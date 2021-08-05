DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 31 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Net Loss: Net loss was $19.1 million and loss per diluted share was $0.10 .

Net loss was and loss per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues increased 514.8% from the second quarter of 2020.

Comparable total revenues increased 514.8% from the second quarter of 2020. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $107.56 , an increase of 563.1% from second quarter of 2020.

Comparable RevPAR was , an increase of 563.1% from second quarter of 2020. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $29.0 million , a $31.6 million improvement from the first quarter of 2021.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a improvement from the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million , a $29.4 million increase from the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a increase from the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $11.1 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.05 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Liquidity: The Company ended the second quarter with $638.9 million total liquidity comprised of $192.9 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $46.0 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity under the Company's $400 million revolving credit facility. The Company has remained cash flow positive since March 2021 .

The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity comprised of of unrestricted corporate cash, of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company has remained cash flow positive since . Dispositions: On April 30, 2021 , the Company sold the partially rebuilt Frenchman's Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Noni Beach , Autograph Collection project in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (collectively, "Frenchman's Reef"). On June 30, 2021 , the Company sold the Lexington Hotel New York for $185.3 million .

Recent Developments:

Hotel Acquisitions: The Company acquired the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 29, 2021 and the Henderson Park Inn in Destin, Florida on July 30, 2021 . These acquisitions are consistent with the Company's portfolio strategy to invest in high-quality, leisure-oriented properties located in high barrier-to-entry markets. These acquisitions increase the Company's exposure to resort and leisure-oriented hotels to 34.0%.

The Company acquired the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in on and the Henderson Park Inn in on . These acquisitions are consistent with the Company's portfolio strategy to invest in high-quality, leisure-oriented properties located in high barrier-to-entry markets. These acquisitions increase the Company's exposure to resort and leisure-oriented hotels to 34.0%. Preliminary July Results: Preliminary RevPAR for July was $166.05 , a 373.6% increase from July 2020 and a 11.8% decline from July 2019 . Preliminary July ADR was $239.81 , a 15.8% increase over July 2020 and a 5.1% increase over July 2019 .

"The second quarter demonstrated a rapid return of travel demand and exceeded our internal expectations" said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "The majority of our portfolio turned cash flow positive during the quarter and we now expect DiamondRock to be cash flow positive for the full year 2021. In addition to stronger than expected profits, we have made significant portfolio enhancements to position the Company for a strong recovery as travel demand continues to improve. Earlier this year, we sold our development project in the U.S. Virgin Islands and a challenging hotel in New York City and redeployed a portion of those proceeds into one of the best located boutique hotels in the French Quarter of New Orleans and a lifestyle beachfront resort in Destin, Florida. With our strong balance sheet, DiamondRock is focused on external growth as well as internal return-on-investment opportunities like the upbrandings at our Vail and Sonoma resorts."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results exclude our 2021 dispositions for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 221.79

$ 175.76

$ 248.50



26.2 % (10.7) % Occupancy 48.5 % 9.2 % 82.3 %

39.3 % (33.8) % RevPAR $ 107.56

$ 16.22

$ 204.41



563.1 % (47.4) % Total RevPAR $ 154.45

$ 25.16

$ 296.90



513.9 % (48.0) % Revenues $ 124.8

$ 20.3

$ 239.6



514.8 % (47.9) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.0

$ (26.8)

$ 83.5



208.2 % (65.3) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.27 % (131.63) % 34.82 %

15,490 bps (1,155) bps Available Rooms 807,869

807,625

807,170



244

699















Actual Operating Results











Revenues $ 124.8

$ 20.4

$ 257.9



511.8 % (51.6) % Net (loss) income $ (19.1)

$ (73.4)

$ 29.1



74.0 % (165.6) % (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.10)

$ (0.36)

$ 0.14



72.2 % (171.4) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.8

$ (37.0)

$ 81.1



153.5 % (75.6) % Adjusted FFO $ 11.1

$ (41.0)

$ 65.1



127.1 % (82.9) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.05

$ (0.20)

$ 0.32



125.0 % (84.4) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel, and does not adjust for hotels that have suspended operations.



Six Months Ended June 30,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 219.95

$ 213.39

$ 234.54



3.1 % (6.2) % Occupancy 38.9 % 34.1 % 77.5 %

4.8 % (38.6) % RevPAR $ 85.46

$ 72.72

$ 181.66



17.5 % (53.0) % Total RevPAR $ 123.03

$ 112.47

$ 268.35



9.4 % (54.2) % Revenues $ 197.7

$ 181.7

$ 430.8



8.8 % (54.1) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.7

$ (5.2)

$ 131.5



671.2 % (77.4) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.02 % (2.88) % 30.52 %

1,790 bps (1,550) bps Available Rooms 1,606,709

1,615,250

1,605,184



(8,541)

1,525















Actual Operating Results











Revenues $ 197.7

$ 190.4

$ 460.3



3.8 % (57.0) % Net (loss) income $ (190.7)

$ (108.1)

$ 38.1



(76.4) % (600.5) % (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.92)

$ (0.53)

$ 0.19



(73.6) % (584.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.2

$ (25.2)

$ 130.2



140.5 % (92.2) % Adjusted FFO $ (13.7)

$ (32.6)

$ 107.1



58.0 % (112.8) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ (0.06)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.53



62.5 % (111.3) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel, and does not adjust for hotels that have suspended operations.

Hotel Operations

The following tables provide operating information for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and preliminary operating information for July 2021:



January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

Preliminary July 2021 Comparable Operating Results (1) Number of Hotels 29



29



29



29



29



29



29

Number of Rooms 8,878



8,878



8,878



8,878



8,878



8,878



8,878

Occupancy 21.7 %

29.6 %

36.1 %

39.1 %

47.5 %

59.0 %

69.2 % ADR $192.00



$215.29



$232.94



$224.72



$220.61



$220.83



$239.81

RevPAR $41.61



$63.72



$84.05



$87.81



$104.77



$130.20



$166.05

Total RevPAR $62.45



$93.83



$117.72



$128.41



$153.20



$181.77



$228.84

2021 vs 2019 (1) Occupancy change in bps (4,227) bps

(4,532) bps

(4,306) bps

(4,213) bps

(3,270) bps

(2,648) bps

(1,333) bps ADR Rate % change (4.3) %

(0.2) %

(1.1) %

(7.5) %

(12.7) %

(11.6) %

5.1 % RevPAR % change (67.6) %

(60.6) %

(54.9) %

(55.5) %

(48.3) %

(39.0) %

(11.8) % Total RevPAR % change (68.5) %

(62.0) %

(57.0) %

(55.0) %

(48.8) %

(40.5) %

(13.3) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel, and does not adjust for hotels that have suspended operations.

On January 3, 2021, the Company suspended operations at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile due to lack of travel demand and new governmental restrictions put in place. The hotel was reopened on April 15, 2021. Following the reopening of the Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central on May 3, 2021 and the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue on June 1, 2021, all of the Company's hotels are now open. The Company will continue to aggressively manage costs at all of its hotels and ensure appropriate cleanliness and safety protocols. The Company is carefully monitoring demand trends and adjusted sales strategies and staffing to respond rapidly in a changing environment.

Hotel Dispositions

On June 30, 2021, the Company sold The Lexington Hotel New York for $185.3 million. Including the Company's projected capital expenditures, the sale price represents a 14.2x multiple on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and a 5.4% capitalization rate on 2019 hotel net operating income. The sale reduced the Company's exposure to New York City by almost 48% based on number of rooms. Also in the second quarter, the Company completed the sale of Frenchman's Reef, a partially rebuilt resort in the US Virgin Islands, for $35.0 million in cash consideration, as well as a participation right in the future profits of the hotel once certain return metrics are achieved. The projected cost to complete the rebuild project exceeded $170 million. These two sales combined created significant investment capacity for the Company to pursue its external growth strategy.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $16.9 million in capital improvements at its operating hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company spent approximately $2.7 million on the rebuild of Frenchman's Reef during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and has no further obligation to fund any additional amounts related to the rebuild following the sale of the property on April 30, 2021.

The Company expects to spend approximately $55 million on necessary capital improvements and a select few transformational projects with attractive returns on investment in 2021. Significant projects include the following:

The Lodge at Sonoma: The Company completed an upgrade renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina .

The Company completed an upgrade renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef . Vail Marriott Mountain Resort: The Company plans to complete the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Hotel in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company plans to complete the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Hotel in the fourth quarter of 2021. JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company plans to complete renovations in the second half of 2021 to rebrand the hotel as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the start of 2022.

The Company plans to complete renovations in the second half of 2021 to rebrand the hotel as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the start of 2022. Margaritaville Beach House Key West: The Company plans to invest $3 million to convert the Barbary Beach House Key West to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Key West in the fall of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's liquidity was $638.9 million and is comprised of $192.9 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $46.0 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $400.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $1.0 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $590.1 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and no outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. The Company has no debt maturities until 2022. The acquisitions of the Bourbon Orleans and the Henderson Park Inn were funded by unrestricted corporate cash on hand.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2021. This dividend was paid on June 30, 2021. The Company has suspended its quarterly common stock cash dividends. The resumption in quarterly common dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering the Company's obligations under its various financing agreements, projected taxable income, compliance with its debt covenants, long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements and risks affecting the Company's business.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial 844-287-6622 (for domestic callers) or 530-379-4559 (for international callers). The participant passcode is 1363067. A live webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com or www.earnings.com . A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website for one week.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company currently owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 9,100 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the Company's indebtedness and its ability to obtain covenant waivers on its credit agreements for its senior unsecured credit facility and unsecured term loans; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,439,555



$ 2,817,356

Right-of-use assets 99,982



96,673

Restricted cash 26,686



23,050

Due from hotel managers 89,326



69,495

Prepaid and other assets (1) 20,582



28,403

Cash and cash equivalents 192,942



111,796

Total assets $ 2,869,073



$ 3,146,773

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 587,972



$ 595,149

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,275



398,550

Senior unsecured credit facility —



55,000

Total debt 986,247



1,048,699









Lease liabilities 106,480



104,973

Deferred rent 58,633



56,344

Due to hotel managers 86,071



95,548

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 63,916



64,796

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2) 33,502



46,542

Deferred income related to key money, net 7,809



10,946

Total liabilities 1,342,658



1,427,848

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 48



48

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,303,850 and 210,073,514 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,103



2,101

Additional paid-in capital 2,288,070



2,285,491

Accumulated deficit (771,318)



(576,531)

Total stockholders' equity 1,518,903



1,711,109

Noncontrolling interests 7,512



7,816

Total equity 1,526,415



1,718,925

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,869,073



$ 3,146,773







(1) Includes $9.0 million and $10.7 million of prepaid expenses and $11.6 million and $15.3 million of other assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $2.4 million of insurance receivables as of December 31, 2020. (2) Includes $11.6 million and $15.2 million of accrued property taxes, $2.5 million and $3.9 million of accrued capital expenditures and $19.4 million and $24.8 million of other accrued liabilities as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $2.6 million of deferred tax liabilities as of December 31, 2020.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Rooms $ 86,896



$ 13,099



$ 137,308



$ 124,900

Food and beverage 25,614



3,038



39,539



46,943

Other 12,281



4,242



20,881



18,531

Total revenues 124,791



20,379



197,728



190,374

Operating Expenses:













Rooms 21,466



7,143



35,294



42,796

Food and beverage 19,573



4,715



31,134



35,802

Management fees 2,291



(78)



3,410



3,399

Franchise fees 3,735



793



6,182



6,589

Other hotel expenses 51,874



40,720



100,809



118,563

Depreciation and amortization 24,692



28,783



51,654



58,883

Impairment losses 4,145



—



126,697



—

Corporate expenses 8,290



6,826



15,449



12,383

Total operating expenses, net 136,066



88,902



370,629



278,415

















Interest and other (income) expense, net (315)



(150)



(471)



249

Interest expense 10,710



11,629



19,194



32,847

Total other expenses, net 10,395



11,479



18,723



33,096

Loss before income taxes (21,670)



(80,002)



(191,624)



(121,137)

Income tax benefit 2,551



6,615



938



13,058

Net loss (19,119)



(73,387)



(190,686)



(108,079)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 86



605



806



738

Net loss attributable to the Company (19,033)



(72,782)



(189,880)



(107,341)

Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)



—



(4,908)



—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,487)



$ (72,782)



$ (194,788)



$ (107,341)

Loss per share:













Net loss per share available to common stockholders - basic $ (0.10)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.92)



$ (0.53)

Net loss per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.92)



$ (0.53)

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 211,966,308



200,797,317



211,819,758



201,002,576 Diluted 211,966,308



200,797,317



211,819,758



201,002,576

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (19,119)



$ (73,387)



$ 29,074

Interest expense 10,710



11,629



12,418

Income tax (benefit) expense (2,551)



(6,615)



4,571

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 24,692



28,783



29,335

EBITDA 13,732



(39,590)



75,398

Impairment losses 4,145



—



—

EBITDAre 17,877



(39,590)



75,398

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,671



1,708



1,784

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 478



122



3,700

Hotel manager transition items —



334



171

Severance costs (2) (226)



393



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,800



$ (37,033)



$ 81,053





Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (190,686)



$ (108,079)



$ 38,054

Interest expense 19,194



32,847



24,080

Income tax (benefit) expense (938)



(13,058)



722

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 51,654



58,883



58,331

EBITDA (120,776)



(29,407)



121,187

Impairment losses 126,697



—



—

EBITDAre 5,921



(29,407)



121,187

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,343



3,458



3,499

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 1,053



(175)



5,067

Hotel manager transition items 128



561



468

Severance costs (2) (216)



393



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,229



$ (25,170)



$ 130,221







(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (19,119)



$ (73,387)



$ 29,074

Interest expense 10,710



11,629



12,418

Income tax (benefit) expense (2,551)



(6,615)



4,571

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 24,692



28,783



29,335

EBITDA 13,732



(39,590)



75,398

Corporate expenses 8,290



6,826



7,403

Interest and other (income) expense, net (315)



(150)



(105)

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 478



122



3,700

Impairment losses 4,145



—



—

Hotel EBITDA 26,330



(32,792)



86,396

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,671



1,708



1,784

Hotel manager transition items —



334



171

Severance costs (2) (226)



393



—

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,775



$ (30,357)



$ 88,351





Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (190,686)



$ (108,079)



$ 38,054

Interest expense 19,194



32,847



24,080

Income tax (benefit) expense (938)



(13,058)



722

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 51,654



58,883



58,331

EBITDA (120,776)



(29,407)



121,187

Corporate expenses 15,449



12,383



14,467

Interest and other (income) expense, net (471)



249



(408)

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 1,053



(175)



5,067

Impairment losses 126,697



—



—

Hotel EBITDA 21,952



(16,950)



140,313

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,343



3,458



3,499

Hotel manager transition items 128



561



468

Severance costs (2) (216)



393



—

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,207



$ (12,538)



$ 144,280







(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (19,119)



$ (73,387)



$ 29,074

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 24,692



28,783



29,335

Impairment losses, net of tax 6,945



—



—

FFO 12,518



(44,604)



58,409

Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)



—



—

FFO available to common stock and unit holders 10,064



(44,604)



58,409

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,671



1,708



1,784

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 478



122



3,700

Hotel manager transition items —



334



171

Severance costs (2) (226)



393



—

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (838)



1,000



1,075

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 11,149



$ (41,047)



$ 65,139

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.05



$ (0.20)



$ 0.32





Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (190,686)



$ (108,079)



$ 38,054

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 51,654



58,883



58,331

Impairment losses, net of tax 129,497



—



—

FFO (9,535)



(49,196)



96,385

Distribution to preferred stockholders (4,908)



—



—

FFO available to common stock and unit holders (14,443)



(49,196)



96,385

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,343



3,458



3,499

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 1,053



(175)



5,067

Hotel manager transition items 128



561



468

Severance costs (2) (216)



393



—

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (3,569)



12,312



1,647

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ (13,704)



$ (32,647)



$ 107,066

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ 0.53







(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 124,791



$ 20,379



$ 257,918

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (1) (18)



(56)



(18,275)

Comparable Revenues $ 124,773



$ 20,323



$ 239,643













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,775



$ (30,357)



$ 88,351

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (1) 1,263



3,600



(4,895)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,038



$ (26,757)



$ 83,456













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.26 %

(148.96) %

34.26 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.27 %

(131.66) %

34.83 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 197,728



$ 190,374



$ 460,293

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (1) (60)



(8,703)



(29,534)

Comparable Revenues $ 197,668



$ 181,671



$ 430,759













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,207



$ (12,538)



$ 144,280

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (1) 4,486



7,303



(12,815)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,693



$ (5,235)



$ 131,465













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.75 %

(6.59) %

31.35 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.02 %

(2.88) %

30.52 %





(1) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our 31-hotel portfolio, which includes our 2021 acquisitions and excludes our 2021 dispositions.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 219.47

$ 248.90

$ 236.57

$ 241.30

$ 237.05

Occupancy 72.7 % 82.5 % 81.6 % 76.0 % 78.2 % RevPAR $ 159.65

$ 205.33

$ 192.99

$ 183.45

$ 185.44

Total RevPAR $ 240.00

$ 297.31

$ 271.43

$ 265.12

$ 268.54

Revenues (in thousands) $ 197,032

$ 246,875

$ 227,987

$ 222,692

$ 894,586

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 49,794

$ 86,216

$ 70,566

$ 65,256

$ 271,832

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.27 % 34.92 % 30.95 % 29.30 % 30.39 % Available Rooms 820,964

830,375

839,960

839,960

3,331,259





Quarter 1, 2020 Quarter 2, 2020 Quarter 3, 2020 Quarter 4, 2020 Full Year 2020 ADR $ 220.21

$ 182.83

$ 209.07

$ 204.26

$ 211.78

Occupancy 58.9 % 9.2 % 19.9 % 23.2 % 27.8 % RevPAR $ 129.70

$ 16.75

$ 41.55

$ 47.47

$ 58.79

Total RevPAR $ 199.94

$ 26.09

$ 62.18

$ 72.34

$ 90.01

Revenues (in thousands) $ 166,112

$ 21,677

$ 52,231

$ 60,760

$ 300,780

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 22,901

$ (27,200)

$ (14,259)

$ (4,727)

$ (23,285)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.79 % (125.48) % (27.30) % (7.78) % (7.74) % Available Rooms 830,830

830,830

839,960

839,960

3,341,580





Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 ADR $ 217.87

$ 221.73

Occupancy 28.6 % 48.3 % RevPAR $ 62.25

$ 107.09

Total RevPAR $ 90.13

$ 153.37

Revenues (in thousands) $ 74,064

$ 127,459

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ (58)

$ 29,569

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.08) % 23.20 % Available Rooms 821,790

831,074



Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at June 30, 2021 closing price of $9.70/share)

$ 2,070,237

Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000

Consolidated debt (face amount)

990,141

Cash and cash equivalents

(192,942)

Total enterprise value

$ 2,986,436

Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,304

Operating partnership units

956

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,424

Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,698

Combined shares and units

214,382



Debt Summary as of June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate as of June 30, 2021

Term

Outstanding Principal

Maturity Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

LIBOR + 3.25 (1)

Variable

46,350



January 2022 (2) Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99%

Fixed

57,106



January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

3.96%

Fixed

25,966



April 2023 Westin San Diego Downtown

3.94%

Fixed

59,436



April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40%

Fixed

78,713



August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66%

Fixed

78,338



May 2025 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

4.33%

Fixed

59,423



July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36%

Fixed

184,809



November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(2,169)





Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









587,972























Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (3)

Variable

350,000



July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (4)

Fixed

50,000



October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,725)





Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





398,275























Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 2.55% (5)

Variable

—



July 2023 (6)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 986,247





Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

4.25 %











Total weighted-average interest rate

3.97 %





































(1) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%. (2) The loan may be extended for an additional year upon satisfaction of certain conditions. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (4) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (5) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (6) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

April 2021 April 2020 B/(W) 2020

April 2021 April 2020 B/(W) 2020

April 2021 April 2020 B/(W) 2020

























Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 226.38

$ 123.03

84.0 %

47.1 % 7.2 % 39.9 %

$ 106.52

$ 8.90

1,096.9 %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 343.72

$ 65.76

422.7 %

64.3 % 6.3 % 58.0 %

$ 220.87

$ 4.14

5,235.0 %

























Total - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 224.72

$ 122.82

83.0 %

39.1 % 5.9 % 33.2 %

$ 87.81

$ 7.21

1,117.9 %



Number of Rooms April 2021 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

April 2021 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

April 2021 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 226.38

$ 245.39

(7.7) %

47.1 % 81.0 % (33.9) %

$ 106.52

$ 198.70

(46.4) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 343.72

$ 282.94

21.5 %

64.3 % 75.0 % (10.7) %

$ 220.87

$ 212.27

4.1 %

























Total - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 224.72

$ 242.97

(7.5) %

39.1 % 81.2 % (42.1) %

$ 87.81

$ 197.31

(55.5) %



Number of Rooms May 2021 May 2020 B/(W) 2020

May 2021 May 2020 B/(W) 2020

May 2021 May 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total Open for Entire Period - 27 Hotels 8,407

$ 223.63

$ 182.41

22.6 %

48.4 % 8.1 % 40.3 %

$ 108.27

$ 14.78

632.5 %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 364.83

$ 274.32

33.0 %

60.3 % 7.7 % 52.6 %

$ 220.15

$ 21.01

947.8 %

























Total - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 220.61

$ 182.39

21.0 %

47.5 % 7.7 % 39.8 %

$ 104.77

$ 13.99

648.9 %



Number of Rooms May 2021 May 2019 B/(W) 2019

May 2021 May 2019 B/(W) 2019

May 2021 May 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total Open for Entire Period - 27 Hotels 8,407

$ 223.63

$ 250.67

(10.8) %

48.4 % 79.4 % (31.0) %

$ 108.27

$ 198.92

(45.6) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 364.83

$ 268.21

36.0 %

60.3 % 71.3 % (11.0) %

$ 220.15

$ 191.25

15.1 %

























Total - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 220.61

$ 252.56

(12.7) %

47.5 % 80.2 % (32.7) %

$ 104.77

$ 202.54

(48.3) %



Number of Rooms June 2021 June 2020 B/(W) 2020

June 2021 June 2020 B/(W) 2020

June 2021 June 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total Open for Entire Period - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 220.83

$ 193.96

13.9 %

59.0 % 14.2 % 44.8 %

$ 130.20

$ 27.53

372.9 %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 347.29

$ 246.74

40.8 %

70.4 % 25.9 % 44.5 %

$ 244.35

$ 63.86

282.6 %



Number of Rooms June 2021 June 2019 B/(W) 2019

June 2021 June 2019 B/(W) 2019

June 2021 June 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total Open for Entire Period - 29 Hotels 8,878

$ 220.83

$ 249.81

(11.6) %

59.0 % 85.4 % (26.4) %

$ 130.20

$ 213.44

(39.0) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 347.29

$ 244.58

42.0 %

70.4 % 78.7 % (8.3) %

$ 244.35

$ 192.52

26.9 %



Operating Statistics – Second Quarter

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 102.97

$ 120.47

(14.5) %

49.4 % 6.8 % 42.6 %

$ 50.82

$ 8.14

524.3 % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 416.33

$ 217.38

91.5 %

96.1 % 11.3 % 84.8 %

$ 400.05

$ 24.64

1,523.6 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 106.48

$ 137.27

(22.4) %

32.0 % 4.3 % 27.7 %

$ 34.07

$ 5.96

471.6 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 591.42

$ 496.03

19.2 %

45.4 % 0.5 % 44.9 %

$ 268.80

$ 2.69

9,892.6 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 130.97

$ 103.98

26.0 %

65.5 % 5.6 % 59.9 %

$ 85.82

$ 5.84

1,369.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 159.76

$ 141.61

12.8 %

81.7 % 75.8 % 5.9 %

$ 130.51

$ 107.33

21.6 % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 300.11

$ 195.05

53.9 %

97.0 % 16.6 % 80.4 %

$ 291.21

$ 32.37

799.6 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 161.64

$ —

100.0 %

54.5 % — % 54.5 %

$ 88.05

$ —

100.0 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 190.76

$ —

100.0 %

61.7 % — % 61.7 %

$ 117.78

$ —

100.0 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 145.08

$ 127.09

14.2 %

37.8 % 0.7 % 37.1 %

$ 54.77

$ 0.89

6,053.9 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 158.11

$ 121.27

30.4 %

60.6 % 3.5 % 57.1 %

$ 95.78

$ 4.21

2,175.1 % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 248.86

$ 206.39

20.6 %

68.4 % 6.8 % 61.6 %

$ 170.32

$ 13.96

1,120.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 302.65

$ 190.15

59.2 %

74.4 % 49.6 % 24.8 %

$ 225.22

$ 94.27

138.9 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 997.93

$ 594.35

67.9 %

89.0 % 36.7 % 52.3 %

$ 888.40

$ 217.83

307.8 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 334.13

$ 193.50

72.7 %

81.4 % 19.2 % 62.2 %

$ 271.81

$ 37.06

633.4 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 328.57

$ 177.89

84.7 %

90.5 % 15.0 % 75.5 %

$ 297.43

$ 26.67

1,015.2 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 131.56

$ 128.69

2.2 %

42.8 % 4.6 % 38.2 %

$ 56.29

$ 5.93

849.2 % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 232.02

$ 207.55

11.8 %

50.9 % 2.6 % 48.3 %

$ 118.16

$ 5.44

2,072.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 437.62

$ 344.41

27.1 %

58.6 % 19.0 % 39.6 %

$ 256.64

$ 65.40

292.4 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182

$ 314.26

$ —

100.0 %

69.9 % — % 69.9 %

$ 219.71

$ —

100.0 % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 237.42

$ (90.74)

361.6 %

18.7 % 2.7 % 16.0 %

$ 44.34

$ (2.49)

1,880.7 % Westin Boston Seaport District 793

$ 153.88

$ —

100.0 %

36.4 % — % 36.4 %

$ 55.94

$ —

100.0 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 253.42

$ 141.48

79.1 %

67.0 % 18.4 % 48.6 %

$ 169.80

$ 26.04

552.1 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 141.23

$ 169.28

(16.6) %

57.1 % 27.9 % 29.2 %

$ 80.58

$ 47.18

70.8 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 127.66

$ 147.51

(13.5) %

24.4 % 1.8 % 22.6 %

$ 31.21

$ 2.62

1,091.2 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 159.15

$ 146.86

8.4 %

55.8 % 11.3 % 44.5 %

$ 88.74

$ 16.64

433.3 % Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 228.20

$ 175.73

29.9 %

54.0 % 11.4 % 42.6 %

$ 123.30

$ 19.98

517.1 %

























Total Closed for All or Part of Period - 4 Hotels 2,396

$ 161.17

$ 431.14

(62.6) %

20.5 % — % 20.5 %

$ 33.08

$ —

100.0 %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 351.68

$ 223.80

57.1 %

64.9 % 13.2 % 51.7 %

$ 228.36

$ 29.57

672.3 %

























Comparable Total (1) 8,878

$ 221.79

$ 175.76

26.2 %

48.5 % 9.2 % 39.3 %

$ 107.56

$ 16.22

563.1 %



(1) Excludes the two hotels sold in 2021: Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



Operating Statistics – Second Quarter

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

2Q 2021 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

2Q 2021 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

2Q 2021 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 102.97

$ 160.44

(35.8) %

49.4 % 74.8 % (25.4) %

$ 50.82

$ 119.97

(57.6) % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 416.33

$ 244.49

70.3 %

96.1 % 86.4 % 9.7 %

$ 400.05

$ 211.26

89.4 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 106.48

$ 188.39

(43.5) %

32.0 % 83.3 % (51.3) %

$ 34.07

$ 156.97

(78.3) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 591.42

$ 467.43

26.5 %

45.4 % 64.0 % (18.6) %

$ 268.80

$ 299.11

(10.1) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 130.97

$ 207.53

(36.9) %

65.5 % 83.8 % (18.3) %

$ 85.82

$ 173.87

(50.6) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 159.76

$ 274.26

(41.7) %

81.7 % 97.3 % (15.6) %

$ 130.51

$ 266.76

(51.1) % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 300.11

$ 202.86

47.9 %

97.0 % 90.4 % 6.6 %

$ 291.21

$ 183.30

58.9 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 161.64

$ 375.21

(56.9) %

54.5 % 90.5 % (36.0) %

$ 88.05

$ 339.67

(74.1) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 190.76

$ 191.05

(0.2) %

61.7 % 84.0 % (22.3) %

$ 117.78

$ 160.56

(26.6) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 145.08

$ 227.87

(36.3) %

37.8 % 87.1 % (49.3) %

$ 54.77

$ 198.47

(72.4) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 158.11

$ 174.16

(9.2) %

60.6 % 86.5 % (25.9) %

$ 95.78

$ 150.69

(36.4) % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 248.86

$ 265.01

(6.1) %

68.4 % 79.2 % (10.8) %

$ 170.32

$ 209.77

(18.8) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 302.65

$ 258.74

17.0 %

74.4 % 78.9 % (4.5) %

$ 225.22

$ 204.07

10.4 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 997.93

$ 669.18

49.1 %

89.0 % 83.8 % 5.2 %

$ 888.40

$ 560.63

58.5 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 334.13

$ 267.91

24.7 %

81.4 % 85.0 % (3.6) %

$ 271.81

$ 227.70

19.4 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 328.57

$ 301.89

8.8 %

90.5 % 90.3 % 0.2 %

$ 297.43

$ 272.57

9.1 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 131.56

$ 167.09

(21.3) %

42.8 % 72.8 % (30.0) %

$ 56.29

$ 121.65

(53.7) % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 232.02

$ 285.70

(18.8) %

50.9 % 87.9 % (37.0) %

$ 118.16

$ 251.18

(53.0) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 437.62

$ 270.62

61.7 %

58.6 % 55.1 % 3.5 %

$ 256.64

$ 149.15

72.1 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182

$ 314.26

$ 327.39

(4.0) %

69.9 % 77.4 % (7.5) %

$ 219.71

$ 253.52

(13.3) % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 237.42

$ 174.07

36.4 %

18.7 % 44.3 % (25.6) %

$ 44.34

$ 77.08

(42.5) % Westin Boston Seaport District 793

$ 153.88

$ 278.41

(44.7) %

36.4 % 85.0 % (48.6) %

$ 55.94

$ 236.51

(76.3) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 253.42

$ 198.53

27.6 %

67.0 % 80.7 % (13.7) %

$ 169.80

$ 160.28

5.9 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 141.23

$ 199.95

(29.4) %

57.1 % 82.5 % (25.4) %

$ 80.58

$ 164.92

(51.1) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 127.66

$ 239.48

(46.7) %

24.4 % 92.4 % (68.0) %

$ 31.21

$ 221.35

(85.9) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 159.15

$ 192.06

(17.1) %

55.8 % 77.5 % (21.7) %

$ 88.74

$ 148.88

(40.4) % Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 228.20

$ 245.63

(7.1) %

54.0 % 81.2 % (27.2) %

$ 123.30

$ 199.35

(38.1) %

























Total Closed for All or Part of Period - 4 Hotels 2,396

$ 161.17

$ 262.83

(38.7) %

20.5 % 89.1 % (68.6) %

$ 33.08

$ 234.06

(85.9) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 351.68

$ 264.89

32.8 %

64.9 % 75.0 % (10.1) %

$ 228.36

$ 198.60

15.0 %

























Comparable Total (1) 8,878

$ 221.79

$ 248.50

(10.7) %

48.5 % 82.3 % (33.8) %

$ 107.56

$ 204.41

(47.4) %



(1) Excludes the two hotels sold in 2021: Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 100.26

$ 167.54

(40.2) %

36.2 % 29.1 % 7.1 %

$ 36.30

$ 48.74

(25.5) % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 384.54

$ 315.35

21.9 %

89.7 % 46.6 % 43.1 %

$ 345.05

$ 146.87

134.9 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 106.15

$ 168.34

(36.9) %

25.3 % 25.9 % (0.6) %

$ 26.82

$ 43.57

(38.4) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 578.35

$ 445.49

29.8 %

32.5 % 23.5 % 9.0 %

$ 187.76

$ 104.56

79.6 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 118.06

$ 163.06

(27.6) %

50.7 % 26.0 % 24.7 %

$ 59.86

$ 42.40

41.2 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 144.74

$ 154.60

(6.4) %

74.4 % 76.2 % (1.8) %

$ 107.65

$ 117.86

(8.7) % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 281.56

$ 271.00

3.9 %

93.9 % 48.7 % 45.2 %

$ 264.50

$ 131.99

100.4 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 146.29

$ 191.87

(23.8) %

37.9 % 32.8 % 5.1 %

$ 55.51

$ 62.99

(11.9) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 164.69

$ 133.81

23.1 %

47.3 % 19.7 % 27.6 %

$ 77.93

$ 26.38

195.4 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 140.33

$ 255.03

(45.0) %

26.5 % 33.9 % (7.4) %

$ 37.24

$ 86.46

(56.9) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 153.56

$ 225.78

(32.0) %

55.2 % 37.4 % 17.8 %

$ 84.76

$ 84.49

0.3 % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 231.47

$ 228.56

1.3 %

54.0 % 31.6 % 22.4 %

$ 124.97

$ 72.19

73.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 276.07

$ 211.59

30.5 %

59.0 % 55.2 % 3.8 %

$ 162.80

$ 116.73

39.5 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 864.93

$ 568.53

52.1 %

84.9 % 50.3 % 34.6 %

$ 734.44

$ 286.00

156.8 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 299.29

$ 209.22

43.1 %

71.8 % 37.2 % 34.6 %

$ 215.03

$ 77.91

176.0 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 285.01

$ 225.04

26.6 %

73.8 % 40.3 % 33.5 %

$ 210.26

$ 90.78

131.6 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 121.90

$ 167.49

(27.2) %

36.7 % 28.0 % 8.7 %

$ 44.71

$ 46.81

(4.5) % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 219.19

$ 193.42

13.3 %

37.3 % 31.8 % 5.5 %

$ 81.70

$ 61.51

32.8 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 392.31

$ 299.20

31.1 %

54.1 % 33.1 % 21.0 %

$ 212.25

$ 99.16

114.0 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182

$ 286.64

$ 233.39

22.8 %

48.9 % 23.0 % 25.9 %

$ 140.21

$ 53.58

161.7 % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 345.38

$ 444.29

(22.3) %

46.0 % 33.0 % 13.0 %

$ 158.90

$ 146.46

8.5 % Westin Boston Seaport District 793

$ 143.95

$ 196.96

(26.9) %

25.7 % 29.9 % (4.2) %

$ 37.03

$ 58.95

(37.2) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 254.22

$ 251.18

1.2 %

61.5 % 49.5 % 12.0 %

$ 156.34

$ 124.30

25.8 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 141.30

$ 182.76

(22.7) %

39.6 % 47.3 % (7.7) %

$ 55.96

$ 86.53

(35.3) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 133.76

$ 191.70

(30.2) %

16.7 % 31.0 % (14.3) %

$ 22.27

$ 59.48

(62.6) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 150.46

$ 187.14

(19.6) %

45.4 % 34.4 % 11.0 %

$ 68.26

$ 64.47

5.9 % Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 223.73

$ 220.89

1.3 %

45.0 % 36.1 % 8.9 %

$ 100.62

$ 79.72

26.2 %

























Total Closed for All or Part of Period - 4 Hotels 2,396

$ 161.09

$ 172.92

(6.8) %

9.5 % 29.4 % (19.9) %

$ 15.26

$ 50.87

(70.0) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 333.41

$ 295.43

12.9 %

60.2 % 38.1 % 22.1 %

$ 200.66

$ 112.47

78.4 %

























Comparable Total (1) 8,878

$ 219.95

$ 213.39

3.1 %

38.9 % 34.1 % 4.8 %

$ 85.46

$ 72.72

17.5 %



(1) Excludes the two hotels sold in 2021: Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 100.26

$ 168.59

(40.5) %

36.2 % 72.6 % (36.4) %

$ 36.30

$ 122.44

(70.4) % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 384.54

$ 278.48

38.1 %

89.7 % 90.2 % (0.5) %

$ 345.05

$ 251.22

37.3 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 106.15

$ 181.32

(41.5) %

25.3 % 74.4 % (49.1) %

$ 26.82

$ 134.84

(80.1) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 578.35

$ 452.75

27.7 %

32.5 % 63.7 % (31.2) %

$ 187.76

$ 288.31

(34.9) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 118.06

$ 191.01

(38.2) %

50.7 % 78.6 % (27.9) %

$ 59.86

$ 150.07

(60.1) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 144.74

$ 233.54

(38.0) %

74.4 % 94.7 % (20.3) %

$ 107.65

$ 221.06

(51.3) % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 281.56

$ 229.10

22.9 %

93.9 % 92.5 % 1.4 %

$ 264.50

$ 211.96

24.8 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 146.29

$ 290.58

(49.7) %

37.9 % 87.0 % (49.1) %

$ 55.51

$ 252.94

(78.1) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 164.69

$ 163.67

0.6 %

47.3 % 77.4 % (30.1) %

$ 77.93

$ 126.66

(38.5) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 140.33

$ 235.46

(40.4) %

26.5 % 72.4 % (45.9) %

$ 37.24

$ 170.45

(78.2) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 153.56

$ 203.74

(24.6) %

55.2 % 87.4 % (32.2) %

$ 84.76

$ 178.02

(52.4) % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 231.47

$ 256.26

(9.7) %

54.0 % 63.1 % (9.1) %

$ 124.97

$ 161.57

(22.7) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 276.07

$ 248.09

11.3 %

59.0 % 77.1 % (18.1) %

$ 162.80

$ 191.22

(14.9) % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 864.93

$ 623.67

38.7 %

84.9 % 82.1 % 2.8 %

$ 734.44

$ 512.04

43.4 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 299.29

$ 262.04

14.2 %

71.8 % 79.5 % (7.7) %

$ 215.03

$ 208.25

3.3 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 285.01

$ 270.69

5.3 %

73.8 % 87.1 % (13.3) %

$ 210.26

$ 235.71

(10.8) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 121.90

$ 170.00

(28.3) %

36.7 % 66.0 % (29.3) %

$ 44.71

$ 112.24

(60.2) % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 219.19

$ 242.95

(9.8) %

37.3 % 79.2 % (41.9) %

$ 81.70

$ 192.44

(57.5) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 392.31

$ 273.14

43.6 %

54.1 % 54.1 % — %

$ 212.25

$ 147.69

43.7 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182

$ 286.64

$ 286.18

0.2 %

48.9 % 69.5 % (20.6) %

$ 140.21

$ 198.88

(29.5) % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 345.38

$ 346.67

(0.4) %

46.0 % 63.2 % (17.2) %

$ 158.90

$ 219.14

(27.5) % Westin Boston Seaport District 793

$ 143.95

$ 245.47

(41.4) %

25.7 % 75.3 % (49.6) %

$ 37.03

$ 184.74

(80.0) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 254.22

$ 228.58

11.2 %

61.5 % 88.1 % (26.6) %

$ 156.34

$ 201.29

(22.3) % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 141.30

$ 195.09

(27.6) %

39.6 % 80.0 % (40.4) %

$ 55.96

$ 156.11

(64.2) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 133.76

$ 222.10

(39.8) %

16.7 % 85.0 % (68.3) %

$ 22.27

$ 188.80

(88.2) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 150.46

$ 190.08

(20.8) %

45.4 % 78.5 % (33.1) %

$ 68.26

$ 149.15

(54.2) % Total Open for Entire Period - 26 Hotels 7,207

$ 223.73

$ 237.00

(5.6) %

45.0 % 78.1 % (33.1) %

$ 100.62

$ 185.05

(45.6) %

























Total Closed for All or Part of Period - 4 Hotels 2,396

$ 161.09

$ 226.95

(29.0) %

9.5 % 78.5 % (69.0) %

$ 15.26

$ 178.05

(91.4) %

























Resorts - 12 Hotels 2,215

$ 333.41

$ 280.68

18.8 %

60.2 % 77.7 % (17.5) %

$ 200.66

$ 218.04

(8.0) %

























Comparable Total (1) 8,878

$ 219.95

$ 234.54

(6.2) %

38.9 % 77.5 % (38.6) %

$ 85.46

$ 181.66

(53.0) %



(1) Excludes the two hotels sold in 2021: Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Second Quarter 2021











Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 1,769



$ (82)

$ 347

$ —

$ —

$ 265

Barbary Beach House Key West

91 $ 8,552



$ 4,412

$ 721

$ —

$ —

$ 5,133

Bethesda Marriott Suites

91 $ 1,012



$ (2,439)

$ 515

$ —

$ 1,494

$ (430)

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

91 $ 7,346



$ 919

$ 1,838

$ —

$ 94

$ 2,851

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

77 $ 5,110



$ (4,466)

$ 4,072

$ 6

$ (397)

$ (785)

Courtyard Denver Downtown

91 $ 1,595



$ 199

$ 376

$ —

$ —

$ 575

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

30 $ 781



$ (1,554)

$ 329

$ —

$ 253

$ (972)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 3,863



$ (1,645)

$ 476

$ 929

$ —

$ (240)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

91 $ 3,834



$ 1,682

$ 275

$ —

$ —

$ 1,957

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

91 $ 3,816



$ (796)

$ 1,047

$ —

$ —

$ 251

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

91 $ 2,988



$ 398

$ 599

$ —

$ —

$ 997

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

59 $ 1,634



$ (1,785)

$ 840

$ —

$ —

$ (945)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

91 $ 564



$ (583)

$ 308

$ —

$ —

$ (275)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

91 $ 3,533



$ 4

$ 675

$ —

$ 281

$ 960

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

91 $ 5,003



$ (66)

$ 779

$ 661

$ 5

$ 1,379

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 4,659



$ 1,417

$ 415

$ —

$ —

$ 1,832

L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 10,122



$ 4,265

$ 369

$ —

$ —

$ 4,634

Orchards Inn Sedona

91 $ 2,779



$ 1,126

$ 82

$ —

$ 42

$ 1,250

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

91 $ 5,516



$ 1,967

$ 464

$ —

$ —

$ 2,431

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 3,445



$ (159)

$ 516

$ 518

$ 11

$ 886

The Gwen Hotel

91 $ 5,104



$ (371)

$ 1,093

$ —

$ —

$ 722

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

91 $ 2,918



$ 919

$ 418

$ —

$ —

$ 1,337

The Lexington Hotel

— $ 18



$ (1,278)

$ —

$ 7

$ 8

$ (1,263)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

91 $ 5,513



$ 487

$ 463

$ 266

$ —

$ 1,216

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

91 $ 1,936



$ (1,619)

$ 1,053

$ —

$ —

$ (566)

Westin Boston Seaport District

91 $ 6,269



$ (5,224)

$ 2,532

$ 2,083

$ (122)

$ (731)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 13,862



$ 3,333

$ 1,091

$ —

$ —

$ 4,424

Westin San Diego Downtown

91 $ 3,945



$ (675)

$ 821

$ 602

$ —

$ 748

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 1,250



$ (2,491)

$ 1,062

$ 616

$ —

$ (813)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 6,055



$ (963)

$ 1,116

$ 749

$ 2

$ 904

Total



$ 124,791



$ (5,068)

$ 24,692

$ 6,437

$ 1,671

$ 27,775

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (18)



$ 1,278

$ —

$ (7)

$ (8)

$ 1,263

Comparable Total



$ 124,773



$ (3,790)

$ 24,692

$ 6,430

$ 1,663

$ 29,038







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Second Quarter 2020











Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 279



$ (969)

$ 360

$ —

$ —

$ (609)

Barbary Beach House Key West

30 $ 523



$ (1,416)

$ 680

$ —

$ —

$ (736)

Bethesda Marriott Suites

91 $ 243



$ (2,958)

$ 677

$ —

$ 1,506

$ (775)

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

7 $ 141



$ (2,940)

$ 1,837

$ —

$ 94

$ (1,009)

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

9 $ 242



$ (9,622)

$ 4,179

$ 55

$ (397)

$ (5,785)

Courtyard Denver Downtown

30 $ 196



$ (713)

$ 376

$ —

$ —

$ (337)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

— $ 46



$ (2,036)

$ 329

$ —

$ 253

$ (1,454)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 3,138



$ (1,175)

$ 569

$ 972

$ —

$ 366

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ 6

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 6

Havana Cabana Key West

30 $ 447



$ (586)

$ 272

$ —

$ —

$ (314)

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

— $ 254



$ (2,339)

$ 1,220

$ —

$ —

$ (1,119)

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

— $ —



$ (1,162)

$ 500

$ —

$ —

$ (662)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

— $ 41



$ (2,312)

$ 843

$ —

$ —

$ (1,469)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

5 $ 7



$ (797)

$ 289

$ —

$ —

$ (508)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

10 $ 427



$ (1,622)

$ 672

$ 39

$ 286

$ (625)

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

30 $ 256



$ (2,252)

$ 535

$ 675

$ 6

$ (1,036)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 1,824



$ (137)

$ 408

$ —

$ —

$ 271

L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 2,544



$ 92

$ 622

$ —

$ —

$ 714

Orchards Inn Sedona

47 $ 357



$ (181)

$ 80

$ —

$ 42

$ (59)

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

53 $ 798



$ (452)

$ 419

$ —

$ (32)

$ (65)

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 903



$ (1,690)

$ 552

$ 582

$ —

$ (556)

The Gwen Hotel

21 $ 318



$ (2,411)

$ 1,110

$ —

$ —

$ (1,301)

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

26 $ 733



$ (413)

$ 425

$ —

$ —

$ 12

The Lexington Hotel

— $ 56



$ (6,664)

$ 3,043

$ 7

$ 8

$ (3,606)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

— $ 50



$ (1,636)

$ 444

$ 273

$ —

$ (919)

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

19 $ 81



$ (2,829)

$ 1,121

$ —

$ —

$ (1,708)

Westin Boston Seaport District

— $ 543



$ (7,553)

$ 2,559

$ 2,128

$ (60)

$ (2,926)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 2,286



$ (2,321)

$ 1,093

$ —

$ —

$ (1,228)

Westin San Diego Downtown

91 $ 2,484



$ (1,551)

$ 1,124

$ 618

$ —

$ 191

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 174



$ (3,456)

$ 1,324

$ 640

$ —

$ (1,492)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 988



$ (3,507)

$ 1,121

$ 765

$ 2

$ (1,619)

Total



$ 20,379



$ (67,602)

$ 28,783

$ 6,754

$ 1,708

$ (30,357)

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (56)



$ 6,658

$ (3,043)

$ (7)

$ (8)

$ 3,600

Comparable Total



$ 20,323



$ (60,944)

$ 25,740

$ 6,747

$ 1,700

$ (26,757)







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Second Quarter 2019











Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 4,862



$ 1,188

$ 459

$ —

$ —

$ 1,647

Barbary Beach House Key West

91 $ 4,446



$ 1,217

$ 344

$ —

$ —

$ 1,561

Bethesda Marriott Suites

91 $ 5,234



$ 18

$ 474

$ —

$ 1,517

$ 2,009

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

91 $ 10,721



$ 1,268

$ 1,789

$ —

$ 110

$ 3,167

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

91 $ 34,590



$ 9,306

$ 4,166

$ 47

$ (397)

$ 13,122

Courtyard Denver Downtown

91 $ 3,291



$ 1,466

$ 287

$ —

$ —

$ 1,753

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

91 $ 4,341



$ 283

$ 440

$ —

$ 253

$ 976

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 8,048



$ 981

$ 688

$ 964

$ —

$ 2,633

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ (2)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (2)

Havana Cabana Key West

91 $ 2,438



$ 746

$ 235

$ —

$ —

$ 981

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

91 $ 13,161



$ 4,939

$ 1,233

$ —

$ —

$ 6,172

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

91 $ 4,993



$ 1,422

$ 515

$ —

$ —

$ 1,937

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

91 $ 7,090



$ 1,457

$ 826

$ —

$ —

$ 2,283

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

91 $ 1,995



$ 180

$ 297

$ —

$ —

$ 477

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

91 $ 6,070



$ 668

$ 663

$ 38

$ 295

$ 1,664

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

91 $ 5,797



$ 265

$ 688

$ 687

$ 6

$ 1,646

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 4,483



$ 1,192

$ 349

$ —

$ 40

$ 1,581

L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 7,668



$ 2,101

$ 508

$ —

$ —

$ 2,609

Orchards Inn Sedona

91 $ 2,414



$ 622

$ 237

$ —

$ 42

$ 901

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

91 $ 4,685



$ 1,906

$ 418

$ —

$ (32)

$ 2,292

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 7,863



$ 1,695

$ 574

$ 606

$ —

$ 2,875

The Gwen Hotel

91 $ 9,881



$ 2,332

$ 1,149

$ —

$ —

$ 3,481

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

91 $ 1,804



$ (332)

$ 385

$ —

$ —

$ 53

The Lexington Hotel

91 $ 18,275



$ 1,324

$ 3,557

$ 8

$ 8

$ 4,897

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

91 $ 6,946



$ 1,501

$ 529

$ 280

$ —

$ 2,310

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

91 $ 4,485



$ (1,622)

$ 1,035

$ —

$ —

$ (587)

Westin Boston Seaport District

91 $ 29,239



$ 5,918

$ 2,436

$ 2,169

$ (60)

$ 10,463

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 12,614



$ 2,220

$ 1,633

$ —

$ —

$ 3,853

Westin San Diego Downtown

91 $ 9,033



$ 1,629

$ 1,136

$ 634

$ —

$ 3,399

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 10,316



$ 2,030

$ 1,317

$ 662

$ —

$ 4,009

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 11,135



$ 2,548

$ 968

$ 780

$ 2

$ 4,298

Total



$ 257,918



$ 50,466

$ 29,335

$ 6,875

$ 1,784

$ 88,351

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (18,275)



$ (1,322)

$ (3,557)

$ (8)

$ (8)

$ (4,895)

Comparable Total



$ 239,643



$ 49,144

$ 25,778

$ 6,867

$ 1,776

$ 83,456







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Year to Date 2021











Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

181 $ 2,532



$ (734)

$ 695

$ —

$ —

$ (39)

Barbary Beach House Key West

181 $ 14,587



$ 6,945

$ 1,432

$ —

$ —

$ 8,377

Bethesda Marriott Suites

181 $ 1,566



$ (5,094)

$ 1,038

$ —

$ 2,996

$ (1,060)

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

181 $ 10,224



$ (812)

$ 3,675

$ —

$ 187

$ 3,050

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

79 $ 5,224



$ (11,802)

$ 8,177

$ 48

$ (795)

$ (4,372)

Courtyard Denver Downtown

181 $ 2,286



$ (263)

$ 759

$ —

$ —

$ 496

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

30 $ 833



$ (3,211)

$ 658

$ —

$ 507

$ (2,046)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

181 $ 6,328



$ (4,288)

$ 961

$ 1,853

$ —

$ (1,474)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

181 $ 6,952



$ 2,860

$ 541

$ —

$ —

$ 3,401

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

181 $ 4,651



$ (3,615)

$ 2,142

$ —

$ —

$ (1,473)

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

181 $ 3,956



$ (497)

$ 1,248

$ —

$ —

$ 751

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

59 $ 1,633



$ (4,037)

$ 1,679

$ —

$ —

$ (2,358)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

181 $ 772



$ (1,355)

$ 615

$ —

$ —

$ (740)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

181 $ 6,075



$ (509)

$ 1,354

$ —

$ 568

$ 1,413

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

181 $ 7,423



$ (1,576)

$ 1,573

$ 1,318

$ 10

$ 1,325

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

181 $ 6,756



$ 1,298

$ 825

$ —

$ —

$ 2,123

L'Auberge de Sedona

181 $ 16,600



$ 6,020

$ 912

$ —

$ —

$ 6,932

Orchards Inn Sedona

181 $ 4,561



$ 1,604

$ 164

$ —

$ 84

$ 1,852

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

181 $ 7,762



$ 2,086

$ 917

$ —

$ —

$ 3,003

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

181 $ 5,563



$ (1,223)

$ 1,044

$ 1,035

$ 11

$ 867

The Gwen Hotel

181 $ 7,041



$ (2,516)

$ 2,188

$ —

$ —

$ (328)

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

181 $ 4,527



$ 1,113

$ 834

$ —

$ —

$ 1,947

The Lexington Hotel

— $ 60



$ (6,440)

$ 1,925

$ 13

$ 16

$ (4,486)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

181 $ 6,947



$ (732)

$ 1,008

$ 531

$ —

$ 807

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

181 $ 13,211



$ 3,435

$ 1,954

$ —

$ —

$ 5,389

Westin Boston Seaport District

181 $ 7,632



$ (13,221)

$ 5,077

$ 4,155

$ (245)

$ (4,234)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

181 $ 24,935



$ 5,781

$ 2,154

$ —

$ —

$ 7,935

Westin San Diego Downtown

181 $ 5,437



$ (2,893)

$ 1,666

$ 1,202

$ —

$ (25)

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

181 $ 1,807



$ (5,614)

$ 2,210

$ 1,232

$ —

$ (2,172)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

181 $ 9,847



$ (3,425)

$ 2,229

$ 1,494

$ 4

$ 302

Total



$ 197,728



$ (42,715)

$ 51,654

$ 12,881

$ 3,343

$ 25,207

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (60)



$ 6,440

$ (1,925)

$ (13)

$ (16)

$ 4,486

Comparable Total



$ 197,668



$ (36,275)

$ 49,729

$ 12,868

$ 3,327

$ 29,693







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Year to Date 2020











Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

182 $ 4,258



$ (225)

$ 734

$ —

$ —

$ 509

Barbary Beach House Key West

112 $ 5,923



$ (84)

$ 1,357

$ —

$ —

$ 1,273

Bethesda Marriott Suites

182 $ 2,979



$ (5,055)

$ 1,206

$ —

$ 3,020

$ (829)

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

83 $ 7,857



$ (4,007)

$ 3,706

$ —

$ 187

$ (114)

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

100 $ 13,844



$ (17,186)

$ 8,404

$ 108

$ (795)

$ (9,469)

Courtyard Denver Downtown

109 $ 1,665



$ (715)

$ 719

$ —

$ —

$ 4

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

86 $ 2,324



$ (3,530)

$ 780

$ —

$ 507

$ (2,243)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

182 $ 7,118



$ (3,930)

$ 1,291

$ 1,923

$ —

$ (716)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

112 $ 3,164



$ 291

$ 525

$ —

$ —

$ 816

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

82 $ 5,519



$ (3,383)

$ 2,447

$ —

$ —

$ (936)

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

90 $ 1,697



$ (1,986)

$ 1,005

$ —

$ —

$ (981)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

88 $ 3,221



$ (4,239)

$ 1,690

$ —

$ —

$ (2,549)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

87 $ 1,842



$ (792)

$ 576

$ —

$ —

$ (216)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

100 $ 6,844



$ (221)

$ 1,345

$ 77

$ 579

$ 1,780

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

111 $ 3,661



$ (3,545)

$ 1,342

$ 1,353

$ 12

$ (838)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

182 $ 5,035



$ (44)

$ 819

$ —

$ 27

$ 802

L'Auberge de Sedona

182 $ 7,182



$ (513)

$ 1,360

$ —

$ —

$ 847

Orchards Inn Sedona

137 $ 1,609



$ (371)

$ 297

$ —

$ 84

$ 10

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

144 $ 3,692



$ (237)

$ 846

$ —

$ (63)

$ 546

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

182 $ 7,628



$ (698)

$ 1,111

$ 1,174

$ —

$ 1,587

The Gwen Hotel

111 $ 5,005



$ (3,960)

$ 2,223

$ —

$ —

$ (1,737)

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

108 $ 2,447



$ (828)

$ 835

$ —

$ —

$ 7

The Lexington Hotel

88 $ 8,703



$ (13,995)

$ 6,664

$ 12

$ 16

$ (7,303)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

80 $ 3,604



$ (2,738)

$ 897

$ 548

$ —

$ (1,293)

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

98 $ 12,561



$ 1,073

$ 2,231

$ —

$ —

$ 3,304

Westin Boston Seaport District

84 $ 16,674



$ (11,334)

$ 5,168

$ 4,266

$ (120)

$ (2,020)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

182 $ 19,073



$ 3,625

$ 2,145

$ —

$ —

$ 5,770

Westin San Diego Downtown

182 $ 10,084



$ (940)

$ 2,261

$ 1,240

$ —

$ 2,561

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

182 $ 5,536



$ (5,029)

$ 2,642

$ 1,285

$ —

$ (1,102)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

182 $ 9,625



$ (3,804)

$ 2,257

$ 1,533

$ 4

$ (10)

Total



$ 190,374



$ (88,400)

$ 58,883

$ 13,519

$ 3,458

$ (12,538)

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (8,703)



$ 13,995

$ (6,664)

$ (12)

$ (16)

$ 7,303

Comparable Total



$ 181,671



$ (74,405)

$ 52,219

$ 13,507

$ 3,442

$ (5,235)







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.