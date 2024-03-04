DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024

BETHESDA, Md., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share to be paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024.

