Diane Briskin announced President of EVINS Communications

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVINS Communications, a key founding partner of the International Luxury Hotel Association and award-winning brand strategy, marketing communications and public relations agency, has named Diane Briskin as President and leader of the team's senior management team. She brings an abundance of experience in the lifestyle, luxury, hospitality and travel sectors as a highly-regarded public relations executive, and previously held the position of Managing Director of DKC Public Relations for over 16 years.

Diane will report to Mathew Evins, Chairman, and Louise Evins, Chief Executive Officer, and oversee the day-to-day operations and lead the agency's future business development and growth, as well as provide strategic direction for the entire agency. She will also manage and oversee client services and operations with a team of thirty professionals in four areas of practice: Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle and Travel & Hospitality.

"We wish Ms. Briskin every success in her new role," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of the ILHA, "and look forward to developing an enduring partnership in the future. We know that she will be a valuable leader to the EVINS Communications team, who we consider an extension of our own team."

Mathew Evins has played an integral role in the International Luxury Hotel Association from the very beginning, offering guidance and expertise both as a member of the ILHA's Leadership Board and at each of our conferences, as keynote speaker and moderator, and has also jumped in to emcee at a moment's notice.

This year Mr. Evins is moderating two panels at the ILHA INSPIRE'18 Summit December 13&14 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, Personalizing Guest Experience – New Trends in Luxury and How to Become an Inspirational Destination. He is also participating as a speaker on the panel Hotel Marketing in the Instagram Era.

