 February

2021 B/(W) 2021

February

2022 February

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 283.49 $ 230.39 23.0%

57.9% 29.8% 28.1%

$ 164.25 $ 68.72 139.0%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 475.48 $ 323.23 47.1%

70.9% 52.7% 18.2%

$ 337.13 $ 170.46 97.8%



Number of

Rooms February

2022 February

2019 B/(W) 2019

February

2022 February

2019 B/(W) 2019

February

2022 February

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 283.49 $ 219.64 29.1%

57.9% 74.3% (16.4)%

$ 164.25 $ 163.12 0.7%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 475.48 $ 303.51 56.7%

70.9% 80.1% (9.2)%

$ 337.13 $ 243.10 38.7%



Number of

Rooms March

2022 March

2021 B/(W) 2021

March

2022 March

2021 B/(W) 2021

March

2022 March

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 296.22 $ 259.69 14.1%

68.4% 37.1% 31.3%

$ 202.67 $ 96.32 110.4%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 475.15 $ 383.61 23.9%

77.8% 63.0% 14.8%

$ 369.65 $ 241.75 52.9%



Number of

Rooms March

2022 March

2019 B/(W) 2019

March

2022 March

2019 B/(W) 2019

March

2022 March

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 296.22 $ 243.50 21.7%

68.4% 79.0% (10.6)%

$ 202.67 $ 192.46 5.3%

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 475.15 $ 322.87 47.2%

77.8% 83.1% (5.3)%

$ 369.65 $ 268.31 37.8%





(1) All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021, Tranquility Bay acquired in 2022 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.































Operating Statistics – First Quarter

Number of

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 141.87 $ 94.37 50.3%

41.6% 22.9% 18.7%

$ 59.03 $ 21.61 173.2% Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 244.94 $ — 100.0%

49.6% —% 49.6%

$ 121.61 $ — 100.0% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 683.10 $ 547.30 24.8%

44.6% 19.3% 25.3%

$ 304.93 $ 105.82 188.2% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 168.57 $ 148.58 13.5%

27.4% 0.2% 27.2%

$ 46.13 $ 0.35 13,080.0% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 151.12 $ 94.11 60.6%

60.0% 35.7% 24.3%

$ 90.65 $ 33.60 169.8% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 161.28 $ — 100.0%

82.9% —% 82.9%

$ 133.69 $ — 100.0% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 199.77 $ 126.21 58.3%

63.6% 67.0% (3.4)%

$ 127.03 $ 84.54 50.3% Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 113.40 $ 105.58 7.4%

26.4% 18.5% 7.9%

$ 29.97 $ 19.49 53.8% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 411.65 $ 261.53 57.4%

93.8% 90.8% 3.0%

$ 386.07 $ 237.49 62.6% Henderson Beach Resort 216 $ 411.26 $ 328.98 25.0%

44.3% 45.3% (1.0)%

$ 182.13 $ 149.14 22.1% Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 511.93 $ 304.75 68.0%

60.6% 73.6% (13.0)%

$ 310.39 $ 224.22 38.4% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 174.41 $ 106.46 63.8%

63.0% 21.2% 41.8%

$ 109.95 $ 22.60 386.5% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 157.63 $ 114.95 37.1%

58.6% 32.7% 25.9%

$ 92.30 $ 37.63 145.3% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 162.46 $ — 100.0%

77.8% —% 77.8%

$ 126.40 $ — 100.0% Hotel Clio 199 $ 258.96 $ 200.92 28.9%

62.4% 39.4% 23.0%

$ 161.68 $ 79.12 104.3% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 189.44 $ 128.42 47.5%

53.4% 15.2% 38.2%

$ 101.10 $ 19.52 417.9% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 247.83 $ 147.96 67.5%

76.8% 49.8% 27.0%

$ 190.39 $ 73.63 158.6% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 297.03 $ 229.94 29.2%

71.8% 43.4% 28.4%

$ 213.36 $ 99.69 114.0% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,046.12 $ 716.68 46.0%

68.5% 80.8% (12.3)%

$ 716.30 $ 578.77 23.8% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 579.43 $ 347.09 66.9%

92.0% 83.2% 8.8%

$ 532.94 $ 288.93 84.5% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 309.21 $ 253.24 22.1%

63.7% 62.2% 1.5%

$ 196.91 $ 157.61 24.9% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 311.69 $ 214.87 45.1%

80.3% 56.8% 23.5%

$ 250.35 $ 122.12 105.0% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.07 $ 108.20 62.7%

49.0% 30.5% 18.5%

$ 86.21 $ 33.00 161.2% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 213.18 $ 191.04 11.6%

58.2% 23.5% 34.7%

$ 124.11 $ 44.84 176.8% The Hythe Vail 344 $ 663.43 $ 373.06 77.8%

67.0% 73.6% (6.6)%

$ 444.73 $ 274.74 61.9% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 408.90 $ 338.05 21.0%

46.5% 49.5% (3.0)%

$ 189.99 $ 167.37 13.5% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 367.07 $ 216.11 69.9%

48.0% 27.7% 20.3%

$ 176.30 $ 59.82 194.7% Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1) 103 $ 947.75 $ 681.11 39.1%

83.3% 89.6% (6.3)%

$ 789.49 $ 609.99 29.4% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 194.05 $ 119.58 62.3%

53.7% 15.0% 38.7%

$ 104.27 $ 17.91 482.2% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 336.96 $ 255.18 32.0%

87.7% 55.9% 31.8%

$ 295.38 $ 142.74 106.9% Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 175.00 $ 141.50 23.7%

53.0% 22.0% 31.0%

$ 92.81 $ 31.06 198.8% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 175.98 $ 150.94 16.6%

35.2% 8.8% 26.4%

$ 62.02 $ 13.23 368.8% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 194.19 $ 136.41 42.4%

64.3% 34.9% 29.4%

$ 124.90 $ 47.54 162.7% Comparable Total (2) 9,454 $ 279.09 $ 236.48 18.0%

55.8% 29.6% 26.2%

$ 155.76 $ 70.08 122.3%



























(1) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and January 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of Tranquility Bay, the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.



Operating Statistics – First Quarter

Number of

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

1Q 2022 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

1Q 2022 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

1Q 2022 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 141.87 $ 177.33 (20.0)%

41.6% 70.5% (28.9)%

$ 59.03 $ 124.93 (52.7)% Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 244.94 $ 238.23 2.8%

49.6% 82.4% (32.8)%

$ 121.61 $ 196.37 (38.1)% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 683.10 $ 437.76 56.0%

44.6% 63.4% (18.8)%

$ 304.93 $ 277.38 9.9% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 168.57 $ 158.35 6.5%

27.4% 51.7% (24.3)%

$ 46.13 $ 81.79 (43.6)% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 151.12 $ 171.92 (12.1)%

60.0% 73.3% (13.3)%

$ 90.65 $ 126.00 (28.1)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 161.28 $ 212.18 (24.0)%

82.9% 77.4% 5.5%

$ 133.69 $ 164.30 (18.6)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 199.77 $ 190.02 5.1%

63.6% 92.0% (28.4)%

$ 127.03 $ 174.85 (27.3)% Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 113.40 $ 172.21 (34.2)%

26.4% 65.3% (38.9)%

$ 29.97 $ 112.46 (73.4)% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 411.65 $ 254.41 61.8%

93.8% 94.7% (0.9)%

$ 386.07 $ 240.94 60.2% Henderson Beach Resort 216 $ 411.26 $ 253.18 62.4%

44.3% 39.0% 5.3%

$ 182.13 $ 98.85 84.2% Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 511.93 $ 350.71 46.0%

60.6% 52.3% 8.3%

$ 310.39 $ 183.47 69.2% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 174.41 $ 197.84 (11.8)%

63.0% 83.5% (20.5)%

$ 109.95 $ 165.25 (33.5)% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 157.63 $ 130.74 20.6%

58.6% 70.7% (12.1)%

$ 92.30 $ 92.39 (0.1)% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 162.46 $ 181.10 (10.3)%

77.8% 98.0% (20.2)%

$ 126.40 $ 177.48 (28.8)% Hotel Clio 199 $ 258.96 $ 240.96 7.5%

62.4% 46.5% 15.9%

$ 161.68 $ 112.09 44.2% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 189.44 $ 247.10 (23.3)%

53.4% 57.5% (4.1)%

$ 101.10 $ 142.06 (28.8)% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 247.83 $ 233.06 6.3%

76.8% 88.2% (11.4)%

$ 190.39 $ 205.66 (7.4)% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 297.03 $ 236.80 25.4%

71.8% 75.3% (3.5)%

$ 213.36 $ 178.23 19.7% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,046.12 $ 575.73 81.7%

68.5% 80.4% (11.9)%

$ 716.30 $ 462.91 54.7% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 579.43 $ 310.04 86.9%

92.0% 94.1% (2.1)%

$ 532.94 $ 291.63 82.7% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 309.21 $ 255.22 21.2%

63.7% 73.9% (10.2)%

$ 196.91 $ 188.58 4.4% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 311.69 $ 236.72 31.7%

80.3% 83.8% (3.5)%

$ 250.35 $ 198.44 26.2% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.07 $ 173.62 1.4%

49.0% 59.2% (10.2)%

$ 86.21 $ 102.73 (16.1)% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 213.18 $ 188.98 12.8%

58.2% 70.4% (12.2)%

$ 124.11 $ 133.05 (6.7)% The Hythe Vail 344 $ 663.43 $ 440.49 50.6%

67.0% 82.4% (15.4)%

$ 444.73 $ 362.79 22.6% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 408.90 $ 275.79 48.3%

46.5% 53.0% (6.5)%

$ 189.99 $ 146.21 29.9% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 367.07 $ 233.68 57.1%

48.0% 61.5% (13.5)%

$ 176.30 $ 143.63 22.7% Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1) 103 $ 947.75 $ 499.30 89.8%

83.3% 91.6% (8.3)%

$ 789.49 $ 457.41 72.6% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 194.05 $ 202.24 (4.0)%

53.7% 65.5% (11.8)%

$ 104.27 $ 132.39 (21.2)% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 336.96 $ 254.27 32.5%

87.7% 95.5% (7.8)%

$ 295.38 $ 242.76 21.7% Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 175.00 $ 189.85 (7.8)%

53.0% 77.5% (24.5)%

$ 92.81 $ 147.20 (36.9)% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 175.98 $ 201.14 (12.5)%

35.2% 77.5% (42.3)%

$ 62.02 $ 155.88 (60.2)% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 194.19 $ 188.12 3.2%

64.3% 79.4% (15.1)%

$ 124.90 $ 149.42 (16.4)% Comparable Total (2) 9,454 $ 279.09 $ 223.66 24.8%

55.8% 72.2% (16.4)%

$ 155.76 $ 161.44 (3.5)%































(1) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and January 6, 2019 to March 31, 2019. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of Tranquility Bay, the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.











































Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2022











Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

90 $ 2,468

$ 279 $ 370 $ — $ — $ 649 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

90 $ 3,049

$ 75 $ 820 $ — $ 6 $ 901 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

90 $ 9,635

$ 1,032 $ 1,826 $ — $ 94 $ 2,952 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

90 $ 8,606

$ (6,202) $ 3,993 $ 6 $ (397) $ (2,600) Courtyard Denver Downtown

90 $ 1,733

$ 182 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 559 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

90 $ 2,349

$ (1,175) $ 330 $ — $ 253 $ (592) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

90 $ 3,840

$ (2,273) $ 484 $ 905 $ — $ (884) Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

90 $ 939

$ (3,099) $ 553 $ — $ 1,489 $ (1,057) Havana Cabana Key West

90 $ 4,615

$ 2,182 $ 283 $ — $ — $ 2,465 Henderson Beach Resort

90 $ 6,906

$ (607) $ 953 $ — $ — $ 346 Henderson Park Inn

90 $ 1,377

$ (83) $ 215 $ — $ — $ 132 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

90 $ 4,790

$ (1,037) $ 1,057 $ — $ — $ 20 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

90 $ 2,768

$ (98) $ 560 $ — $ — $ 462 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

90 $ 3,678

$ (611) $ 620 $ — $ — $ 9 Hotel Clio

90 $ 4,941

$ (447) $ 800 $ 644 $ 5 $ 1,002 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

90 $ 1,074

$ (473) $ 301 $ — $ — $ (172) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

90 $ 6,382

$ 1,807 $ 674 $ — $ 185 $ 2,666 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

90 $ 4,398

$ 995 $ 403 $ — $ — $ 1,398 L'Auberge de Sedona

90 $ 8,195

$ 2,378 $ 393 $ — $ — $ 2,771 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

90 $ 10,948

$ 5,337 $ 806 $ — $ — $ 6,143 Orchards Inn Sedona

90 $ 2,233

$ 590 $ 84 $ — $ 42 $ 716 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

90 $ 4,924

$ 1,621 $ 456 $ — $ — $ 2,077 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

90 $ 5,899

$ 1,042 $ 522 $ 478 $ 11 $ 2,053 The Gwen Hotel

90 $ 5,038

$ (1,684) $ 1,075 $ — $ — $ (609) The Hythe Vail

90 $ 17,733

$ 7,928 $ 1,197 $ — $ — $ 9,125 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

90 $ 2,177

$ 556 $ 358 $ — $ — $ 914 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

90 $ 5,197

$ (97) $ 628 $ 260 $ — $ 791 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

85 $ 8,048

$ 2,873 $ 133 $ — $ — $ 3,006 Westin Boston Seaport District

90 $ 13,023

$ (3,862) $ 2,456 $ 2,027 $ (122) $ 499 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

90 $ 22,452

$ 10,262 $ 993 $ — $ — $ 11,255 Westin San Diego Bayview

90 $ 5,006

$ (311) $ 806 $ 583 $ — $ 1,078 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

90 $ 2,916

$ (1,382) $ 1,018 $ 592 $ — $ 228 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

90 $ 9,496

$ 1,082 $ 1,111 $ 729 $ 2 $ 2,924 Total



$ 196,833

$ 16,780 $ 26,655 $ 6,224 $ 1,568 $ 51,227 Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 430

$ (116) $ 10 $ — $ — $ (106) Comparable Total



$ 197,263

$ 16,664 $ 26,665 $ 6,224 $ 1,568 $ 51,121





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2022 to January 5, 2022.



























Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

90 $ 762

$ (652) $ 348 $ — $ — $ (304) Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

90 $ 2,878

$ (1,731) $ 1,838 $ — $ 94 $ 201 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

2 $ 114

$ (7,336) $ 4,106 $ 43 $ (397) $ (3,584) Courtyard Denver Downtown

90 $ 692

$ (462) $ 383 $ — $ — $ (79) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

— $ 52

$ (1,657) $ 329 $ — $ 253 $ (1,075) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

90 $ 2,465

$ (2,643) $ 485 $ 924 $ — $ (1,234) Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

90 $ 554

$ (2,655) $ 523 $ — $ 1,501 $ (631) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

90 $ 3,118

$ 1,178 $ 266 $ — $ — $ 1,444 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

90 $ 835

$ (2,819) $ 1,095 $ — $ — $ (1,724) Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

90 $ 968

$ (895) $ 649 $ — $ — $ (246) Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

— $ (1)

$ (2,252) $ 839 $ — $ — $ (1,413) Hotel Clio

90 $ 2,420

$ (1,510) $ 793 $ 657 $ 5 $ (55) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

90 $ 208

$ (772) $ 308 $ — $ — $ (464) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

90 $ 2,542

$ (513) $ 679 $ — $ 286 $ 452 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

90 $ 2,098

$ (119) $ 410 $ — $ — $ 291 L'Auberge de Sedona

90 $ 6,478

$ 1,755 $ 543 $ — $ — $ 2,298 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

90 $ 6,035

$ 2,533 $ 711 $ — $ — $ 3,244 Orchards Inn Sedona

90 $ 1,782

$ 478 $ 82 $ — $ 42 $ 602 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

90 $ 2,246

$ 120 $ 453 $ — $ — $ 573 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

90 $ 2,118

$ (1,064) $ 527 $ 517 $ — $ (20) The Gwen Hotel

90 $ 1,937

$ (2,145) $ 1,095 $ — $ — $ (1,050) The Hythe Vail

90 $ 11,275

$ 5,054 $ 901 $ — $ — $ 5,955 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

90 $ 1,609

$ 193 $ 416 $ — $ — $ 609 The Lexington Hotel

— $ 42

$ (5,162) $ 1,925 $ 6 $ 8 $ (3,223) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

90 $ 1,434

$ (1,218) $ 545 $ 265 $ — $ (408) Westin Boston Seaport District

90 $ 1,363

$ (7,997) $ 2,546 $ 2,072 $ (122) $ (3,501) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

90 $ 11,073

$ 2,446 $ 1,063 $ — $ — $ 3,509 Westin San Diego Bayview

90 $ 1,492

$ (2,217) $ 845 $ 600 $ — $ (772) Westin Washington D.C. City Center

90 $ 556

$ (3,123) $ 1,147 $ 616 $ — $ (1,360) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

90 $ 3,792

$ (2,462) $ 1,112 $ 745 $ 2 $ (603) Total



$ 72,937

$ (37,647) $ 26,962 $ 6,445 $ 1,672 $ (2,568) Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 13,639

$ (238) $ 1,739 $ — $ — $ 1,501 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (42)

$ 5,162 $ (1,925) $ (6) $ (8) $ 3,223 Comparable Total



$ 86,534

$ (32,723) $ 26,776 $ 6,439 $ 1,664 $ 2,156





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the 2021 acquisitions and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



























Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2019



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

90 $ 5,311

$ 1,579 $ 475 $ — $ — $ 2,054 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

90 $ 9,247

$ (221) $ 1,941 $ — $ 31 $ 1,751 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

90 $ 16,131

$ (4,067) $ 4,129 $ 71 $ (397) $ (264) Courtyard Denver Downtown

90 $ 2,245

$ 548 $ 296 $ — $ — $ 844 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

90 $ 2,884

$ (905) $ 441 $ — $ 253 $ (211) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

90 $ 5,256

$ (1,621) $ 692 $ 958 $ — $ 29 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

90 $ 3,937

$ (971) $ 478 $ — $ 1,525 $ 1,032 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ 8,799 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,799 Havana Cabana Key West

90 $ 2,916

$ 1,202 $ 245 $ — $ — $ 1,447 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

90 $ 6,672

$ (87) $ 1,244 $ — $ — $ 1,157 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

90 $ 2,916

$ 44 $ 499 $ — $ — $ 543 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

90 $ 4,624

$ (670) $ 844 $ — $ — $ 174 Hotel Clio

90 $ 2,676

$ (1,477) $ 541 $ 683 $ 6 $ (247) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

90 $ 1,349

$ (256) $ 275 $ — $ — $ 19 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

90 $ 7,613

$ 2,075 $ 666 $ 38 $ 296 $ 3,075 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

90 $ 3,940

$ 586 $ 349 $ — $ 41 $ 976 L'Auberge de Sedona

90 $ 5,954

$ 859 $ 508 $ — $ — $ 1,367 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

90 $ 5,794

$ 2,395 $ 338 $ — $ — $ 2,733 Orchards Inn Sedona

90 $ 1,878

$ 274 $ 238 $ — $ 42 $ 554 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

90 $ 3,483

$ 890 $ 403 $ — $ (32) $ 1,261 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

90 $ 6,874

$ 1,058 $ 530 $ 604 $ — $ 2,192 The Gwen Hotel

90 $ 5,056

$ (1,559) $ 1,058 $ — $ — $ (501) The Hythe Vail

90 $ 15,395

$ 6,545 $ 990 $ — $ — $ 7,535 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

90 $ 1,753

$ (460) $ 376 $ — $ — $ (84) The Lexington Hotel

90 $ 11,265

$ (4,421) $ 3,530 $ 4 $ 8 $ (879) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

90 $ 4,529

$ (336) $ 535 $ 279 $ — $ 478 Westin Boston Seaport District

90 $ 17,742

$ (2,045) $ 2,413 $ 2,156 $ (60) $ 2,464 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

90 $ 17,500

$ 5,952 $ 1,545 $ — $ — $ 7,497 Westin San Diego Bayview

90 $ 8,645

$ 1,701 $ 1,126 $ 631 $ — $ 3,458 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

90 $ 7,094

$ (235) $ 1,322 $ 661 $ — $ 1,748 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

90 $ 11,696

$ 3,182 $ 969 $ 775 $ 2 $ 4,928 Total



$ 202,375

$ 18,358 $ 28,996 $ 6,860 $ 1,715 $ 55,929 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 15,260

$ 1,227 $ 1,739 $ — $ — $ 2,966 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (11,265)

$ (4,378) $ (3,530) $ (4) $ (8) $ (7,920) Comparable Total



$ 206,370

$ 15,207 $ 27,205 $ 6,856 $ 1,707 $ 50,975





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the 2021 acquisitions and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

