DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Nov 03, 2022, 16:05 ET

Record Third Quarter Revenue & Profits

Completed $1.2 Billion Financing

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income was $28.6 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.12.
  • Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $266.9 million, a 34.2% increase over 2021 and a 11.7% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $211.40, a 29.3% increase over 2021 and a 8.7% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $84.2 million, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 16.3%.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.55%, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 125 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $76.3 million, a 13.0% increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $60.6 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.28.
  • Credit Facility Refinancing: In September 2022, the Company successfully completed a $1.2 billion refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities.
  • Share Repurchases: In October 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share.

"DiamondRock's portfolio once again delivered record-setting results as travel demand continues to remain robust," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "These outstanding results were enabled by our multi-year strategy to invest in the right types of hotels and resorts in the right types of markets for today's traveler. We continue to be set up favorably for the emerging travel demand trends."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions, as well as the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented.  See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts. 

Quarter Ended September 30,

Change From

2022

2021

2019

2021

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR

$            281.36

$            249.83

$            239.39

12.6 %

17.5 %

Occupancy

75.1 %

65.4 %

81.2 %

9.7 %

(6.1) %

RevPAR

$            211.40

$            163.45

$            194.40

29.3 %

8.7 %

Total RevPAR

$            306.35

$            228.71

$            274.93

33.9 %

11.4 %

Revenues

$              266.9

$              198.9

$              239.0

34.2 %

11.7 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$                84.2

$                53.5

$                72.4

57.4 %

16.3 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.55 %

26.89 %

30.30 %

466 bps

125 bps

Available Rooms

871,332

869,584

869,216

1,748

2,116







Actual Operating Results (2)





Revenues

$              268.2

$              179.5

$              240.3

49.4 %

11.6 %

Net income (loss)

$                28.6

$                 (1.8)

$                11.6

1688.9 %

146.6 %

Income (loss) per diluted share

$                0.12

$               (0.02)

$                0.06

700.0 %

100.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$                76.3

$                38.9

$                67.5

96.1 %

13.0 %

Adjusted FFO

$                60.6

$                20.9

$                55.3

190.0 %

9.6 %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                0.28

$               0.10

$                0.27

180.0 %

3.7 %


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change From

2022

2021

2019

2021

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR

$            286.56

$            244.24

$            239.27

17.3 %

19.8 %

Occupancy

68.7 %

48.3 %

78.6 %

20.4 %

(9.9) %

RevPAR

$            196.84

$            117.85

$            188.15

67.0 %

4.6 %

Total RevPAR

$            287.91

$            167.80

$            273.66

71.6 %

5.2 %

Revenues

$              743.6

$              433.0

$              705.6

71.7 %

5.4 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$              236.3

$                91.6

$              212.7

158.0 %

11.1 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.78 %

21.15 %

30.15 %

1,063 bps

163 bps

Available Rooms

2,582,857

2,580,187

2,578,264

2,670

4,593







Actual Operating Results (2)





Revenues

$              746.4

$              377.2

$              700.6

97.9 %

6.5 %

Net income (loss)

$                91.3

$             (192.5)

$                49.6

147.4 %

84.1 %

Income (loss) per diluted share

$                0.39

$               (0.94)

$                0.24

141.5 %

62.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$              213.2

$                49.1

$              197.8

334.2 %

7.8 %

Adjusted FFO

$              168.0

$                  7.2

$              162.3

2233.3 %

3.5 %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                0.78

$               0.03

$                0.80

2500.0 %

(2.5) %


(1)

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.


(2)

Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio:  

January
2022

February 
2022

March
2022

April
2022

May
2022

June
2022

Number of Hotels

33

33

33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,454

9,471

Occupancy

41.3 %

57.9 %

68.4 %

72.4 %

72.9 %

79.4 %

ADR

$245.13

$283.49

$296.22

$291.71

$297.08

$302.78

RevPAR

$101.19

$164.25

$202.67

$211.29

$216.62

$240.37

Total RevPAR

$154.77

$242.91

$298.92

$304.35

$325.36

$344.28

2022 vs 2019

Occupancy change in bps

(2,216) bps

(1,633) bps

(1,062) bps

(882) bps

(740) bps

(634) bps

ADR Rate % change

20.6 %

29.1 %

21.7 %

17.5 %

16.1 %

19.3 %

RevPAR % change

(21.5) %

0.7 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

5.4 %

10.5 %

Total RevPAR % change

(22.2) %

(2.3) %

6.1 %

4.3 %

7.0 %

10.2 %

July
2022

August
2022

September
2022

Preliminary
October
2022

Number of Hotels

33

33

33

33

Number of Rooms

9,471

9,471

9,471

9,471

Occupancy

74.9 %

74.6 %

75.9 %

74.8 %

ADR

$286.18

$261.49

$296.63

$306.32

RevPAR

$214.31

$195.19

$225.13

$229.24

Total RevPAR

$305.82

$285.29

$328.66

$337.21

2022 vs 2019

Occupancy change in bps

(750) bps

(677) bps

(386) bps

(670) bps

ADR Rate % change

21.7 %

15.2 %

15.4 %

16.2 %

RevPAR % change

10.6 %

5.6 %

9.8 %

6.7 %

Total RevPAR % change

12.4 %

9.5 %

12.2 %

7.8 %

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $44.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  The Company continues to expect to invest approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022. Significant projects include the following:

  • Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.
  • Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company is in the process of completing a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel.
  • Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion in mid-2023.
  • Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain: The Company has commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known and award-winning chef.

Credit Facility Refinancing

On September 27, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company's maturity schedule. The credit facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028.  The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options.  The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR.  Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company utilized the proceeds from the term loans to repay the $350 million term loan in the prior facility, the $50 million term loan facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023 and the $150 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facilitySubsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company utilized the proceeds to repay the mortgage loans encumbering the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Westin Washington D.C. City Center and The Lodge at Sonoma Resort.  The Company intends to repay the mortgage loan secured by the Westin San Diego Bayview in early December 2022 and will end the year with no debt maturities until August 2024.  

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $843.4 million of liquidity, comprised of $313.9 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $129.5 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $400.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $1.4 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $568.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $800.0 million of unsecured term loans and no outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility.  

Share Repurchase Program

On September 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program through February 28, 2025.  The share repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.  Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share for a total purchase price of $12.3 million.  The Company has $187.7 million of remaining authorized capacity under the share repurchase program.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.  The dividend was paid on October 12, 2022.   

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022.  The dividend was paid on September 30, 2022.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.  Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets.  The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with over 9,500 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Property and equipment, net

$                  2,674,380

$                 2,651,444

Right-of-use assets

99,332

100,212

Restricted cash

45,989

36,887

Due from hotel managers

182,845

120,671

Prepaid and other assets

69,792

17,472

Cash and cash equivalents

313,871

38,620

Total assets

$                  3,386,209

$                 2,965,306

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$                      567,369

$                    578,651

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

799,071

398,572

Senior unsecured credit facility


90,000

Total debt

1,366,440

1,067,223




Lease liabilities

110,287

108,605

Deferred rent

64,132

60,800

Due to hotel managers

123,837

85,493

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net

61,484

62,780

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

41,190

51,238

Distributions declared and unpaid

6,489

Deferred income related to key money, net

8,888

8,203

Total liabilities

1,782,747

1,444,342

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;




      8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation
      preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at
      September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

48

48

    Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,944,517
    and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and
    December 31, 2021, respectively

2,109

2,107

Additional paid-in capital

2,298,866

2,293,990

Distributions in excess of earnings

(703,747)

(780,931)

Total stockholders' equity

1,597,276

1,515,214

Noncontrolling interests

6,186

5,750

Total equity

1,603,462

1,520,964

Total liabilities and equity

$                  3,386,209

$                 2,965,306

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:






Rooms

$               184,994

$               128,743

$               510,189

$               266,051

Food and beverage

61,940

36,513

176,294

76,052

Other

21,274

14,216

59,965

35,097

Total revenues

268,208

179,472

746,448

377,200

Operating Expenses:






Rooms

43,899

32,442

120,374

67,736

Food and beverage

43,227

26,957

119,919

58,091

Management fees

6,697

3,104

17,029

6,514

Franchise fees

8,709

6,011

23,212

12,193

Other hotel expenses

83,318

66,399

234,325

167,208

Depreciation and amortization

27,053

25,555

81,097

77,209

Impairment losses



2,843

126,697

Corporate expenses

7,516

8,341

22,275

23,790

Business interruption insurance income



(499)

Total operating expenses, net

220,419

168,809

620,575

539,438








Interest and other expense (income), net

152

11

1,044

(460)

Interest expense

9,072

10,052

22,866

29,246

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


9,698

  Total other expenses, net

18,922

10,063

33,608

28,786

Income (loss) before income taxes

28,867

600

92,265

(191,024)

Income tax expense

(312)

(2,371)

(949)

(1,433)

Net income (loss)

28,555

(1,771)

91,316

(192,457)

Less:  Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(99)

6

(315)

812

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

28,456

(1,765)

91,001

(191,645)

Distributions to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,454)

(7,362)

(7,362)

Net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders

$                 26,002

$                  (4,219)

$                 83,639

$             (199,007)

Earnings (loss) per share:






Earnings (loss) per share available to common
stockholders - basic

$                     0.12

$                    (0.02)

$                     0.39

$                   (0.94)

Earnings (loss) per share available to common
stockholders - diluted

$                      0.12

$                    (0.02)

$                      0.39

$                   (0.94)








Weighted-average number of common shares
outstanding:






Basic

212,878,364

212,256,590

212,736,133

211,966,969

Diluted

214,145,329

212,256,590

213,459,354

211,966,969

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization.  The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate."  EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets.  The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding:  (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs).  With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control.  We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance.  Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.  We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

  • Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
  • Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
  • Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Manager Transition Items: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps.  We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company. 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

 

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):      


Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               28,555

$               (1,771)

$               11,574

Interest expense

9,072

10,052

14,184

Income tax expense

312

2,371

1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,053

25,555

29,474

EBITDAre

64,992

36,207

56,449

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)


335

6,378

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,664

1,750

Hotel manager transition items

11

523

582

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


2,373

Adjusted EBITDA

$               76,252

$               38,916

$               67,532


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               91,316

$           (192,457)

$               49,628

Interest expense

22,866

29,246

38,264

Income tax expense

949

1,433

1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

81,097

77,209

87,805

EBITDA

196,228

(84,569)

177,636

Impairment losses

2,843

126,697

EBITDAre

199,071

42,128

177,636

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,675

5,007

5,249

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)


1,388

11,445

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


2,373

Severance costs (2)

(532)

(216)

Hotel manager transition items

247

651

1,050

Adjusted EBITDA

$             213,159

$               49,145

$             197,753


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands): 

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               28,555

$               (1,771)

$              11,574

Interest expense

9,072

10,052

14,184

Income tax expense

312

2,371

1,217

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,053

25,555

29,474

EBITDA

64,992

36,207

56,449

Corporate expenses

7,516

8,341

6,318

Interest and other expense (income), net

152

11

(102)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)


335

6,378

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


2,373

Hotel EBITDA

82,358

45,081

71,416

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,664

1,750

Hotel manager transition items

11

523

582

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$               83,920

$               47,268

$              73,748


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               91,316

$           (192,457)

$              49,628

Interest expense

22,866

29,246

38,264

Income tax expense

949

1,433

1,939

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

81,097

77,209

87,805

EBITDA

196,228

(84,569)

177,636

Corporate expenses

22,275

23,790

20,785

Interest and other expense (income), net

1,044

(460)

(510)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


2,373

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)


1,388

11,445

Impairment losses

2,843

126,697

Hotel EBITDA

232,088

67,033

211,729

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,675

5,007

5,249

Hotel manager transition items

247

651

1,050

Severance costs (2)

(532)

(216)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$             236,478

$               72,475

$            218,028


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands): 

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               28,555

$               (1,771)

$               11,574

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,053

25,555

29,474

Impairment losses, net of tax


(2,215)

FFO

55,608

21,569

41,048

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,454)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

53,154

19,115

41,048

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,664

1,750

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (1)


335

6,378

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698


2,373

Hotel manager transition items

11

523

582

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps

(3,780)

(919)

3,143

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$               60,634

$               20,905

$               55,274

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per
diluted share

$                   0.28

$                   0.10

$                   0.27


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               91,316

$           (192,457)

$               49,628

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

81,097

77,209

87,805

Impairment losses, net of tax

2,843

127,282

FFO

175,256

12,034

137,433

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(7,362)

(7,362)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

167,894

4,672

137,433

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

4,675

5,007

5,249

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


187

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (1)


1,388

11,445

Hotel manager transition items

247

651

1,050

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,698

(216)

2,373

Severance costs (2)

(532)


Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps

(14,002)

(4,488)

4,790

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$             167,980

$                 7,201

$             162,340

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per
diluted share

$                   0.78

$                   0.03

$                   0.80


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(2)

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):          

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Revenues

$       268,208

$       179,472

$       240,279

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

(1,275)

19,413

17,036

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)



(18,338)

Comparable Revenues

$       266,933

$       198,885

$       238,977






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         83,920

$         47,268

$         73,748

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

291

6,026

3,601

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)


178

(4,938)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         84,211

$         53,472

$         72,411






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.29 %

26.34 %

30.69 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.55 %

26.89 %

30.30 %


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2019

Revenues

$       746,448

$       377,200

$       700,572

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

(3,237)

55,816

52,876

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)

430

(60)

(47,872)

Comparable Revenues

$       743,641

$       432,956

$       705,576






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$       236,478

$         72,475

$       218,028

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

(62)

14,445

12,426

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)

(106)

4,664

(17,758)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$      236,310

$         91,584

$       212,696






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.68 %

19.21 %

31.12 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.78 %

21.15 %

30.15 %


(1)

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

(2)

Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information.  The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.

Quarter 1, 2019

Quarter 2, 2019

Quarter 3, 2019

Quarter 4, 2019

Full Year 2019

ADR

$          223.66

$          252.68

$          239.39

$          242.68

$          240.10

Occupancy

72.2 %

82.4 %

81.2 %

75.2 %

77.8 %

RevPAR

$          161.44

$          208.24

$          194.40

$          182.52

$          186.73

Total RevPAR

$          242.88

$          302.81

$          274.93

$          265.26

$          271.55

Revenues (in thousands)

$        206,370

$        260,227

$        238,977

$        230,571

$        936,145

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          50,975

$          89,310

$          72,411

$          65,196

$        277,892

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.70 %

34.32 %

30.30 %

28.28 %

29.68 %

Available Rooms

849,674

859,374

869,216

869,216

3,447,480

Quarter 1, 2021

Quarter 2, 2021

Quarter 3, 2021

Quarter 4, 2021

Full Year 2021

ADR

$          236.48

$          241.35

$          249.83

$          265.54

$          250.62

Occupancy

29.6 %

49.3 %

65.4 %

61.2 %

51.5 %

RevPAR

$            70.08

$          119.00

$          163.45

$          162.47

$          129.10

Total RevPAR

$          101.74

$          171.53

$          228.71

$          233.25

$          184.30

Revenues (in thousands)

$          86,534

$        147,537

$        198,885

$        202,826

$        635,782

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$            2,156

$          35,956

$          53,472

$          45,017

$        136,601

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2.49 %

24.37 %

26.89 %

22.19 %

21.49 %

Available Rooms

850,500

860,103

869,584

869,584

3,449,771

Quarter 1, 2022

Quarter 2, 2022

Quarter 3, 2022

ADR

$          279.09

$          297.36

$          281.36

Occupancy

55.8 %

74.9 %

75.1 %

RevPAR

$          155.76

$          222.70

$          211.40

Total RevPAR

$          231.84

$          324.68

$          306.35

Revenues (in thousands)

$        197,263

$        279,445

$        266,933

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          51,121

$        100,978

$          84,211

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.92 %

36.14 %

31.55 %

Available Rooms

850,842

860,683

871,332

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

Enterprise Value




Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2022 closing price of $7.51/share)

$              1,615,230

Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000

Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,368,651

Cash and cash equivalents

(313,871)

Total enterprise value

$              2,789,010

Share Reconciliation




Common shares outstanding

210,945

Operating partnership units

817

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,365

Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,950

Combined shares and units

215,077

Debt Summary as of November 3, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding
Principal

Maturity

Westin San Diego Bayview

3.94 %

Fixed

57,163

April 2023

Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

76,445

August 2024

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

75,933

May 2025

Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

57,692

July 2025

Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

179,208

November 2025

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(1,218)

Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs




445,223










Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%


Variable

500,000

January 2028

Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1)

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(907)

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs


799,093










Senior unsecured credit facility


SOFR + 1.40%

Variable


September 2026 (1)









Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs




$    1,244,316

Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.92 %





Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

4.54 %







(1)

May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

(2)

Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.

Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

July 2022

July 2021

B/(W) 2021

July 2022

July  2021

B/(W) 2021

July 2022

July 2021

B/(W) 2021













Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         286.18

$         259.43

10.3 %

74.9 %

70.2 %

4.7 %

$         214.31

$         182.00

17.8 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         373.15

$         371.90

0.3 %

74.1 %

75.3 %

(1.2) %

$         276.43

$         280.02

(1.3) %


Number
of Rooms

ADR

July 2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

July 2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

July 2019

B/(W) 2019













Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         286.18

$         235.11

21.7 %

74.9 %

82.4 %

(7.5) %

$         214.31

$         193.72

10.6 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         373.15

$         262.65

42.1 %

74.1 %

81.6 %

(7.5) %

$         276.43

$         214.40

28.9 %


Number
of Rooms

ADR

August
2021

B/(W) 2021

Occupancy

August
2021

B/(W) 2021

RevPAR

August
2021

B/(W) 2021


























Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         261.49

$         237.99

9.9 %

74.6 %

63.6 %

11.0 %

$         195.19

$         151.37

28.9 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         333.49

$         335.02

(0.5) %

72.5 %

64.3 %

8.2 %

$         241.79

$         215.31

12.3 %


Number
of Rooms

ADR

August
2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

August
2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

August
2019

B/(W) 2019


























Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         261.49

$         226.98

15.2 %

74.6 %

81.4 %

(6.8) %

$         195.19

$         184.80

5.6 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         333.49

$         252.70

32.0 %

72.5 %

78.6 %

(6.1) %

$         241.79

$         198.53

21.8 %


Number
of Rooms

ADR

September
2021

B/(W) 2021

Occupancy

September
2021

B/(W) 2021

RevPAR

September
2021

B/(W) 2021


























Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         296.63

$         251.13

18.1 %

75.9 %

62.4 %

13.5 %

$         225.13

$         156.76

43.6 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         343.17

$         328.84

4.4 %

70.3 %

63.0 %

7.3 %

$         241.14

$         207.21

16.4 %


Number
of Rooms

ADR

September
2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

September
2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

September
2019

B/(W) 2019


























Total - 33 Hotels

9,471

$         296.63

$         257.04

15.4 %

75.9 %

79.8 %

(3.9) %

$         225.13

$         205.01

9.8 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 20 Hotels

3,656

$         343.17

$         257.73

33.2 %

70.3 %

72.0 %

(1.7) %

$         241.14

$         185.66

29.9 %


(1)

All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Third Quarter


Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

B/(W) 2021

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

B/(W) 2021

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

B/(W) 2021


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         155.35

$         119.77

29.7 %

60.7 %

63.2 %

(2.5) %

$          94.35

$          75.75

24.6 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         198.82

$         185.94

6.9 %

67.0 %

57.4 %

9.6 %

$         133.24

$         106.65

24.9 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         723.68

$         697.33

3.8 %

50.8 %

58.6 %

(7.8) %

$         367.33

$         408.40

(10.1) %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         253.84

$         204.01

24.4 %

72.9 %

54.4 %

18.5 %

$         185.02

$         110.97

66.7 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         232.76

$         198.04

17.5 %

83.0 %

77.0 %

6.0 %

$         193.21

$         152.42

26.8 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         288.20

$         188.42

53.0 %

96.8 %

94.3 %

2.5 %

$         279.10

$         177.64

57.1 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         338.74

$         221.26

53.1 %

90.7 %

77.5 %

13.2 %

$         307.21

$         171.52

79.1 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         140.80

$         118.48

18.8 %

56.9 %

41.1 %

15.8 %

$          80.12

$          48.73

64.4 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         259.31

$         289.47

(10.4) %

80.0 %

85.6 %

(5.6) %

$         207.40

$         247.92

(16.3) %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         501.78

$         518.47

(3.2) %

75.6 %

74.8 %

0.8 %

$         379.49

$         387.81

(2.1) %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         711.75

$         728.19

(2.3) %

81.3 %

93.7 %

(12.4) %

$         578.98

$         681.98

(15.1) %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         334.30

$         236.15

41.6 %

88.2 %

82.3 %

5.9 %

$         294.90

$         194.26

51.8 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         315.25

$         304.18

3.6 %

88.5 %

83.1 %

5.4 %

$         279.11

$         252.78

10.4 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.98

$         178.29

55.4 %

98.4 %

89.6 %

8.8 %

$         272.65

$         159.71

70.7 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         329.77

$         291.32

13.2 %

76.3 %

77.5 %

(1.2) %

$         251.56

$         225.78

11.4 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         244.50

$         163.36

49.7 %

80.7 %

61.4 %

19.3 %

$         197.39

$         100.30

96.8 %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         172.35

$         166.94

3.2 %

61.7 %

56.3 %

5.4 %

$         106.41

$          93.95

13.3 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

96

$         157.26

$         182.66

(13.9) %

57.5 %

46.9 %

10.6 %

$          90.40

$          85.67

5.5 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         406.55

$         390.89

4.0 %

88.0 %

79.9 %

8.1 %

$         357.63

$         312.46

14.5 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         766.54

$         833.84

(8.1) %

68.8 %

73.0 %

(4.2) %

$         527.38

$         609.01

(13.4) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         353.53

$         382.97

(7.7) %

70.5 %

76.3 %

(5.8) %

$         249.32

$         292.20

(14.7) %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         228.40

$         263.02

(13.2) %

65.4 %

66.1 %

(0.7) %

$         149.38

$         173.86

(14.1) %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         340.67

$         322.94

5.5 %

85.6 %

89.8 %

(4.2) %

$         291.51

$         290.15

0.5 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         173.45

$         166.22

4.3 %

67.9 %

56.4 %

11.5 %

$         117.76

$          93.79

25.6 %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         329.43

$         271.16

21.5 %

78.7 %

71.3 %

7.4 %

$         259.15

$         193.23

34.1 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         269.70

$         262.06

2.9 %

64.9 %

45.9 %

19.0 %

$         174.94

$         120.41

45.3 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         670.73

$         725.58

(7.6) %

63.1 %

42.1 %

21.0 %

$         423.03

$         305.18

38.6 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         502.90

$         424.58

18.4 %

70.5 %

72.0 %

(1.5) %

$         354.59

$         305.73

16.0 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         588.88

$         576.74

2.1 %

63.7 %

74.0 %

(10.3) %

$         375.17

$         427.01

(12.1) %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         249.19

$         210.10

18.6 %

86.4 %

63.9 %

22.5 %

$         215.40

$         134.26

60.4 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         201.15

$         200.44

0.4 %

67.8 %

57.6 %

10.2 %

$         136.47

$         115.37

18.3 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         216.33

$         174.42

24.0 %

87.4 %

74.2 %

13.2 %

$         189.13

$         129.40

46.2 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         196.28

$         143.36

36.9 %

61.3 %

43.7 %

17.6 %

$         120.35

$          62.66

92.1 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         176.37

$         146.48

20.4 %

65.8 %

62.7 %

3.1 %

$         115.99

$          91.79

26.4 %

Comparable Total (1)

9,471

$         281.36

$         249.83

12.6 %

75.1 %

65.4 %

9.7 %

$         211.40

$         163.45

29.3 %















  (1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 

Operating Statistics – Third Quarter


Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

3Q 2022

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

3Q 2022

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

3Q 2022

3Q 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         155.35

$         163.80

(5.2) %

60.7 %

72.9 %

(12.2) %

$          94.35

$         119.41

(21.0) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         198.82

$         193.21

2.9 %

67.0 %

75.3 %

(8.3) %

$         133.24

$         145.55

(8.5) %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         723.68

$         469.36

54.2 %

50.8 %

68.1 %

(17.3) %

$         367.33

$         319.72

14.9 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         253.84

$         239.22

6.1 %

72.9 %

82.5 %

(9.6) %

$         185.02

$         197.32

(6.2) %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         232.76

$         218.40

6.6 %

83.0 %

85.9 %

(2.9) %

$         193.21

$         187.70

2.9 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         288.20

$         256.72

12.3 %

96.8 %

91.6 %

5.2 %

$         279.10

$         235.21

18.7 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         338.74

$         266.37

27.2 %

90.7 %

97.4 %

(6.7) %

$         307.21

$         259.56

18.4 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         140.80

$         167.95

(16.2) %

56.9 %

70.4 %

(13.5) %

$          80.12

$         118.20

(32.2) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         259.31

$         170.13

52.4 %

80.0 %

85.9 %

(5.9) %

$         207.40

$         146.13

41.9 %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         501.78

$         333.54

50.4 %

75.6 %

65.7 %

9.9 %

$         379.49

$         219.30

73.0 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         711.75

$         520.73

36.7 %

81.3 %

87.7 %

(6.4) %

$         578.98

$         456.78

26.8 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         334.30

$         342.48

(2.4) %

88.2 %

92.6 %

(4.4) %

$         294.90

$         317.16

(7.0) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         315.25

$         244.03

29.2 %

88.5 %

90.1 %

(1.6) %

$         279.11

$         219.97

26.9 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.98

$         249.41

11.1 %

98.4 %

98.7 %

(0.3) %

$         272.65

$         246.24

10.7 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         329.77

$         262.04

25.8 %

76.3 %

85.9 %

(9.6) %

$         251.56

$         225.20

11.7 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         244.50

$         247.06

(1.0) %

80.7 %

91.7 %

(11.0) %

$         197.39

$         226.47

(12.8) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         172.35

$         143.55

20.1 %

61.7 %

73.4 %

(11.7) %

$         106.41

$         105.30

1.1 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         406.55

$         306.54

32.6 %

88.0 %

81.8 %

6.2 %

$         357.63

$         250.72

42.6 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         766.54

$         533.79

43.6 %

68.8 %

71.7 %

(2.9) %

$         527.38

$         382.61

37.8 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         353.53

$         205.47

72.1 %

70.5 %

61.4 %

9.1 %

$         249.32

$         126.16

97.6 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         228.40

$         207.09

10.3 %

65.4 %

74.3 %

(8.9) %

$         149.38

$         153.97

(3.0) %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         340.67

$         239.40

42.3 %

85.6 %

77.9 %

7.7 %

$         291.51

$         186.38

56.4 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         173.45

$         179.29

(3.3) %

67.9 %

76.1 %

(8.2) %

$         117.76

$         136.50

(13.7) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         329.43

$         280.57

17.4 %

78.7 %

91.3 %

(12.6) %

$         259.15

$         256.27

1.1 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         269.70

$         212.25

27.1 %

64.9 %

70.4 %

(5.5) %

$         174.94

$         149.45

17.1 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         670.73

$         376.60

78.1 %

63.1 %

86.4 %

(23.3) %

$         423.03

$         325.43

30.0 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         502.90

$         349.59

43.9 %

70.5 %

83.8 %

(13.3) %

$         354.59

$         292.92

21.1 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         588.88

$         331.66

77.6 %

63.7 %

80.5 %

(16.8) %

$         375.17

$         267.05

40.5 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         249.19

$         261.88

(4.8) %

86.4 %

84.5 %

1.9 %

$         215.40

$         221.26

(2.6) %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         201.15

$         144.14

39.6 %

67.8 %

69.6 %

(1.8) %

$         136.47

$         100.29

36.1 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         216.33

$         192.85

12.2 %

87.4 %

86.0 %

1.4 %

$         189.13

$         165.84

14.0 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         196.28

$         178.69

9.8 %

61.3 %

90.7 %

(29.4) %

$         120.35

$         162.01

(25.7) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         176.37

$         177.73

(0.8) %

65.8 %

69.5 %

(3.7) %

$         115.99

$         123.48

(6.1) %

Comparable Total (1)

9,471

$         281.36

$         239.39

17.5 %

75.1 %

81.2 %

(6.1) %

$         211.40

$         194.40

8.7 %













(1)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         150.91

$         109.44

37.9 %

54.9 %

45.3 %

9.6 %

$          82.78

$          49.60

66.9 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         231.33

$         186.55

24.0 %

60.9 %

25.3 %

35.6 %

$         140.87

$          47.19

198.5 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         714.46

$         634.83

12.5 %

51.7 %

41.3 %

10.4 %

$         369.12

$         262.11

40.8 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         241.50

$         194.21

24.3 %

53.9 %

25.1 %

28.8 %

$         130.14

$          48.76

166.9 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         208.00

$         152.90

36.0 %

75.2 %

59.5 %

15.7 %

$         156.32

$          91.05

71.7 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         251.64

$         181.14

38.9 %

92.0 %

40.9 %

51.1 %

$         231.47

$          74.06

212.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         299.94

$         171.24

75.2 %

81.3 %

75.4 %

5.9 %

$         243.72

$         129.17

88.7 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         144.33

$         111.73

29.2 %

48.8 %

30.6 %

18.2 %

$          70.50

$          34.20

106.1 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         337.36

$         284.07

18.8 %

87.9 %

91.1 %

(3.2) %

$         296.70

$         258.91

14.6 %

Henderson Park Resort

233

$         494.31

$         456.26

8.3 %

69.4 %

68.9 %

0.5 %

$         343.16

$         314.53

9.1 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         668.31

$         525.19

27.3 %

77.7 %

88.6 %

(10.9) %

$         519.31

$         465.14

11.6 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         291.00

$         193.40

50.5 %

79.0 %

52.9 %

26.1 %

$         229.86

$         102.27

124.8 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         246.52

$         230.48

7.0 %

74.7 %

59.4 %

15.3 %

$         184.15

$         136.85

34.6 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         247.70

$         169.24

46.4 %

91.5 %

44.2 %

47.3 %

$         226.63

$          74.86

202.7 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         305.20

$         256.72

18.9 %

69.6 %

61.9 %

7.7 %

$         212.32

$         158.94

33.6 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         227.72

$         152.78

49.1 %

73.5 %

38.3 %

35.2 %

$         167.44

$          58.49

186.3 %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         215.33

$         158.13

36.2 %

67.9 %

55.6 %

12.3 %

$         146.24

$          87.86

66.4 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1)

96

$         199.10

$         196.52

1.3 %

61.4 %

42.5 %

18.9 %

$         122.19

$          83.62

46.1 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         357.34

$         322.91

10.7 %

81.7 %

66.0 %

15.7 %

$         292.03

$         213.24

36.9 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         964.94

$         855.47

12.8 %

72.6 %

80.9 %

(8.3) %

$         700.49

$         692.17

1.2 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         469.76

$         384.06

22.3 %

83.1 %

85.2 %

(2.1) %

$         390.37

$         327.16

19.3 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         298.31

$         287.73

3.7 %

66.4 %

69.9 %

(3.5) %

$         197.97

$         201.15

(1.6) %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         357.66

$         299.52

19.4 %

86.7 %

79.2 %

7.5 %

$         310.06

$         237.18

30.7 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         176.93

$         141.35

25.2 %

60.2 %

43.3 %

16.9 %

$         106.44

$          61.25

73.8 %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         296.79

$         244.80

21.2 %

72.4 %

48.7 %

23.7 %

$         214.85

$         119.29

80.1 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         416.30

$         317.33

31.2 %

56.8 %

46.0 %

10.8 %

$         236.33

$         145.93

61.9 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         527.40

$         486.70

8.4 %

52.8 %

50.0 %

2.8 %

$         278.45

$         243.57

14.3 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         464.17

$         345.68

34.3 %

63.4 %

56.7 %

6.7 %

$         294.12

$         195.99

50.1 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2)

103

$         784.86

$         626.58

25.3 %

76.0 %

84.4 %

(8.4) %

$         596.75

$         528.93

12.8 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         238.48

$         180.87

31.9 %

75.5 %

38.6 %

36.9 %

$         180.00

$          69.80

157.9 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         271.85

$         236.88

14.8 %

79.2 %

60.2 %

19.0 %

$         215.27

$         142.53

51.0 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         203.80

$         157.46

29.4 %

74.1 %

51.3 %

22.8 %

$         151.06

$          80.71

87.2 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         210.68

$         139.24

51.3 %

58.8 %

25.8 %

33.0 %

$         123.90

$          35.88

245.3 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         186.23

$         148.82

25.1 %

68.0 %

51.2 %

16.8 %

$         126.62

$          76.19

66.2 %

Comparable Total (3)

9,471

$         286.56

$         244.24

17.3 %

68.7 %

48.3 %

20.4 %

$         196.84

$         117.85

67.0 %















(1)

Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

(2)

Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and January 6, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

(3)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.


Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         150.91

$         166.97

(9.6) %

54.9 %

72.7 %

(17.8) %

$          82.78

$         121.42

(31.8) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         231.33

$         217.20

6.5 %

60.9 %

82.8 %

(21.9) %

$         140.87

$         179.87

(21.7) %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         714.46

$         458.60

55.8 %

51.7 %

65.2 %

(13.5) %

$         369.12

$         298.90

23.5 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         241.50

$         225.86

6.9 %

53.9 %

72.7 %

(18.8) %

$         130.14

$         164.20

(20.7) %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         208.00

$         200.80

3.6 %

75.2 %

81.1 %

(5.9) %

$         156.32

$         162.75

(4.0) %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         251.64

$         248.54

1.2 %

92.0 %

86.7 %

5.3 %

$         231.47

$         215.49

7.4 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         299.94

$         244.82

22.5 %

81.3 %

95.6 %

(14.3) %

$         243.72

$         234.03

4.1 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         144.33

$         176.98

(18.4) %

48.8 %

73.0 %

(24.2) %

$          70.50

$         129.23

(45.4) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         337.36

$         210.19

60.5 %

87.9 %

90.3 %

(2.4) %

$         296.70

$         189.78

56.3 %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         494.31

$         315.85

56.5 %

69.4 %

60.0 %

9.4 %

$         343.16

$         189.66

80.9 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         668.31

$         480.49

39.1 %

77.7 %

77.1 %

0.6 %

$         519.31

$         370.28

40.2 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         291.00

$         308.79

(5.8) %

79.0 %

88.9 %

(9.9) %

$         229.86

$         274.58

(16.3) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         246.52

$         193.56

27.4 %

74.7 %

81.7 %

(7.0) %

$         184.15

$         158.11

16.5 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         247.70

$         235.87

5.0 %

91.5 %

98.5 %

(7.0) %

$         226.63

$         232.29

(2.4) %

Hotel Clio

199

$         305.20

$         258.63

18.0 %

69.6 %

70.8 %

(1.2) %

$         212.32

$         183.12

15.9 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         227.72

$         240.00

(5.1) %

73.5 %

78.9 %

(5.4) %

$         167.44

$         189.34

(11.6) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         215.33

$         185.74

15.9 %

67.9 %

82.7 %

(14.8) %

$         146.24

$         153.51

(4.7) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         357.34

$         268.57

33.1 %

81.7 %

78.7 %

3.0 %

$         292.03

$         211.27

38.2 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         964.94

$         596.05

61.9 %

72.6 %

78.6 %

(6.0) %

$         700.49

$         468.42

49.5 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         469.76

$         259.71

80.9 %

83.1 %

80.5 %

2.6 %

$         390.37

$         209.08

86.7 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         298.31

$         244.33

22.1 %

66.4 %

77.7 %

(11.3) %

$         197.97

$         189.96

4.2 %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         357.66

$         260.92

37.1 %

86.7 %

84.0 %

2.7 %

$         310.06

$         219.09

41.5 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         176.93

$         173.43

2.0 %

60.2 %

69.4 %

(9.2) %

$         106.44

$         120.42

(11.6) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         296.79

$         256.86

15.5 %

72.4 %

83.3 %

(10.9) %

$         214.85

$         213.95

0.4 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         416.30

$         298.07

39.7 %

56.8 %

65.6 %

(8.8) %

$         236.33

$         195.66

20.8 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         527.40

$         321.13

64.2 %

52.8 %

65.4 %

(12.6) %

$         278.45

$         210.11

32.5 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         464.17

$         310.27

49.6 %

63.4 %

74.3 %

(10.9) %

$         294.12

$         230.57

27.6 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1)

103

$         784.86

$         418.48

87.6 %

76.0 %

87.3 %

(11.3) %

$         596.75

$         365.46

63.3 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         238.48

$         251.43

(5.2) %

75.5 %

78.4 %

(2.9) %

$         180.00

$         197.05

(8.7) %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         271.85

$         204.38

33.0 %

79.2 %

81.8 %

(2.6) %

$         215.27

$         167.26

28.7 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         203.80

$         194.30

4.9 %

74.1 %

82.0 %

(7.9) %

$         151.06

$         159.39

(5.2) %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         210.68

$         206.84

1.9 %

58.8 %

86.9 %

(28.1) %

$         123.90

$         179.77

(31.1) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         186.23

$         186.24

— %

68.0 %

75.4 %

(7.4) %

$         126.62

$         140.50

(9.9) %













Comparable Total (2)

9,471

$         286.56

$         239.27

19.8 %

68.7 %

78.6 %

(9.9) %

$         196.84

$         188.15

4.6 %


(1)

Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and January 6, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

(2)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes hotels sold in 2021 and the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.  


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2022






Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   3,654

$                       843

$                      369

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,212

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


92

$                   3,763

$                       218

$                      838

$                         —

$                           6

$                   1,062

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 10,963

$                       808

$                   1,844

$                         —

$                         94

$                   2,746

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 31,715

$                 10,640

$                   3,838

$                           6

$                    (397)

$                 14,087

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   3,448

$                   1,398

$                      377

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,775

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   4,907

$                       490

$                      332

$                         —

$                      253

$                   1,075

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                   9,332

$                   1,742

$                      485

$                       915

$                         —

$                   3,142

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   2,378

$                 (2,396)

$                      567

$                         —

$                   1,477

$                     (352)

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   2,715

$                       526

$                      276

$                         —

$                         —

$                       802

Henderson Beach Resort


92

$                 13,113

$                   2,703

$                      990

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,693

Henderson Park Inn


92

$                   2,750

$                   1,010

$                      228

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,238

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                 11,999

$                   3,846

$                   1,000

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,846

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   8,088

$                   3,323

$                      574

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,897

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92

$                   7,727

$                   1,903

$                      634

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,537

Hotel Clio

92

$                   7,683

$                       864

$                      876

$                       650

$                           5

$                   2,395

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92

$                   2,065

$                       132

$                      296

$                         —

$                         —

$                       428

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92

$                   3,609

$                     (551)

$                      649

$                         —

$                      181

$                       279

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92

$                   1,275

$                     (585)

$                      294

$                         —

$                         —

$                     (291)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


92

$                   6,941

$                   2,657

$                      396

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,053

L'Auberge de Sedona


92

$                   6,727

$                       614

$                      352

$                         —

$                         —

$                       966

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


92

$                   5,834

$                       766

$                      795

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,561

Orchards Inn Sedona


92

$                   1,772

$                         27

$                         85

$                         —

$                         42

$                       154

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel


92

$                   5,571

$                   1,910

$                      454

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,364

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92

$                   7,649

$                   1,620

$                      571

$                       621

$                         11

$                   2,823

The Gwen Hotel

92

$                 11,129

$                   3,115

$                   1,062

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,177

The Hythe Vail


92

$                   9,529

$                   1,248

$                   1,207

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,455

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


92

$                   5,007

$                   2,144

$                      218

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,362

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


92

$                   9,203

$                   1,966

$                      645

$                       261

$                         —

$                   2,872

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


92

$                   4,429

$                       714

$                      412

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,126

Westin Boston Seaport District

92

$                 24,663

$                   2,904

$                   2,448

$                   2,048

$                    (122)

$                   7,278

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


92

$                 13,223

$                       987

$                      967

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,954

Westin San Diego Bayview

92

$                   9,415

$                   1,808

$                      842

$                       587

$                         —

$                   3,237

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92

$                   6,019

$                 (1,189)

$                   1,026

$                       597

$                         —

$                       434

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92

$                   9,913

$                       690

$                   1,106

$                       736

$                           1

$                   2,533

Total

$               268,208

$                 48,895

$                 27,053

$                   6,421

$                   1,551

$                 83,920

Less: Non Comparable Hotel (2)

$                  (1,275)

$                       585

$                     (294)

$                         —

$                         —

$                       291

Comparable Total

$              266,933

$                 49,480

$                26,759

$                   6,421

$                   1,551

$                 84,211


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities.

(2)

Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort since the hotel opened during 2021.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2021


Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   2,843

$                      426

$                      342

$                         —

$                         —

$                      768

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

64

$                   1,646

$                       (91)

$                      543

$                         —

$                           4

$                      456

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 11,455

$                   1,697

$                   2,023

$                         —

$                         94

$                   3,814

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 17,320

$                   1,508

$                   4,069

$                           6

$                    (397)

$                   5,186

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   2,755

$                      959

$                      376

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,335

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   3,146

$                    (973)

$                      329

$                         —

$                      253

$                    (391)

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                   5,211

$                    (938)

$                      479

$                      934

$                         —

$                      475

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   1,553

$                 (2,390)

$                      532

$                         —

$                   1,490

$                    (368)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   3,282

$                   1,129

$                      267

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,396

Henderson Park Inn

63

$                   1,813

$                      696

$                      150

$                         —

$                         —

$                      846

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                   7,748

$                      980

$                   1,052

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,032

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   6,529

$                   2,683

$                      571

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,254

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92

$                   4,236

$                    (918)

$                      765

$                         —

$                         —

$                    (153)

Hotel Clio

92

$                   6,507

$                      757

$                      779

$                      665

$                           5

$                   2,206

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92

$                   1,027

$                    (305)

$                      307

$                         —

$                         —

$                           2

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92

$                   3,416

$                    (410)

$                      672

$                         —

$                      282

$                      544

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


92

$                   6,345

$                   2,121

$                      410

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,531

L'Auberge de Sedona


92

$                   7,298

$                   1,790

$                      371

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,161

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


92

$                   6,354

$                   2,103

$                      728

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,831

Orchards Inn Sedona


92

$                   1,932

$                      298

$                         82

$                         —

$                         42

$                      422

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel


92

$                   5,729

$                   1,933

$                      462

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,395

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92

$                   5,932

$                   1,017

$                      513

$                      520

$                         11

$                   2,061

The Gwen Hotel

92

$                   8,616

$                   1,605

$                   1,085

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,690

The Hythe Vail


92

$                   4,971

$                    (224)

$                   1,064

$                         —

$                         —

$                      840

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


92

$                   3,501

$                   1,055

$                      434

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,489

The Lexington Hotel

$                         —

$                    (178)

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                    (178)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


92

$                   7,674

$                   1,452

$                      620

$                      268

$                         —

$                   2,340

Westin Boston Seaport District

92

$                 14,033

$                 (2,624)

$                   2,531

$                   2,094

$                    (122)

$                   1,879

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


92

$                 10,875

$                      515

$                   1,064

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,579

Westin San Diego Bayview

92

$                   6,335

$                      551

$                      802

$                      604

$                         —

$                   1,957

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92

$                   2,858

$                 (2,011)

$                   1,019

$                      617

$                         —

$                    (375)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92

$                   6,532

$                    (626)

$                   1,114

$                      753

$                           2

$                   1,243

Total



$               179,472

$                 13,587

$                 25,555

$                   6,461

$                   1,664

$                 47,268

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                 19,413

$                   4,662

$                   1,364

$                         —

$                         —

$                   6,026

Less: Sold Hotels (3)

$                         —

$                      178

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                      178

Comparable Total

$               198,885

$                 18,427

$                 26,919

$                   6,461

$                   1,664

$                 53,472


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).

(3)

Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2019


Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   4,787

$                   1,123

$                      455

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,578

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 10,633

$                   1,327

$                   1,828

$                         —

$                         79

$                   3,234

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 32,503

$                   6,887

$                   4,166

$                         (8)

$                    (397)

$                 10,648

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   3,344

$                   1,393

$                      298

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,691

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   4,191

$                      103

$                      449

$                         —

$                      253

$                      805

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                   7,909

$                      570

$                      697

$                      970

$                         —

$                   2,237

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   3,880

$                 (1,078)

$                      471

$                         —

$                   1,514

$                      907

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$                           1

$                         (2)

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         (2)

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   1,996

$                         87

$                      260

$                         —

$                         —

$                      347

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                 12,504

$                   4,271

$                   1,231

$                         —

$                         —

$                   5,502

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   6,121

$                   2,451

$                      486

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,937

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92

$                   6,508

$                      944

$                      838

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,782

Hotel Clio

92

$                   5,907

$                      269

$                      746

$                      692

$                           6

$                   1,713

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92

$                   2,305

$                      399

$                      297

$                         —

$                         —

$                      696

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92

$                   4,325

$                    (424)

$                      662

$                         39

$                      295

$                      572

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


92

$                   5,281

$                   1,808

$                      348

$                         —

$                         40

$                   2,196

L'Auberge de Sedona


92

$                   5,636

$                      727

$                      508

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,235

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


92

$                   2,666

$                       (55)

$                      351

$                         —

$                         —

$                      296

Orchards Inn Sedona


92

$                   1,598

$                       (11)

$                      238

$                         —

$                         42

$                      269

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel


92

$                   3,398

$                      642

$                      421

$                         —

$                       (32)

$                   1,031

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92

$                   8,849

$                   2,368

$                      575

$                      608

$                         —

$                   3,551

The Gwen Hotel

92

$                 10,771

$                   3,256

$                   1,077

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,333

The Hythe Vail


92

$                   8,109

$                   1,140

$                   1,011

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,151

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


92

$                   4,060

$                   1,086

$                      418

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,504

The Lexington Hotel

92

$                 18,337

$                   1,319

$                   3,607

$                           6

$                           8

$                   4,940

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


92

$                   7,549

$                   2,070

$                      508

$                      281

$                         —

$                   2,859

Westin Boston Seaport District

92

$                 24,009

$                   2,413

$                   2,418

$                   2,182

$                       (60)

$                   6,953

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


92

$                   8,131

$                    (949)

$                   1,675

$                         —

$                         —

$                      726

Westin San Diego Bayview

92

$                   8,654

$                   1,439

$                   1,135

$                      637

$                         —

$                   3,211

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92

$                   7,829

$                      280

$                   1,310

$                      663

$                         —

$                   2,253

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92

$                   8,488

$                    (132)