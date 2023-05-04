DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Comparable Revenues Increase 18.0% over 2022 and 14.2% Over 2019

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income: Net income was $9.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.03 .

Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $240.4 million , a 18.0% increase over 2022 and a 14.2% increase over 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , a 18.0% increase over 2022 and a 14.2% increase over 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $185.26 , a 16.9% increase over 2022 and a 13.8% increase over 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , a 16.9% increase over 2022 and a 13.8% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $61.9 million , a 15.9% increase over 2022 and a 19.5% increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a 15.9% increase over 2022 and a 19.5% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.76%, a 46 basis point decrease over 2022 and a 117 basis point increase over 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.76%, a 46 basis point decrease over 2022 and a 117 basis point increase over 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million , a 23.4% increase over 2022 and a 12.6% increase over 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a 23.4% increase over 2022 and a 12.6% increase over 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $38.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.18 .

Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Dividends: The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.

"DiamondRock's portfolio once again delivered record-setting revenues and profits in the first quarter," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "We experienced robust travel demand and expect revenues to set a new record for the full year 2023 as we benefit from a favorable footprint for our hotels. Our high-quality portfolio, located in prime urban and highly desirable resort markets, is strategically designed to take advantage of the leading travel demands in order to position DiamondRock to distinguish itself now and in the future."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned for all periods presented, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Change From

2023

2022

2019

2022

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)

















ADR $ 277.92

$ 283.70

$ 225.75

(2.0) %

23.1 % Occupancy 66.7 %

55.9 %

72.1 %

10.8 %

(5.4) % RevPAR $ 185.26

$ 158.52

$ 162.86

16.9 %

13.8 % Total RevPAR $ 280.77

$ 238.37

$ 246.70

17.8 %

13.8 % Revenues $ 240.4

$ 203.7

$ 210.5

18.0 %

14.2 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.9

$ 53.4

$ 51.8

15.9 %

19.5 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.76 %

26.22 %

24.59 %

(46 bps)

117 bps Available Rooms 856,128

854,442

853,274

1,686

2,854



















Actual Operating Results (2)

















Revenues $ 243.6

$ 196.8

$ 202.4

23.8 %

20.4 % Net income $ 9.2

$ 10.1

$ 9.0

(8.9) %

2.2 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

(25.0) %

(25.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.4

$ 44.9

$ 49.2

23.4 %

12.6 % Adjusted FFO $ 38.0

$ 30.9

$ 41.9

23.0 %

(9.3) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.18

$ 0.14

$ 0.21

28.6 %

(14.3) %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include the operating results of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods.

Ground Lease Buyout

On April 20, 2023, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in a land parcel underlying the parking structure at the Renaissance Worthington Hotel that had been subject to a ground lease. The purchase price of $1.8 million represents a 5.2% capitalization rate on the annual rent.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $21.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company continues to expect to spend $100 million to $115 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2023, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2022. Significant projects in 2023 include the following:

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023.

The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023. Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known, award-winning chef.

The Company commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known, award-winning chef. Salt Lake City Marriott: The Company commenced a renovation of the guestrooms, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company commenced a renovation of the guestrooms, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Bourbon Orleans Hotel: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the public areas and a refresh of the guestrooms in the second half of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $585.0 million of liquidity, comprised of $76.5 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $108.5 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity on its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $800.0 million of unsecured term loans and $385.3 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company entered into $150 million of interest rate swaps resulting in 64% of the Company's total debt being at fixed rates.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 56,400 shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.26 per share for a total purchase price of $0.4 million. Since October 2022, the Company has repurchased 1.6 million shares of it common stock at an average price of $7.79 per share.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend was paid on April 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023. The dividend was paid on March 31, 2023.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,742,565

$ 2,748,476 Right-of-use assets 98,747

99,047 Restricted cash 46,039

39,614 Due from hotel managers 149,005

176,708 Prepaid and other assets 70,657

76,131 Cash and cash equivalents 76,503

67,564 Total assets $ 3,183,516

$ 3,207,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 384,374

$ 386,655 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 799,204

799,138 Senior unsecured credit facility —

— Total debt 1,183,578

1,185,793







Lease liabilities 111,437

110,875 Due to hotel managers 110,270

123,682 Deferred rent 66,205

65,097 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 60,654

61,069 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 40,927

43,120 Distributions declared and unpaid 6,500

12,946 Deferred income related to key money, net 8,672

8,780 Total liabilities 1,588,243

1,611,362 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized;

209,789,192 and 209,374,830 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,098

2,094 Additional paid-in capital 2,286,824

2,288,433 Accumulated other comprehensive income 153

— Distributions in excess of earnings (700,287)

(700,694) Total stockholders' equity 1,588,836

1,589,881 Noncontrolling interests 6,437

6,297 Total equity 1,595,273

1,596,178 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,183,516

$ 3,207,540

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Rooms $ 160,673

$ 132,170 Food and beverage 59,777

45,748 Other 23,103

18,915 Total revenues 243,553

196,833 Operating Expenses:





Rooms 40,203

33,830 Food and beverage 43,150

33,221 Other departmental and support expenses 61,968

48,537 Management fees 4,988

4,020 Franchise fees 8,077

5,810 Other property-level expenses 24,117

21,972 Depreciation and amortization 27,472

26,655 Impairment losses —

2,843 Corporate expenses 7,867

6,033 Business interruption insurance income —

(499) Total operating expenses, net 217,842

182,422







Interest expense 17,172

4,119 Interest (income) and other expense (income), net (423)

286 Total other expenses, net 16,749

4,405 Income before income taxes 8,962

10,006 Income tax benefit 226

54 Net income 9,188

10,060 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (32)

(32) Net income attributable to the Company 9,156

10,028 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,702

$ 7,574 Earnings per share:





Earnings per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.03

$ 0.04 Earnings per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.03

$ 0.04







Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic 211,411,519

212,491,561 Diluted 211,814,722

213,150,818

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Pre-Opening Costs : We exclude the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2019 Net income $ 9,188

$ 10,060

$ 8,980 Interest expense 17,172

4,119

11,662 Income tax benefit (226)

(54)

(3,849) Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,472

26,655

28,996 EBITDA 53,606

40,780

45,789 Impairment losses —

2,843

— EBITDAre 53,606

43,623

45,789 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,550

1,568

1,715 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

—

1,367 Hotel pre-opening costs 216

—

— Hotel manager transition items —

249

297 Severance costs (2) —

(532)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,372

$ 44,908

$ 49,168





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2019 Net income $ 9,188

$ 10,060

$ 8,980 Interest expense 17,172

4,119

11,662 Income tax benefit (226)

(54)

(3,849) Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,472

26,655

28,996 EBITDA 53,606

40,780

45,789 Corporate expenses 7,867

6,033

7,064 Interest and other (income) expense, net (423)

286

(303) Impairment losses —

2,843

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

—

1,367 Hotel EBITDA 61,050

49,942

53,917 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,550

1,568

1,715 Hotel pre-opening costs 216

—

— Hotel manager transition items —

249

297 Severance costs (2) —

(532)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,816

$ 51,227

$ 55,929





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2019 Net income $ 9,188

$ 10,060

$ 8,980 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,472

26,655

28,996 Impairment losses —

2,843

— FFO 36,660

39,558

37,976 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 34,206

37,104

37,976 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,550

1,568

1,715 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

—

1,367 Severance costs (2) —

(532)

— Hotel pre-opening costs 216

—

— Hotel manager transition items —

249

297 Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps 2,014

(7,502)

572 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 37,986

$ 30,887

$ 41,927 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.18

$ 0.14

$ 0.21





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable

prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2019 Revenues $ 243,553

$ 196,833

$ 202,375 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) (3,175)

6,839

19,393 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

—

(11,265) Comparable Revenues $ 240,378

$ 203,672

$ 210,503











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,816

$ 51,227

$ 55,929 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) (887)

2,172

3,758 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

—

(7,920) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,929

$ 53,399

$ 51,767











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.79 %

26.03 %

27.64 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.76 %

26.22 %

24.59 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort are excluded from all periods as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating

information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio,

excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened in April 2021.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 225.75 $ 254.63 $ 241.37 $ 244.35 $ 242.03 Occupancy 72.1 % 82.3 % 81.2 % 75.1 % 77.7 % RevPAR $ 162.86 $ 209.59 $ 195.88 $ 183.60 $ 188.07 Total RevPAR $ 246.70 $ 306.75 $ 278.99 $ 268.73 $ 275.36 Revenues (in thousands) $ 210,503 $ 264,731 $ 243,528 $ 234,573 $ 953,335 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 51,767 $ 90,392 $ 73,486 $ 65,779 $ 281,424 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.59 % 34.14 % 30.18 % 28.04 % 29.52 % Available Rooms 853,274 863,014 872,896 872,896 3,462,080



Quarter 1, 2022 Quarter 2, 2022 Quarter 3, 2022 Quarter 4, 2022 Full Year 2022 ADR $ 283.70 $ 300.68 $ 283.87 $ 291.05 $ 290.21 Occupancy 55.9 % 74.9 % 75.1 % 67.3 % 68.4 % RevPAR $ 158.52 $ 225.19 $ 213.19 $ 195.99 $ 198.37 Total RevPAR $ 238.37 $ 331.56 $ 311.71 $ 293.64 $ 294.03 Revenues (in thousands) $ 203,672 $ 286,578 $ 272,659 $ 256,938 $ 1,019,847 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 53,399 $ 103,654 $ 85,804 $ 76,981 $ 319,838 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.22 % 36.17 % 31.47 % 29.96 % 31.36 % Available Rooms 854,442 864,323 874,702 875,012 3,468,479



Quarter 1, 2023 ADR $ 277.92 Occupancy 66.7 % RevPAR $ 185.26 Total RevPAR $ 280.77 Revenues (in thousands) $ 240,378 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 61,929 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.76 % Available Rooms 856,128

Market Capitalization as of March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at March 31, 2023 closing price of $8.13/share)

$ 1,739,271 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,185,330 Cash and cash equivalents

(76,503) Total enterprise value

$ 2,967,098 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

209,789 Operating partnership units

1,075 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,222 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,847 Combined shares and units

213,933

Debt Summary as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

75,698

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

75,147

May 2025 Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

57,122

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

177,363

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(956)



Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









384,374





















Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

500,000

January 2028 Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1) Unamortized debt issuance costs









(796)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





799,204





















Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

—

September 2026 (1)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,183,578



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.87 %











Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

4.88 %

















(1) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (2) Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.



Operating Statistics – First Quarter

Number of

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 B/(W) 2022

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 B/(W) 2022

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 B/(W) 2022



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 159.23 $ 141.87 12.2 %

62.6 % 41.6 % 21.0 %

$ 99.61 $ 59.03 68.7 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 260.14 $ 244.94 6.2 %

80.9 % 49.6 % 31.3 %

$ 210.46 $ 121.61 73.1 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 566.26 $ 683.10 (17.1) %

52.8 % 44.6 % 8.2 %

$ 299.21 $ 304.93 (1.9) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 188.98 $ 168.57 12.1 %

39.5 % 27.4 % 12.1 %

$ 74.71 $ 46.13 62.0 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 178.98 $ 151.12 18.4 %

69.1 % 60.0 % 9.1 %

$ 123.67 $ 90.65 36.4 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 201.95 $ 161.28 25.2 %

93.5 % 82.9 % 10.6 %

$ 188.81 $ 133.69 41.2 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 233.43 $ 199.77 16.8 %

87.9 % 63.6 % 24.3 %

$ 205.28 $ 127.03 61.6 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 142.06 $ 113.40 25.3 %

61.6 % 26.4 % 35.2 %

$ 87.57 $ 29.97 192.2 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 379.67 $ 411.65 (7.8) %

87.9 % 93.8 % (5.9) %

$ 333.90 $ 386.07 (13.5) % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 361.12 $ 411.26 (12.2) %

43.1 % 44.3 % (1.2) %

$ 155.70 $ 182.13 (14.5) % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 479.08 $ 511.93 (6.4) %

42.5 % 60.6 % (18.1) %

$ 203.43 $ 310.39 (34.5) % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 228.24 $ 174.41 30.9 %

49.0 % 63.0 % (14.0) %

$ 111.77 $ 109.95 1.7 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 165.81 $ 157.63 5.2 %

63.2 % 58.6 % 4.6 %

$ 104.76 $ 92.30 13.5 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 193.29 $ 162.46 19.0 %

85.3 % 77.8 % 7.5 %

$ 164.87 $ 126.40 30.4 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 298.34 $ 258.96 15.2 %

61.8 % 62.4 % (0.6) %

$ 184.29 $ 161.68 14.0 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 284.99 $ 187.82 51.7 %

63.7 % 53.8 % 9.9 %

$ 181.55 $ 101.10 79.6 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 301.38 $ 247.83 21.6 %

73.7 % 76.8 % (3.1) %

$ 222.03 $ 190.39 16.6 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 273.10 $ 285.15 (4.2) %

87.5 % 76.7 % 10.8 %

$ 239.00 $ 218.78 9.2 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 292.14 $ 297.03 (1.6) %

75.6 % 71.8 % 3.8 %

$ 220.94 $ 213.36 3.6 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 958.17 $ 1,046.12 (8.4) %

57.5 % 68.5 % (11.0) %

$ 550.94 $ 716.30 (23.1) % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,122.11 $ 1,149.57 (2.4) %

55.7 % 70.6 % (14.9) %

$ 624.64 $ 811.08 (23.0) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 495.09 $ 579.43 (14.6) %

85.1 % 92.0 % (6.9) %

$ 421.38 $ 532.94 (20.9) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 291.48 $ 309.21 (5.7) %

59.5 % 63.7 % (4.2) %

$ 173.50 $ 196.91 (11.9) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 333.13 $ 311.69 6.9 %

84.5 % 80.3 % 4.2 %

$ 281.51 $ 250.35 12.4 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 199.71 $ 176.07 13.4 %

67.2 % 49.0 % 18.2 %

$ 134.17 $ 86.21 55.6 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 222.60 $ 213.18 4.4 %

65.2 % 58.2 % 7.0 %

$ 145.07 $ 124.11 16.9 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 627.60 $ 663.43 (5.4) %

84.2 % 67.0 % 17.2 %

$ 528.21 $ 444.73 18.8 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 362.47 $ 408.90 (11.4) %

31.0 % 46.5 % (15.5) %

$ 112.33 $ 189.99 (40.9) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 361.03 $ 367.07 (1.6) %

54.5 % 48.0 % 6.5 %

$ 196.63 $ 176.30 11.5 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 813.34 $ 944.15 (13.9) %

74.1 % 83.1 % (9.0) %

$ 602.42 $ 784.45 (23.2) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 203.87 $ 194.05 5.1 %

71.7 % 53.7 % 18.0 %

$ 146.25 $ 104.27 40.3 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 348.32 $ 336.96 3.4 %

87.9 % 87.7 % 0.2 %

$ 306.27 $ 295.38 3.7 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 214.73 $ 175.00 22.7 %

73.9 % 53.0 % 20.9 %

$ 158.76 $ 92.81 71.1 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 214.83 $ 175.98 22.1 %

68.0 % 35.2 % 32.8 %

$ 146.02 $ 62.02 135.4 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 196.60 $ 194.19 1.2 %

74.1 % 64.3 % 9.8 %

$ 145.65 $ 124.90 16.6 % Comparable Total (1) 9,511 $ 277.92 $ 283.70 (2.0) %

66.7 % 55.9 % 10.8 %

$ 185.26 $ 158.52 16.9 %































(1) Amounts exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – First Quarter

Number of

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

1Q 2023 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

1Q 2023 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

1Q 2023 1Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 159.23 $ 177.33 (10.2) %

62.6 % 70.5 % (7.9) %

$ 99.61 $ 124.93 (20.3) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 260.14 $ 238.23 9.2 %

80.9 % 82.4 % (1.5) %

$ 210.46 $ 196.37 7.2 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 566.26 $ 437.76 29.4 %

52.8 % 63.4 % (10.6) %

$ 299.21 $ 277.38 7.9 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 188.98 $ 158.35 19.3 %

39.5 % 51.7 % (12.2) %

$ 74.71 $ 81.79 (8.7) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 178.98 $ 171.92 4.1 %

69.1 % 73.3 % (4.2) %

$ 123.67 $ 126.00 (1.8) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 201.95 $ 212.18 (4.8) %

93.5 % 77.4 % 16.1 %

$ 188.81 $ 164.30 14.9 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 233.43 $ 190.02 22.8 %

87.9 % 92.0 % (4.1) %

$ 205.28 $ 174.85 17.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 142.06 $ 172.21 (17.5) %

61.6 % 65.3 % (3.7) %

$ 87.57 $ 112.46 (22.1) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 379.67 $ 254.41 49.2 %

87.9 % 94.7 % (6.8) %

$ 333.90 $ 240.94 38.6 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 361.12 $ 253.18 42.6 %

43.1 % 39.0 % 4.1 %

$ 155.70 $ 98.85 57.5 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 479.08 $ 350.71 36.6 %

42.5 % 52.3 % (9.8) %

$ 203.43 $ 183.47 10.9 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 228.24 $ 197.84 15.4 %

49.0 % 83.5 % (34.5) %

$ 111.77 $ 165.25 (32.4) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 165.81 $ 130.74 26.8 %

63.2 % 70.7 % (7.5) %

$ 104.76 $ 92.39 13.4 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 193.29 $ 181.10 6.7 %

85.3 % 98.0 % (12.7) %

$ 164.87 $ 177.48 (7.1) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 298.34 $ 240.96 23.8 %

61.8 % 46.5 % 15.3 %

$ 184.29 $ 112.09 64.4 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 284.99 $ 247.10 15.3 %

63.7 % 57.5 % 6.2 %

$ 181.55 $ 142.06 27.8 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 301.38 $ 233.06 29.3 %

73.7 % 88.2 % (14.5) %

$ 222.03 $ 205.66 8.0 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 292.14 $ 236.80 23.4 %

75.6 % 75.3 % 0.3 %

$ 220.94 $ 178.23 24.0 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 958.17 $ 575.73 66.4 %

57.5 % 80.4 % (22.9) %

$ 550.94 $ 462.91 19.0 % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,122.11 $ 791.68 41.7 %

55.7 % 63.0 % (7.3) %

$ 624.64 $ 498.54 25.3 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 495.09 $ 310.04 59.7 %

85.1 % 94.1 % (9.0) %

$ 421.38 $ 291.63 44.5 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 291.48 $ 255.22 14.2 %

59.5 % 73.9 % (14.4) %

$ 173.50 $ 188.58 (8.0) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 333.13 $ 236.72 40.7 %

84.5 % 83.8 % 0.7 %

$ 281.51 $ 198.44 41.9 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 199.71 $ 173.62 15.0 %

67.2 % 59.2 % 8.0 %

$ 134.17 $ 102.73 30.6 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 222.60 $ 188.98 17.8 %

65.2 % 70.4 % (5.2) %

$ 145.07 $ 133.05 9.0 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 627.60 $ 440.49 42.5 %

84.2 % 82.4 % 1.8 %

$ 528.21 $ 362.79 45.6 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 362.47 $ 275.79 31.4 %

31.0 % 53.0 % (22.0) %

$ 112.33 $ 146.21 (23.2) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 361.03 $ 233.68 54.5 %

54.5 % 61.5 % (7.0) %

$ 196.63 $ 143.63 36.9 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 813.34 $ 492.18 65.3 %

74.1 % 91.7 % (17.6) %

$ 602.42 $ 451.20 33.5 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 203.87 $ 202.24 0.8 %

71.7 % 65.5 % 6.2 %

$ 146.25 $ 132.39 10.5 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 348.32 $ 254.27 37.0 %

87.9 % 95.5 % (7.6) %

$ 306.27 $ 242.76 26.2 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 214.73 $ 189.85 13.1 %

73.9 % 77.5 % (3.6) %

$ 158.76 $ 147.20 7.9 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 214.83 $ 201.14 6.8 %

68.0 % 77.5 % (9.5) %

$ 146.02 $ 155.88 (6.3) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 196.60 $ 188.12 4.5 %

74.1 % 79.4 % (5.3) %

$ 145.65 $ 149.42 (2.5) % Comparable Total (1) 9,511 $ 277.92 $ 225.75 23.1 %

66.7 % 72.1 % (5.4) %

$ 185.26 $ 162.86 13.8 %



























(1) Amounts exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2023













Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,017

$ 939 $ 364 $ — $ — $ 1,303 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 5,064

$ 1,429 $ 837 $ — $ 6 $ 2,272 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 10,393

$ 894 $ 1,392 $ — $ 94 $ 2,380 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 15,284

$ (2,595) $ 3,654 $ 6 $ (397) $ 668 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,198

$ 276 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 653 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 3,263

$ (755) $ 345 $ — $ 253 $ (157) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 6,206

$ (1,002) $ 501 $ 886 $ — $ 385 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 2,565

$ (2,163) $ 575 $ — $ 1,477 $ (111) Havana Cabana Key West

$ 4,001

$ 1,543 $ 278 $ — $ — $ 1,821 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 6,557

$ (1,008) $ 999 $ — $ — $ (9) Henderson Park Inn

$ 1,071

$ (249) $ 252 $ — $ — $ 3 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

$ 4,786

$ (1,544) $ 1,124 $ — $ — $ (420) Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

$ 3,272

$ (430) $ 568 $ — $ — $ 138 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 4,752

$ (235) $ 639 $ — $ — $ 404 Hotel Clio

$ 5,353

$ (921) $ 862 $ 629 $ 5 $ 575 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 2,001

$ (30) $ 297 $ — $ — $ 267 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 7,654

$ 1,981 $ 660 $ — $ 181 $ 2,822 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 3,175

$ 583 $ 304 $ — $ — $ 887 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

$ 4,527

$ 780 $ 412 $ — $ — $ 1,192 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 6,862

$ 1,435 $ 361 $ — $ — $ 1,796 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,950

$ 456 $ 628 $ — $ — $ 1,084 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 9,221

$ 4,078 $ 800 $ — $ — $ 4,878 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 2,048

$ 439 $ 92 $ — $ 42 $ 573 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

$ 5,401

$ 1,874 $ 465 $ — $ — $ 2,339 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 8,291

$ 2,492 $ 567 $ — $ 11 $ 3,070 The Gwen Hotel

$ 5,589

$ (1,514) $ 1,083 $ — $ — $ (431) The Hythe Vail

$ 21,895

$ 10,653 $ 1,202 $ — $ — $ 11,855 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 1,553

$ (560) $ 223 $ — $ — $ (337) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 6,105

$ 396 $ 657 $ — $ — $ 1,053 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 6,982

$ 2,039 $ 429 $ — $ — $ 2,468 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 18,031

$ (1,865) $ 2,470 $ 1,981 $ (122) $ 2,464 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 22,987

$ 8,306 $ 1,054 $ — $ — $ 9,360 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 8,700

$ 2,013 $ 855 $ — $ — $ 2,868 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 6,707

$ (63) $ 1,020 $ — $ — $ 957 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 12,092

$ 1,907 $ 1,126 $ 712 $ — $ 3,745 Total

$ 243,553

$ 29,579 $ 27,472 $ 4,214 $ 1,550 $ 62,816 Less: Non Comparable Hotel (2)

$ (3,175)

$ (583) $ (304) $ — $ — $ (887) Comparable Total

$ 240,378

$ 28,996 $ 27,168 $ 4,214 $ 1,550 $ 61,929





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2022







Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 2,468

$ 279 $ 370 $ — $ — $ 649 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 3,049

$ 75 $ 820 $ — $ 6 $ 901 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 9,635

$ 1,032 $ 1,826 $ — $ 94 $ 2,952 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 8,606

$ (6,202) $ 3,993 $ 6 $ (397) $ (2,600) Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 1,733

$ 182 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 559 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 2,349

$ (1,175) $ 330 $ — $ 253 $ (592) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 3,840

$ (2,273) $ 484 $ 905 $ — $ (884) Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 939

$ (3,099) $ 553 $ — $ 1,489 $ (1,057) Havana Cabana Key West

$ 4,615

$ 2,182 $ 283 $ — $ — $ 2,465 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 6,906

$ (607) $ 953 $ — $ — $ 346 Henderson Park Inn

$ 1,377

$ (83) $ 215 $ — $ — $ 132 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

$ 4,790

$ (1,037) $ 1,057 $ — $ — $ 20 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

$ 2,768

$ (98) $ 560 $ — $ — $ 462 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 3,678

$ (611) $ 620 $ — $ — $ 9 Hotel Clio

$ 4,941

$ (447) $ 800 $ 644 $ 5 $ 1,002 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,074

$ (473) $ 301 $ — $ — $ (172) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 6,382

$ 1,807 $ 674 $ — $ 185 $ 2,666 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

$ 4,398

$ 995 $ 403 $ — $ — $ 1,398 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 8,195

$ 2,378 $ 393 $ — $ — $ 2,771 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 10,948

$ 5,337 $ 806 $ — $ — $ 6,143 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 2,233

$ 590 $ 84 $ — $ 42 $ 716 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

$ 4,924

$ 1,621 $ 456 $ — $ — $ 2,077 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 5,899

$ 1,042 $ 522 $ 478 $ 11 $ 2,053 The Gwen Hotel

$ 5,038

$ (1,684) $ 1,075 $ — $ — $ (609) The Hythe Vail

$ 17,733

$ 7,928 $ 1,197 $ — $ — $ 9,125 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 2,177

$ 556 $ 358 $ — $ — $ 914 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 5,197

$ (97) $ 628 $ 260 $ — $ 791 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 8,048

$ 2,873 $ 133 $ — $ — $ 3,006 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 13,023

$ (3,862) $ 2,456 $ 2,027 $ (122) $ 499 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 22,452

$ 10,262 $ 993 $ — $ — $ 11,255 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 5,006

$ (311) $ 806 $ 583 $ — $ 1,078 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 2,916

$ (1,382) $ 1,018 $ 592 $ — $ 228 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 9,496

$ 1,082 $ 1,111 $ 729 $ 2 $ 2,924 Total

$ 196,833

$ 16,780 $ 26,655 $ 6,224 $ 1,568 $ 51,227 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 6,839

$ 1,862 $ 310 $ — $ — $ 2,172 Comparable Total

$ 203,672

$ 18,642 $ 26,965 $ 6,224 $ 1,568 $ 53,399





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2019







Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 5,311

$ 1,579 $ 475 $ — $ — $ 2,054 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 9,247

$ (221) $ 1,941 $ — $ 31 $ 1,751 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 16,131

$ (4,067) $ 4,129 $ 71 $ (397) $ (264) Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,245

$ 548 $ 296 $ — $ — $ 844 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 2,884

$ (905) $ 441 $ — $ 253 $ (211) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 5,256

$ (1,621) $ 692 $ 958 $ — $ 29 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,937

$ (971) $ 478 $ — $ 1,525 $ 1,032 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$ —

$ 8,799 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,799 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,916

$ 1,202 $ 245 $ — $ — $ 1,447 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

$ 6,672

$ (87) $ 1,244 $ — $ — $ 1,157 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

$ 2,916

$ 44 $ 499 $ — $ — $ 543 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 4,624

$ (670) $ 844 $ — $ — $ 174 Hotel Clio

$ 2,676

$ (1,477) $ 541 $ 683 $ 6 $ (247) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,349

$ (256) $ 275 $ — $ — $ 19 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 7,613

$ 2,075 $ 666 $ 38 $ 296 $ 3,075 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

$ 3,940

$ 586 $ 349 $ — $ 41 $ 976 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 5,954

$ 859 $ 508 $ — $ — $ 1,367 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 5,794

$ 2,395 $ 338 $ — $ — $ 2,733 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 1,878

$ 274 $ 238 $ — $ 42 $ 554 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

$ 3,483

$ 890 $ 403 $ — $ (32) $ 1,261 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 6,874

$ 1,058 $ 530 $ 604 $ — $ 2,192 The Gwen Hotel

$ 5,056

$ (1,559) $ 1,058 $ — $ — $ (501) The Hythe Vail

$ 15,395

$ 6,545 $ 990 $ — $ — $ 7,535 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 1,753

$ (460) $ 376 $ — $ — $ (84) The Lexington Hotel

$ 11,265

$ (4,421) $ 3,530 $ 4 $ 8 $ (879) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 4,529

$ (336) $ 535 $ 279 $ — $ 478 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 17,742

$ (2,045) $ 2,413 $ 2,156 $ (60) $ 2,464 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 17,500

$ 5,952 $ 1,545 $ — $ — $ 7,497 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 8,645

$ 1,701 $ 1,126 $ 631 $ — $ 3,458 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 7,094

$ (235) $ 1,322 $ 661 $ — $ 1,748 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 11,696

$ 3,182 $ 969 $ 775 $ 2 $ 4,928 Total

$ 202,375

$ 18,358 $ 28,996 $ 6,860 $ 1,715 $ 55,929 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 19,393

$ 1,719 $ 2,039 $ — $ — $ 3,758 Less: Sold Hotels (3)

$ (11,265)

$ (4,378) $ (3,530) $ (4) $ (8) $ (7,920) Comparable Total

$ 210,503

$ 15,699 $ 27,505 $ 6,856 $ 1,707 $ 51,767





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

