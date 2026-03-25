DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY RECEIVES NAREIT'S 2026 LEADER IN THE LIGHT AWARD

Honored For Second Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") announced today it is a recipient of the 2026 Leader in the Light Award from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") in the Transparency category. The Leader in the Light Award, now in its 20th year, recognizes REITs that demonstrate leadership in responsible business practices that create value and positively impact communities within their portfolios and across the REIT industry.

In addition to this honor, the Company earned a perfect score by GRESB for its Public Disclosure Assessment for 2025, ranking DiamondRock first among the Americas hotel peer set. GRESB is the leading environmental, social, and governance benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide.

"We are deeply honored to receive Nareit's 2026 Leader in the Light Award once again," said Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "This recognition of leading transparency, together with our top ranking by GRESB for public disclosure, reflects our commitment to disciplined reporting, strong governance, and providing clear and meaningful information to our shareholders. Transparency is foundational to how we operate at DiamondRock and essential to maintaining investor confidence over the long term."

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (Nasdaq: DRH) is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels and resorts with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company