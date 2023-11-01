DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

01 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Comparable Total Revenues Flat to 2022 and 12% Higher than 2019

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income was $27.3 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.12.
  • Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $277.1 million, a 0.1% increase over 2022 and a 12.0% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $210.03, a 1.1% decrease from 2022 and a 7.6% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $81.1 million, a 6.6% decrease from 2022 and a 8.9% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.27%, a 210 basis point decrease from 2022 and a 85 basis point decrease over 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $73.2 million, a 4.1% decrease from 2022 and a 8.4% increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $54.6 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.26.
  • Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired Chico Hot Springs Resort located in Paradise Valley, Montana for $33.0 million on August 1, 2023.
  • Hotel Rebranding: The Company completed the rebranding of the Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall to The Dagny, an independent lifestyle boutique hotel, on August 1, 2023.

"DiamondRock's results for the third quarter were modestly ahead of our expectations. The team did a great job controlling expenses, which saw significant improvement over the prior quarter.  Accomplishments in the third quarter also included the successful completion of the major repositioning of The Dagny in Boston. For the fourth quarter, we expect our RevPAR growth to improve approximately 100 basis points from the third quarter and be essentially flat compared to 2022 driven by improving results from our resort portfolio," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.  

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned for all periods presented, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021.  See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

Quarter Ended September 30,

Change From

2023

2022

2019

2022

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)










ADR

$            274.00

$            282.49

$            240.06

(3.0) %

14.1 %

Occupancy

76.7 %

75.1 %

81.3 %

1.6 %

(4.6) %

RevPAR

$            210.03

$            212.27

$            195.19

(1.1) %

7.6 %

Total RevPAR

$            312.35

$            312.57

$            280.00

(0.1) %

11.6 %

Revenues

$              277.1

$              276.8

$              247.4

0.1 %

12.0 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$                81.1

$                86.8

$                74.5

(6.6) %

8.9 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.27 %

31.37 %

30.12 %

(210 bps)

(85 bps)

Available Rooms

887,279

885,466

883,660

1,813

3,619










Actual Operating Results (2)








Revenues

$              276.5

$              268.2

$              240.3

3.1 %

15.1 %

Net income

$                27.3

$                28.6

$                11.6

(4.5) %

135.3 %

Earnings per diluted share

$                0.12

$                0.12

$                0.06

0.0 %

100.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$                73.2

$                76.3

$                67.5

(4.1) %

8.4 %

Adjusted FFO

$                54.6

$                60.6

$                55.3

(9.9) %

(1.3) %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                0.26

$                0.28

$                0.27

(7.1) %

(3.7) %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change From

2023

2022

2019

2022

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)










ADR

$            281.52

$            288.43

$            239.96

(2.4) %

17.3 %

Occupancy

73.4 %

68.7 %

78.6 %

4.7 %

(5.2) %

RevPAR

$            206.60

$            198.19

$            188.72

4.2 %

9.5 %

Total RevPAR

$            309.40

$            294.71

$            278.07

5.0 %

11.3 %

Revenues

$              814.1

$              773.7

$              728.9

5.2 %

11.7 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$              238.0

$              245.2

$              217.7

(2.9) %

9.3 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.23 %

31.69 %

29.87 %

(246 bps)

(64 bps)

Available Rooms

2,631,183

2,625,408

2,621,125

5,775

10,058










Actual Operating Results (2)








Revenues

$              811.3

$              746.4

$              700.6

8.7 %

15.8 %

Net income

$                75.7

$                91.3

$                49.6

(17.1) %

52.6 %

Earnings per diluted share

$                0.32

$                0.39

$                0.24

(17.9) %

33.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$              214.4

$              213.2

$              197.8

0.6 %

8.4 %

Adjusted FFO

$              159.9

$              168.0

$              162.3

(4.8) %

(1.5) %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                0.75

$                0.78

$                0.80

(3.8) %

(6.3) %


(1)

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022, Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 Chico Hot Springs Resort from January 1, 2019 to July 31, 2023 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.


(2)

Actual operating results include the operating results of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods.

Hotel Acquisition

On August 1, 2023, the Company acquired the fee-simple interest in Chico Hot Springs Resort, a lifestyle resort, and adjacent ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana and near Yellowstone National Park for $33 million.  The $27 million purchase price for the 117-room, 153-acre resort represents an 8.1% capitalization rate on 2022 net operating income ("NOI"). The adjacent ranch, a 595-acre parcel purchased for approximately $6 million, provides extensive on-site trails for hiking and horseback riding as well as potential for future expansion of the resort or residential lot sales. The acquisition was funded from corporate cash on hand.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $67.1 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company expects to spend $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2023.  Significant projects in 2023 include the following:

  • The Dagny: The Company completed a comprehensive renovation to rebrand the Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall as The Dagny, an independent lifestyle hotel, during the third quarter.
  • Salt Lake City Marriott: The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms during the third quarter.
  • Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain: The Company commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known, award-winning chef.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $611.6 million of liquidity, comprised of $102.7 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $108.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity on its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility.  As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $800.0 million of unsecured term loans and $380.6 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt.  

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share, which was was paid on October 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.  The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.  Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets.  The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Property and equipment, net

$                  2,765,646

$                 2,748,476

Right-of-use assets

97,552

99,047

Restricted cash

42,503

39,614

Due from hotel managers

167,695

176,708

Prepaid and other assets

80,188

76,131

Cash and cash equivalents

102,737

67,564

Total assets

$                  3,256,321

$                 3,207,540

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$                      379,914

$                    386,655

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

799,337

799,138

Senior unsecured credit facility


Total debt

1,179,251

1,185,793




Lease liabilities

111,832

110,875

Due to hotel managers

122,746

123,682

Deferred rent

68,291

65,097

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net

59,825

61,069

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

48,940

43,120

Distributions declared and unpaid

6,380

12,946

Deferred income related to key money, net

8,457

8,780

Total liabilities

1,605,722

1,611,362

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;




    8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

     preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at

     September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

48

48

   Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 209,627,197

     and 209,374,830 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

2,096

2,094

Additional paid-in capital

2,289,501

2,288,433

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,802

Distributions in excess of earnings

(651,533)

(700,694)

Total stockholders' equity

1,643,914

1,589,881

Noncontrolling interests

6,685

6,297

Total equity

1,650,599

1,596,178

Total liabilities and equity

$                  3,256,321

$                 3,207,540

                

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:






Rooms

$               186,334

$               184,994

$               544,325

$               510,189

Food and beverage

64,723

61,940

192,869

176,294

Other

25,463

21,274

74,126

59,965

Total revenues

276,520

268,208

811,320

746,448

Operating Expenses:






Rooms

45,773

43,899

131,092

120,374

Food and beverage

45,428

43,227

134,486

119,919

Other departmental and support expenses

65,952

62,271

193,365

170,328

Management fees

7,323

6,697

19,196

17,029

Franchise fees

8,913

8,709

26,393

23,212

Other property-level expenses

25,704

21,047

76,755

63,997

Depreciation and amortization

27,683

27,053

82,995

81,097

Impairment losses



941

2,843

Corporate expenses

7,526

7,516

23,677

22,275

Business interruption insurance income

(537)


(647)

(499)

Total operating expenses, net

233,765

220,419

688,253

620,575








Interest expense

15,973

9,072

48,712

22,866

Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net

(772)

152

(1,717)

1,044

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698


9,698

  Total other expenses, net

15,201

18,922

46,995

33,608

Income before income taxes

27,554

28,867

76,072

92,265

Income tax expense

(224)

(312)

(420)

(949)

Net income

27,330

28,555

75,652

91,316

Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(58)

(99)

(259)

(315)

Net income attributable to the Company

27,272

28,456

75,393

91,001

Distributions to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,454)

(7,362)

(7,362)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$                 24,818

$                 26,002

$                 68,031

$                 83,639

Earnings per share:






Earnings per share available to common stockholders - basic

$                      0.12

$                      0.12

$                      0.32

$                     0.39

Earnings per share available to common stockholders - diluted

$                      0.12

$                      0.12

$                      0.32

$                     0.39








Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:






Basic

211,490,571

212,878,364

211,525,596

212,736,133

Diluted

212,204,989

213,657,373

212,129,712

213,459,354

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization.  The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate."  EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets.  The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding:  (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs).  With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control.  We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance.  Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.  We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

  • Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
  • Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
  • Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Manager Transition Items: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Pre-Opening Costs: We exclude the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps.  We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):      

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               27,330

$               28,555

$               11,574

Interest expense

15,973

9,072

14,184

Income tax expense

224

312

1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,683

27,053

29,474

EBITDAre

71,210

64,992

56,449

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,533

1,551

1,750

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)



6,378

Hotel pre-opening costs

496


Hotel manager transition items


11

582

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Adjusted EBITDA

$               73,239

$               76,252

$               67,532

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               75,652

$               91,316

$               49,628

Interest expense

48,712

22,866

38,264

Income tax expense

420

949

1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

82,995

81,097

87,805

EBITDA

207,779

196,228

177,636

Impairment losses

941

2,843

EBITDAre

208,720

199,071

177,636

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,620

4,675

5,249

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)



11,445

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Hotel pre-opening costs

1,038


Severance costs (2)


(532)

Hotel manager transition items


247

1,050

Adjusted EBITDA

$             214,378

$             213,159

$             197,753


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that were not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands): 

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               27,330

$               28,555

$              11,574

Interest expense

15,973

9,072

14,184

Income tax expense

224

312

1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,683

27,053

29,474

EBITDA

71,210

64,992

56,449

Corporate expenses

7,526

7,516

6,318

Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net

(772)

152

(102)

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)



6,378

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Hotel EBITDA

77,964

82,358

71,416

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,533

1,551

1,750

Hotel pre-opening costs

496


Hotel manager transition items


11

582

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$               79,993

$               83,920

$              73,748

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               75,652

$               91,316

$              49,628

Interest expense

48,712

22,866

38,264

Income tax expense

420

949

1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

82,995

81,097

87,805

EBITDA

207,779

196,228

177,636

Corporate expenses

23,677

22,275

20,785

Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net

(1,717)

1,044

(510)

Impairment losses

941

2,843

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)



11,445

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Hotel EBITDA

230,680

232,088

211,729

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,620

4,675

5,249

Hotel pre-opening costs

1,038


Hotel manager transition items


247

1,050

Severance costs (2)


(532)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$             236,338

$             236,478

$            218,028


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that were not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.


FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               27,330

$               28,555

$               11,574

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,683

27,053

29,474

FFO

55,013

55,608

41,048

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,454)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

52,559

53,154

41,048

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,533

1,551

1,750

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (1)



6,378

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Hotel pre-opening costs

496


Hotel manager transition items


11

582

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps


(3,780)

3,143

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$               54,588

$               60,634

$               55,274

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$                   0.26

$                   0.28

$                   0.27

     

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Net income

$               75,652

$               91,316

$               49,628

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

82,995

81,097

87,805

Impairment losses

941

2,843

FFO

159,588

175,256

137,433

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(7,362)

(7,362)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

152,226

167,894

137,433

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,620

4,675

5,249

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (1)



11,445

Hotel pre-opening costs

1,038


Hotel manager transition items


247

1,050

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


9,698

2,373

Severance costs (2)


(532)

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps

2,033

(14,002)

4,790

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$             159,917

$             167,980

$             162,340

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$                   0.75

$                   0.78

$                   0.80


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that were not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):      

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Revenues

$       276,520

$       268,208

$       240,279

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

620

8,566

25,484

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)



(18,338)

Comparable Revenues

$       277,140

$       276,774

$       247,425






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         79,993

$         83,920

$         73,748

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

1,125

2,915

5,720

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)



(4,938)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         81,118

$         86,835

$         74,530






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28.93 %

31.29 %

30.69 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.27 %

31.37 %

30.12 %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2019

Revenues

$       811,320

$       746,448

$       700,572

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

2,767

27,277

76,162

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)



(47,872)

Comparable Revenues

$       814,087

$       773,725

$       728,862






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$       236,338

$       236,478

$       218,028

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

1,656

8,693

17,461

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)



(17,758)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$       237,994

$       245,171

$       217,731






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.13 %

31.68 %

31.12 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.23 %

31.69 %

29.87 %


(1)

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022, Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 and Chico Hot Springs Resort from January 1, 2019 to July 31, 2023.  The pre-acquisition operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort are excluded from all periods as the hotel opened in April 2021.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

(2)

Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information.  The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened in April 2021.

Quarter 1, 2019

Quarter 2, 2019

Quarter 3, 2019

Quarter 4, 2019

Full Year 2019

ADR

$          224.54

$          253.23

$          240.06

$          243.26

$          240.76

Occupancy

72.2 %

82.3 %

81.3 %

75.1 %

77.7 %

RevPAR

$          162.14

$          208.45

$          195.19

$          182.59

$          187.17

Total RevPAR

$          247.08

$          306.77

$          280.00

$          268.71

$          275.71

Revenues (in thousands)

$        213,429

$        268,008

$        247,425

$        237,449

$        966,311

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          52,197

$          91,004

$          74,530

$          66,020

$        283,751

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.46 %

33.96 %

30.12 %

27.80 %

29.36 %

Available Rooms

863,804

873,661

883,660

883,660

3,504,785

Quarter 1, 2022

Quarter 2, 2022

Quarter 3, 2022

Quarter 4, 2022

Full Year 2022

ADR

$          281.93

$          299.28

$          282.49

$          289.83

$          288.78

Occupancy

56.0 %

74.8 %

75.1 %

67.2 %

68.3 %

RevPAR

$          157.86

$          223.81

$          212.27

$          194.91

$          197.36

Total RevPAR

$          239.15

$          331.55

$          312.57

$          293.70

$          294.45

Revenues (in thousands)

$        206,858

$        290,093

$        276,774

$        260,150

$     1,033,875

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          53,958

$        104,378

$          86,835

$          77,431

$        322,602

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

26.08 %

35.98 %

31.37 %

29.76 %

31.20 %

Available Rooms

864,972

874,970

885,466

885,776

3,511,184

Quarter 1, 2023

Quarter 2, 2023

Quarter 3, 2023

ADR

$          276.48

$          293.44

$          274.00

Occupancy

66.7 %

76.7 %

76.7 %

RevPAR

$          184.39

$          225.09

$          210.03

Total RevPAR

$          281.32

$          334.17

$          312.35

Revenues (in thousands)

$        243,859

$        293,088

$        277,140

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          62,450

$          94,426

$          81,118

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.61 %

32.22 %

29.27 %

Available Rooms

866,846

877,058

887,279

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

Enterprise Value




Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2023 closing price of $8.03/share)

$              1,716,306

Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000

Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,180,625

Cash and cash equivalents

(102,737)

Total enterprise value

$              2,913,194

Share Reconciliation




Common shares outstanding

209,627

Operating partnership units

1,037

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,201

Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,872

Combined shares and units

213,737

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2023

(dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity

Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

$         74,808

August 2024

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

74,210

May 2025

Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

56,443

July 2025

Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

175,164

November 2025

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(711)

Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs




379,914










Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%


Variable

500,000

January 2028

Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1)

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(663)

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs


799,337










Senior unsecured credit facility


SOFR + 1.40%

Variable


September 2026 (1)









Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs




$    1,179,251

Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.86 %





Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

5.07 %







(1)

May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

(2)

Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.

Operating Statistics – Third Quarter


Number

of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2023

3Q 2022

B/(W) 2022

3Q 2023

3Q 2022

B/(W) 2022

3Q 2023

3Q 2022

B/(W) 2022


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         154.82

$         155.35

(0.3) %

69.4 %

60.7 %

8.7 %

$         107.43

$          94.35

13.9 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         201.95

$         198.82

1.6 %

66.4 %

67.0 %

(0.6) %

$         134.04

$         133.24

0.6 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         589.26

$         723.68

(18.6) %

57.8 %

50.8 %

7.0 %

$         340.41

$         367.33

(7.3) %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         250.00

$         253.84

(1.5) %

71.4 %

72.9 %

(1.5) %

$         178.61

$         185.02

(3.5) %

Chico Hot Springs Resort

117

$         183.71

$         175.42

4.7 %

79.6 %

75.3 %

4.3 %

$         146.31

$         132.01

10.8 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         241.09

$         232.76

3.6 %

82.6 %

83.0 %

(0.4) %

$         199.12

$         193.21

3.1 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         299.95

$         288.20

4.1 %

97.2 %

96.8 %

0.4 %

$         291.65

$         279.10

4.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         356.68

$         338.74

5.3 %

91.2 %

90.7 %

0.5 %

$         325.19

$         307.21

5.9 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         159.76

$         140.80

13.5 %

73.8 %

56.9 %

16.9 %

$         117.93

$          80.12

47.2 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         236.66

$         259.31

(8.7) %

78.0 %

80.0 %

(2.0) %

$         184.58

$         207.40

(11.0) %

Henderson Beach Resort

254

$         470.03

$         501.78

(6.3) %

67.4 %

76.7 %

(9.3) %

$         316.76

$         385.06

(17.7) %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         648.09

$         711.75

(8.9) %

80.5 %

81.3 %

(0.8) %

$         521.86

$         578.98

(9.9) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         323.75

$         315.25

2.7 %

86.1 %

88.5 %

(2.4) %

$         278.74

$         279.11

(0.1) %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.77

$         276.98

(0.1) %

97.0 %

98.4 %

(1.4) %

$         268.48

$         272.65

(1.5) %

Hotel Clio

199

$         331.92

$         329.77

0.7 %

77.4 %

76.3 %

1.1 %

$         256.83

$         251.56

2.1 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         234.01

$         244.50

(4.3) %

70.3 %

80.7 %

(10.4) %

$         164.57

$         197.39

(16.6) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         164.84

$         172.35

(4.4) %

76.1 %

61.7 %

14.4 %

$         125.47

$         106.41

17.9 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

96

$         134.25

$         157.26

(14.6) %

46.4 %

57.5 %

(11.1) %

$          62.25

$          90.40

(31.1) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         378.69

$         406.55

(6.9) %

85.0 %

88.0 %

(3.0) %

$         321.77

$         357.63

(10.0) %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         765.90

$         766.54

(0.1) %

54.6 %

68.8 %

(14.2) %

$         418.24

$         527.38

(20.7) %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

40

$         983.07

$      1,019.44

(3.6) %

53.1 %

60.8 %

(7.7) %

$         521.72

$         619.70

(15.8) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         313.67

$         353.53

(11.3) %

77.8 %

70.5 %

7.3 %

$         244.18

$         249.32

(2.1) %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         240.57

$         228.40

5.3 %

49.4 %

65.4 %

(16.0) %

$         118.79

$         149.38

(20.5) %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         181.37

$         173.45

4.6 %

61.6 %

67.9 %

(6.3) %

$         111.69

$         117.76

(5.2) %

The Dagny

403

$         289.64

$         334.30

(13.4) %

87.3 %

88.2 %

(0.9) %

$         252.93

$         294.90

(14.2) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         320.89

$         329.43

(2.6) %

79.9 %

78.7 %

1.2 %

$         256.33

$         259.15

(1.1) %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         282.10

$         269.70

4.6 %

65.0 %

64.9 %

0.1 %

$         183.45

$         174.94

4.9 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         569.67

$         670.73

(15.1) %

76.9 %

63.1 %

13.8 %

$         437.83

$         423.03

3.5 %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

167

$         326.08

$         340.67

(4.3) %

88.9 %

85.6 %

3.3 %

$         289.98

$         291.51

(0.5) %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         490.51

$         502.90

(2.5) %

68.3 %

70.5 %

(2.2) %

$         334.84

$         354.59

(5.6) %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         495.75

$         588.88

(15.8) %

79.3 %

63.7 %

15.6 %

$         393.05

$         375.17

4.8 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         250.75

$         249.19

0.6 %

92.4 %

86.4 %

6.0 %

$         231.78

$         215.40

7.6 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         187.46

$         201.15

(6.8) %

58.6 %

67.8 %

(9.2) %

$         109.90

$         136.47

(19.5) %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         223.42

$         216.33

3.3 %

85.5 %

87.4 %

(1.9) %

$         191.04

$         189.13

1.0 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         185.80

$         196.28

(5.3) %

81.5 %

61.3 %

20.2 %

$         151.37

$         120.35

25.8 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         186.10

$         176.37

5.5 %

70.4 %

65.8 %

4.6 %

$         130.98

$         115.99

12.9 %

Comparable Total (1)

9,649

$         274.00

$         282.49

(3.0) %

76.7 %

75.1 %

1.6 %

$         210.03

$         212.27

(1.1) %















(1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2023 and 2022 and exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 

Operating Statistics – Third Quarter


Number

of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2023

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

3Q 2023

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

3Q 2023

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         154.82

$         163.80

(5.5) %

69.4 %

72.9 %

(3.5) %

$         107.43

$         119.41

(10.0) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         201.95

$         193.21

4.5 %

66.4 %

75.3 %

(8.9) %

$         134.04

$         145.55

(7.9) %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         589.26

$         469.36

25.5 %

57.8 %

68.1 %

(10.3) %

$         340.41

$         319.72

6.5 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         250.00

$         239.22

4.5 %

71.4 %

82.5 %

(11.1) %

$         178.61

$         197.32

(9.5) %

Chico Hot Springs Resort

117

$         183.71

$         147.95

24.2 %

79.6 %

93.3 %

(13.7) %

$         146.31

$         137.97

6.0 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         241.09

$         218.40

10.4 %

82.6 %

85.9 %

(3.3) %

$         199.12

$         187.70

6.1 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         299.95

$         256.72

16.8 %

97.2 %

91.6 %

5.6 %

$         291.65

$         235.21

24.0 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         356.68

$         266.37

33.9 %

91.2 %

97.4 %

(6.2) %

$         325.19

$         259.56

25.3 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         159.76

$         167.95

(4.9) %

73.8 %

70.4 %

3.4 %

$         117.93

$         118.20

(0.2) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         236.66

$         170.13

39.1 %

78.0 %

85.9 %

(7.9) %

$         184.58

$         146.13

26.3 %

Henderson Beach Resort

254

$         470.03

$         333.54

40.9 %

67.4 %

65.7 %

1.7 %

$         316.76

$         219.30

44.4 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         648.09

$         520.73

24.5 %

80.5 %

87.7 %

(7.2) %

$         521.86

$         456.78

14.2 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         323.75

$         244.03

32.7 %

86.1 %

90.1 %

(4.0) %

$         278.74

$         219.97

26.7 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.77

$         249.41

11.0 %

97.0 %

98.7 %

(1.7) %

$         268.48

$         246.24

9.0 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         331.92

$         262.04

26.7 %

77.4 %

85.9 %

(8.5) %

$         256.83

$         225.20

14.0 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         234.01

$         247.06

(5.3) %

70.3 %

91.7 %

(21.4) %

$         164.57

$         226.47

(27.3) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         164.84

$         143.55

14.8 %

76.1 %

73.4 %

2.7 %

$         125.47

$         105.30

19.2 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         378.69

$         306.54

23.5 %

85.0 %

81.8 %

3.2 %

$         321.77

$         250.72

28.3 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         765.90

$         533.79

43.5 %

54.6 %

71.7 %

(17.1) %

$         418.24

$         382.61

9.3 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

40

$         983.07

$         795.98

23.5 %

53.1 %

68.7 %

(15.6) %

$         521.72

$         546.80

(4.6) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         313.67

$         205.47

52.7 %

77.8 %

61.4 %

16.4 %

$         244.18

$         126.16

93.5 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         240.57

$         207.09

16.2 %

49.4 %

74.3 %

(24.9) %

$         118.79

$         153.97

(22.8) %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         181.37

$         179.29

1.2 %

61.6 %

76.1 %

(14.5) %

$         111.69

$         136.50

(18.2) %

The Dagny

403

$         289.64

$         342.48

(15.4) %

87.3 %

92.6 %

(5.3) %

$         252.93

$         317.16

(20.3) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         320.89

$         280.57

14.4 %

79.9 %

91.3 %

(11.4) %

$         256.33

$         256.27

— %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         282.10

$         212.25

32.9 %

65.0 %

70.4 %

(5.4) %

$         183.45

$         149.45

22.8 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         569.67

$         376.60

51.3 %

76.9 %

86.4 %

(9.5) %

$         437.83

$         325.43

34.5 %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

167

$         326.08

$         239.40

36.2 %

88.9 %

77.9 %

11.0 %

$         289.98

$         186.38

55.6 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         490.51

$         349.59

40.3 %

68.3 %

83.8 %

(15.5) %

$         334.84

$         292.92

14.3 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         495.75

$         331.66

49.5 %

79.3 %

80.5 %

(1.2) %

$         393.05

$         267.05

47.2 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         250.75

$         261.88

(4.3) %

92.4 %

84.5 %

7.9 %

$         231.78

$         221.26

4.8 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         187.46

$         144.14

30.1 %

58.6 %

69.6 %

(11.0) %

$         109.90

$         100.29

9.6 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         223.42

$         192.85

15.9 %

85.5 %

86.0 %

(0.5) %

$         191.04

$         165.84

15.2 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         185.80

$         178.69

4.0 %

81.5 %

90.7 %

(9.2) %

$         151.37

$         162.01

(6.6) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         186.10

$         177.73

4.7 %

70.4 %

69.5 %

0.9 %

$         130.98

$         123.48

6.1 %

Comparable Total (1)

9,649

$         274.00

$         240.06

14.1 %

76.7 %

81.3 %

(4.6) %

$         210.03

$         195.19

7.6 %















(1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2023, 2022 and 2021 and exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 

Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

B/(W) 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

B/(W) 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

B/(W) 2022


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         154.52

$         150.91

2.4 %

68.5 %

54.9 %

13.6 %

$         105.84

$          82.78

27.9 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         236.68

$         231.33

2.3 %

76.9 %

60.9 %

16.0 %

$         182.12

$         140.87

29.3 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         590.72

$         714.46

(17.3) %

55.8 %

51.7 %

4.1 %

$         329.54

$         369.12

(10.7) %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         246.14

$         241.50

1.9 %

60.7 %

53.9 %

6.8 %

$         149.41

$         130.14

14.8 %

Chico Hot Springs Resort

117

$         183.71

$         175.42

4.7 %

79.6 %

75.3 %

4.3 %

$         146.31

$         132.01

10.8 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         220.51

$         208.00

6.0 %

78.4 %

75.2 %

3.2 %

$         172.83

$         156.32

10.6 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         270.33

$         251.64

7.4 %

95.1 %

92.0 %

3.1 %

$         257.20

$         231.47

11.1 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         314.26

$         299.94

4.8 %

90.5 %

81.3 %

9.2 %

$         284.44

$         243.72

16.7 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         163.58

$         144.33

13.3 %

71.9 %

48.8 %

23.1 %

$         117.54

$          70.50

66.7 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         305.56

$         337.36

(9.4) %

84.2 %

87.9 %

(3.7) %

$         257.20

$         296.70

(13.3) %

Henderson Park Resort

254

$         458.10

$         494.31

(7.3) %

61.7 %

69.8 %

(8.1) %

$         282.64

$         344.91

(18.1) %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         627.97

$         668.31

(6.0) %

70.2 %

77.7 %

(7.5) %

$         440.90

$         519.31

(15.1) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         252.40

$         246.52

2.4 %

76.2 %

74.7 %

1.5 %

$         192.25

$         184.15

4.4 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         252.61

$         247.70

2.0 %

89.4 %

91.5 %

(2.1) %

$         225.73

$         226.63

(0.4) %

Hotel Clio

199

$         320.35

$         305.20

5.0 %

71.2 %

69.6 %

1.6 %

$         227.96

$         212.32

7.4 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         245.70

$         227.72

7.9 %

67.0 %

73.5 %

(6.5) %

$         164.55

$         167.44

(1.7) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         221.99

$         215.33

3.1 %

76.0 %

67.9 %

8.1 %

$         168.72

$         146.24

15.4 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

96

$         217.03

$         231.86

(6.4) %

66.3 %

66.4 %

(0.1) %

$         143.81

$         154.03

(6.6) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         338.09

$         357.34

(5.4) %

81.3 %

81.7 %

(0.4) %

$         274.92

$         292.03

(5.9) %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         907.24

$         964.94

(6.0) %

60.0 %

72.6 %

(12.6) %

$         544.22

$         700.49

(22.3) %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

40

$      1,071.67

$      1,084.98

(1.2) %

58.5 %

68.9 %

(10.4) %

$         627.30

$         747.66

(16.1) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         403.61

$         469.76

(14.1) %

84.3 %

83.1 %

1.2 %

$         340.19

$         390.37

(12.9) %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         281.82

$         298.31

(5.5) %

59.6 %

66.4 %

(6.8) %

$         167.87

$         197.97

(15.2) %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         190.89

$         176.93

7.9 %

63.3 %

60.2 %

3.1 %

$         120.75

$         106.44

13.4 %

The Dagny

403

$         291.35

$         291.00

0.1 %

75.3 %

79.0 %

(3.7) %

$         219.35

$         229.86

(4.6) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         299.15

$         296.79

0.8 %

74.5 %

72.4 %

2.1 %

$         222.97

$         214.85

3.8 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         435.10

$         416.30

4.5 %

61.1 %

56.8 %

4.3 %

$         265.81

$         236.33

12.5 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         472.57

$         527.40

(10.4) %

53.0 %

52.8 %

0.2 %

$         250.32

$         278.45

(10.1) %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

167

$         352.01

$         357.66

(1.6) %

89.2 %

86.7 %

2.5 %

$         313.99

$         310.06

1.3 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         455.78

$         464.17

(1.8) %

62.7 %

63.4 %

(0.7) %

$         285.78

$         294.12

(2.8) %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 

103

$         652.82

$         786.68

(17.0) %

77.8 %

76.1 %

1.7 %

$         507.60

$         598.62

(15.2) %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         243.78

$         238.48

2.2 %

85.3 %

75.5 %

9.8 %

$         207.90

$         180.00

15.5 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         274.94

$         271.85

1.1 %

73.3 %

79.2 %

(5.9) %

$         201.56

$         215.27

(6.4) %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         214.93

$         203.80

5.5 %

79.9 %

74.1 %

5.8 %

$         171.62

$         151.06

13.6 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         216.66

$         210.68

2.8 %

75.9 %

58.8 %

17.1 %

$         164.39

$         123.90

32.7 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         194.08

$         186.23

4.2 %

74.5 %

68.0 %

6.5 %

$         144.59

$         126.62

14.2 %

Comparable Total (1)

9,649

$         281.52

$         288.43

(2.4) %

73.4 %

68.7 %

4.7 %

$         206.60

$         198.19

4.2 %


(1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2023 and 2022 and exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 


Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2023

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2023

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2023

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         154.52

$         166.97

(7.5) %

68.5 %

72.7 %

(4.2) %

$         105.84

$         121.42

(12.8) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         236.68

$         217.20

9.0 %

76.9 %

82.8 %

(5.9) %

$         182.12

$         179.87

1.3 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         590.72

$         458.60

28.8 %

55.8 %

65.2 %

(9.4) %

$         329.54

$         298.90

10.3 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         246.14

$         225.86

9.0 %

60.7 %

72.7 %

(12.0) %

$         149.41

$         164.20

(9.0) %

Chico Hot Springs Resort

117

$         183.71

$         147.95

24.2 %

79.6 %

93.3 %

(13.7) %

$         146.31

$         137.97

6.0 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         220.51

$         200.80

9.8 %

78.4 %

81.1 %

(2.7) %

$         172.83

$         162.75

6.2 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         270.33

$         248.54

8.8 %

95.1 %

86.7 %

8.4 %

$         257.20

$         215.49

19.4 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         314.26

$         244.82

28.4 %

90.5 %

95.6 %

(5.1) %

$         284.44

$         234.03

21.5 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         163.58

$         176.98

(7.6) %

71.9 %

73.0 %

(1.1) %

$         117.54

$         129.23

(9.0) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         305.56

$         210.19

45.4 %

84.2 %

90.3 %

(6.1) %

$         257.20

$         189.78

35.5 %

Henderson Beach Resort

254

$         458.10

$         315.85

45.0 %

61.7 %

60.0 %

1.7 %

$         282.64

$         189.66

49.0 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         627.97

$         480.49

30.7 %

70.2 %

77.1 %

(6.9) %

$         440.90

$         370.28

19.1 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         252.40

$         193.56

30.4 %

76.2 %

81.7 %

(5.5) %

$         192.25

$         158.11

21.6 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         252.61

$         235.87

7.1 %

89.4 %

98.5 %

(9.1) %

$         225.73

$         232.29

(2.8) %

Hotel Clio

199

$         320.35

$         258.63

23.9 %

71.2 %

70.8 %

0.4 %

$         227.96

$         183.12

24.5 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         245.70

$         240.00

2.4 %

67.0 %

78.9 %

(11.9) %

$         164.55

$         189.34

(13.1) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         221.99

$         185.74

19.5 %

76.0 %

82.7 %

(6.7) %

$         168.72

$         153.51

9.9 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         338.09

$         268.57

25.9 %

81.3 %

78.7 %

2.6 %

$         274.92

$         211.27

30.1 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         907.24

$         596.05

52.2 %

60.0 %

78.6 %

(18.6) %

$         544.22

$         468.42

16.2 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

40

$      1,071.67

$         825.66

29.8 %

58.5 %

63.6 %

(5.1) %

$         627.30

$         524.81

19.5 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         403.61

$         259.71

55.4 %

84.3 %

80.5 %

3.8 %

$         340.19

$         209.08

62.7 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         281.82

$         244.33

15.3 %

59.6 %

77.7 %

(18.1) %

$         167.87

$         189.96

(11.6) %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         190.89

$         173.43

10.1 %

63.3 %

69.4 %

(6.1) %

$         120.75

$         120.42

0.3 %

The Dagny

403

$         291.35

$         308.79

(5.6) %

75.3 %

88.9 %

(13.6) %

$         219.35

$         274.58

(20.1) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         299.15

$         256.86

16.5 %

74.5 %

83.3 %

(8.8) %

$         222.97

$         213.95

4.2 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         435.10

$         298.07

46.0 %

61.1 %

65.6 %

(4.5) %

$         265.81

$         195.66

35.9 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         472.57

$         321.13

47.2 %

53.0 %

65.4 %

(12.4) %

$         250.32

$         210.11

19.1 %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

167

$         352.01

$         260.92

34.9 %

89.2 %

84.0 %

5.2 %

$         313.99

$         219.09

43.3 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         455.78

$         310.27

46.9 %

62.7 %

74.3 %

(11.6) %

$         285.78

$         230.57

23.9 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         652.82

$         417.59

56.3 %

77.8 %

87.4 %

(9.6) %

$         507.60

$         365.09

39.0 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         243.78

$         251.43

(3.0) %

85.3 %

78.4 %

6.9 %

$         207.90

$         197.05

5.5 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         274.94

$         204.38

34.5 %

73.3 %

81.8 %

(8.5) %

$         201.56

$         167.26

20.5 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         214.93

$         194.30

10.6 %

79.9 %

82.0 %

(2.1) %

$         171.62

$         159.39

7.7 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         216.66

$         206.84

4.7 %

75.9 %

86.9 %

(11.0) %

$         164.39

$         179.77

(8.6) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         194.08

$         186.24

4.2 %

74.5 %

75.4 %

(0.9) %

$         144.59

$         140.50

2.9 %

Comparable Total (1)

9,649

$         281.52

$         239.96

17.3 %

73.4 %

78.6 %

(5.2) %

$         206.60

$         188.72

9.5 %


(1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2023, 2022 and 2021 and exclude the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2023







Net Income / (Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$                   4,328

$                   1,018

$                      367

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,385

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


$                   3,437

$                         76

$                      866

$                         —

$                           6

$                       948

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$                 11,114

$                   1,348

$                   1,410

$                         —

$                         94

$                   2,852

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$                 32,302

$                   8,332

$                   3,517

$                           6

$                    (397)

$                 11,458

Chico Hot Springs Resort

$                   2,595

$                       357

$                      195

$                         —

$                         —

$                       552

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$                   3,562

$                   1,386

$                      372

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,758

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$                   5,327

$                       780

$                      350

$                         —

$                      253

$                   1,383

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$                   9,921

$                   2,073

$                      519

$                       895

$                         —

$                   3,487

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$                   3,361

$                 (1,765)

$                      570

$                         —

$                   1,463

$                       268

Havana Cabana Key West


$                   2,517

$                       (35)

$                      290

$                         —

$                         —

$                       255

Henderson Beach Resort


$                 11,721

$                   2,034

$                   1,015

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,049

Henderson Park Inn


$                   2,846

$                   1,071

$                      283

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,354

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


$                   8,421

$                   3,555

$                      551

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,106

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$                   7,700

$                   2,341

$                      646

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,987

Hotel Clio

$                   7,679

$                       836

$                      768

$                       635

$                           5

$                   2,244

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$                   1,684

$                     (263)

$                      296

$                         —

$                         —

$                         33

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$                   4,724

$                     (200)

$                      496

$                         —

$                      178

$                       474

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$                   1,022

$                     (938)

$                      312

$                         —

$                         —

$                     (626)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


$                   6,203

$                   2,048

$                      381

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,429

L'Auberge de Sedona


$                   5,950

$                       641

$                      362

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,003

Lake Austin Spa Resort

$                   4,543

$                       118

$                      647

$                         —

$                         —

$                       765

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$                   5,933

$                       934

$                      775

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,709

Orchards Inn Sedona


$                   1,586

$                           6

$                         93

$                         —

$                         42

$                       141

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$                   7,630

$                   2,035

$                      677

$                         —

$                         11

$                   2,723

The Dagny

$                 10,420

$                   2,096

$                   1,522

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,618

The Gwen Hotel

$                 10,747

$                   2,725

$                   1,030

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,755

The Hythe Vail


$                 10,420

$                   1,897

$                   1,201

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,098

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$                   5,767

$                   2,676

$                      135

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,811

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$                   5,507

$                   1,798

$                      477

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,275

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$                   8,746

$                   2,337

$                      635

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,972

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


$                   4,888

$                       713

$                      449

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,162

Westin Boston Seaport District

$                 26,082

$                   3,135

$                   2,473

$                   1,999

$                    (122)

$                   7,485

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$                 10,846

$                 (1,632)

$                   1,028

$                         —

$                         —

$                     (604)

Westin San Diego Bayview

$                 10,006

$                   2,585

$                      850

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,435

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$                   6,826

$                     (244)

$                   1,026

$                         —

$                         —

$                       782

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$                 10,159

$                       651

$                   1,099

$                       718

$                         —

$                   2,468

Total

$               276,520

$                 46,525

$                 27,683

$                   4,253

$                   1,533

$                 79,993

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                      620

$                   1,362

$                    (237)

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,125

Comparable Total

$               277,140

$                 47,887

$                 27,446

$                   4,253

$                   1,533

$                 81,118


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2023 acquisition and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2022




Net Income / (Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$                   3,654

$                      843

$                      369

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,212

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$                   3,763

$                      218

$                      838

$                         —

$                           6

$                   1,062

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$                 10,963

$                      808

$                   1,844

$                         —

$                         94

$                   2,746

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$                 31,715

$                 10,640

$                   3,838

$                           6

$                    (397)

$                 14,087

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$                   3,448

$                   1,398

$                      377

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,775

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$                   4,907

$                      490

$                      332

$                         —

$                      253

$                   1,075

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$                   9,332

$                   1,742

$                      485

$                      915

$                         —

$                   3,142

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$                   2,378

$                 (2,396)

$                      567

$                         —

$                   1,477

$                    (352)

Havana Cabana Key West


$                   2,715

$                      526

$                      276

$                         —

$                         —

$                      802

Henderson Beach Resort

$                 13,113

$                   2,703

$                      990

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,693

Henderson Park Inn

$                   2,750

$                   1,010

$                      228

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,238

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


$                   8,088

$                   3,323

$                      574

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,897

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$                   7,727

$                   1,903

$                      634

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,537

Hotel Clio

$                   7,683

$                      864

$                      876

$                      650

$                           5

$                   2,395

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$                   2,065

$                      132

$                      296

$                         —

$                         —

$                      428

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$                   3,609

$                    (551)

$                      649

$                         —

$                      181

$                      279

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$                   1,275

$                    (585)

$                      294

$                         —

$                         —

$                    (291)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


$                   6,941

$                   2,657

$                      396

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,053

L'Auberge de Sedona


$                   6,727

$                      614

$                      352

$                         —

$                         —

$                      966

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$                   5,834

$                      766

$                      795

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,561

Orchards Inn Sedona


$                   1,772

$                         27

$                         85

$                         —

$                         42

$                      154

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$                   7,649

$                   1,620

$                      571

$                      621

$                         11

$                   2,823

The Dagny

$                 11,999

$                   3,846

$                   1,000

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,846

The Gwen Hotel

$                 11,129

$                   3,115

$                   1,062

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,177

The Hythe Vail


$                   9,529

$                   1,248

$                   1,207

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,455

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$                   5,007

$                   2,144

$                      218

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,362

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$                   5,571

$                   1,910

$                      454

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,364

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$                   9,203

$                   1,966

$                      645

$                      261

$                         —

$                   2,872

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$                   4,429

$                      714

$                      412

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,126

Westin Boston Seaport District

$                 24,663

$                   2,904

$                   2,448

$                   2,048

$                    (122)

$                   7,278

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$                 13,223

$                      987

$                      967

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,954

Westin San Diego Bayview

$                   9,415

$                   1,808

$                      842

$                      587

$                         —

$                   3,237

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$                   6,019

$                 (1,189)

$                   1,026

$                      597

$                         —

$                      434

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$                   9,913

$                      690

$                   1,106

$                      736

$                           1

$                   2,533

Total


$               268,208

$                 48,895

$                 27,053

$                   6,421

$                   1,551

$                 83,920

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                   8,566

$                   2,684

$                      231

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,915

Comparable Total

$               276,774

$                 51,579

$                 27,284

$                   6,421

$                   1,551

$                 86,835


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2023 and 2022 acquisitions and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2019




Net Income / (Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$                   4,787

$                   1,123

$                      455

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,578

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$                 10,633

$                   1,327

$                   1,828

$                         —

$                         79

$                   3,234

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$                 32,503

$                   6,887

$                   4,166

$                         (8)

$                    (397)

$                 10,648

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$                   3,344

$                   1,393

$                      298

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,691

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$                   4,191

$                      103

$                      449

$                         —

$                      253

$                      805

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$                   7,909

$                      570

$                      697

$                      970

$                         —

$                   2,237

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$                   3,880

$                 (1,078)

$                      471

$                         —

$                   1,514

$                      907

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$                           1

$                         (2)

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         (2)

Havana Cabana Key West


$                   1,996

$                         87

$                      260

$                         —

$                         —

$                      347

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


$                   6,121

$                   2,451

$                      486

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,937

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$                   6,508

$                      944

$                      838

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,782

Hotel Clio

$                   5,907

$                      269

$                      746

$                      692

$                           6

$                   1,713

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$                   2,305

$                      399

$                      297

$                         —

$                         —

$                      696

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$                   4,325

$                    (424)

$                      662

$                         39

$                      295

$                      572

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


$                   5,281

$                   1,808

$                      348

$                         —

$                         40

$                   2,196

L'Auberge de Sedona


$                   5,636

$                      727

$                      508

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,235

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$                   2,666

$                       (55)

$                      351

$                         —

$                         —

$                      296

Orchards Inn Sedona


$                   1,598

$                       (11)

$                      238

$                         —

$                         42

$                      269

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$                   8,849

$                   2,368

$                      575

$                      608

$                         —

$                   3,551

The Dagny

$                 12,504

$                   4,271

$                   1,231

$                         —

$                         —

$                   5,502

The Gwen Hotel

$                 10,771

$                   3,256

$                   1,077

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,333

The Hythe Vail


$                   8,109

$                   1,140

$                   1,011

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,151

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$                   4,060

$                   1,086

$                      418

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,504

The Lexington Hotel

$                 18,337

$                   1,319

$                   3,607

$                           6

$                           8

$                   4,940

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$                   3,398

$                      642

$                      421

$                         —

$                       (32)

$                   1,031

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$                   7,549

$                   2,070

$                      508

$                      281

$                         —

$                   2,859

Westin Boston Seaport District

$                 24,009

$                   2,413

$                   2,418

$                   2,182

$                       (60)

$                   6,953

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$                   8,131

$                    (949)

$                   1,675

$                         —

$                         —

$                      726

Westin San Diego Bayview

$                   8,654

$                   1,439

$                   1,135

$                      637

$                         —

$                   3,211

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$                   7,829

$                      280

$                   1,310

$                      663

$                         —

$                   2,253

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$                   8,488

$                    (132)

$                      990

$                      784

$                           2

$                   1,644

Total


$               240,279

$                 35,721

$                 29,474

$                   6,854

$                   1,750

$                 73,748

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                 25,484

$                   3,456

$                   2,264

$                         —

$                         —

$                   5,720

Less: Sold Hotels (3)

$               (18,338)

$                 (1,317)

$                 (3,607)

$                         (6)

$                         (8)

$                 (4,938)

Comparable Total

$               247,425

$                 37,860

$                 28,131

$                   6,848

$                   1,742

$                 74,530


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2023, 2022 and 2021 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).

(3)

Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2023


Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss)

Plus:

Depreciation

Plus:

Interest Expense

Plus

 Adjustments (1)

Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$              12,584

$                   3,080

$                   1,090

$                         —

$                             —

$                   4,170

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$              13,449

$                   2,831

$                   2,553

$                         —

$                             19

$                   5,403

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$              33,762

$                   4,447

$                   4,198

$                         —

$                          281

$                   8,926

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$              79,569

$                 14,293

$                 10,709

$                         18

$                     (1,192)

$                 23,828

Chico Hot Springs Resort

$                 2,595

$                       357

$                      195

$                         —

$                             —

$                       552

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$                 9,215

$                   2,899

$                   1,126

$                         —

$                             —

$                   4,025

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$              13,671

$                       874

$                   1,097

$                         —

$                          760

$                   2,731

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$              25,890

$                   3,351

$                   1,524

$                   2,672

$                             —

$                   7,547

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$              10,113

$                 (4,917)

$                   1,713

$                         —

$                       4,409

$                   1,205

Havana Cabana Key West

$                 9,856

$                   2,294

$                      877

$                         —

$                             —

$                   3,171

Henderson Beach Resort

$              32,520

$                   4,492

$                   3,047

$                         —

$                             —

$                   7,539

Henderson Park Inn

$                 7,044

$                   2,210

$                      785

$                         —

$                             —

$                   2,995

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

$              17,899

$                   4,837

$                   1,679

$                         —

$                             —

$                   6,516

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$              19,308

$                   3,322

$                   1,929

$                         —

$                             —

$                   5,251

Hotel Clio

$              19,814

$                       118

$                   2,490

$                   1,898

$                             14

$                   4,520

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$                 5,224

$                     (740)

$                      890

$                         —

$                             —

$                       150

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$              18,580

$                   2,724

$                   1,646

$                         —

$                          538

$                   4,908

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$                 6,168

$                     (751)

$                      921

$                         —

$                             —

$                       170

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

$              16,579

$                   4,662

$                   1,177

$                         —

$                             —

$                   5,839

L'Auberge de Sedona


$              21,566

$                   4,622

$                   1,106

$                         —

$                             —

$                   5,728

Lake Austin Spa Resort

$              15,462

$                   1,837

$                   1,916

$                         —

$                             —

$                   3,753

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$              23,355

$                   7,819

$                   2,366

$                         —

$                             —

$                 10,185

Orchards Inn Sedona

$                 6,225

$                   1,106

$                      273

$                         —

$                          126

$                   1,505

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$              23,233

$                   6,549

$                   1,912

$                         —

$                             32

$                   8,493

The Dagny

$              27,018

$                   3,674

$                   4,195

$                         —

$                             —

$                   7,869

The Gwen Hotel

$              27,126

$                   3,510

$                   3,163

$                         —

$                             —

$                   6,673

The Hythe Vail

$              37,727

$                 11,374

$                   3,603

$                         —

$                             —

$                 14,977

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$              10,074

$                   2,520

$                      666

$                         —

$                             —

$                   3,186

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$              17,758

$                   6,584

$                   1,418

$                         —

$                             —

$                   8,002

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$              23,812

$                   4,918

$                   1,933

$                         —

$                             —

$                   6,851

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$              18,222

$                   4,401

$                   1,315

$                         —

$                             —

$                   5,716

Westin Boston Seaport District

$              71,511

$                   5,271

$                   7,421

$                   5,969

$                        (367)

$                 18,294

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$              50,066

$                   9,178

$                   3,096

$                         —

$                             —

$                 12,274

Westin San Diego Bayview

$              27,124

$                   6,023

$                   2,561

$                         —

$                             —

$                   8,584

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$              22,481

$                   1,435

$                   3,070

$                         —

$                             —

$                   4,505

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$              34,720

$                   4,824

$                   3,335

$                   2,145

$                             —

$                 10,304

Total


$            811,320

$               136,028

$                 82,995

$                 12,702

$                       4,620

$               236,338

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                 2,767

$                   2,052

$                    (396)

$                         —

$                             —

$                   1,656

Comparable Total

$            814,087

$               138,080

$                 82,599

$                 12,702

$                       4,620

$               237,994


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2023 acquisition and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2022




Net Income /(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$                   9,908

$                   2,010

$                   1,112

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,122

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$                 11,027

$                   1,429

$                   2,486

$                         —

$                         19

$                   3,934

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$                 33,993

$                   4,712

$                   5,535

$                         —

$                      281

$                 10,528

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$                 67,600

$                 12,805

$                 11,686

$                         17

$                 (1,192)

$                 23,316

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$                   8,453

$                   2,917

$                   1,129

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,046

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$                 12,144

$                    (141)