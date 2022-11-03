DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Record Third Quarter Revenue & Profits

Completed $1.2 Billion Financing

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Income: Net income was $28.6 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.12 .

Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $266.9 million , a 34.2% increase over 2021 and a 11.7% increase over 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , a 34.2% increase over 2021 and a 11.7% increase over 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $211.40 , a 29.3% increase over 2021 and a 8.7% increase over 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , a 29.3% increase over 2021 and a 8.7% increase over 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $84.2 million , which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 16.3%.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 16.3%. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.55%, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 125 basis points.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.55%, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 125 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $76.3 million , a 13.0% increase over 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a 13.0% increase over 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $60.6 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.28 .

Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Credit Facility Refinancing: In September 2022 , the Company successfully completed a $1.2 billion refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities.

In , the Company successfully completed a refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities. Share Repurchases: In October 2022 , the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share.

"DiamondRock's portfolio once again delivered record-setting results as travel demand continues to remain robust," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "These outstanding results were enabled by our multi-year strategy to invest in the right types of hotels and resorts in the right types of markets for today's traveler. We continue to be set up favorably for the emerging travel demand trends."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions, as well as the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended September 30,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 281.36 $ 249.83 $ 239.39

12.6 % 17.5 % Occupancy 75.1 % 65.4 % 81.2 %

9.7 % (6.1) % RevPAR $ 211.40 $ 163.45 $ 194.40

29.3 % 8.7 % Total RevPAR $ 306.35 $ 228.71 $ 274.93

33.9 % 11.4 % Revenues $ 266.9 $ 198.9 $ 239.0

34.2 % 11.7 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.2 $ 53.5 $ 72.4

57.4 % 16.3 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.55 % 26.89 % 30.30 %

466 bps 125 bps Available Rooms 871,332 869,584 869,216

1,748 2,116













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 268.2 $ 179.5 $ 240.3

49.4 % 11.6 % Net income (loss) $ 28.6 $ (1.8) $ 11.6

1688.9 % 146.6 % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.02) $ 0.06

700.0 % 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.3 $ 38.9 $ 67.5

96.1 % 13.0 % Adjusted FFO $ 60.6 $ 20.9 $ 55.3

190.0 % 9.6 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.27

180.0 % 3.7 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change From

2022 2021 2019

2021 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 286.56 $ 244.24 $ 239.27

17.3 % 19.8 % Occupancy 68.7 % 48.3 % 78.6 %

20.4 % (9.9) % RevPAR $ 196.84 $ 117.85 $ 188.15

67.0 % 4.6 % Total RevPAR $ 287.91 $ 167.80 $ 273.66

71.6 % 5.2 % Revenues $ 743.6 $ 433.0 $ 705.6

71.7 % 5.4 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.3 $ 91.6 $ 212.7

158.0 % 11.1 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.78 % 21.15 % 30.15 %

1,063 bps 163 bps Available Rooms 2,582,857 2,580,187 2,578,264

2,670 4,593













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 746.4 $ 377.2 $ 700.6

97.9 % 6.5 % Net income (loss) $ 91.3 $ (192.5) $ 49.6

147.4 % 84.1 % Income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.39 $ (0.94) $ 0.24

141.5 % 62.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 213.2 $ 49.1 $ 197.8

334.2 % 7.8 % Adjusted FFO $ 168.0 $ 7.2 $ 162.3

2233.3 % 3.5 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 0.03 $ 0.80

2500.0 % (2.5) %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio:



January

2022

February

2022

March

2022

April

2022

May

2022

June

2022



Number of Hotels 33

33

33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms 9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,471

Occupancy 41.3 %

57.9 %

68.4 %

72.4 %

72.9 %

79.4 %

ADR $245.13

$283.49

$296.22

$291.71

$297.08

$302.78

RevPAR $101.19

$164.25

$202.67

$211.29

$216.62

$240.37

Total RevPAR $154.77

$242.91

$298.92

$304.35

$325.36

$344.28

2022 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (2,216) bps

(1,633) bps

(1,062) bps

(882) bps

(740) bps

(634) bps

ADR Rate % change 20.6 %

29.1 %

21.7 %

17.5 %

16.1 %

19.3 %

RevPAR % change (21.5) %

0.7 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

5.4 %

10.5 %

Total RevPAR % change (22.2) %

(2.3) %

6.1 %

4.3 %

7.0 %

10.2 %





July

2022

August

2022

September

2022

Preliminary

October

2022



Number of Hotels 33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms 9,471

9,471

9,471

9,471

Occupancy 74.9 %

74.6 %

75.9 %

74.8 %

ADR $286.18

$261.49

$296.63

$306.32

RevPAR $214.31

$195.19

$225.13

$229.24

Total RevPAR $305.82

$285.29

$328.66

$337.21

2022 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (750) bps

(677) bps

(386) bps

(670) bps

ADR Rate % change 21.7 %

15.2 %

15.4 %

16.2 %

RevPAR % change 10.6 %

5.6 %

9.8 %

6.7 %

Total RevPAR % change 12.4 %

9.5 %

12.2 %

7.8 %



Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $44.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company continues to expect to invest approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022. Significant projects include the following:

Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

The Company completed renovations in to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company is in the process of completing a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel.

The Company is in the process of completing a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel. Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion in mid-2023.

The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion in mid-2023. Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company has commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known and award-winning chef.

Credit Facility Refinancing

On September 27, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company's maturity schedule. The credit facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028. The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options. The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company utilized the proceeds from the term loans to repay the $350 million term loan in the prior facility, the $50 million term loan facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023 and the $150 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facility. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company utilized the proceeds to repay the mortgage loans encumbering the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Westin Washington D.C. City Center and The Lodge at Sonoma Resort. The Company intends to repay the mortgage loan secured by the Westin San Diego Bayview in early December 2022 and will end the year with no debt maturities until August 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $843.4 million of liquidity, comprised of $313.9 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $129.5 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $400.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $1.4 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $568.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $800.0 million of unsecured term loans and no outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

On September 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program through February 28, 2025. The share repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share for a total purchase price of $12.3 million. The Company has $187.7 million of remaining authorized capacity under the share repurchase program.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 12, 2022.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022. The dividend was paid on September 30, 2022.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with over 9,500 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,674,380

$ 2,651,444 Right-of-use assets 99,332

100,212 Restricted cash 45,989

36,887 Due from hotel managers 182,845

120,671 Prepaid and other assets 69,792

17,472 Cash and cash equivalents 313,871

38,620 Total assets $ 3,386,209

$ 2,965,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 567,369

$ 578,651 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 799,071

398,572 Senior unsecured credit facility —

90,000 Total debt 1,366,440

1,067,223







Lease liabilities 110,287

108,605 Deferred rent 64,132

60,800 Due to hotel managers 123,837

85,493 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 61,484

62,780 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 41,190

51,238 Distributions declared and unpaid 6,489

— Deferred income related to key money, net 8,888

8,203 Total liabilities 1,782,747

1,444,342 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,944,517

and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 2,109

2,107 Additional paid-in capital 2,298,866

2,293,990 Distributions in excess of earnings (703,747)

(780,931) Total stockholders' equity 1,597,276

1,515,214 Noncontrolling interests 6,186

5,750 Total equity 1,603,462

1,520,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,386,209

$ 2,965,306

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Rooms $ 184,994

$ 128,743

$ 510,189

$ 266,051 Food and beverage 61,940

36,513

176,294

76,052 Other 21,274

14,216

59,965

35,097 Total revenues 268,208

179,472

746,448

377,200 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 43,899

32,442

120,374

67,736 Food and beverage 43,227

26,957

119,919

58,091 Management fees 6,697

3,104

17,029

6,514 Franchise fees 8,709

6,011

23,212

12,193 Other hotel expenses 83,318

66,399

234,325

167,208 Depreciation and amortization 27,053

25,555

81,097

77,209 Impairment losses —

—

2,843

126,697 Corporate expenses 7,516

8,341

22,275

23,790 Business interruption insurance income —

—

(499)

— Total operating expenses, net 220,419

168,809

620,575

539,438















Interest and other expense (income), net 152

11

1,044

(460) Interest expense 9,072

10,052

22,866

29,246 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

9,698

— Total other expenses, net 18,922

10,063

33,608

28,786 Income (loss) before income taxes 28,867

600

92,265

(191,024) Income tax expense (312)

(2,371)

(949)

(1,433) Net income (loss) 28,555

(1,771)

91,316

(192,457) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (99)

6

(315)

812 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 28,456

(1,765)

91,001

(191,645) Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

(7,362)

(7,362) Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders $ 26,002

$ (4,219)

$ 83,639

$ (199,007) Earnings (loss) per share:













Earnings (loss) per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ 0.12

$ (0.02)

$ 0.39

$ (0.94) Earnings (loss) per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ 0.12

$ (0.02)

$ 0.39

$ (0.94)















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic 212,878,364

212,256,590

212,736,133

211,966,969 Diluted 214,145,329

212,256,590

213,459,354

211,966,969

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 28,555

$ (1,771)

$ 11,574 Interest expense 9,072

10,052

14,184 Income tax expense 312

2,371

1,217 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,053

25,555

29,474 EBITDAre 64,992

36,207

56,449 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

335

6,378 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,664

1,750 Hotel manager transition items 11

523

582 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

2,373 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,252

$ 38,916

$ 67,532



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 91,316

$ (192,457)

$ 49,628 Interest expense 22,866

29,246

38,264 Income tax expense 949

1,433

1,939 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 81,097

77,209

87,805 EBITDA 196,228

(84,569)

177,636 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— EBITDAre 199,071

42,128

177,636 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 4,675

5,007

5,249 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,388

11,445 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

2,373 Severance costs (2) (532)

(216)

— Hotel manager transition items 247

651

1,050 Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,159

$ 49,145

$ 197,753





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 28,555

$ (1,771)

$ 11,574 Interest expense 9,072

10,052

14,184 Income tax expense 312

2,371

1,217 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,053

25,555

29,474 EBITDA 64,992

36,207

56,449 Corporate expenses 7,516

8,341

6,318 Interest and other expense (income), net 152

11

(102) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

335

6,378 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

2,373 Hotel EBITDA 82,358

45,081

71,416 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,664

1,750 Hotel manager transition items 11

523

582 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,920

$ 47,268

$ 73,748



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 91,316

$ (192,457)

$ 49,628 Interest expense 22,866

29,246

38,264 Income tax expense 949

1,433

1,939 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 81,097

77,209

87,805 EBITDA 196,228

(84,569)

177,636 Corporate expenses 22,275

23,790

20,785 Interest and other expense (income), net 1,044

(460)

(510) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

2,373 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,388

11,445 Impairment losses 2,843

126,697

— Hotel EBITDA 232,088

67,033

211,729 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 4,675

5,007

5,249 Hotel manager transition items 247

651

1,050 Severance costs (2) (532)

(216)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,478

$ 72,475

$ 218,028





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 28,555

$ (1,771)

$ 11,574 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,053

25,555

29,474 Impairment losses, net of tax —

(2,215)

— FFO 55,608

21,569

41,048 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 53,154

19,115

41,048 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,551

1,664

1,750 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

335

6,378 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

—

2,373 Hotel manager transition items 11

523

582 Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (3,780)

(919)

3,143 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 60,634

$ 20,905

$ 55,274 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.28

$ 0.10

$ 0.27



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Net income (loss) $ 91,316

$ (192,457)

$ 49,628 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 81,097

77,209

87,805 Impairment losses, net of tax 2,843

127,282

— FFO 175,256

12,034

137,433 Distribution to preferred stockholders (7,362)

(7,362)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 167,894

4,672

137,433 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 4,675

5,007

5,249 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters —

187

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) —

1,388

11,445 Hotel manager transition items 247

651

1,050 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,698

(216)

2,373 Severance costs (2) (532)

—

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (14,002)

(4,488)

4,790 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 167,980

$ 7,201

$ 162,340 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.78

$ 0.03

$ 0.80





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 268,208

$ 179,472

$ 240,279 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) (1,275)

19,413

17,036 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

—

(18,338) Comparable Revenues $ 266,933

$ 198,885

$ 238,977











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,920

$ 47,268

$ 73,748 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 291

6,026

3,601 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) —

178

(4,938) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,211

$ 53,472

$ 72,411











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.29 %

26.34 %

30.69 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.55 %

26.89 %

30.30 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019 Revenues $ 746,448

$ 377,200

$ 700,572 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) (3,237)

55,816

52,876 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) 430

(60)

(47,872) Comparable Revenues $ 743,641

$ 432,956

$ 705,576











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,478

$ 72,475

$ 218,028 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) (62)

14,445

12,426 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) (106)

4,664

(17,758) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,310

$ 91,584

$ 212,696











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.68 %

19.21 %

31.12 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.78 %

21.15 %

30.15 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 223.66 $ 252.68 $ 239.39 $ 242.68 $ 240.10 Occupancy 72.2 % 82.4 % 81.2 % 75.2 % 77.8 % RevPAR $ 161.44 $ 208.24 $ 194.40 $ 182.52 $ 186.73 Total RevPAR $ 242.88 $ 302.81 $ 274.93 $ 265.26 $ 271.55 Revenues (in thousands) $ 206,370 $ 260,227 $ 238,977 $ 230,571 $ 936,145 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 50,975 $ 89,310 $ 72,411 $ 65,196 $ 277,892 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.70 % 34.32 % 30.30 % 28.28 % 29.68 % Available Rooms 849,674 859,374 869,216 869,216 3,447,480



Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 Quarter 4, 2021 Full Year 2021 ADR $ 236.48 $ 241.35 $ 249.83 $ 265.54 $ 250.62 Occupancy 29.6 % 49.3 % 65.4 % 61.2 % 51.5 % RevPAR $ 70.08 $ 119.00 $ 163.45 $ 162.47 $ 129.10 Total RevPAR $ 101.74 $ 171.53 $ 228.71 $ 233.25 $ 184.30 Revenues (in thousands) $ 86,534 $ 147,537 $ 198,885 $ 202,826 $ 635,782 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 2,156 $ 35,956 $ 53,472 $ 45,017 $ 136,601 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.49 % 24.37 % 26.89 % 22.19 % 21.49 % Available Rooms 850,500 860,103 869,584 869,584 3,449,771



Quarter 1, 2022 Quarter 2, 2022 Quarter 3, 2022 ADR $ 279.09 $ 297.36 $ 281.36 Occupancy 55.8 % 74.9 % 75.1 % RevPAR $ 155.76 $ 222.70 $ 211.40 Total RevPAR $ 231.84 $ 324.68 $ 306.35 Revenues (in thousands) $ 197,263 $ 279,445 $ 266,933 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 51,121 $ 100,978 $ 84,211 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.92 % 36.14 % 31.55 % Available Rooms 850,842 860,683 871,332

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2022 closing price of $7.51/share)

$ 1,615,230 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,368,651 Cash and cash equivalents

(313,871) Total enterprise value

$ 2,789,010 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,945 Operating partnership units

817 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,365 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,950 Combined shares and units

215,077

Debt Summary as of November 3, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Westin San Diego Bayview

3.94 %

Fixed

57,163

April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

76,445

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

75,933

May 2025 Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

57,692

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

179,208

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,218)



Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs









445,223





















Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

500,000

January 2028 Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1) Unamortized debt issuance costs









(907)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs





799,093





















Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

—

September 2026 (1)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,244,316



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.92 %











Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

4.54 %

















(1) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (2) Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

July 2022 July 2021 B/(W) 2021

July 2022 July 2021 B/(W) 2021

July 2022 July 2021 B/(W) 2021

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 286.18 $ 259.43 10.3 %

74.9 % 70.2 % 4.7 %

$ 214.31 $ 182.00 17.8 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 373.15 $ 371.90 0.3 %

74.1 % 75.3 % (1.2) %

$ 276.43 $ 280.02 (1.3) %



Number

of Rooms ADR July 2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy July 2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR July 2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 286.18 $ 235.11 21.7 %

74.9 % 82.4 % (7.5) %

$ 214.31 $ 193.72 10.6 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 373.15 $ 262.65 42.1 %

74.1 % 81.6 % (7.5) %

$ 276.43 $ 214.40 28.9 %



Number

of Rooms ADR August

2021 B/(W) 2021

Occupancy August

2021 B/(W) 2021

RevPAR August

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 261.49 $ 237.99 9.9 %

74.6 % 63.6 % 11.0 %

$ 195.19 $ 151.37 28.9 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 333.49 $ 335.02 (0.5) %

72.5 % 64.3 % 8.2 %

$ 241.79 $ 215.31 12.3 %



Number

of Rooms ADR August

2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy August

2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR August

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 261.49 $ 226.98 15.2 %

74.6 % 81.4 % (6.8) %

$ 195.19 $ 184.80 5.6 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 333.49 $ 252.70 32.0 %

72.5 % 78.6 % (6.1) %

$ 241.79 $ 198.53 21.8 %



Number

of Rooms ADR September

2021 B/(W) 2021

Occupancy September

2021 B/(W) 2021

RevPAR September

2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 296.63 $ 251.13 18.1 %

75.9 % 62.4 % 13.5 %

$ 225.13 $ 156.76 43.6 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 343.17 $ 328.84 4.4 %

70.3 % 63.0 % 7.3 %

$ 241.14 $ 207.21 16.4 %



Number

of Rooms ADR September

2019 B/(W) 2019

Occupancy September

2019 B/(W) 2019

RevPAR September

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 33 Hotels 9,471 $ 296.63 $ 257.04 15.4 %

75.9 % 79.8 % (3.9) %

$ 225.13 $ 205.01 9.8 %

























Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels 3,656 $ 343.17 $ 257.73 33.2 %

70.3 % 72.0 % (1.7) %

$ 241.14 $ 185.66 29.9 %





(1) All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Third Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 B/(W) 2021

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 155.35 $ 119.77 29.7 %

60.7 % 63.2 % (2.5) %

$ 94.35 $ 75.75 24.6 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 198.82 $ 185.94 6.9 %

67.0 % 57.4 % 9.6 %

$ 133.24 $ 106.65 24.9 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 723.68 $ 697.33 3.8 %

50.8 % 58.6 % (7.8) %

$ 367.33 $ 408.40 (10.1) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 253.84 $ 204.01 24.4 %

72.9 % 54.4 % 18.5 %

$ 185.02 $ 110.97 66.7 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 232.76 $ 198.04 17.5 %

83.0 % 77.0 % 6.0 %

$ 193.21 $ 152.42 26.8 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 288.20 $ 188.42 53.0 %

96.8 % 94.3 % 2.5 %

$ 279.10 $ 177.64 57.1 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 338.74 $ 221.26 53.1 %

90.7 % 77.5 % 13.2 %

$ 307.21 $ 171.52 79.1 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 140.80 $ 118.48 18.8 %

56.9 % 41.1 % 15.8 %

$ 80.12 $ 48.73 64.4 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 259.31 $ 289.47 (10.4) %

80.0 % 85.6 % (5.6) %

$ 207.40 $ 247.92 (16.3) % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 501.78 $ 518.47 (3.2) %

75.6 % 74.8 % 0.8 %

$ 379.49 $ 387.81 (2.1) % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 711.75 $ 728.19 (2.3) %

81.3 % 93.7 % (12.4) %

$ 578.98 $ 681.98 (15.1) % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 334.30 $ 236.15 41.6 %

88.2 % 82.3 % 5.9 %

$ 294.90 $ 194.26 51.8 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 315.25 $ 304.18 3.6 %

88.5 % 83.1 % 5.4 %

$ 279.11 $ 252.78 10.4 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 276.98 $ 178.29 55.4 %

98.4 % 89.6 % 8.8 %

$ 272.65 $ 159.71 70.7 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 329.77 $ 291.32 13.2 %

76.3 % 77.5 % (1.2) %

$ 251.56 $ 225.78 11.4 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 244.50 $ 163.36 49.7 %

80.7 % 61.4 % 19.3 %

$ 197.39 $ 100.30 96.8 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 172.35 $ 166.94 3.2 %

61.7 % 56.3 % 5.4 %

$ 106.41 $ 93.95 13.3 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 157.26 $ 182.66 (13.9) %

57.5 % 46.9 % 10.6 %

$ 90.40 $ 85.67 5.5 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 406.55 $ 390.89 4.0 %

88.0 % 79.9 % 8.1 %

$ 357.63 $ 312.46 14.5 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 766.54 $ 833.84 (8.1) %

68.8 % 73.0 % (4.2) %

$ 527.38 $ 609.01 (13.4) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 353.53 $ 382.97 (7.7) %

70.5 % 76.3 % (5.8) %

$ 249.32 $ 292.20 (14.7) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 228.40 $ 263.02 (13.2) %

65.4 % 66.1 % (0.7) %

$ 149.38 $ 173.86 (14.1) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 340.67 $ 322.94 5.5 %

85.6 % 89.8 % (4.2) %

$ 291.51 $ 290.15 0.5 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 173.45 $ 166.22 4.3 %

67.9 % 56.4 % 11.5 %

$ 117.76 $ 93.79 25.6 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 329.43 $ 271.16 21.5 %

78.7 % 71.3 % 7.4 %

$ 259.15 $ 193.23 34.1 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 269.70 $ 262.06 2.9 %

64.9 % 45.9 % 19.0 %

$ 174.94 $ 120.41 45.3 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 670.73 $ 725.58 (7.6) %

63.1 % 42.1 % 21.0 %

$ 423.03 $ 305.18 38.6 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 502.90 $ 424.58 18.4 %

70.5 % 72.0 % (1.5) %

$ 354.59 $ 305.73 16.0 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 588.88 $ 576.74 2.1 %

63.7 % 74.0 % (10.3) %

$ 375.17 $ 427.01 (12.1) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 249.19 $ 210.10 18.6 %

86.4 % 63.9 % 22.5 %

$ 215.40 $ 134.26 60.4 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 201.15 $ 200.44 0.4 %

67.8 % 57.6 % 10.2 %

$ 136.47 $ 115.37 18.3 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 216.33 $ 174.42 24.0 %

87.4 % 74.2 % 13.2 %

$ 189.13 $ 129.40 46.2 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 196.28 $ 143.36 36.9 %

61.3 % 43.7 % 17.6 %

$ 120.35 $ 62.66 92.1 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 176.37 $ 146.48 20.4 %

65.8 % 62.7 % 3.1 %

$ 115.99 $ 91.79 26.4 % Comparable Total (1) 9,471 $ 281.36 $ 249.83 12.6 %

75.1 % 65.4 % 9.7 %

$ 211.40 $ 163.45 29.3 %































(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Third Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2022 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

3Q 2022 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

3Q 2022 3Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 155.35 $ 163.80 (5.2) %

60.7 % 72.9 % (12.2) %

$ 94.35 $ 119.41 (21.0) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 198.82 $ 193.21 2.9 %

67.0 % 75.3 % (8.3) %

$ 133.24 $ 145.55 (8.5) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 723.68 $ 469.36 54.2 %

50.8 % 68.1 % (17.3) %

$ 367.33 $ 319.72 14.9 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 253.84 $ 239.22 6.1 %

72.9 % 82.5 % (9.6) %

$ 185.02 $ 197.32 (6.2) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 232.76 $ 218.40 6.6 %

83.0 % 85.9 % (2.9) %

$ 193.21 $ 187.70 2.9 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 288.20 $ 256.72 12.3 %

96.8 % 91.6 % 5.2 %

$ 279.10 $ 235.21 18.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 338.74 $ 266.37 27.2 %

90.7 % 97.4 % (6.7) %

$ 307.21 $ 259.56 18.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 140.80 $ 167.95 (16.2) %

56.9 % 70.4 % (13.5) %

$ 80.12 $ 118.20 (32.2) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 259.31 $ 170.13 52.4 %

80.0 % 85.9 % (5.9) %

$ 207.40 $ 146.13 41.9 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 501.78 $ 333.54 50.4 %

75.6 % 65.7 % 9.9 %

$ 379.49 $ 219.30 73.0 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 711.75 $ 520.73 36.7 %

81.3 % 87.7 % (6.4) %

$ 578.98 $ 456.78 26.8 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 334.30 $ 342.48 (2.4) %

88.2 % 92.6 % (4.4) %

$ 294.90 $ 317.16 (7.0) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 315.25 $ 244.03 29.2 %

88.5 % 90.1 % (1.6) %

$ 279.11 $ 219.97 26.9 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 276.98 $ 249.41 11.1 %

98.4 % 98.7 % (0.3) %

$ 272.65 $ 246.24 10.7 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 329.77 $ 262.04 25.8 %

76.3 % 85.9 % (9.6) %

$ 251.56 $ 225.20 11.7 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 244.50 $ 247.06 (1.0) %

80.7 % 91.7 % (11.0) %

$ 197.39 $ 226.47 (12.8) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 172.35 $ 143.55 20.1 %

61.7 % 73.4 % (11.7) %

$ 106.41 $ 105.30 1.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 406.55 $ 306.54 32.6 %

88.0 % 81.8 % 6.2 %

$ 357.63 $ 250.72 42.6 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 766.54 $ 533.79 43.6 %

68.8 % 71.7 % (2.9) %

$ 527.38 $ 382.61 37.8 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 353.53 $ 205.47 72.1 %

70.5 % 61.4 % 9.1 %

$ 249.32 $ 126.16 97.6 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 228.40 $ 207.09 10.3 %

65.4 % 74.3 % (8.9) %

$ 149.38 $ 153.97 (3.0) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 340.67 $ 239.40 42.3 %

85.6 % 77.9 % 7.7 %

$ 291.51 $ 186.38 56.4 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 173.45 $ 179.29 (3.3) %

67.9 % 76.1 % (8.2) %

$ 117.76 $ 136.50 (13.7) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 329.43 $ 280.57 17.4 %

78.7 % 91.3 % (12.6) %

$ 259.15 $ 256.27 1.1 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 269.70 $ 212.25 27.1 %

64.9 % 70.4 % (5.5) %

$ 174.94 $ 149.45 17.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 670.73 $ 376.60 78.1 %

63.1 % 86.4 % (23.3) %

$ 423.03 $ 325.43 30.0 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 502.90 $ 349.59 43.9 %

70.5 % 83.8 % (13.3) %

$ 354.59 $ 292.92 21.1 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 588.88 $ 331.66 77.6 %

63.7 % 80.5 % (16.8) %

$ 375.17 $ 267.05 40.5 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 249.19 $ 261.88 (4.8) %

86.4 % 84.5 % 1.9 %

$ 215.40 $ 221.26 (2.6) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 201.15 $ 144.14 39.6 %

67.8 % 69.6 % (1.8) %

$ 136.47 $ 100.29 36.1 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 216.33 $ 192.85 12.2 %

87.4 % 86.0 % 1.4 %

$ 189.13 $ 165.84 14.0 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 196.28 $ 178.69 9.8 %

61.3 % 90.7 % (29.4) %

$ 120.35 $ 162.01 (25.7) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 176.37 $ 177.73 (0.8) %

65.8 % 69.5 % (3.7) %

$ 115.99 $ 123.48 (6.1) % Comparable Total (1) 9,471 $ 281.36 $ 239.39 17.5 %

75.1 % 81.2 % (6.1) %

$ 211.40 $ 194.40 8.7 %



























(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 B/(W) 2021



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 150.91 $ 109.44 37.9 %

54.9 % 45.3 % 9.6 %

$ 82.78 $ 49.60 66.9 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 231.33 $ 186.55 24.0 %

60.9 % 25.3 % 35.6 %

$ 140.87 $ 47.19 198.5 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 714.46 $ 634.83 12.5 %

51.7 % 41.3 % 10.4 %

$ 369.12 $ 262.11 40.8 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 241.50 $ 194.21 24.3 %

53.9 % 25.1 % 28.8 %

$ 130.14 $ 48.76 166.9 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 208.00 $ 152.90 36.0 %

75.2 % 59.5 % 15.7 %

$ 156.32 $ 91.05 71.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 251.64 $ 181.14 38.9 %

92.0 % 40.9 % 51.1 %

$ 231.47 $ 74.06 212.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 299.94 $ 171.24 75.2 %

81.3 % 75.4 % 5.9 %

$ 243.72 $ 129.17 88.7 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 144.33 $ 111.73 29.2 %

48.8 % 30.6 % 18.2 %

$ 70.50 $ 34.20 106.1 % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 337.36 $ 284.07 18.8 %

87.9 % 91.1 % (3.2) %

$ 296.70 $ 258.91 14.6 % Henderson Park Resort 233 $ 494.31 $ 456.26 8.3 %

69.4 % 68.9 % 0.5 %

$ 343.16 $ 314.53 9.1 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 668.31 $ 525.19 27.3 %

77.7 % 88.6 % (10.9) %

$ 519.31 $ 465.14 11.6 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 291.00 $ 193.40 50.5 %

79.0 % 52.9 % 26.1 %

$ 229.86 $ 102.27 124.8 % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 246.52 $ 230.48 7.0 %

74.7 % 59.4 % 15.3 %

$ 184.15 $ 136.85 34.6 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 247.70 $ 169.24 46.4 %

91.5 % 44.2 % 47.3 %

$ 226.63 $ 74.86 202.7 % Hotel Clio 199 $ 305.20 $ 256.72 18.9 %

69.6 % 61.9 % 7.7 %

$ 212.32 $ 158.94 33.6 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 227.72 $ 152.78 49.1 %

73.5 % 38.3 % 35.2 %

$ 167.44 $ 58.49 186.3 % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 215.33 $ 158.13 36.2 %

67.9 % 55.6 % 12.3 %

$ 146.24 $ 87.86 66.4 % Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1) 96 $ 199.10 $ 196.52 1.3 %

61.4 % 42.5 % 18.9 %

$ 122.19 $ 83.62 46.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 357.34 $ 322.91 10.7 %

81.7 % 66.0 % 15.7 %

$ 292.03 $ 213.24 36.9 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 964.94 $ 855.47 12.8 %

72.6 % 80.9 % (8.3) %

$ 700.49 $ 692.17 1.2 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 469.76 $ 384.06 22.3 %

83.1 % 85.2 % (2.1) %

$ 390.37 $ 327.16 19.3 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 298.31 $ 287.73 3.7 %

66.4 % 69.9 % (3.5) %

$ 197.97 $ 201.15 (1.6) % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 357.66 $ 299.52 19.4 %

86.7 % 79.2 % 7.5 %

$ 310.06 $ 237.18 30.7 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.93 $ 141.35 25.2 %

60.2 % 43.3 % 16.9 %

$ 106.44 $ 61.25 73.8 % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 296.79 $ 244.80 21.2 %

72.4 % 48.7 % 23.7 %

$ 214.85 $ 119.29 80.1 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 416.30 $ 317.33 31.2 %

56.8 % 46.0 % 10.8 %

$ 236.33 $ 145.93 61.9 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 527.40 $ 486.70 8.4 %

52.8 % 50.0 % 2.8 %

$ 278.45 $ 243.57 14.3 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 464.17 $ 345.68 34.3 %

63.4 % 56.7 % 6.7 %

$ 294.12 $ 195.99 50.1 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2) 103 $ 784.86 $ 626.58 25.3 %

76.0 % 84.4 % (8.4) %

$ 596.75 $ 528.93 12.8 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 238.48 $ 180.87 31.9 %

75.5 % 38.6 % 36.9 %

$ 180.00 $ 69.80 157.9 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 271.85 $ 236.88 14.8 %

79.2 % 60.2 % 19.0 %

$ 215.27 $ 142.53 51.0 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 203.80 $ 157.46 29.4 %

74.1 % 51.3 % 22.8 %

$ 151.06 $ 80.71 87.2 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 210.68 $ 139.24 51.3 %

58.8 % 25.8 % 33.0 %

$ 123.90 $ 35.88 245.3 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 186.23 $ 148.82 25.1 %

68.0 % 51.2 % 16.8 %

$ 126.62 $ 76.19 66.2 % Comparable Total (3) 9,471 $ 286.56 $ 244.24 17.3 %

68.7 % 48.3 % 20.4 %

$ 196.84 $ 117.85 67.0 %































(1) Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. (2) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and January 6, 2021 to September 30, 2021. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 150.91 $ 166.97 (9.6) %

54.9 % 72.7 % (17.8) %

$ 82.78 $ 121.42 (31.8) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 231.33 $ 217.20 6.5 %

60.9 % 82.8 % (21.9) %

$ 140.87 $ 179.87 (21.7) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 714.46 $ 458.60 55.8 %

51.7 % 65.2 % (13.5) %

$ 369.12 $ 298.90 23.5 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 241.50 $ 225.86 6.9 %

53.9 % 72.7 % (18.8) %

$ 130.14 $ 164.20 (20.7) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 208.00 $ 200.80 3.6 %

75.2 % 81.1 % (5.9) %

$ 156.32 $ 162.75 (4.0) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 251.64 $ 248.54 1.2 %

92.0 % 86.7 % 5.3 %

$ 231.47 $ 215.49 7.4 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 299.94 $ 244.82 22.5 %

81.3 % 95.6 % (14.3) %

$ 243.72 $ 234.03 4.1 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 144.33 $ 176.98 (18.4) %

48.8 % 73.0 % (24.2) %

$ 70.50 $ 129.23 (45.4) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 337.36 $ 210.19 60.5 %

87.9 % 90.3 % (2.4) %

$ 296.70 $ 189.78 56.3 % Henderson Beach Resort 233 $ 494.31 $ 315.85 56.5 %

69.4 % 60.0 % 9.4 %

$ 343.16 $ 189.66 80.9 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 668.31 $ 480.49 39.1 %

77.7 % 77.1 % 0.6 %

$ 519.31 $ 370.28 40.2 % Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 291.00 $ 308.79 (5.8) %

79.0 % 88.9 % (9.9) %

$ 229.86 $ 274.58 (16.3) % Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 246.52 $ 193.56 27.4 %

74.7 % 81.7 % (7.0) %

$ 184.15 $ 158.11 16.5 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 247.70 $ 235.87 5.0 %

91.5 % 98.5 % (7.0) %

$ 226.63 $ 232.29 (2.4) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 305.20 $ 258.63 18.0 %

69.6 % 70.8 % (1.2) %

$ 212.32 $ 183.12 15.9 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 227.72 $ 240.00 (5.1) %

73.5 % 78.9 % (5.4) %

$ 167.44 $ 189.34 (11.6) % Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 215.33 $ 185.74 15.9 %

67.9 % 82.7 % (14.8) %

$ 146.24 $ 153.51 (4.7) % Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 357.34 $ 268.57 33.1 %

81.7 % 78.7 % 3.0 %

$ 292.03 $ 211.27 38.2 % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 964.94 $ 596.05 61.9 %

72.6 % 78.6 % (6.0) %

$ 700.49 $ 468.42 49.5 % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 469.76 $ 259.71 80.9 %

83.1 % 80.5 % 2.6 %

$ 390.37 $ 209.08 86.7 % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 298.31 $ 244.33 22.1 %

66.4 % 77.7 % (11.3) %

$ 197.97 $ 189.96 4.2 % Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 357.66 $ 260.92 37.1 %

86.7 % 84.0 % 2.7 %

$ 310.06 $ 219.09 41.5 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 176.93 $ 173.43 2.0 %

60.2 % 69.4 % (9.2) %

$ 106.44 $ 120.42 (11.6) % The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 296.79 $ 256.86 15.5 %

72.4 % 83.3 % (10.9) %

$ 214.85 $ 213.95 0.4 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 416.30 $ 298.07 39.7 %

56.8 % 65.6 % (8.8) %

$ 236.33 $ 195.66 20.8 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 527.40 $ 321.13 64.2 %

52.8 % 65.4 % (12.6) %

$ 278.45 $ 210.11 32.5 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 464.17 $ 310.27 49.6 %

63.4 % 74.3 % (10.9) %

$ 294.12 $ 230.57 27.6 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1) 103 $ 784.86 $ 418.48 87.6 %

76.0 % 87.3 % (11.3) %

$ 596.75 $ 365.46 63.3 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 238.48 $ 251.43 (5.2) %

75.5 % 78.4 % (2.9) %

$ 180.00 $ 197.05 (8.7) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 271.85 $ 204.38 33.0 %

79.2 % 81.8 % (2.6) %

$ 215.27 $ 167.26 28.7 % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 203.80 $ 194.30 4.9 %

74.1 % 82.0 % (7.9) %

$ 151.06 $ 159.39 (5.2) % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 210.68 $ 206.84 1.9 %

58.8 % 86.9 % (28.1) %

$ 123.90 $ 179.77 (31.1) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 186.23 $ 186.24 — %

68.0 % 75.4 % (7.4) %

$ 126.62 $ 140.50 (9.9) %

























Comparable Total (2) 9,471 $ 286.56 $ 239.27 19.8 %

68.7 % 78.6 % (9.9) %

$ 196.84 $ 188.15 4.6 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and January 6, 2019 to September 30, 2019. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2022











Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 3,654

$ 843 $ 369 $ — $ — $ 1,212 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

92 $ 3,763

$ 218 $ 838 $ — $ 6 $ 1,062 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 10,963

$ 808 $ 1,844 $ — $ 94 $ 2,746 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 31,715

$ 10,640 $ 3,838 $ 6 $ (397) $ 14,087 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 3,448

$ 1,398 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 1,775 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,907

$ 490 $ 332 $ — $ 253 $ 1,075 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 9,332

$ 1,742 $ 485 $ 915 $ — $ 3,142 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92 $ 2,378

$ (2,396) $ 567 $ — $ 1,477 $ (352) Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 2,715

$ 526 $ 276 $ — $ — $ 802 Henderson Beach Resort

92 $ 13,113

$ 2,703 $ 990 $ — $ — $ 3,693 Henderson Park Inn

92 $ 2,750

$ 1,010 $ 228 $ — $ — $ 1,238 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 11,999

$ 3,846 $ 1,000 $ — $ — $ 4,846 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 8,088

$ 3,323 $ 574 $ — $ — $ 3,897 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 7,727

$ 1,903 $ 634 $ — $ — $ 2,537 Hotel Clio

92 $ 7,683

$ 864 $ 876 $ 650 $ 5 $ 2,395 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 2,065

$ 132 $ 296 $ — $ — $ 428 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 3,609

$ (551) $ 649 $ — $ 181 $ 279 Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 1,275

$ (585) $ 294 $ — $ — $ (291) Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 6,941

$ 2,657 $ 396 $ — $ — $ 3,053 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 6,727

$ 614 $ 352 $ — $ — $ 966 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 5,834

$ 766 $ 795 $ — $ — $ 1,561 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,772

$ 27 $ 85 $ — $ 42 $ 154 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,571

$ 1,910 $ 454 $ — $ — $ 2,364 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 7,649

$ 1,620 $ 571 $ 621 $ 11 $ 2,823 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 11,129

$ 3,115 $ 1,062 $ — $ — $ 4,177 The Hythe Vail

92 $ 9,529

$ 1,248 $ 1,207 $ — $ — $ 2,455 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 5,007

$ 2,144 $ 218 $ — $ — $ 2,362 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 9,203

$ 1,966 $ 645 $ 261 $ — $ 2,872 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

92 $ 4,429

$ 714 $ 412 $ — $ — $ 1,126 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 24,663

$ 2,904 $ 2,448 $ 2,048 $ (122) $ 7,278 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 13,223

$ 987 $ 967 $ — $ — $ 1,954 Westin San Diego Bayview

92 $ 9,415

$ 1,808 $ 842 $ 587 $ — $ 3,237 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 6,019

$ (1,189) $ 1,026 $ 597 $ — $ 434 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 9,913

$ 690 $ 1,106 $ 736 $ 1 $ 2,533 Total



$ 268,208

$ 48,895 $ 27,053 $ 6,421 $ 1,551 $ 83,920 Less: Non Comparable Hotel (2)



$ (1,275)

$ 585 $ (294) $ — $ — $ 291 Comparable Total



$ 266,933

$ 49,480 $ 26,759 $ 6,421 $ 1,551 $ 84,211





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened during 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 2,843

$ 426 $ 342 $ — $ — $ 768 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

64 $ 1,646

$ (91) $ 543 $ — $ 4 $ 456 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 11,455

$ 1,697 $ 2,023 $ — $ 94 $ 3,814 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 17,320

$ 1,508 $ 4,069 $ 6 $ (397) $ 5,186 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 2,755

$ 959 $ 376 $ — $ — $ 1,335 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 3,146

$ (973) $ 329 $ — $ 253 $ (391) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 5,211

$ (938) $ 479 $ 934 $ — $ 475 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92 $ 1,553

$ (2,390) $ 532 $ — $ 1,490 $ (368) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 3,282

$ 1,129 $ 267 $ — $ — $ 1,396 Henderson Park Inn

63 $ 1,813

$ 696 $ 150 $ — $ — $ 846 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 7,748

$ 980 $ 1,052 $ — $ — $ 2,032 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 6,529

$ 2,683 $ 571 $ — $ — $ 3,254 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 4,236

$ (918) $ 765 $ — $ — $ (153) Hotel Clio

92 $ 6,507

$ 757 $ 779 $ 665 $ 5 $ 2,206 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 1,027

$ (305) $ 307 $ — $ — $ 2 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 3,416

$ (410) $ 672 $ — $ 282 $ 544 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 6,345

$ 2,121 $ 410 $ — $ — $ 2,531 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 7,298

$ 1,790 $ 371 $ — $ — $ 2,161 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 6,354

$ 2,103 $ 728 $ — $ — $ 2,831 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,932

$ 298 $ 82 $ — $ 42 $ 422 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,729

$ 1,933 $ 462 $ — $ — $ 2,395 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 5,932

$ 1,017 $ 513 $ 520 $ 11 $ 2,061 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 8,616

$ 1,605 $ 1,085 $ — $ — $ 2,690 The Hythe Vail

92 $ 4,971

$ (224) $ 1,064 $ — $ — $ 840 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 3,501

$ 1,055 $ 434 $ — $ — $ 1,489 The Lexington Hotel

— $ —

$ (178) $ — $ — $ — $ (178) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 7,674

$ 1,452 $ 620 $ 268 $ — $ 2,340 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 14,033

$ (2,624) $ 2,531 $ 2,094 $ (122) $ 1,879 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 10,875

$ 515 $ 1,064 $ — $ — $ 1,579 Westin San Diego Bayview

92 $ 6,335

$ 551 $ 802 $ 604 $ — $ 1,957 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 2,858

$ (2,011) $ 1,019 $ 617 $ — $ (375) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 6,532

$ (626) $ 1,114 $ 753 $ 2 $ 1,243 Total



$ 179,472

$ 13,587 $ 25,555 $ 6,461 $ 1,664 $ 47,268 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 19,413

$ 4,662 $ 1,364 $ — $ — $ 6,026 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ —

$ 178 $ — $ — $ — $ 178 Comparable Total



$ 198,885

$ 18,427 $ 26,919 $ 6,461 $ 1,664 $ 53,472





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort). (3) Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.