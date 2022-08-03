DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Achieves Record Revenues and Profits

Reinstates Quarterly Common Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Income: Net income was $52.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.23 .

Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $279.4 million , a 89.4% increase over 2021 and a 7.4% increase over 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , a 89.4% increase over 2021 and a 7.4% increase over 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $222.70 , a 87.1% increase over 2021 and a 6.9% increase over 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , a 87.1% increase over 2021 and a 6.9% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $101.0 million , which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 13.1%.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 13.1%. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.14%, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 182 basis points and set a new record for the Company.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.14%, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 182 basis points and set a new record for the Company. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $92.0 million , a 13.4% increase over 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a 13.4% increase over 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $76.5 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.36 .

Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million on April 1, 2022 .

The Company acquired the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for on . Debt Covenant Compliance: The Company is in compliance with all of the original financial covenants under its credit agreements as of June 30, 2022 and has exited the covenant waiver period.

Recent Developments

Reinstatement of Common Dividend: On August 2, 2022 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares.

On , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of per share on its common shares. Preliminary July Comparable RevPAR: July Comparable RevPAR was $214.98 , a 11.0% increase over 2019.

"We are pleased to report that DiamondRock set new records for RevPAR, total revenues, and hotel profit margins in the second quarter on robust travel demand," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "With the outstanding results of our strategically assembled portfolio, we easily complied with all of our loan covenants, exited all the covenant waiver restrictions and resumed our cash dividend to common shareholders."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions, as well as the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 297.36 $ 241.35 $ 252.68

23.2 % 17.7 % Occupancy 74.9 % 49.3 % 82.4 %

25.6 % (7.5) % RevPAR $ 222.70 $ 119.00 $ 208.24

87.1 % 6.9 % Total RevPAR $ 324.68 $ 171.53 $ 302.81

89.3 % 7.2 % Revenues $ 279.4 $ 147.5 $ 260.2

89.4 % 7.4 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.0 $ 36.0 $ 89.3

180.6 % 13.1 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.14 % 24.37 % 34.32 %

1,177 bps 182 bps Available Rooms 860,683 860,103 859,374

580 1,309













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 281.4 $ 124.8 $ 257.9

125.5 % 9.1 % Net income (loss) $ 52.7 $ (19.1) $ 29.1

375.9 % 81.1 % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.23 $ (0.10) $ 0.14

330.0 % 64.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.0 $ 19.8 $ 81.1

364.6 % 13.4 % Adjusted FFO $ 76.5 $ 11.1 $ 65.1

589.2 % 17.5 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.05 $ 0.32

620.0 % 12.5 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 289.60 $ 239.53 $ 239.21

20.9 % 21.1 % Occupancy 65.4 % 39.5 % 77.3 %

25.9 % (11.9) % RevPAR $ 189.43 $ 94.68 $ 184.97

100.1 % 2.4 % Total RevPAR $ 278.53 $ 136.83 $ 273.02

103.6 % 2.0 % Revenues $ 476.7 $ 234.1 $ 466.6

103.6 % 2.2 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 152.1 $ 38.1 $ 140.3

299.2 % 8.4 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.91 % 16.28 % 30.07 %

1,563 bps 184 bps Available Rooms 1,711,525 1,710,603 1,709,048

922 2,477













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 478.2 $ 197.7 $ 460.3

141.9 % 3.9 % Net income (loss) $ 62.8 $ (190.7) $ 38.1

132.9 % 64.8 % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.27 $ (0.92) $ 0.19

129.3 % 42.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 136.9 $ 10.2 $ 130.2

1242.2 % 5.1 % Adjusted FFO $ 107.3 $ (13.7) $ 107.1

883.2 % 0.2 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.50 $ (0.06) $ 0.53

933.3 % (5.7) %

(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. . (2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio owned as of June 30, 2022:



January

2022

February

2022

March

2022

April

2022

May

2022

June

2022

Preliminary

July 2022



Number of Hotels 33

33

33

33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms 9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,471

9,471

Occupancy 41.3 %

57.9 %

68.4 %

72.4 %

72.9 %

79.4 %

74.9 %

ADR $245.13

$283.49

$296.22

$291.71

$297.08

$302.78

$287.06

RevPAR $101.19

$164.25

$202.67

$211.29

$216.62

$240.37

$214.98

Total RevPAR $154.77

$242.91

$298.92

$304.35

$325.36

$344.28

$306.24

2022 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (2,216) bps

(1,633) bps

(1,062) bps

(882) bps

(740) bps

(634) bps

(749) bps

ADR Rate % change 20.6 %

29.1 %

21.7 %

17.5 %

16.1 %

19.3 %

22.1 %

RevPAR % change (21.5) %

0.7 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

5.4 %

10.5 %

11.0 %

Total RevPAR % change (22.2) %

(2.3) %

6.1 %

4.3 %

7.0 %

10.2 %

12.6 %



Hotel Acquisition

On April 1, 2022, the Company acquired the 96-room Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million, or $367,700 per key in an off-market transaction. Upon acquisition, the Company engaged HEI Hotels & Resorts to operate the hotel in order to combine operations and realize synergies with its nearby Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort & Spa.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $28.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company continues to expect to spend approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022. Significant projects include the following:

Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

The Company completed renovations in to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company is in the process of completing a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel.

The Company is in the process of completing a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel. Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property to be completed in mid-2023.

The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property to be completed in mid-2023. Orchards Inn Sedona: The Company expects to commence an upgrade renovation of the resort in late 2022. The renovation will reposition the resort as The Cliffs at L'Auberge.

The Company expects to commence an upgrade renovation of the resort in late 2022. The renovation will reposition the resort as The Cliffs at L'Auberge. Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company is working with Hilton Worldwide to potentially rebrand the hotel as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a local James Beard -nominated chef.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with liquidity of $390.2 million, comprised of $71.7 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $118.5 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $200.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $572.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $200.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company repaid $25.0 million on its senior unsecured credit facility.

The Company is in compliance with all of the original financial covenants under the credit agreements for its unsecured term loans and senior unsecured credit facility as of June 30, 2022 and has exited the covenant waiver restriction period.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2022. This dividend was paid on June 30, 2022.

On August 2, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares, which will be paid to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 12, 2022.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,689,059

$ 2,651,444 Right-of-use assets 99,617

100,212 Restricted cash 42,354

36,887 Due from hotel managers 174,407

120,671 Prepaid and other assets 67,656

17,472 Cash and cash equivalents 71,713

38,620 Total assets $ 3,144,806

$ 2,965,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 571,192

$ 578,651 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,822

398,572 Senior unsecured credit facility 200,000

90,000 Total debt 1,170,014

1,067,223







Lease liabilities 109,708

108,605 Deferred rent 63,064

60,800 Due to hotel managers 106,048

85,493 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 61,898

62,780 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,162

51,238 Deferred income related to key money, net 8,996

8,203 Total liabilities 1,562,890

1,444,342 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,923,015 and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,109

2,107 Additional paid-in capital 2,296,864

2,293,990 Distributions in excess of earnings (723,294)

(780,931) Total stockholders' equity 1,575,727

1,515,214 Noncontrolling interests 6,189

5,750 Total equity 1,581,916

1,520,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,144,806

$ 2,965,306

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Rooms $ 193,025

$ 86,896

$ 325,195

$ 137,308 Food and beverage 68,606

25,614

114,354

39,539 Other 19,776

12,281

38,691

20,881 Total revenues 281,407

124,791

478,240

197,728 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 42,645

21,466

76,475

35,294 Food and beverage 43,471

19,573

76,692

31,134 Management fees 6,312

2,291

10,332

3,410 Franchise fees 8,693

3,735

14,503

6,182 Other hotel expenses 80,498

51,874

151,007

100,809 Depreciation and amortization 27,389

24,692

54,044

51,654 Impairment losses —

4,145

2,843

126,697 Corporate expenses 8,726

8,290

14,759

15,449 Business interruption insurance income —

—

(499)

— Total operating expenses, net 217,734

136,066

400,156

370,629















Interest and other expense (income), net 606

(315)

892

(471) Interest expense 9,675

10,710

13,794

19,194 Total other expenses, net 10,281

10,395

14,686

18,723 Income (loss) before income taxes 53,392

(21,670)

63,398

(191,624) Income tax (expense) benefit (691)

2,551

(637)

938 Net income (loss) 52,701

(19,119)

62,761

(190,686) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests (184)

86

(216)

806 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 52,517

(19,033)

62,545

(189,880) Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

(4,908)

(4,908) Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders $ 50,063

$ (21,487)

$ 57,637

$ (194,788) Earnings (loss) per share:













Earnings (loss) per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ 0.24

$ (0.10)

$ 0.27

$ (0.92) Earnings (loss) per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ 0.23

$ (0.10)

$ 0.27

$ (0.92)















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic 212,834,222

211,966,308

212,663,838

211,819,758 Diluted 213,520,706

211,966,308

213,279,174

211,819,758

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 52,701

$ (19,119)

$ 29,074 Interest expense 9,675

10,710

12,418 Income tax expense (benefit) 691

(2,551)

4,571 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,389

24,692

29,335 EBITDA 90,456

13,732

75,398 Impairment losses —

4,145

— EBITDAre 90,456

17,877

75,398 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,556

1,671

1,784 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

478

3,700 Hotel manager transition items (13)

—

171 Severance costs (2) —

(226)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,999

$ 19,800

$ 81,053



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 62,761

$ (190,686)

$ 38,054 Interest expense 13,794

19,194

24,080 Income tax expense (benefit) 637

(938)

722 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 54,044

51,654

58,331 EBITDA 131,236

(120,776)

121,187 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— EBITDAre 134,079

5,921

121,187 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,124

3,343

3,499 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,053

5,067 Hotel manager transition items 236

128

468 Severance costs (2) (532)

(216)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,907

$ 10,229

$ 130,221

(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 52,701

$ (19,119)

$ 29,074 Interest expense 9,675

10,710

12,418 Income tax expense (benefit) 691

(2,551)

4,571 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,389

24,692

29,335 EBITDA 90,456

13,732

75,398 Corporate expenses 8,726

8,290

7,403 Interest and other expense (income), net 606

(315)

(105) Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

478

3,700 Impairment losses —

4,145

— Hotel EBITDA 99,788

26,330

86,396 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,556

1,671

1,784 Hotel manager transition items (13)

—

171 Severance costs (2) —

(226)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,331

$ 27,775

$ 88,351



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 62,761

$ (190,686)

$ 38,054 Interest expense 13,794

19,194

24,080 Income tax expense (benefit) 637

(938)

722 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 54,044

51,654

58,331 EBITDA 131,236

(120,776)

121,187 Corporate expenses 14,759

15,449

14,467 Interest and other expense (income), net 892

(471)

(408) Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,053

5,067 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— Hotel EBITDA 149,730

21,952

140,313 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,124

3,343

3,499 Hotel manager transition items 236

128

468 Severance costs (2) (532)

(216)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,558

$ 25,207

$ 144,280

(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 52,701

$ (19,119)

$ 29,074 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,389

24,692

29,335 Impairment losses, net of tax —

6,945

— FFO 80,090

12,518

58,409 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 77,636

10,064

58,409 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,556

1,671

1,784 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

478

3,700 Hotel manager transition items (13)

—

171 Severance costs (2) —

(226)

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (2,720)

(838)

1,075 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 76,459

$ 11,149

$ 65,139 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.36

$ 0.05

$ 0.32



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 62,761

$ (190,686)

$ 38,054 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 54,044

51,654

58,331 Impairment losses, net of tax 2,843

129,497

— FFO 119,648

(9,535)

96,385 Distribution to preferred stockholders (4,908)

(4,908)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 114,740

(14,443)

96,385 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 3,124

3,343

3,499 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,053

5,067 Hotel manager transition items 236

128

468 Severance costs (2) (532)

(216)

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (10,222)

(3,569)

1,647 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 107,346

$ (13,704)

$ 107,066 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.50

$ (0.06)

$ 0.53

(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 281,407

$ 124,791

$ 257,918 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) (1,962)

22,764

20,584 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

(18)

(18,275) Comparable Revenues $ 279,445

$ 147,537

$ 260,227











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,331

$ 27,775

$ 88,351 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) (353)

6,918

5,854 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

1,263

(4,895) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,978

$ 35,956

$ 89,310











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.01 %

22.26 %

34.26 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.14 %

24.37 %

34.32 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 478,240

$ 197,728

$ 460,293 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) (1,532)

36,402

35,841 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

(60)

(29,534) Comparable Revenues $ 476,708

$ 234,070

$ 466,600











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,558

$ 25,207

$ 144,280 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) (460)

8,419

8,820 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

4,486

(12,815) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,098

$ 38,112

$ 140,285











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.90 %

12.75 %

31.35 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.91 %

16.28 %

30.07 %

(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 223.66 $ 252.68 $ 239.39 $ 242.68 $ 240.10 Occupancy 72.2 % 82.4 % 81.2 % 75.2 % 77.8 % RevPAR $ 161.44 $ 208.24 $ 194.40 $ 182.52 $ 186.73 Total RevPAR $ 242.88 $ 302.81 $ 274.93 $ 265.26 $ 271.55 Revenues (in thousands) $ 206,370 $ 260,227 $ 238,977 $ 230,571 $ 936,145 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 50,975 $ 89,310 $ 72,411 $ 65,196 $ 277,892 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.70 % 34.32 % 30.30 % 28.28 % 29.68 % Available Rooms 849,674 859,374 869,216 869,216 3,447,480



Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 Quarter 4, 2021 Full Year 2021 ADR $ 236.48 $ 241.35 $ 249.83 $ 265.54 $ 250.62 Occupancy 29.6 % 49.3 % 65.4 % 61.2 % 51.5 % RevPAR $ 70.08 $ 119.00 $ 163.45 $ 162.47 $ 129.10 Total RevPAR $ 101.74 $ 171.53 $ 228.71 $ 233.25 $ 184.30 Revenues (in thousands) $ 86,534 $ 147,537 $ 198,885 $ 202,826 $ 635,782 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 2,156 $ 35,956 $ 53,472 $ 45,017 $ 136,601 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.49 % 24.37 % 26.89 % 22.19 % 21.49 % Available Rooms 850,500 860,103 869,584 869,584 3,449,771



Quarter 1, 2022 Quarter 2, 2022 ADR $ 279.09 $ 297.36 Occupancy 55.8 % 74.9 % RevPAR $ 155.76 $ 222.70 Total RevPAR $ 231.84 $ 324.68 Revenues (in thousands) $ 197,263 $ 279,445 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 51,121 $ 100,978 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.92 % 36.14 % Available Rooms 850,842 860,683

Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at June 30, 2022 closing price of $8.21/share)

$ 1,765,099 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,172,661 Cash and cash equivalents

(71,713) Total enterprise value

$ 2,985,047 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,923 Operating partnership units

768 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,353 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,950 Combined shares and units

214,994

Debt Summary as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate as of

June 30, 2022

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

LIBOR + 3.25 (1)

Variable

42,670

January 2023 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99 %

Fixed

54,690

January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

3.96 %

Fixed

25,228

April 2023 Westin San Diego Bayview

3.94 %

Fixed

57,741

April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

77,023

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

76,543

May 2025 Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

58,133

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

180,633

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,469)



Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs









571,192





















Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (2)

Variable

350,000

July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (3)

Fixed

50,000

October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,178)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs





398,822





















Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 2.55% (4)

Variable

200,000

July 2023 (5)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,170,014



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

4.25 %











Total weighted-average interest rate

4.20 %













(1) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%. (2) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (4) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (5) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

April 2022 April 2021 B/(W) 2021

April 2022 April 2021 B/(W) 2021

April 2022 April 2021 B/(W) 2021

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 291.71 $ 249.38 17.0 %

72.4 % 39.9 % 32.5 %

$ 211.29 $ 99.49 112.4 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 436.92 $ 376.83 15.9 %

74.6 % 61.9 % 12.7 %

$ 325.89 $ 233.07 39.8 %



Number

of Rooms April 2022 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

April 2022 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

April 2022 April 2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 291.71 $ 248.26 17.5 %

72.4 % 81.2 % (8.8) %

$ 211.29 $ 201.71 4.7 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 436.92 $ 293.19 49.0 %

74.6 % 76.4 % (1.8) %

$ 325.89 $ 224.11 45.4 %



Number

of Rooms May 2022 May 2021 B/(W) 2021

May 2022 May 2021 B/(W) 2021

May 2022 May 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 297.08 $ 238.23 24.7 %

72.9 % 48.2 % 24.7 %

$ 216.62 $ 114.94 88.5 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 408.99 $ 383.11 6.8 %

71.4 % 60.3 % 11.1 %

$ 291.87 $ 230.87 26.4 %



Number

of Rooms May 2022 May 2019 B/(W) 2019

May 2022 May 2019 B/(W) 2019

May 2022 May 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,454 $ 297.08 $ 255.97 16.1 %

72.9 % 80.3 % (7.4) %

$ 216.62 $ 205.60 5.4 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,791 $ 408.99 $ 277.22 47.5 %

71.4 % 73.6 % (2.2) %

$ 291.87 $ 203.97 43.1 %



Number

of Rooms June 2022 June 2021 B/(W) 2021

June 2022 June 2021 B/(W) 2021

June 2022 June 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 302.78 $ 238.59 26.9 %

79.4 % 59.8 % 19.6 %

$ 240.37 $ 142.71 68.4 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,808 $ 395.39 $ 371.28 6.5 %

75.6 % 70.9 % 4.7 %

$ 298.82 $ 263.24 13.5 %



Number

of Rooms June 2022 June 2019 B/(W) 2019

June 2022 June 2019 B/(W) 2019

June 2022 June 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 302.78 $ 253.70 19.3 %

79.4 % 85.7 % (6.3) %

$ 240.37 $ 217.49 10.5 %

























Resorts - 16 Hotels 2,808 $ 395.39 $ 259.73 52.2 %

75.6 % 81.1 % (5.5) %

$ 298.82 $ 210.61 41.9 %

(1) All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Second Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 152.51 $ 102.97 48.1 %

62.0 % 49.4 % 12.6 %

$ 94.58 $ 50.82 86.1 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 254.65 $ 189.16 34.6 %

65.8 % 17.9 % 47.9 %

$ 167.61 $ 33.87 394.9 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 729.78 $ 590.31 23.6 %

59.5 % 45.5 % 14.0 %

$ 434.41 $ 268.80 61.6 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 258.98 $ 167.94 54.2 %

60.9 % 20.1 % 40.8 %

$ 157.74 $ 33.75 367.4 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 223.78 $ 130.97 70.9 %

82.2 % 65.5 % 16.7 %

$ 183.96 $ 85.82 114.4 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 291.51 $ 155.79 87.1 %

96.1 % 27.3 % 68.8 %

$ 280.01 $ 42.59 557.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 330.68 $ 159.76 107.0 %

89.2 % 81.7 % 7.5 %

$ 294.94 $ 130.51 126.0 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 160.43 $ 106.48 50.7 %

62.9 % 32.0 % 30.9 %

$ 100.86 $ 34.07 196.0 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 330.95 $ 300.11 10.3 %

90.2 % 97.0 % (6.8) %

$ 298.59 $ 291.21 2.5 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 528.34 $ 467.86 12.9 %

87.2 % 86.4 % 0.8 %

$ 460.58 $ 404.02 14.0 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 732.17 $ 492.83 48.6 %

90.9 % 98.2 % (7.3) %

$ 665.62 $ 484.19 37.5 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 330.88 $ 161.64 104.7 %

85.4 % 54.5 % 30.9 %

$ 282.69 $ 88.05 221.1 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 233.43 $ 190.76 22.4 %

76.7 % 61.7 % 15.0 %

$ 178.98 $ 117.78 52.0 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 284.89 $ 149.79 90.2 %

98.0 % 42.1 % 55.9 %

$ 279.23 $ 63.11 342.4 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 318.95 $ 248.86 28.2 %

69.8 % 68.4 % 1.4 %

$ 222.73 $ 170.32 30.8 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 236.51 $ 145.08 63.0 %

85.7 % 37.8 % 47.9 %

$ 202.78 $ 54.77 270.2 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 218.59 $ 158.11 38.3 %

65.3 % 60.6 % 4.7 %

$ 142.83 $ 95.78 49.1 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 236.33 $ 213.74 10.6 %

65.3 % 38.2 % 27.1 %

$ 154.33 $ 81.55 89.2 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 356.28 $ 302.65 17.7 %

85.2 % 74.4 % 10.8 %

$ 303.51 $ 225.22 34.8 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,068.06 $ 997.93 7.0 %

80.5 % 89.0 % (8.5) %

$ 859.86 $ 888.40 (3.2) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 450.34 $ 416.33 8.2 %

87.0 % 96.1 % (9.1) %

$ 391.96 $ 400.05 (2.0) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 354.54 $ 334.13 6.1 %

70.0 % 81.4 % (11.4) %

$ 248.13 $ 271.81 (8.7) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 412.06 $ 328.57 25.4 %

94.1 % 90.5 % 3.6 %

$ 387.87 $ 297.43 30.4 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 181.35 $ 131.56 37.8 %

63.4 % 42.8 % 20.6 %

$ 114.99 $ 56.29 104.3 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 324.50 $ 232.02 39.9 %

80.1 % 50.9 % 29.2 %

$ 259.81 $ 118.16 119.9 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 240.14 $ 237.42 1.1 %

38.4 % 18.7 % 19.7 %

$ 92.28 $ 44.34 108.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 451.54 $ 437.62 3.2 %

48.7 % 58.6 % (9.9) %

$ 219.78 $ 256.64 (14.4) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 490.14 $ 314.26 56.0 %

71.3 % 69.9 % 1.4 %

$ 349.50 $ 219.71 59.1 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 784.22 $ 617.36 27.0 %

81.7 % 90.1 % (8.4) %

$ 640.73 $ 556.24 15.2 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 255.07 $ 153.88 65.8 %

85.9 % 36.4 % 49.5 %

$ 219.10 $ 55.94 291.7 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 262.17 $ 253.42 3.5 %

82.3 % 67.0 % 15.3 %

$ 215.70 $ 169.80 27.0 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 208.76 $ 141.23 47.8 %

81.5 % 57.1 % 24.4 %

$ 170.19 $ 80.58 111.2 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 237.11 $ 127.66 85.7 %

79.6 % 24.4 % 55.2 %

$ 188.68 $ 31.21 504.5 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 188.25 $ 159.15 18.3 %

73.9 % 55.8 % 18.1 %

$ 139.06 $ 88.74 56.7 % Comparable Total (1) 9,471 $ 297.36 $ 241.35 23.2 %

74.9 % 49.3 % 25.6 %

$ 222.70 $ 119.00 87.1 %



























(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Second Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

2Q 2022 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

2Q 2022 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

2Q 2022 2Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 152.51 $ 160.44 (4.9) %

62.0 % 74.8 % (12.8) %

$ 94.58 $ 119.97 (21.2) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 254.65 $ 218.43 16.6 %

65.8 % 90.8 % (25.0) %

$ 167.61 $ 198.25 (15.5) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 729.78 $ 467.43 56.1 %

59.5 % 64.0 % (4.5) %

$ 434.41 $ 299.11 45.2 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 258.98 $ 253.76 2.1 %

60.9 % 83.6 % (22.7) %

$ 157.74 $ 212.22 (25.7) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 223.78 $ 207.53 7.8 %

82.2 % 83.8 % (1.6) %

$ 183.96 $ 173.87 5.8 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 291.51 $ 270.86 7.6 %

96.1 % 90.9 % 5.2 %

$ 280.01 $ 246.20 13.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 330.68 $ 274.26 20.6 %

89.2 % 97.3 % (8.1) %

$ 294.94 $ 266.76 10.6 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 160.43 $ 188.39 (14.8) %

62.9 % 83.3 % (20.4) %

$ 100.86 $ 156.97 (35.7) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 330.95 $ 202.86 63.1 %

90.2 % 90.4 % (0.2) %

$ 298.59 $ 183.30 62.9 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 528.34 $ 332.50 58.9 %

87.2 % 75.1 % 12.1 %

$ 460.58 $ 249.74 84.4 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 732.17 $ 515.16 42.1 %

90.9 % 90.8 % 0.1 %

$ 665.62 $ 467.58 42.4 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 330.88 $ 375.21 (11.8) %

85.4 % 90.5 % (5.1) %

$ 282.69 $ 339.67 (16.8) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 233.43 $ 191.05 22.2 %

76.7 % 84.0 % (7.3) %

$ 178.98 $ 160.56 11.5 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 284.89 $ 275.97 3.2 %

98.0 % 98.7 % (0.7) %

$ 279.23 $ 272.38 2.5 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 318.95 $ 265.01 20.4 %

69.8 % 79.2 % (9.4) %

$ 222.73 $ 209.77 6.2 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 236.51 $ 227.87 3.8 %

85.7 % 87.1 % (1.4) %

$ 202.78 $ 198.47 2.2 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 218.59 $ 174.16 25.5 %

65.3 % 86.5 % (21.2) %

$ 142.83 $ 150.69 (5.2) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 356.28 $ 258.74 37.7 %

85.2 % 78.9 % 6.3 %

$ 303.51 $ 204.07 48.7 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,068.06 $ 669.18 59.6 %

80.5 % 83.8 % (3.3) %

$ 859.86 $ 560.63 53.4 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 450.34 $ 244.49 84.2 %

87.0 % 86.4 % 0.6 %

$ 391.96 $ 211.26 85.5 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 354.54 $ 267.91 32.3 %

70.0 % 85.0 % (15.0) %

$ 248.13 $ 227.70 9.0 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 412.06 $ 301.89 36.5 %

94.1 % 90.3 % 3.8 %

$ 387.87 $ 272.57 42.3 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 181.35 $ 167.09 8.5 %

63.4 % 72.8 % (9.4) %

$ 114.99 $ 121.65 (5.5) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 324.50 $ 285.70 13.6 %

80.1 % 87.9 % (7.8) %

$ 259.81 $ 251.18 3.4 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 240.14 $ 174.07 38.0 %

38.4 % 44.3 % (5.9) %

$ 92.28 $ 77.08 19.7 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 451.54 $ 270.62 66.9 %

48.7 % 55.1 % (6.4) %

$ 219.78 $ 149.15 47.4 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 490.14 $ 327.39 49.7 %

71.3 % 77.4 % (6.1) %

$ 349.50 $ 253.52 37.9 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 784.22 $ 420.16 86.6 %

81.7 % 90.2 % (8.5) %

$ 640.73 $ 379.06 69.0 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 255.07 $ 278.41 (8.4) %

85.9 % 85.0 % 0.9 %

$ 219.10 $ 236.51 (7.4) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 262.17 $ 198.53 32.1 %

82.3 % 80.7 % 1.6 %

$ 215.70 $ 160.28 34.6 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 208.76 $ 199.95 4.4 %

81.5 % 82.5 % (1.0) %

$ 170.19 $ 164.92 3.2 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 237.11 $ 239.48 (1.0) %

79.6 % 92.4 % (12.8) %

$ 188.68 $ 221.35 (14.8) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 188.25 $ 192.06 (2.0) %

73.9 % 77.5 % (3.6) %

$ 139.06 $ 148.88 (6.6) % Comparable Total (1) 9,471 $ 297.36 $ 252.68 17.7 %

74.9 % 82.4 % (7.5) %

$ 222.70 $ 208.24 6.9 %



























(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 148.27 $ 100.26 47.9 %

51.9 % 36.2 % 15.7 %

$ 76.90 $ 36.30 111.8 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 250.51 $ 188.52 32.9 %

57.8 % 9.0 % 48.8 %

$ 144.75 $ 16.97 753.0 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 709.90 $ 577.59 22.9 %

52.1 % 32.5 % 19.6 %

$ 370.03 $ 187.76 97.1 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 231.16 $ 167.72 37.8 %

44.2 % 10.2 % 34.0 %

$ 102.24 $ 17.14 496.5 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 193.32 $ 118.06 63.7 %

71.2 % 50.7 % 20.5 %

$ 137.56 $ 59.86 129.8 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 231.54 $ 155.79 48.6 %

89.5 % 13.7 % 75.8 %

$ 207.26 $ 21.41 868.1 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 276.54 $ 144.74 91.1 %

76.5 % 74.4 % 2.1 %

$ 211.45 $ 107.65 96.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 146.62 $ 106.15 38.1 %

44.7 % 25.3 % 19.4 %

$ 65.61 $ 26.82 144.6 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 371.86 $ 281.56 32.1 %

92.0 % 93.9 % (1.9) %

$ 342.09 $ 264.50 29.3 % Henderson Park Resort 233 $ 489.67 $ 420.39 16.5 %

66.0 % 66.0 % — %

$ 323.42 $ 277.28 16.6 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 644.64 $ 412.80 56.2 %

75.9 % 86.0 % (10.1) %

$ 488.99 $ 354.92 37.8 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 264.87 $ 146.29 81.1 %

74.3 % 37.9 % 36.4 %

$ 196.80 $ 55.51 254.5 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 200.81 $ 164.69 21.9 %

67.7 % 47.3 % 20.4 %

$ 135.88 $ 77.93 74.4 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 231.05 $ 149.79 54.2 %

88.0 % 21.2 % 66.8 %

$ 203.24 $ 31.73 540.5 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 290.80 $ 231.47 25.6 %

66.2 % 54.0 % 12.2 %

$ 192.37 $ 124.97 53.9 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 217.86 $ 140.33 55.2 %

69.9 % 26.5 % 43.4 %

$ 152.22 $ 37.24 308.8 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 234.31 $ 153.56 52.6 %

71.1 % 55.2 % 15.9 %

$ 166.48 $ 84.76 96.4 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1) 96 $ 236.33 $ 213.74 10.6 %

65.3 % 38.2 % 27.1 %

$ 154.33 $ 81.55 89.2 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 329.33 $ 276.07 19.3 %

78.5 % 59.0 % 19.5 %

$ 258.69 $ 162.80 58.9 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,058.04 $ 864.93 22.3 %

74.5 % 84.9 % (10.4) %

$ 788.48 $ 734.44 7.4 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 516.31 $ 384.54 34.3 %

89.5 % 89.7 % (0.2) %

$ 462.06 $ 345.05 33.9 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 333.07 $ 299.29 11.3 %

66.9 % 71.8 % (4.9) %

$ 222.66 $ 215.03 3.5 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 366.12 $ 285.01 28.5 %

87.3 % 73.8 % 13.5 %

$ 319.49 $ 210.26 51.9 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 179.07 $ 121.90 46.9 %

56.2 % 36.7 % 19.5 %

$ 100.68 $ 44.71 125.2 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 277.93 $ 219.19 26.8 %

69.2 % 37.3 % 31.9 %

$ 192.33 $ 81.70 135.4 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 508.11 $ 345.38 47.1 %

52.7 % 46.0 % 6.7 %

$ 267.53 $ 158.90 68.4 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 430.83 $ 392.31 9.8 %

47.6 % 54.1 % (6.5) %

$ 204.96 $ 212.25 (3.4) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 440.93 $ 286.64 53.8 %

59.7 % 48.9 % 10.8 %

$ 263.38 $ 140.21 87.8 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2) 103 $ 863.99 $ 648.05 33.3 %

82.5 % 89.8 % (7.3) %

$ 712.57 $ 582.20 22.4 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 231.75 $ 143.95 61.0 %

69.9 % 25.7 % 44.2 %

$ 162.00 $ 37.03 337.5 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 300.54 $ 254.22 18.2 %

85.0 % 61.5 % 23.5 %

$ 255.32 $ 156.34 63.3 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 195.54 $ 141.30 38.4 %

67.4 % 39.6 % 27.8 %

$ 131.71 $ 55.96 135.4 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 218.49 $ 133.76 63.3 %

57.5 % 16.7 % 40.8 %

$ 125.70 $ 22.27 464.4 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 191.00 $ 150.46 26.9 %

69.1 % 45.4 % 23.7 %

$ 132.02 $ 68.26 93.4 % Comparable Total (3) 9,471 $ 289.60 $ 239.53 20.9 %

65.4 % 39.5 % 25.9 %

$ 189.43 $ 94.68 100.1 %



























(1) Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. (2) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and January 6, 2021 to June 30, 2021. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 148.27 $ 168.59 (12.1) %

51.9 % 72.6 % (20.7) %

$ 76.90 $ 122.44 (37.2) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 250.51 $ 227.80 10.0 %

57.8 % 86.6 % (28.8) %

$ 144.75 $ 197.32 (26.6) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 709.90 $ 452.75 56.8 %

52.1 % 63.7 % (11.6) %

$ 370.03 $ 288.31 28.3 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 231.16 $ 217.58 6.2 %

44.2 % 67.7 % (23.5) %

$ 102.24 $ 147.36 (30.6) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 193.32 $ 191.01 1.2 %

71.2 % 78.6 % (7.4) %

$ 137.56 $ 150.07 (8.3) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 231.54 $ 244.03 (5.1) %

89.5 % 84.2 % 5.3 %

$ 207.26 $ 205.48 0.9 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 276.54 $ 233.54 18.4 %

76.5 % 94.7 % (18.2) %

$ 211.45 $ 221.06 (4.3) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 146.62 $ 181.32 (19.1) %

44.7 % 74.4 % (29.7) %

$ 65.61 $ 134.84 (51.3) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 371.86 $ 229.10 62.3 %

92.0 % 92.5 % (0.5) %

$ 342.09 $ 211.96 61.4 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 489.67 $ 305.54 60.3 %

66.0 % 57.2 % 8.8 %

$ 323.42 $ 174.65 85.2 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 644.64 $ 455.46 41.5 %

75.9 % 71.6 % 4.3 %

$ 488.99 $ 326.31 49.9 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 264.87 $ 290.58 (8.8) %

74.3 % 87.0 % (12.7) %

$ 196.80 $ 252.94 (22.2) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 200.81 $ 163.67 22.7 %

67.7 % 77.4 % (9.7) %

$ 135.88 $ 126.66 7.3 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 231.05 $ 228.97 0.9 %

88.0 % 98.4 % (10.4) %

$ 203.24 $ 225.19 (9.7) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 290.80 $ 256.26 13.5 %

66.2 % 63.1 % 3.1 %

$ 192.37 $ 161.57 19.1 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 217.86 $ 235.46 (7.5) %

69.9 % 72.4 % (2.5) %

$ 152.22 $ 170.45 (10.7) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 234.31 $ 203.74 15.0 %

71.1 % 87.4 % (16.3) %

$ 166.48 $ 178.02 (6.5) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 329.33 $ 248.09 32.7 %

78.5 % 77.1 % 1.4 %

$ 258.69 $ 191.22 35.3 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,058.04 $ 623.67 69.6 %

74.5 % 82.1 % (7.6) %

$ 788.48 $ 512.04 54.0 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 516.31 $ 278.48 85.4 %

89.5 % 90.2 % (0.7) %

$ 462.06 $ 251.22 83.9 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 333.07 $ 262.04 27.1 %

66.9 % 79.5 % (12.6) %

$ 222.66 $ 208.25 6.9 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 366.12 $ 270.69 35.3 %

87.3 % 87.1 % 0.2 %

$ 319.49 $ 235.71 35.5 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 179.07 $ 170.00 5.3 %

56.2 % 66.0 % (9.8) %

$ 100.68 $ 112.24 (10.3) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 277.93 $ 242.95 14.4 %

69.2 % 79.2 % (10.0) %

$ 192.33 $ 192.44 (0.1) % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 508.11 $ 346.67 46.6 %

52.7 % 63.2 % (10.5) %

$ 267.53 $ 219.14 22.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 430.83 $ 273.14 57.7 %

47.6 % 54.1 % (6.5) %

$ 204.96 $ 147.69 38.8 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 440.93 $ 286.18 54.1 %

59.7 % 69.5 % (9.8) %

$ 263.38 $ 198.88 32.4 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1) 103 $ 863.99 $ 458.69 88.4 %

82.5 % 90.9 % (8.4) %

$ 712.57 $ 416.90 70.9 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 231.75 $ 245.47 (5.6) %

69.9 % 75.3 % (5.4) %

$ 162.00 $ 184.74 (12.3) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 300.54 $ 228.58 31.5 %

85.0 % 88.1 % (3.1) %

$ 255.32 $ 201.29 26.8 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 195.54 $ 195.09 0.2 %

67.4 % 80.0 % (12.6) %

$ 131.71 $ 156.11 (15.6) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 218.49 $ 222.10 (1.6) %

57.5 % 85.0 % (27.5) %

$ 125.70 $ 188.80 (33.4) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 191.00 $ 190.08 0.5 %

69.1 % 78.5 % (9.4) %

$ 132.02 $ 149.15 (11.5) %

























Comparable Total (2) 9,471 $ 289.60 $ 239.21 21.1 %

65.4 % 77.3 % (11.9) %

$ 189.43 $ 184.97 2.4 %

(1) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and January 6, 2019 to June 30, 2019. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2022











Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 3,786

$ 888 $ 373 $ — $ — $ 1,261 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

91 $ 4,215

$ 1,135 $ 828 $ — $ 6 $ 1,969 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

91 $ 13,395

$ 2,872 $ 1,865 $ — $ 94 $ 4,831 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

91 $ 27,279

$ 8,367 $ 3,855 $ 6 $ (397) $ 11,831 Courtyard Denver Downtown

91 $ 3,272

$ 1,338 $ 376 $ — $ — $ 1,714 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

91 $ 4,887

$ 544 $ 331 $ — $ 253 $ 1,128 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 8,877

$ 1,708 $ 487 $ 910 $ — $ 3,105 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

91 $ 2,915

$ (1,811) $ 561 $ — $ 1,481 $ 231 Havana Cabana Key West

91 $ 3,790

$ 1,336 $ 271 $ — $ — $ 1,607 Henderson Beach Resort

91 $ 15,388

$ 3,502 $ 970 $ — $ — $ 4,472 Henderson Park Inn

91 $ 3,060

$ 1,334 $ 223 $ — $ — $ 1,557 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

91 $ 11,310

$ 3,756 $ 1,016 $ — $ — $ 4,772 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

91 $ 5,495

$ 1,465 $ 563 $ — $ — $ 2,028 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

91 $ 7,733

$ 2,056 $ 625 $ — $ — $ 2,681 Hotel Clio

91 $ 6,971

$ 291 $ 851 $ 647 $ 5 $ 1,794 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

91 $ 2,158

$ 230 $ 294 $ — $ — $ 524 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

91 $ 5,343

$ 722 $ 672 $ — $ 181 $ 1,575 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 1,962

$ 39 $ 314 $ — $ — $ 353 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 6,381

$ 2,240 $ 402 $ — $ — $ 2,642 L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 10,198

$ 4,064 $ 356 $ — $ — $ 4,420 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

91 $ 8,741

$ 3,521 $ 786 $ — $ — $ 4,307 Orchards Inn Sedona

91 $ 2,783

$ 1,107 $ 85 $ — $ 42 $ 1,234 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

91 $ 7,178

$ 2,997 $ 462 $ — $ — $ 3,459 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 6,786

$ 1,402 $ 564 $ 479 $ 11 $ 2,456 The Gwen Hotel

91 $ 11,136

$ 3,737 $ 1,070 $ — $ — $ 4,807 The Hythe Vail

91 $ 5,263

$ (1,684) $ 1,203 $ — $ — $ (481) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

91 $ 2,763

$ 556 $ 217 $ — $ — $ 773 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

91 $ 9,333

$ 2,466 $ 632 $ 261 $ — $ 3,359 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

91 $ 7,173

$ 1,737 $ 732 $ — $ — $ 2,469 Westin Boston Seaport District

91 $ 25,423

$ 3,823 $ 2,442 $ 2,037 $ (122) $ 8,180 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 18,282

$ 5,295 $ 982 $ — $ — $ 6,277 Westin San Diego Bayview

91 $ 8,557

$ 2,009 $ 836 $ 585 $ — $ 3,430 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 8,879

$ 1,427 $ 1,034 $ 592 $ — $ 3,053 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 10,695

$ 1,668 $ 1,111 $ 732 $ 2 $ 3,513 Total



$ 281,407

$ 66,137 $ 27,389 $ 6,249 $ 1,556 $ 101,331 Less: Non Comparable Hotel (2)



$ (1,962)

$ (39) $ (314) $ — $ — $ (353) Comparable Total



$ 279,445

$ 66,098 $ 27,075 $ 6,249 $ 1,556 $ 100,978

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 1,769

$ (82) $ 347 $ — $ — $ 265 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

91 $ 7,346

$ 919 $ 1,838 $ — $ 94 $ 2,851 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

77 $ 5,110

$ (4,466) $ 4,072 $ 6 $ (397) $ (785) Courtyard Denver Downtown

91 $ 1,595

$ 199 $ 376 $ — $ — $ 575 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

30 $ 781

$ (1,554) $ 329 $ — $ 253 $ (972) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 3,863

$ (1,645) $ 476 $ 929 $ — $ (240) Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

91 $ 1,012

$ (2,439) $ 515 $ — $ 1,494 $ (430) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

91 $ 3,834

$ 1,682 $ 275 $ — $ — $ 1,957 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

91 $ 3,816

$ (796) $ 1,047 $ — $ — $ 251 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

91 $ 2,988

$ 398 $ 599 $ — $ — $ 997 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

59 $ 1,634

$ (1,785) $ 840 $ — $ — $ (945) Hotel Clio

91 $ 5,003

$ (66) $ 779 $ 661 $ 5 $ 1,379 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

91 $ 564

$ (583) $ 308 $ — $ — $ (275) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

91 $ 3,533

$ 4 $ 675 $ — $ 281 $ 960 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 4,659

$ 1,417 $ 415 $ — $ — $ 1,832 L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 10,122

$ 4,265 $ 369 $ — $ — $ 4,634 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

91 $ 8,552

$ 4,412 $ 721 $ — $ — $ 5,133 Orchards Inn Sedona

91 $ 2,779

$ 1,126 $ 82 $ — $ 42 $ 1,250 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

91 $ 5,516

$ 1,967 $ 464 $ — $ — $ 2,431 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 3,445

$ (159) $ 516 $ 518 $ 11 $ 886 The Gwen Hotel

91 $ 5,104

$ (371) $ 1,093 $ — $ — $ 722 The Hythe Vail

91 $ 1,936

$ (1,619) $ 1,053 $ — $ — $ (566) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

91 $ 2,918

$ 919 $ 418 $ — $ — $ 1,337 The Lexington Hotel

— $ 18

$ (1,278) $ — $ 7 $ 8 $ (1,263) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

91 $ 5,513

$ 487 $ 463 $ 266 $ — $ 1,216 Westin Boston Seaport District

91 $ 6,269

$ (5,224) $ 2,532 $ 2,083 $ (122) $ (731) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 13,862

$ 3,333 $ 1,091 $ — $ — $ 4,424 Westin San Diego Bayview

91 $ 3,945

$ (675) $ 821 $ 602 $ — $ 748 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 1,250

$ (2,491) $ 1,062 $ 616 $ — $ (813) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 6,055

$ (963) $ 1,116 $ 749 $ 2 $ 904 Total



$ 124,791

$ (5,068) $ 24,692 $ 6,437 $ 1,671 $ 27,775 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 22,764

$ 5,179 $ 1,739 $ — $ — $ 6,918 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (18)

$ 1,278 $ — $ (7) $ (8) $ 1,263 Comparable Total



$ 147,537

$ 1,389 $ 26,431 $ 6,430 $ 1,663 $ 35,956

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2019



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

91 $ 4,862

$ 1,188 $ 459 $ — $ — $ 1,647 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

91 $ 10,721

$ 1,268 $ 1,789 $ — $ 110 $ 3,167 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

91 $ 34,590

$ 9,306 $ 4,166 $ 47 $ (397) $ 13,122 Courtyard Denver Downtown

91 $ 3,291

$ 1,466 $ 287 $ — $ — $ 1,753 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

91 $ 4,341

$ 283 $ 440 $ — $ 253 $ 976 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

91 $ 8,048

$ 981 $ 688 $ 964 $ — $ 2,633 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

91 $ 5,234

$ 18 $ 474 $ — $ 1,517 $ 2,009 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ (2) $ — $ — $ — $ (2) Havana Cabana Key West

91 $ 2,438

$ 746 $ 235 $ — $ — $ 981 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

91 $ 13,161

$ 4,939 $ 1,233 $ — $ — $ 6,172 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

91 $ 4,993

$ 1,422 $ 515 $ — $ — $ 1,937 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

91 $ 7,090

$ 1,457 $ 826 $ — $ — $ 2,283 Hotel Clio

91 $ 5,797

$ 265 $ 688 $ 687 $ 6 $ 1,646 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

91 $ 1,995

$ 180 $ 297 $ — $ — $ 477 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

91 $ 6,070

$ 668 $ 663 $ 38 $ 295 $ 1,664 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

91 $ 4,483

$ 1,192 $ 349 $ — $ 40 $ 1,581 L'Auberge de Sedona

91 $ 7,668

$ 2,101 $ 508 $ — $ — $ 2,609 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

91 $ 4,446

$ 1,217 $ 344 $ — $ — $ 1,561 Orchards Inn Sedona

91 $ 2,414

$ 622 $ 237 $ — $ 42 $ 901 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

91 $ 4,685

$ 1,906 $ 418 $ — $ (32) $ 2,292 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

91 $ 7,863

$ 1,695 $ 574 $ 606 $ — $ 2,875 The Gwen Hotel

91 $ 9,881

$ 2,332 $ 1,149 $ — $ — $ 3,481 The Hythe Vail

91 $ 4,485

$ (1,622) $ 1,035 $ — $ — $ (587) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

91 $ 1,804

$ (332) $ 385 $ — $ — $ 53 The Lexington Hotel

91 $ 18,275

$ 1,324 $ 3,557 $ 8 $ 8 $ 4,897 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

91 $ 6,946

$ 1,501 $ 529 $ 280 $ — $ 2,310 Westin Boston Seaport District

91 $ 29,239

$ 5,918 $ 2,436 $ 2,169 $ (60) $ 10,463 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 12,614

$ 2,220 $ 1,633 $ — $ — $ 3,853 Westin San Diego Bayview

91 $ 9,033

$ 1,629 $ 1,136 $ 634 $ — $ 3,399 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

91 $ 10,316

$ 2,030 $ 1,317 $ 662 $ — $ 4,009 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

91 $ 11,135

$ 2,548 $ 968 $ 780 $ 2 $ 4,298 Total



$ 257,918

$ 50,466 $ 29,335 $ 6,875 $ 1,784 $ 88,351 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 20,584

$ 4,115 $ 1,739 $ — $ — $ 5,854 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (18,275)

$ (1,322) $ (3,557) $ (8) $ (8) $ (4,895) Comparable Total



$ 260,227

$ 53,259 $ 27,517 $ 6,867 $ 1,776 $ 89,310

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.







Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2022



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus:

Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense Plus:

Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

181 $ 6,254

$ 1,167 $ 743 $ — $ — $ 1,910 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

181 $ 7,264

$ 1,210 $ 1,648 $ — $ 13 $ 2,871 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

181 $ 23,030

$ 3,904 $ 3,691 $ — $ 187 $ 7,782 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

181 $ 35,885

$ 2,165 $ 7,848 $ 11 $ (795) $ 9,229 Courtyard Denver Downtown

181 $ 5,005

$ 1,520 $ 752 $ — $ — $ 2,272 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

181 $ 7,237

$ (631) $ 661 $ — $ 507 $ 537 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

181 $ 12,717

$ (564) $ 971 $ 1,816 $ — $ 2,223 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

181 $ 3,855

$ (4,910) $ 1,114 $ — $ 2,972 $ (824) Havana Cabana Key West

181 $ 8,405

$ 3,518 $ 554 $ — $ — $ 4,072 Henderson Beach Resort

181 $ 22,294

$ 2,896 $ 1,923 $ — $ — $ 4,819 Henderson Park Inn

181 $ 4,437

$ 1,251 $ 438 $ — $ — $ 1,689 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

181 $ 16,100

$ 2,719 $ 2,073 $ — $ — $ 4,792 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

181 $ 8,263

$ 1,367 $ 1,124 $ — $ — $ 2,491 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

181 $ 11,411

$ 1,445 $ 1,245 $ — $ — $ 2,690 Hotel Clio

181 $ 11,911

$ (155) $ 1,652 $ 1,291 $ 10 $ 2,798 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

181 $ 3,232

$ (243) $ 594 $ — $ — $ 351 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

181 $ 11,725

$ 2,529 $ 1,347 $ — $ 366 $ 4,242 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

91 $ 1,962

$ 39 $ 314 $ — $ — $ 353 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

181 $ 10,780

$ 3,235 $ 805 $ — $ — $ 4,040 L'Auberge de Sedona

181 $ 18,393

$ 6,442 $ 749 $ — $ — $ 7,191 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

181 $ 19,690

$ 8,857 $ 1,592 $ — $ — $ 10,449 Orchards Inn Sedona

181 $ 5,016

$ 1,698 $ 169 $ — $ 84 $ 1,951 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

181 $ 12,102

$ 4,618 $ 918 $ — $ — $ 5,536 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

181 $ 12,684

$ 2,444 $ 1,086 $ 957 $ 21 $ 4,508 The Gwen Hotel

181 $ 16,174

$ 2,053 $ 2,145 $ — $ — $ 4,198 The Hythe Vail

181 $ 22,996

$ 6,243 $ 2,400 $ — $ — $ 8,643 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

181 $ 4,939

$ 1,112 $ 575 $ — $ — $ 1,687 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

181 $ 14,530

$ 2,369 $ 1,260 $ 521 $ — $ 4,150 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

176 $ 15,222

$ 4,611 $ 865 $ — $ — $ 5,476 Westin Boston Seaport District

181 $ 38,447

$ (38) $ 4,898 $ 4,065 $ (245) $ 8,680 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

181 $ 40,731

$ 15,555 $ 1,974 $ — $ — $ 17,529 Westin San Diego Bayview

181 $ 13,562

$ 1,698 $ 1,642 $ 1,169 $ — $ 4,509 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

181 $ 11,796

$ 44 $ 2,052 $ 1,184 $ — $ 3,280 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

181 $ 20,191

$ 2,750 $ 2,222 $ 1,461 $ 4 $ 6,437 Total



$ 478,240

$ 82,918 $ 54,044 $ 12,475 $ 3,124 $ 152,558 Less: Non-Comparable Hotel (2)



$ (1,962)

$ (39) $ (314) $ — $ — $ (353) Add: Prior Ownership Results (3)



$ 430

$ (117) $ 10 $ — $ — $ (107) Comparable Total



$ 476,708

$ 82,762 $ 53,740 $ 12,475 $ 3,124 $ 152,098

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened during 2021. (3) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2021



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus:

Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense Plus:

Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

181 $ 2,532

$ (734) $ 695 $ — $ — $ (39) Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

181 $ 10,224

$ (812) $ 3,675 $ — $ 187 $ 3,050 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

79 $ 5,224

$ (11,802) $ 8,177 $ 48 $ (795) $ (4,372) Courtyard Denver Downtown

181 $ 2,286

$ (263) $ 759 $ — $ — $ 496 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

30 $ 833

$ (3,211) $ 658 $ — $ 507 $ (2,046) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

181 $ 6,328

$ (4,288) $ 961 $ 1,853 $ — $ (1,474) Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

181 $ 1,566

$ (5,094) $ 1,038 $ — $ 2,996 $ (1,060) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

181 $ 6,952

$ 2,860 $ 541 $ — $ — $ 3,401 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

181 $ 4,651

$ (3,615) $ 2,142 $ — $ — $ (1,473) Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

181 $ 3,956

$ (497) $ 1,248 $ — $ — $ 751 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

59 $ 1,633

$ (4,037) $ 1,679 $ — $ — $ (2,358) Hotel Clio

181 $ 7,423

$ (1,576) $ 1,573 $ 1,318 $ 10 $ 1,325 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

181 $ 772

$ (1,355) $ 615 $ — $ — $ (740) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

181 $ 6,075

$ (509) $ 1,354 $ — $ 568 $ 1,413 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

181 $ 6,756

$ 1,298 $ 825 $ — $ — $ 2,123 L'Auberge de Sedona

181 $ 16,600

$ 6,020 $ 912 $ — $ — $ 6,932 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

181 $ 14,587

$ 6,945 $ 1,432 $ — $ — $ 8,377 Orchards Inn Sedona

181 $ 4,561

$ 1,604 $ 164 $ — $ 84 $ 1,852 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

181 $ 7,762

$ 2,086 $ 917 $ — $ — $ 3,003 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

181 $ 5,563

$ (1,223) $ 1,044 $ 1,035 $ 11 $ 867 The Gwen Hotel

181 $ 7,041

$ (2,516) $ 2,188 $ — $ — $ (328) The Hythe Vail

181 $ 13,211

$ 3,435 $ 1,954 $ — $ — $ 5,389 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

181 $ 4,527

$ 1,113 $ 834 $ — $ — $ 1,947 The Lexington Hotel

— $ 60

$ (6,440) $ 1,925 $ 13 $ 16 $ (4,486) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

181 $ 6,947

$ (732) $ 1,008 $ 531 $ — $ 807 Westin Boston Seaport District

181 $ 7,632

$ (13,221) $ 5,077 $ 4,155 $ (245) $ (4,234) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

181 $ 24,935

$ 5,781 $ 2,154 $ — $ — $ 7,935 Westin San Diego Bayview

181 $ 5,437

$ (2,893) $ 1,666 $ 1,202 $ — $ (25) Westin Washington D.C. City Center

181 $ 1,807

$ (5,614) $ 2,210 $ 1,232 $ — $ (2,172) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

181 $ 9,847

$ (3,425) $ 2,229 $ 1,494 $ 4 $ 302 Total



$ 197,728

$ (42,715) $ 51,654 $ 12,881 $ 3,343 $ 25,207 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 36,402

$ 4,942 $ 3,477 $ — $ — $ 8,419 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (60)

$ 6,440 $ (1,925) $ (13) $ (16) $ 4,486 Comparable Total



$ 234,070

$ (31,333) $ 53,206 $ 12,868 $ 3,327 $ 38,112

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2019























Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus:

Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense Plus:

Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

181 $ 10,172

$ 2,768 $ 934 $ — $ — $ 3,702 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

181 $ 19,967

$ 1,047 $ 3,729 $ — $ 142 $ 4,918 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

181 $ 50,721

$ 5,239 $ 8,295 $ 118 $ (795) $ 12,857 Courtyard Denver Downtown

181 $ 5,537

$ 2,014 $ 584 $ — $ — $ 2,598 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

181 $ 7,226

$ (622) $ 881 $ — $ 507 $ 766 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

181 $ 13,303

$ (640) $ 1,379 $ 1,922 $ — $ 2,661 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

181 $ 9,171

$ (954) $ 951 $ — $ 3,042 $ 3,039 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ 8,800 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,800 Havana Cabana Key West

181 $ 5,354

$ 1,949 $ 480 $ — $ — $ 2,429 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

181 $ 19,833

$ 4,853 $ 2,477 $ — $ — $ 7,330 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

181 $ 7,910

$ 1,466 $ 1,015 $ — $ — $ 2,481 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

181 $ 11,714

$ 787 $ 1,671 $ — $ — $ 2,458 Hotel Clio

181 $ 8,474

$ (1,213) $ 1,229 $ 1,370 $ 12 $ 1,398 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

181 $ 3,344

$ (77) $ 572 $ — $ — $ 495 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

181 $ 13,683

$ 2,743 $ 1,329 $ 76 $ 589 $ 4,737 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

181 $ 8,424

$ 1,778 $ 698 $ — $ 81 $ 2,557 L'Auberge de Sedona

181 $ 13,622

$ 2,960 $ 1,017 $ — $ — $ 3,977 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

181 $ 10,240

$ 3,612 $ 682 $ — $ — $ 4,294 Orchards Inn Sedona

181 $ 4,292

$ 896 $ 475 $ — $ 84 $ 1,455 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

181 $ 8,168

$ 2,796 $ 821 $ — $ (63) $ 3,554 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

181 $ 14,737

$ 2,752 $ 1,104 $ 1,210 $ — $ 5,066 The Gwen Hotel

181 $ 14,937

$ 773 $ 2,208 $ — $ — $ 2,981 The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

181 $ 19,880

$ 4,923 $ 2,025 $ — $ — $ 6,948 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

181 $ 3,558

$ (792) $ 761 $ — $ — $ (31) The Lexington Hotel

181 $ 29,534

$ (3,098) $ 7,085 $ 12 $ 16 $ 4,015 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

181 $ 11,475

$ 1,165 $ 1,064 $ 558 $ — $ 2,787 Westin Boston Seaport District

181 $ 46,982

$ 3,873 $ 4,849 $ 4,324 $ (120) $ 12,926 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

181 $ 30,115

$ 8,172 $ 3,178 $ — $ — $ 11,350 Westin San Diego Bayview

181 $ 17,679

$ 3,330 $ 2,262 $ 1,264 $ — $ 6,856 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

181 $ 17,410

$ 1,795 $ 2,639 $ 1,322 $ — $ 5,756 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

181 $ 22,831

$ 5,729 $ 1,937 $ 1,555 $ 4 $ 9,225 Total



$ 460,293

$ 68,824 $ 58,331 $ 13,731 $ 3,499 $ 144,280 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 35,841

$ 5,343 $ 3,477 $ — $ — $ 8,820 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (29,534)

$ (5,702) $ (7,085) $ (12) $ (16) $ (12,815) Comparable Total



$ 466,600

$ 68,465 $ 54,723 $ 13,719 $ 3,483 $ 140,285

(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

