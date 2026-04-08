"Diamonds" by Rihanna Tops A Diamond Is Forever's New Cultural Index

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from A Diamond Is Forever names "Diamonds" by Rihanna as the most culturally influential diamond-themed song, underscoring the enduring role of diamonds in music, identity and pop culture.

The analysis evaluated diamond references across songs and music videos using five criteria: cultural impact, symbolism, emotional intensity, aspirational framing and social sentiment. Each was scored out of 10, producing a total score out of 50.

Diamonds remain a powerful symbol of wealth and uniqueness in music throughout the decades.

Key Findings

Rihanna's "Diamonds" ranks No.1, earning a perfect 10/10 for cultural impact.

ranks No.1, earning a perfect 10/10 for cultural impact. "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" generates the most positive social sentiment (39%).

generates the most positive social sentiment (39%). Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video leads online conversation with 6.19 million mentions in the past year.

The Song That Defined a Generation

Released in 2012, "Diamonds" scored 30/50 overall, securing its position as the most influential diamond-themed track. The phrase "shine bright like a diamond" has become a staple of everyday language and digital culture, with more than 3 million social mentions in the past year alone.

Written by Sia, the song marked a tonal shift for Rihanna, using diamond imagery to express strength, optimism and love. Its global chart success cements its long-term cultural resonance.

Social Media's Favourite Classic

The 1953 classic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend", famously performed by Marilyn Monroe, ranks highest for positive sentiment. With 39% positive mentions and enduring popularity across memes, fashion and TikTok trends, the song remains a cultural shorthand for glamour and aspiration.

Originally introduced by Carol Channing on Broadway, Monroe's film performance helped elevate it to iconic status, influencing generations of artists and pop culture references.

The Most Viral Diamond Moment

Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video stands out for its visual impact and online reach. Featuring a now-famous bathtub scene filled with diamonds, the video broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record upon release and continues to spark conversation, with over 6 million mentions in the past year.

The imagery reframes diamonds as symbols of fame, excess and isolation, reinforcing Swift's narrative of reinvention and media scrutiny.

Why Diamonds Still Matter

From vintage Hollywood to modern pop, diamonds remain one of music's most versatile symbols—representing wealth, resilience, power and self-expression. Today's artists continue to reinterpret their meaning, ensuring their relevance across generations.

For more insights, visit A Diamond is Forever.

Editor's notes:

About A Diamond is Forever:

A Diamond Is Forever celebrates the enduring power of love and commitment, offering inspiration, guidance, and expert advice on engagement, weddings, style, gifting, and diamonds. Powered by insights from America's top bridal, jewelry and style experts, A Diamond Is Forever helps individuals create meaningful, lasting moments and unforgettable experiences that mark the beginning of forever.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever