DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Third Quarter Results

Highlights:

Net Loss: Net loss was $1.8 million and loss per diluted share was $0.02 .

Net loss was and loss per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $181.5 million , which represents 20.4% decline from the comparable period of 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , which represents 20.4% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $155.17 , which represents a 19.6% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 0.7% from the comparable period in 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , which represents a 19.6% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 0.7% from the comparable period in 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million , a $18.4 million improvement from the second quarter of 2021.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a improvement from the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $38.9 million , a $19.1 million improvement from the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a improvement from the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $20.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.10 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Liquidity: The Company ended the third quarter with $537.9 million total liquidity. The Company has remained cash flow positive at the hotel level since March 2021 .

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity. The Company has remained cash flow positive at the hotel level since . Hotel Acquisitions: The Company acquired the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana and the Henderson Park Inn in Destin, Florida during the quarter. These acquisitions continued the Company's strategy to increase exposure to resort and leisure-oriented hotels.

The Company acquired the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in and the Henderson Park Inn in during the quarter. These acquisitions continued the Company's strategy to increase exposure to resort and leisure-oriented hotels. Preliminary October Results: Preliminary comparable revenues for October 2021 are 78.6% of the same period in 2019, as compared to 73.5% of the same period in 2019 for September 2021 .

"Third quarter results exceeded our expectations as travel demand continued to return to our hotels and our asset management best practices enabled solid profit flow through. Remarkably, the portfolio achieved a higher average room rate than the comparable quarter in 2019, with a number of our resorts setting all-time records," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "Our two recent acquisitions are tracking ahead of our underwriting for the year, and we are actively exploring a number of additional acquisition opportunities with our substantial investment capacity. Additionally, we are finalizing the upbrandings of our resorts in Vail and Key West, with several more value-creation repositionings behind those. Lastly, I want to say that we were honored to have our ESG efforts recognized by GRESB as DiamondRock was once again ranked #1 among our peers for our corporate responsibility program."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter ended September 30,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 238.34

$ 209.07

$ 236.57



14.0 % 0.7 % Occupancy 65.1 % 19.9 % 81.6 %

45.2 % (16.5) % RevPAR $ 155.17

$ 41.55

$ 192.99



273.5 % (19.6) % Total RevPAR $ 216.03

$ 62.18

$ 271.43



247.4 % (20.4) % Revenues $ 181.5

$ 52.2

$ 228.0



247.7 % (20.4) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.3

$ (14.3)

$ 70.6



437.8 % (31.6) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.60 % (27.29) % 30.95 %

5,389 bps (435) bps Available Rooms 840,236

839,960

839,960



276

276















Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 179.5

$ 50.1

$ 240.3



258.3 % (25.3) % Net (loss) income $ (1.8)

$ (79.6)

$ 11.6



97.7 % (115.5) % (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.02)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.06



95.0 % (133.3) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 38.9

$ (24.4)

$ 67.5



259.4 % (42.4) % Adjusted FFO $ 20.9

$ (44.3)

$ 55.3



147.2 % (62.2) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.10

$ (0.22)

$ 0.27



145.5 % (63.0) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel and does not adjust for hotels that had suspended operations. The amounts for all periods presented also include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021 and Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 229.31

$ 213.79

$ 235.67



7.3 % (2.7) % Occupancy 47.4 % 29.3 % 79.0 %

18.1 % (31.6) % RevPAR $ 108.59

$ 62.59

$ 186.12



73.5 % (41.7) % Total RevPAR $ 153.84

$ 95.95

$ 269.70



60.3 % (43.0) % Revenues $ 383.5

$ 240.0

$ 671.9



59.8 % (42.9) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 78.0

$ (18.6)

$ 206.6



519.4 % (62.2) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.34 % (7.73) % 30.75 %

2,807 bps (1,041) bps Available Rooms 2,493,100

2,501,620

2,491,299



(8,520)

1,801















Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 377.2

$ 240.4

$ 700.6



56.9 % (46.2) % Net (loss) income $ (192.5)

$ (187.7)

$ 49.6



(2.6) % (488.1) % (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.94)

$ (0.93)

$ 0.24



(1.1) % (491.7) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 49.1

$ (49.6)

$ 197.8



199.0 % (75.2) % Adjusted FFO $ 7.2

$ (76.9)

$ 162.3



109.4 % (95.6) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.03

$ (0.38)

$ 0.80



107.9 % (96.3) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel and does not adjust for hotels that had suspended operations. The amounts for all periods presented also include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021 and Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide operating information for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and preliminary operating information for October 2021(1):



January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

Number of Hotels 31



31



31



31



31



31

Number of Rooms 9,133



9,133



9,133



9,133



9,133



9,133

Occupancy 21.2 %

29.1 %

35.5 %

38.4 %

46.9 %

58.7 % ADR $192.48



$216.02



$234.19



$227.18



$222.93



$222.16

RevPAR $40.88



$62.87



$83.06



$87.21



$104.50



$130.37

Total RevPAR $61.46



$92.71



$116.48



$127.47



$152.57



$181.92

2021 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (4,280) bps

(4,600) bps

(4,380) bps

(4,300) bps

(3,360) bps

(2,690) bps ADR Rate % change (4.0) %

(0.1) %

(1.4) %

(6.9) %

(12.0) %

(10.9) % RevPAR % change (68.2) %

(61.3) %

(55.9) %

(56.1) %

(48.7) %

(38.9) % Total RevPAR % change (69.0) %

(62.5) %

(57.7) %

(55.5) %

(49.2) %

(40.4) %



July 2021

August 2021

September 2021

Preliminary October 2021

Number of Hotels 31



31



31



31

Number of Rooms 9,133



9,133



9,133



9,133

Occupancy 69.4 %

63.3 %

62.6 %

66.8 % ADR $242.18



$227.45



$245.31



$264.41

RevPAR $168.00



$143.88



$153.57



$176.59

Total RevPAR $230.84



$201.07



$216.18



$247.24

2021 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (1,290) bps

(1,840) bps

(1,810) bps

(1,560) bps ADR Rate % change 5.7 %

1.4 %

(4.6) %

0.3 % RevPAR % change (10.9) %

(21.6) %

(26.0) %

(18.7) % Total RevPAR % change (12.5) %

(21.8) %

(26.5) %

(21.4) %





(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel and does not adjust for hotels that had suspended operations. The amounts for all periods presented also include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel and Henderson Park Inn. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

Hotel Acquisitions

The Company purchased the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 29, 2021 and the Henderson Park Inn in Destin, Florida on July 30, 2021. The combined purchase price for the two hotels was $108.6 million. Inclusive of transaction costs, the total investment was $117.4 million. The total investment in the Bourbon Orleans Hotel represents a 7% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income ("NOI"). The hotel reopened in June and is expected to generate approximately a 6.3% NOI yield in 2022 and is underwritten to achieve a stabilized 8% NOI yield. The investment in the Henderson Park Inn represents an 8.8% capitalization rate on 2021 forecasted NOI. Both hotels are currently forecasted to exceed the Company's original underwriting for 2021.

Capital Expenditures

The Company has invested approximately $30.1 million in capital improvements at its operating hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company spent approximately $2.7 million on the rebuild of Frenchman's Reef during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and has no further obligation to fund any additional amounts related to the rebuild following the sale of the property on April 30, 2021. The Company expects to spend approximately $55 million on necessary capital improvements and a select few transformational projects with attractive returns on investment in 2021. Significant projects include the following:

The Lodge at Sonoma: The Company completed an upgrade renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel during the third quarter. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina .

The Company completed an upgrade renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel during the third quarter. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef . Vail Marriott Mountain Resort: The Company is completing the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Hotel in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company is completing the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Hotel in the fourth quarter of 2021. Margaritaville Beach House Key West: The Company is investing $3 million to convert the Barbary Beach House Key West to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Key West in the fourth quarter of 2021 .

The Company is investing to convert the Barbary Beach House Key West to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Key West in the fourth quarter of 2021 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company is completing renovations in order to rebrand the hotel as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's liquidity was $537.9 million and is comprised of $66.5 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $71.4 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $400.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $1.0 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $586.3 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and no outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. The Company has no debt maturities until 2022.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2021. This dividend was paid on September 30, 2021. The Company has suspended its quarterly common stock cash dividends. The resumption in quarterly common dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering the Company's obligations under its various financing agreements, projected taxable income, compliance with its debt covenants, long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements and risks affecting the Company's business.

Earnings Call

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company currently owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 9,100 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,544,486



$ 2,817,356

Right-of-use assets 100,499



96,673

Restricted cash 31,333



23,050

Due from hotel managers 109,500



69,495

Prepaid and other assets (1) 19,335



28,403

Cash and cash equivalents 66,499



111,796

Total assets $ 2,871,652



$ 3,146,773

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 584,365



$ 595,149

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,423



398,550

Senior unsecured credit facility —



55,000

Total debt 982,788



1,048,699









Lease liabilities 107,939



104,973

Deferred rent 58,770



56,344

Due to hotel managers 84,464



95,548

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 63,340



64,796

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2) 42,324



46,542

Deferred income related to key money, net 7,753



10,946

Total liabilities 1,347,378



1,427,848

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 48



48

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,619,840 and 210,073,514 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,106



2,101

Additional paid-in capital 2,292,180



2,285,491

Accumulated deficit (775,537)



(576,531)

Total stockholders' equity 1,518,797



1,711,109

Noncontrolling interests 5,477



7,816

Total equity 1,524,274



1,718,925

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,871,652



$ 3,146,773







(1) Includes $8.2 million and $10.7 million of prepaid expenses and $11.1 million and $15.3 million of other assets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $2.4 million of insurance receivables as of December 31, 2020.



(2) Includes $15.3 million and $15.2 million of accrued property taxes, $2.1 million and $3.9 million of accrued capital expenditures and $24.9 million and $24.8 million of other accrued liabilities as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $2.6 million of deferred tax liabilities as of December 31, 2020.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Rooms $ 128,743



$ 33,166



$ 266,051



$ 158,066

Food and beverage 36,513



9,586



76,052



56,529

Other 14,216



7,315



35,097



25,846

Total revenues 179,472



50,067



377,200



240,441

Operating Expenses:













Rooms 32,442



11,792



67,736



54,588

Food and beverage 26,957



10,043



58,091



45,845

Management fees 3,104



(755)



6,514



2,644

Franchise fees 6,011



1,813



12,193



8,402

Other hotel expenses 66,399



53,196



167,208



171,759

Depreciation and amortization 25,555



28,514



77,209



87,397

Impairment losses —



—



126,697



—

Corporate expenses 8,341



7,267



23,790



19,650

Total operating expenses, net 168,809



111,870



539,438



390,285

















Interest and other expense (income), net 11



(191)



(460)



58

Interest expense 10,052



10,818



29,246



43,665

Total other expenses, net 10,063



10,627



28,786



43,723

Income (loss) before income taxes 600



(72,430)



(191,024)



(193,567)

Income tax (expense) benefit (2,371)



(7,205)



(1,433)



5,853

Net loss (1,771)



(79,635)



(192,457)



(187,714)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6



43



812



781

Net loss attributable to the Company (1,765)



(79,592)



(191,645)



(186,933)

Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)



(845)



(7,362)



(845)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,219)



$ (80,437)



$ (199,007)



$ (187,778)

Loss per share:













Net loss per share available to common stockholders - basic $ (0.02)



$ (0.40)



$ (0.94)



$ (0.93)

Net loss per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.02)



$ (0.40)



$ (0.94)



$ (0.93)

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 212,256,590



200,978,327



211,966,969



200,994,434 Diluted 212,256,590



200,978,327



211,966,969



200,994,434

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (1,771)



$ (79,635)



$ 11,574

Interest expense 10,052



10,818



14,184

Income tax expense 2,371



7,205



1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,555



28,514



29,474

EBITDAre 36,207



(33,098)



56,449

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,664



1,715



1,750

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 335



593



6,378

Hotel manager transition items 523



(1,021)



582

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (2) 187



—



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Severance costs (3) —



7,367



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,916



$ (24,444)



$ 67,532







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (192,457)



$ (187,714)



$ 49,628

Interest expense 29,246



43,665



38,264

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,433



(5,853)



1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 77,209



87,397



87,805

EBITDA (84,569)



(62,505)



177,636

Impairment losses 126,697



—



—

EBITDAre 42,128



(62,505)



177,636

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,007



5,172



5,249

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 1,388



418



11,445

Hotel manager transition items 651



(460)



1,050

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (2) 187



—



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Severance costs (3) (216)



7,760



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,145



$ (49,615)



$ 197,753







(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (1,771)



$ (79,635)



$ 11,574

Interest expense 10,052



10,818



14,184

Income tax expense 2,371



7,205



1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,555



28,514



29,474

EBITDA 36,207



(33,098)



56,449

Corporate expenses 8,341



7,267



6,318

Interest and other expense (income), net 11



(191)



(102)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 187

—



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 335

593



6,378

Hotel EBITDA 45,081



(25,429)



71,416

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,664



1,715



1,750

Hotel manager transition items 523



(1,021)



582

Severance costs (3) —



7,367



—

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,268



$ (17,368)



$ 73,748







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (192,457)



$ (187,714)



$ 49,628

Interest expense 29,246



43,665



38,264

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,433



(5,853)



1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 77,209



87,397



87,805

EBITDA (84,569)



(62,505)



177,636

Corporate expenses 23,790



19,650



20,785

Interest and other (income) expense, net (460)



58



(510)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 187



—



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 1,388



418



11,445

Impairment losses 126,697



—



—

Hotel EBITDA 67,033



(42,379)



211,729

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,007



5,172



5,249

Hotel manager transition items 651



(460)



1,050

Severance costs (3) (216)



7,760



—

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,475



$ (29,907)



$ 218,028







(1) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (1,771)



$ (79,635)



$ 11,574

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,555



28,514



29,474

Impairment losses, net of tax (2,215)



—



—

FFO 21,569



(51,121)



41,048

Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)



(845)



—

FFO available to common stock and unit holders 19,115



(51,966)



41,048

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,664



1,715



1,750

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 187



—



—

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 335



593



6,378

Hotel manager transition items 523



(1,021)



582

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Severance costs (3) —



7,367



—

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (919)



(983)



3,143

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 20,905



$ (44,295)



$ 55,274

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.10



$ (0.22)



$ 0.27







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (192,457)



$ (187,714)



$ 49,628

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 77,209



87,397



87,805

Impairment losses, net of tax 127,282



—



—

FFO 12,034



(100,317)



137,433

Distribution to preferred stockholders (7,362)



(845)



—

FFO available to common stock and unit holders 4,672



(101,162)



137,433

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,007



5,172



5,249

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 187



—



—

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 1,388



418



11,445

Hotel manager transition items 651



(460)



1,050

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373

Severance costs (3) (216)



7,760



—

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (4,488)



11,329



4,790

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 7,201



$ (76,943)



$ 162,340

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.03



$ (0.38)



$ 0.80







(1) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 179,472



$ 50,067



$ 240,279

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 2,044



2,317



6,045

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —



(153)



(18,338)

Comparable Revenues $ 181,516



$ 52,231



$ 227,986













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,268



$ (17,368)



$ 73,748

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 833



339



1,756

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) 178



2,776



(4,938)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,279



$ (14,253)



$ 70,566













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.34 %

(34.69) %

30.69 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.60 %

(27.29) %

30.95 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 377,200



$ 240,441



$ 700,572

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 6,406



8,435



19,194

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) (60)



(8,857)



(47,872)

Comparable Revenues $ 383,546



$ 240,019



$ 671,894













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,475



$ (29,907)



$ 218,028

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 888



1,273



6,307

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) 4,664



10,081



(17,758)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,027



$ (18,553)



$ 206,577













Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.21 %

(12.44) %

31.12 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.34 %

(7.73) %

30.75 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021 and Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our 31-hotel portfolio, which includes our 2021 acquisitions and excludes our 2021 dispositions.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 219.47

$ 248.90

$ 236.57

$ 241.30

$ 237.05

Occupancy 72.7 % 82.5 % 81.6 % 76.0 % 78.2 % RevPAR $ 159.65

$ 205.33

$ 192.99

$ 183.45

$ 185.44

Total RevPAR $ 240.00

$ 297.31

$ 271.43

$ 265.12

$ 268.54

Revenues (in thousands) $ 197,032

$ 246,876

$ 227,986

$ 222,692

$ 894,586

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 49,794

$ 86,217

$ 70,566

$ 65,256

$ 271,833

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.27 % 34.92 % 30.95 % 29.30 % 30.39 % Available Rooms 820,964

830,375

839,960

839,960

3,331,259





Quarter 1, 2020 Quarter 2, 2020 Quarter 3, 2020 Quarter 4, 2020 Full Year 2020 ADR $ 220.21

$ 182.83

$ 209.07

$ 204.26

$ 211.78

Occupancy 58.9 % 9.2 % 19.9 % 23.2 % 27.8 % RevPAR $ 129.70

$ 16.75

$ 41.55

$ 47.47

$ 58.79

Total RevPAR $ 199.94

$ 26.09

$ 62.18

$ 72.34

$ 90.01

Revenues (in thousands) $ 166,112

$ 21,676

$ 52,231

$ 60,760

$ 300,779

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 22,901

$ (27,201)

$ (14,253)

$ (4,727)

$ (23,280)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.79 % (125.49) % (27.29) % (7.78) % (7.74) % Available Rooms 830,830

830,830

839,960

839,960

3,341,580





Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 ADR $ 217.76

$ 223.74

$ 238.34

Occupancy 28.6 % 48.0 % 65.1 % RevPAR $ 62.25

$ 107.33

$ 155.17

Total RevPAR $ 90.13

$ 153.97

$ 216.03

Revenues (in thousands) $ 74,069

$ 127,961

$ 181,516

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ (105)

$ 29,853

$ 48,279

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.14) % 23.33 % 26.60 % Available Rooms 821,790

831,074

840,236



Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2021 closing price of $9.45/share)

$ 2,027,450

Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000

Consolidated debt (face amount)

986,342

Cash and cash equivalents

(66,499)

Total enterprise value

$ 3,066,293

Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,620

Operating partnership units

775

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,451

Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,699

Combined shares and units

214,545



Debt Summary as of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate as of September 30, 2021

Term

Outstanding Principal

Maturity Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

LIBOR + 3.25 (1)

Variable

45,900



January 2022 (2) Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99%

Fixed

56,516



January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

3.96%

Fixed

25,786



April 2023 Westin San Diego Downtown

3.94%

Fixed

59,023



April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40%

Fixed

78,305



August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66%

Fixed

77,901



May 2025 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

4.33%

Fixed

59,112



July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36%

Fixed

183,799



November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,977)





Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









584,365























Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (3)

Variable

350,000



July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (4)

Fixed

50,000



October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,577)





Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





398,423























Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 2.55% (5)

Variable

—



July 2023 (6)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 982,788





Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

4.25 %











Total weighted-average interest rate

3.97 %









































(1) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%. (2) The loan may be extended for an additional year upon satisfaction of certain conditions. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (4) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (5) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (6) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

July 2021 July 2020 B/(W) 2020

July 2021 July 2020 B/(W) 2020

July 2021 July 2020 B/(W) 2020

























Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 242.18

$ 215.16

12.6 %

69.4 % 16.8 % 52.6 %

$ 168.00

$ 36.24

363.6 %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 373.10

$ 277.25

34.6 %

75.5 % 33.6 % 41.9 %

$ 281.54

$ 93.05

202.6 %













































































































Number of Rooms July 2021 July 2019 B/(W) 2019

July 2021 July 2019 B/(W) 2019

July 2021 July 2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 242.18

$ 229.06

5.7 %

69.4 % 82.3 % (12.9) %

$ 168.00

$ 188.54

(10.9) %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 373.10

$ 256.15

45.7 %

75.5 % 81.0 % (5.5) %

$ 281.54

$ 207.49

35.7 %













































































































Number of Rooms August 2021 August 2020 B/(W) 2020

August 2021 August 2020 B/(W) 2020

August 2021 August 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 227.45

$ 204.83

11.0 %

63.3 % 19.6 % 43.7 %

$ 143.88

$ 40.09

258.9 %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 345.37

$ 264.56

30.5 %

63.2 % 39.1 % 24.1 %

$ 218.33

$ 103.35

111.3 %













































































































Number of Rooms August 2021 August 2019 B/(W) 2019

August 2021 August 2019 B/(W) 2019

August 2021 August 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 227.45

$ 224.37

1.4 %

63.3 % 81.7 % (18.4) %

$ 143.88

$ 183.41

(21.6) %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 345.37

$ 253.88

36.0 %

63.2 % 76.6 % (13.4) %

$ 218.33

$ 194.39

12.3 %













































































































Number of Rooms September 2021 September 2020 B/(W) 2020

September 2021 September 2020 B/(W) 2020

September 2021 September 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 245.31

$ 208.21

17.8 %

62.6 % 23.3 % 39.3 %

$ 153.57

$ 48.54

216.4 %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 346.90

$ 284.45

22.0 %

61.4 % 40.0 % 21.4 %

$ 213.06

$ 113.84

87.2 %













































































































Number of Rooms September 2021 September 2019 B/(W) 2019

September 2021 September 2019 B/(W) 2019

September 2021 September 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 31 Hotels 9,133

$ 245.31

$ 257.27

(4.6) %

62.6 % 80.7 % (18.1) %

$ 153.57

$ 207.49

(26.0) %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 346.90

$ 259.03

33.9 %

61.4 % 69.6 % (8.2) %

$ 213.06

$ 180.26

18.2 %





(1) All periods presented include the two hotels acquired in 2021: Bourbon Orleans Hotel and Henderson Park Inn and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021: Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.



Operating Statistics – Third Quarter

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 119.77

$ 96.94

23.6 %

63.2 % 13.3 % 49.9 %

$ 75.75

$ 12.89

487.7 % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 382.97

$ 194.90

96.5 %

76.3 % 33.6 % 42.7 %

$ 292.20

$ 65.49

346.2 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 118.48

$ 104.27

13.6 %

41.1 % 19.0 % 22.1 %

$ 48.73

$ 19.85

145.5 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218

$ 189.19

$ —

100.0 %

55.9 % — % 55.9 %

$ 105.73

$ —

100.0 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 697.33

$ 510.79

36.5 %

58.6 % 26.1 % 32.5 %

$ 408.40

$ 133.09

206.9 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200

$ 204.01

$ 159.33

28.0 %

54.4 % 1.8 % 52.6 %

$ 110.97

$ 2.90

3,726.6 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 198.04

$ 105.53

87.7 %

77.0 % 29.1 % 47.9 %

$ 152.42

$ 30.71

396.3 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189

$ 188.42

$ —

100.0 %

94.3 % — % 94.3 %

$ 177.64

$ —

100.0 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 221.26

$ 133.02

66.3 %

77.5 % 38.8 % 38.7 %

$ 171.52

$ 51.60

232.4 % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 289.47

$ 152.98

89.2 %

85.6 % 69.0 % 16.6 %

$ 247.92

$ 105.59

134.8 % Henderson Park Inn (2) 37

$ 630.12

$ 560.12

12.5 %

91.9 % 88.7 % 3.2 %

$ 579.30

$ 496.84

16.6 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 236.15

$ 139.19

69.7 %

82.3 % 12.3 % 70.0 %

$ 194.26

$ 17.09

1,036.7 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 304.18

$ 176.52

72.3 %

83.1 % 22.4 % 60.7 %

$ 252.78

$ 39.55

539.1 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282

$ 178.29

$ —

100.0 %

89.6 % — % 89.6 %

$ 159.71

$ —

100.0 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 163.36

$ 141.40

15.5 %

61.4 % 14.3 % 47.1 %

$ 100.30

$ 20.22

396.0 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 166.94

$ 118.13

41.3 %

56.3 % 28.8 % 27.5 %

$ 93.95

$ 34.05

175.9 % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 291.32

$ 204.28

42.6 %

77.5 % 39.4 % 38.1 %

$ 225.78

$ 80.55

180.3 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 390.89

$ 290.80

34.4 %

79.9 % 53.5 % 26.4 %

$ 312.46

$ 155.54

100.9 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 833.84

$ 606.77

37.4 %

73.0 % 76.5 % (3.5) %

$ 609.01

$ 464.45

31.1 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 263.02

$ 197.72

33.0 %

66.1 % 59.5 % 6.6 %

$ 173.86

$ 117.56

47.9 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 322.94

$ 174.20

85.4 %

89.8 % 44.5 % 45.3 %

$ 290.15

$ 77.55

274.1 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 166.22

$ 122.16

36.1 %

56.4 % 12.9 % 43.5 %

$ 93.79

$ 15.76

495.1 % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 271.16

$ 196.22

38.2 %

71.3 % 20.8 % 50.5 %

$ 193.23

$ 40.74

374.3 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 725.58

$ 494.05

46.9 %

42.1 % 78.5 % (36.4) %

$ 305.18

$ 387.76

(21.3) % The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa 182

$ 424.58

$ 248.29

71.0 %

72.0 % 43.6 % 28.4 %

$ 305.73

$ 108.28

182.4 % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 262.06

$ 228.66

14.6 %

45.9 % 36.0 % 9.9 %

$ 120.41

$ 82.35

46.2 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793

$ 210.10

$ 141.08

48.9 %

63.9 % 3.8 % 60.1 %

$ 134.26

$ 5.36

2,404.9 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 200.44

$ 136.40

47.0 %

57.6 % 29.5 % 28.1 %

$ 115.37

$ 40.29

186.3 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 174.42

$ 144.69

20.5 %

74.2 % 23.0 % 51.2 %

$ 129.40

$ 33.27

288.9 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 143.36

$ 122.48

17.0 %

43.7 % 9.0 % 34.7 %

$ 62.66

$ 11.00

469.6 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 146.48

$ 141.75

3.3 %

62.7 % 17.4 % 45.3 %

$ 91.79

$ 24.66

272.2 % Comparable Total (3) 9,133

$ 238.34

$ 209.07

14.0 %

65.1 % 19.9 % 45.2 %

$ 155.17

$ 41.55

273.5 %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 356.79

$ 271.59

31.4 %

66.8 % 38.4 % 28.4 %

$ 238.24

$ 104.24

128.5 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 29, 2020 to September 30, 2020. (2) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the two hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.



Operating Statistics – Third Quarter

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2021 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

3Q 2021 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

3Q 2021 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 119.77

$ 163.80

(26.9) %

63.2 % 72.9 % (9.7) %

$ 75.75

$ 119.41

(36.6) % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 382.97

$ 205.47

86.4 %

76.3 % 61.4 % 14.9 %

$ 292.20

$ 126.16

131.6 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 118.48

$ 167.95

(29.5) %

41.1 % 70.4 % (29.3) %

$ 48.73

$ 118.20

(58.8) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218

$ 189.19

$ 189.73

(0.3) %

55.9 % 77.2 % (21.3) %

$ 105.73

$ 146.38

(27.8) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 697.33

$ 469.36

48.6 %

58.6 % 68.1 % (9.5) %

$ 408.40

$ 319.72

27.7 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200

$ 204.01

$ 239.22

(14.7) %

54.4 % 82.5 % (28.1) %

$ 110.97

$ 197.32

(43.8) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 198.04

$ 218.40

(9.3) %

77.0 % 85.9 % (8.9) %

$ 152.42

$ 187.70

(18.8) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189

$ 188.42

$ 256.72

(26.6) %

94.3 % 91.6 % 2.7 %

$ 177.64

$ 235.21

(24.5) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 221.26

$ 266.37

(16.9) %

77.5 % 97.4 % (19.9) %

$ 171.52

$ 259.56

(33.9) % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 289.47

$ 170.13

70.1 %

85.6 % 85.9 % (0.3) %

$ 247.92

$ 146.13

69.7 % Henderson Park Inn (2) 37

$ 630.12

$ 506.61

24.4 %

91.9 % 85.2 % 6.7 %

$ 579.30

$ 431.42

34.3 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 236.15

$ 342.48

(31.0) %

82.3 % 92.6 % (10.3) %

$ 194.26

$ 317.16

(38.8) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 304.18

$ 244.03

24.6 %

83.1 % 90.1 % (7.0) %

$ 252.78

$ 219.97

14.9 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282

$ 178.29

$ 249.41

(28.5) %

89.6 % 98.7 % (9.1) %

$ 159.71

$ 246.24

(35.1) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 163.36

$ 247.06

(33.9) %

61.4 % 91.7 % (30.3) %

$ 100.30

$ 226.47

(55.7) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 166.94

$ 143.55

16.3 %

56.3 % 73.4 % (17.1) %

$ 93.95

$ 105.30

(10.8) % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 291.32

$ 262.04

11.2 %

77.5 % 85.9 % (8.4) %

$ 225.78

$ 225.20

0.3 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 390.89

$ 306.54

27.5 %

79.9 % 81.8 % (1.9) %

$ 312.46

$ 250.72

24.6 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 833.84

$ 533.79

56.2 %

73.0 % 71.7 % 1.3 %

$ 609.01

$ 382.61

59.2 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 263.02

$ 207.09

27.0 %

66.1 % 74.3 % (8.2) %

$ 173.86

$ 153.97

12.9 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 322.94

$ 239.40

34.9 %

89.8 % 77.9 % 11.9 %

$ 290.15

$ 186.38

55.7 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 166.22

$ 179.29

(7.3) %

56.4 % 76.1 % (19.7) %

$ 93.79

$ 136.50

(31.3) % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 271.16

$ 280.57

(3.4) %

71.3 % 91.3 % (20.0) %

$ 193.23

$ 256.27

(24.6) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 725.58

$ 376.60

92.7 %

42.1 % 86.4 % (44.3) %

$ 305.18

$ 325.43

(6.2) % The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa 182

$ 424.58

$ 349.59

21.5 %

72.0 % 83.8 % (11.8) %

$ 305.73

$ 292.92

4.4 % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 262.06

$ 212.25

23.5 %

45.9 % 70.4 % (24.5) %

$ 120.41

$ 149.45

(19.4) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793

$ 210.10

$ 261.88

(19.8) %

63.9 % 84.5 % (20.6) %

$ 134.26

$ 221.26

(39.3) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 200.44

$ 144.14

39.1 %

57.6 % 69.6 % (12.0) %

$ 115.37

$ 100.29

15.0 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 174.42

$ 192.85

(9.6) %

74.2 % 86.0 % (11.8) %

$ 129.40

$ 165.84

(22.0) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 143.36

$ 178.69

(19.8) %

43.7 % 90.7 % (47.0) %

$ 62.66

$ 162.01

(61.3) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 146.48

$ 177.73

(17.6) %

62.7 % 69.5 % (6.8) %

$ 91.79

$ 123.48

(25.7) % Comparable Total (3) 9,133

$ 238.34

$ 236.57

0.7 %

65.1 % 81.6 % (16.5) %

$ 155.17

$ 192.99

(19.6) %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 356.79

$ 256.01

39.4 %

66.8 % 75.8 % (9.0) %

$ 238.24

$ 194.11

22.7 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 29, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (2) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the two hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 109.44

$ 154.29

(29.1) %

45.3 % 23.8 % 21.5 %

$ 49.60

$ 36.70

35.1 % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 384.06

$ 283.16

35.6 %

85.2 % 42.2 % 43.0 %

$ 327.16

$ 119.54

173.7 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 111.73

$ 150.98

(26.0) %

30.6 % 23.6 % 7.0 %

$ 34.20

$ 35.60

(3.9) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218

$ 189.19

$ —

100.0 %

55.9 % — % 55.9 %

$ 105.73

$ —

100.0 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 634.83

$ 468.97

35.4 %

41.3 % 24.3 % 17.0 %

$ 262.11

$ 114.14

129.6 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200

$ 194.21

$ 164.09

18.4 %

25.1 % 14.9 % 10.2 %

$ 48.76

$ 24.42

99.7 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 152.90

$ 142.27

7.5 %

59.5 % 27.0 % 32.5 %

$ 91.05

$ 38.47

136.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189

$ 181.14

$ 206.17

(12.1) %

40.9 % 20.5 % 20.4 %

$ 74.06

$ 42.17

75.6 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 171.24

$ 150.19

14.0 %

75.4 % 63.7 % 11.7 %

$ 129.17

$ 95.61

35.1 % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 284.07

$ 221.74

28.1 %

91.1 % 55.5 % 35.6 %

$ 258.91

$ 123.12

110.3 % Henderson Park Inn (2) 37

$ 630.12

$ 560.12

12.5 %

91.9 % 88.7 % 3.2 %

$ 579.30

$ 496.84

16.6 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 193.40

$ 183.50

5.4 %

52.9 % 25.9 % 27.0 %

$ 102.27

$ 47.58

114.9 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 230.48

$ 149.39

54.3 %

59.4 % 20.6 % 38.8 %

$ 136.85

$ 30.80

344.3 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282

$ 169.24

$ 154.35

9.6 %

44.2 % 25.6 % 18.6 %

$ 74.86

$ 39.46

89.7 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 152.78

$ 235.06

(35.0) %

38.3 % 27.3 % 11.0 %

$ 58.49

$ 64.22

(8.9) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 158.13

$ 195.61

(19.2) %

55.6 % 34.5 % 21.1 %

$ 87.86

$ 67.55

30.1 % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 256.72

$ 219.17

17.1 %

61.9 % 34.2 % 27.7 %

$ 158.94

$ 75.00

111.9 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 322.91

$ 237.64

35.9 %

66.0 % 54.6 % 11.4 %

$ 213.24

$ 129.77

64.3 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 855.47

$ 585.16

46.2 %

80.9 % 59.1 % 21.8 %

$ 692.17

$ 345.92

100.1 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 287.73

$ 204.08

41.0 %

69.9 % 44.7 % 25.2 %

$ 201.15

$ 91.22

120.5 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 299.52

$ 206.83

44.8 %

79.2 % 41.7 % 37.5 %

$ 237.18

$ 86.34

174.7 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 141.35

$ 158.91

(11.1) %

43.3 % 22.9 % 20.4 %

$ 61.25

$ 36.39

68.3 % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 244.80

$ 194.12

26.1 %

48.7 % 28.1 % 20.6 %

$ 119.29

$ 54.54

118.7 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 486.70

$ 405.37

20.1 %

50.0 % 48.4 % 1.6 %

$ 243.57

$ 196.06

24.2 % The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa 182

$ 345.68

$ 240.69

43.6 %

56.7 % 29.9 % 26.8 %

$ 195.99

$ 71.94

172.4 % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 317.33

$ 367.58

(13.7) %

46.0 % 34.0 % 12.0 %

$ 145.93

$ 124.93

16.8 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793

$ 180.87

$ 193.59

(6.6) %

38.6 % 21.2 % 17.4 %

$ 69.80

$ 40.95

70.5 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 236.88

$ 224.57

5.5 %

60.2 % 42.8 % 17.4 %

$ 142.53

$ 96.09

48.3 % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 157.46

$ 175.26

(10.2) %

51.3 % 39.2 % 12.1 %

$ 80.71

$ 68.65

17.6 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 139.24

$ 182.86

(23.9) %

25.8 % 23.6 % 2.2 %

$ 35.88

$ 43.20

(16.9) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 148.82

$ 177.91

(16.4) %

51.2 % 28.7 % 22.5 %

$ 76.19

$ 51.10

49.1 % Comparable Total (3) 9,133

$ 229.31

$ 213.79

7.3 %

47.4 % 29.3 % 18.1 %

$ 108.59

$ 62.59

73.5 %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 342.25

$ 286.98

19.3 %

62.5 % 38.2 % 24.3 %

$ 213.98

$ 109.57

95.3 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 29, 2020 to September 30, 2020. (2) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the two hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318

$ 109.44

$ 166.97

(34.5) %

45.3 % 72.7 % (27.4) %

$ 49.60

$ 121.42

(59.2) % Barbary Beach House Key West 186

$ 384.06

$ 259.71

47.9 %

85.2 % 80.5 % 4.7 %

$ 327.16

$ 209.08

56.5 % Bethesda Marriott Suites 272

$ 111.73

$ 176.98

(36.9) %

30.6 % 73.0 % (42.4) %

$ 34.20

$ 129.23

(73.5) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218

$ 189.19

$ 189.73

(0.3) %

55.9 % 77.2 % (21.3) %

$ 105.73

$ 146.38

(27.8) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142

$ 634.83

$ 458.60

38.4 %

41.3 % 65.2 % (23.9) %

$ 262.11

$ 298.90

(12.3) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200

$ 194.21

$ 225.86

(14.0) %

25.1 % 72.7 % (47.6) %

$ 48.76

$ 164.20

(70.3) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177

$ 152.90

$ 200.80

(23.9) %

59.5 % 81.1 % (21.6) %

$ 91.05

$ 162.75

(44.1) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189

$ 181.14

$ 248.54

(27.1) %

40.9 % 86.7 % (45.8) %

$ 74.06

$ 215.49

(65.6) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321

$ 171.24

$ 244.82

(30.1) %

75.4 % 95.6 % (20.2) %

$ 129.17

$ 234.03

(44.8) % Havana Cabana Key West 106

$ 284.07

$ 210.19

35.1 %

91.1 % 90.3 % 0.8 %

$ 258.91

$ 189.78

36.4 % Henderson Park Inn (2) 37

$ 630.12

$ 506.61

24.4 %

91.9 % 85.2 % 6.7 %

$ 579.30

$ 431.42

34.3 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403

$ 193.40

$ 308.79

(37.4) %

52.9 % 88.9 % (36.0) %

$ 102.27

$ 274.58

(62.8) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258

$ 230.48

$ 193.56

19.1 %

59.4 % 81.7 % (22.3) %

$ 136.85

$ 158.11

(13.4) % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282

$ 169.24

$ 235.87

(28.2) %

44.2 % 98.5 % (54.3) %

$ 74.86

$ 232.29

(67.8) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96

$ 152.78

$ 240.00

(36.3) %

38.3 % 78.9 % (40.6) %

$ 58.49

$ 189.34

(69.1) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242

$ 158.13

$ 185.74

(14.9) %

55.6 % 82.7 % (27.1) %

$ 87.86

$ 153.51

(42.8) % JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199

$ 256.72

$ 258.63

(0.7) %

61.9 % 70.8 % (8.9) %

$ 158.94

$ 183.12

(13.2) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157

$ 322.91

$ 268.57

20.2 %

66.0 % 78.7 % (12.7) %

$ 213.24

$ 211.27

0.9 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88

$ 855.47

$ 596.05

43.5 %

80.9 % 78.6 % 2.3 %

$ 692.17

$ 468.42

47.8 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70

$ 287.73

$ 244.33

17.8 %

69.9 % 77.7 % (7.8) %

$ 201.15

$ 189.96

5.9 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167

$ 299.52

$ 260.92

14.8 %

79.2 % 84.0 % (4.8) %

$ 237.18

$ 219.09

8.3 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510

$ 141.35

$ 173.43

(18.5) %

43.3 % 69.4 % (26.1) %

$ 61.25

$ 120.42

(49.1) % The Gwen Hotel 311

$ 244.80

$ 256.86

(4.7) %

48.7 % 83.3 % (34.6) %

$ 119.29

$ 213.95

(44.2) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82

$ 486.70

$ 321.13

51.6 %

50.0 % 65.4 % (15.4) %

$ 243.57

$ 210.11

15.9 % The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa 182

$ 345.68

$ 310.27

11.4 %

56.7 % 74.3 % (17.6) %

$ 195.99

$ 230.57

(15.0) % Vail Marriott Mountain Resort 344

$ 317.33

$ 298.07

6.5 %

46.0 % 65.6 % (19.6) %

$ 145.93

$ 195.66

(25.4) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793

$ 180.87

$ 251.43

(28.1) %

38.6 % 78.4 % (39.8) %

$ 69.80

$ 197.05

(64.6) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433

$ 236.88

$ 204.38

15.9 %

60.2 % 81.8 % (21.6) %

$ 142.53

$ 167.26

(14.8) % Westin San Diego Downtown 436

$ 157.46

$ 194.30

(19.0) %

51.3 % 82.0 % (30.7) %

$ 80.71

$ 159.39

(49.4) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410

$ 139.24

$ 206.84

(32.7) %

25.8 % 86.9 % (61.1) %

$ 35.88

$ 179.77

(80.0) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504

$ 148.82

$ 186.24

(20.1) %

51.2 % 75.4 % (24.2) %

$ 76.19

$ 140.50

(45.8) % Comparable Total (3) 9,133

$ 229.31

$ 235.67

(2.7) %

47.4 % 79.0 % (31.6) %

$ 108.59

$ 186.12

(41.7) %

























Resorts - 14 Hotels 2,470

$ 342.25

$ 272.08

25.8 %

62.5 % 77.0 % (14.5) %

$ 213.98

$ 209.56

2.1 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 29, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (2) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and July 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the two hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Third Quarter 2021



Days of Operation



Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 2,843



$ 426

$ 342

$ —

$ —

$ 768

Barbary Beach House Key West

92 $ 6,354



$ 2,103

$ 728

$ —

$ —

$ 2,831

Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 1,553



$ (2,390)

$ 532

$ —

$ 1,490

$ (368)

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

64 $ 1,646



$ (91)

$ 543

$ —

$ 4

$ 456

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 11,455



$ 1,697

$ 2,023

$ —

$ 94

$ 3,814

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 17,320



$ 1,508

$ 4,069

$ 6

$ (397)

$ 5,186

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 2,755



$ 959

$ 376

$ —

$ —

$ 1,335

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 3,146



$ (973)

$ 329

$ —

$ 253

$ (391)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 5,211



$ (938)

$ 479

$ 934

$ —

$ 475

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 3,282



$ 1,129

$ 267

$ —

$ —

$ 1,396

Henderson Park Inn

63 $ 1,813



$ 696

$ 150

$ —

$ —

$ 846

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 7,748



$ 980

$ 1,052

$ —

$ —

$ 2,032

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 6,529



$ 2,683

$ 571

$ —

$ —

$ 3,254

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 4,236



$ (918)

$ 765

$ —

$ —

$ (153)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 1,027



$ (305)

$ 307

$ —

$ —

$ 2

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 3,416



$ (410)

$ 672

$ —

$ 282

$ 544

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 6,507



$ 757

$ 779

$ 665

$ 5

$ 2,206

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 6,345



$ 2,121

$ 410

$ —

$ —

$ 2,531

L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 7,298



$ 1,790

$ 371

$ —

$ —

$ 2,161

Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,932



$ 298

$ 82

$ —

$ 42

$ 422

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,729



$ 1,933

$ 462

$ —

$ —

$ 2,395

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 5,932



$ 1,017

$ 513

$ 520

$ 11

$ 2,061

The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 8,616



$ 1,605

$ 1,085

$ —

$ —

$ 2,690

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 3,501



$ 1,055

$ 434

$ —

$ —

$ 1,489

The Lexington Hotel

— $ —



$ (178)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (178)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 7,674



$ 1,452

$ 620

$ 268

$ —

$ 2,340

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

92 $ 4,971



$ (224)

$ 1,064

$ —

$ —

$ 840

Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 14,033



$ (2,624)

$ 2,531

$ 2,094

$ (122)

$ 1,879

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 10,875



$ 515

$ 1,064

$ —

$ —

$ 1,579

Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 6,335



$ 551

$ 802

$ 604

$ —

$ 1,957

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 2,858



$ (2,011)

$ 1,019

$ 617

$ —

$ (375)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 6,532



$ (626)

$ 1,114

$ 753

$ 2

$ 1,243

Total



$ 179,472



$ 13,587

$ 25,555

$ 6,461

$ 1,664

$ 47,268

Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 2,044



$ 645

$ 188

$ —

$ —

$ 833

Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ —



$ 178

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 178

Comparable Total



$ 181,516



$ 14,410

$ 25,743

$ 6,461

$ 1,664

$ 48,279







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel from July 1, 2021 to July 28, 2021 and Henderson Park Inn from July 1, 2021 to July 29, 2021. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Third Quarter 2020



Days of Operation



Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 434



$ (958)

$ 357

$ —

$ —

$ (601)

Barbary Beach House Key West

92 $ 1,586



$ (924)

$ 669

$ —

$ —

$ (255)

Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 577



$ (2,735)

$ 522

$ —

$ 1,502

$ (711)

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 3,565



$ (1,755)

$ 1,841

$ —

$ 94

$ 180

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

30 $ 615



$ (8,789)

$ 4,155

$ 62

$ (397)

$ (4,969)

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 674



$ (452)

$ 373

$ —

$ —

$ (79)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

— $ 52



$ (2,108)

$ 331

$ —

$ 253

$ (1,524)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 1,551



$ (2,680)

$ 488

$ 952

$ —

$ (1,240)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 1,668



$ 77

$ 274

$ —

$ —

$ 351

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

62 $ 1,070



$ (1,840)

$ 1,239

$ —

$ —

$ (601)

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

77 $ 1,135



$ (680)

$ 627

$ —

$ —

$ (53)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

— $ 55



$ (2,103)

$ 846

$ —

$ —

$ (1,257)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 220



$ (642)

$ 386

$ —

$ —

$ (256)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 1,192



$ (1,298)

$ 672

$ 39

$ 286

$ (301)

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 2,382



$ (1,655)

$ 782

$ 679

$ 6

$ (188)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 3,265



$ 687

$ 411

$ —

$ —

$ 1,098

L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 5,461



$ 1,476

$ 640

$ —

$ —

$ 2,116

Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,046



$ (16)

$ 80

$ —

$ 42

$ 106

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 1,409



$ (495)

$ 432

$ —

$ (21)

$ (84)

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 1,038



$ (1,826)

$ 552

$ 538

$ —

$ (736)

The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 1,867



$ (1,830)

$ 1,104

$ —

$ —

$ (726)

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 4,217



$ 1,730

$ 416

$ —

$ —

$ 2,146

The Lexington Hotel

— $ 153



$ (5,235)

$ 2,445

$ 6

$ 8

$ (2,776)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 2,329



$ (1,421)

$ 478

$ 274

$ —

$ (669)

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

92 $ 3,851



$ (601)

$ 1,117

$ —

$ —

$ 516

Westin Boston Seaport District

28 $ 877



$ (7,859)

$ 2,593

$ 2,140

$ (60)

$ (3,186)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 4,003



$ (1,966)

$ 1,118

$ —

$ —

$ (848)

Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 1,600



$ (2,444)

$ 1,124

$ 621

$ —

$ (699)

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 486



$ (3,290)

$ 1,316

$ 640

$ —

$ (1,334)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 1,689



$ (2,685)

$ 1,126

$ 769

$ 2

$ (788)

Total



$ 50,067



$ (54,317)

$ 28,514

$ 6,720

$ 1,715

$ (17,368)

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 2,317



$ (224)

$ 563

$ —

$ —

$ 339

Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (153)



$ 5,235

$ (2,445)

$ (6)

$ (8)

$ 2,776

Comparable Total



$ 52,231



$ (49,306)

$ 26,632

$ 6,714

$ 1,707

$ (14,253)







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel and Henderson Park Inn from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Third Quarter 2019



Days of Operation



Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 4,787



$ 1,123

$ 455

$ —

$ —

$ 1,578

Barbary Beach House Key West

92 $ 2,666



$ (55)

$ 351

$ —

$ —

$ 296

Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 3,880



$ (1,078)

$ 471

$ —

$ 1,514

$ 907

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 10,633



$ 1,327

$ 1,828

$ —

$ 79

$ 3,234

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 32,503



$ 6,887

$ 4,166

$ (8)

$ (397)

$ 10,648

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 3,344



$ 1,393

$ 298

$ —

$ —

$ 1,691

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,191



$ 103

$ 449

$ —

$ 253

$ 805

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 7,909



$ 570

$ 697

$ 970

$ —

$ 2,237

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ 1



$ (2)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (2)

Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 1,996



$ 87

$ 260

$ —

$ —

$ 347

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 12,504



$ 4,271

$ 1,231

$ —

$ —

$ 5,502

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 6,121



$ 2,451

$ 486

$ —

$ —

$ 2,937

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 6,508



$ 944

$ 838

$ —

$ —

$ 1,782

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 2,305



$ 399

$ 297

$ —

$ —

$ 696

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 4,325



$ (424)

$ 662

$ 39

$ 295

$ 572

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 5,907



$ 269

$ 746

$ 692

$ 6

$ 1,713

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 5,281



$ 1,808

$ 348

$ —

$ 40

$ 2,196

L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 5,636



$ 727

$ 508

$ —

$ —

$ 1,235

Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,598



$ (11)

$ 238

$ —

$ 42

$ 269

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 3,398



$ 642

$ 421

$ —

$ (32)

$ 1,031

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 8,849



$ 2,368

$ 575

$ 608

$ —

$ 3,551

The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 10,771



$ 3,256

$ 1,077

$ —

$ —

$ 4,333

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 4,060



$ 1,086

$ 418

$ —

$ —

$ 1,504

The Lexington Hotel

92 $ 18,337



$ 1,319

$ 3,607

$ 6

$ 8

$ 4,940

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 7,549



$ 2,070

$ 508

$ 281

$ —

$ 2,859

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

92 $ 8,109



$ 1,140

$ 1,011

$ —

$ —

$ 2,151

Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 24,009



$ 2,413

$ 2,418

$ 2,182

$ (60)

$ 6,953

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 8,131



$ (949)

$ 1,675

$ —

$ —

$ 726

Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 8,654



$ 1,439

$ 1,135

$ 637

$ —

$ 3,211

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 7,829



$ 280

$ 1,310

$ 663

$ —

$ 2,253

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 8,488



$ (132)

$ 990

$ 784

$ 2

$ 1,644

Total



$ 240,279



$ 35,721

$ 29,474

$ 6,854

$ 1,750

$ 73,748

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 6,045



$ 1,193

$ 563

$ —

$ —

$ 1,756

Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (18,338)



$ (1,317)

$ (3,607)

$ (6)

$ (8)

$ (4,938)

Comparable Total



$ 227,986



$ 35,597

$ 26,430

$ 6,848

$ 1,742

$ 70,566







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel and Henderson Park Inn from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Year to Date 2021



Days of Operation Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA





Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

273 $ 5,374



$ (308)

$ 1,037

$ —

$ —

$ 729

Barbary Beach House Key West

273 $ 20,942



$ 9,049

$ 2,159

$ —

$ —

$ 11,208

Bethesda Marriott Suites

273 $ 3,119



$ (7,484)

$ 1,570

$ —

$ 4,486

$ (1,428)

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

64 $ 1,646



$ (91)

$ 543

$ —

$ 4

$ 456

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

273 $ 21,678



$ 885

$ 5,698

$ —

$ 281

$ 6,864

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

171 $ 22,544



$ (10,294)

$ 12,247

$ 54

$ (1,192)

$ 815

Courtyard Denver Downtown

273 $ 5,042



$ 696

$ 1,135

$ —

$ —

$ 1,831

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

122 $ 3,980



$ (4,184)

$ 986

$ —

$ 760

$ (2,438)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

273 $ 11,540



$ (5,226)

$ 1,439

$ 2,786

$ —

$ (1,001)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Havana Cabana Key West

273 $ 10,234



$ 3,990

$ 808

$ —

$ —

$ 4,798

Henderson Park Inn

63 $ 1,813



$ 696

$ 150

$ —

$ —

$ 846

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

273 $ 12,399



$ (2,635)

$ 3,194

$ —

$ —

$ 559

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

273 $ 10,485



$ 2,186

$ 1,819

$ —

$ —

$ 4,005

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

151 $ 5,870



$ (4,955)

$ 2,444

$ —

$ —

$ (2,511)

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

273 $ 1,799



$ (1,660)

$ 922

$ —

$ —

$ (738)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

273 $ 9,491



$ (919)

$ 2,027

$ —

$ 852

$ 1,960

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

273 $ 13,930



$ (819)

$ 2,352

$ 1,983

$ 14

$ 3,530

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

273 $ 13,101



$ 3,419

$ 1,235

$ —

$ —

$ 4,654

L'Auberge de Sedona

273 $ 23,897



$ 7,810

$ 1,284

$ —

$ —

$ 9,094

Orchards Inn Sedona

273 $ 6,492



$ 1,902

$ 246

$ —

$ 126

$ 2,274

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

273 $ 13,491



$ 4,019

$ 1,378

$ —

$ —

$ 5,397

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

273 $ 11,495



$ (206)

$ 1,557

$ 1,555

$ 21

$ 2,927

The Gwen Hotel

273 $ 15,657



$ (910)

$ 3,273

$ —

$ —

$ 2,363

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

273 $ 8,028



$ 2,167

$ 1,268

$ —

$ —

$ 3,435

The Lexington Hotel

— $ 60



$ (6,618)

$ 1,925

$ 13

$ 16

$ (4,664)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

273 $ 14,621



$ 720

$ 1,629

$ 799

$ —

$ 3,148

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

273 $ 18,183



$ 3,211

$ 3,019

$ —

$ —

$ 6,230

Westin Boston Seaport District

273 $ 21,664



$ (15,845)

$ 7,608

$ 6,250

$ (367)

$ (2,354)

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

273 $ 35,810



$ 6,296

$ 3,217

$ —

$ —

$ 9,513

Westin San Diego Downtown

273 $ 11,772



$ (2,341)

$ 2,468

$ 1,806

$ —

$ 1,933

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

273 $ 4,664



$ (7,625)

$ 3,229

$ 1,849

$ —

$ (2,547)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

273 $ 16,379



$ (4,051)

$ 3,343

$ 2,246

$ 6

$ 1,544

Total



$ 377,200



$ (29,125)

$ 77,209

$ 19,341

$ 5,007

$ 72,475

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 6,406



$ (425)

$ 1,313

$ —

$ —

$ 888

Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (60)



$ 6,618

$ (1,925)

$ (13)

$ (16)

$ 4,664

Comparable Total



$ 383,546



$ (22,932)

$ 76,597

$ 19,328

$ 4,991

$ 78,027







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2021 to July 28, 2021 and Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2021 to July 29, 2021. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.