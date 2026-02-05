International Luxury Hotel Association Reaches 1 Million Members Worldwide

Global milestone underscores industry demand for connection, innovation, and excellence in luxury hospitality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has reached a major milestone, officially surpassing 1 million members worldwide, solidifying its position as the world's leading global community for luxury hospitality and travel professionals.

ILHA passes 1 Mill Members Worldwide

As the #1 global platform dedicated to luxury hospitality, this seven-figure milestone reflects the industry's growing demand for meaningful connection, innovation, and shared excellence. ILHA's continued growth spans digital, social, and in-person channels, including a 45% year-over-year increase in its LinkedIn community and an expanding email network of more than 182,000 industry professionals.

A Year of Global Impact

ILHA's recently released 2025 Year in Numbers highlights the organization's accelerating momentum and expanding global influence. Beyond its digital reach, ILHA remains a definitive gateway for luxury hospitality professionals through a robust calendar of high-impact events and thought-leadership initiatives.

Regional Reach: From London to Los Angeles, ILHA's regional events and global Advisory Boards foster localized leadership insights and meaningful peer-to-peer networking.





From London to Los Angeles, ILHA's regional events and global Advisory Boards foster localized leadership insights and meaningful peer-to-peer networking. Virtual Engagement: With more than 6,300 webinar attendees, ILHA ensures luxury hospitality expertise remains accessible to professionals across markets and time zones.

The INSPIRE Summit Series: Defining the Future of Luxury

At the core of ILHA's community are its flagship INSPIRE conferences, which bring together visionaries, C-suite leaders, and innovators shaping the future of luxury hospitality.

INSPIRE Prague: ILHA's European flagship event achieved a record-breaking level of engagement, welcoming 405 registered attendees and reaching full capacity—underscoring Europe's strong appetite for luxury innovation.





ILHA's European flagship event achieved a record-breaking level of engagement, welcoming and reaching full capacity—underscoring Europe's strong appetite for luxury innovation. INSPIRE Las Vegas: ILHA's North American summit continues to lead the industry, with 872 registered attendees convening to explore the future of guest experience, technology, investment, and service.

Looking Ahead

With an active website that experienced a 50% increase in traffic over the past year, alongside world-class conferences and digital programming, ILHA remains deeply committed to providing the insights, connections, and resources luxury hospitality professionals need to thrive in an evolving global landscape.

"To our 1 million-plus members: thank you for being part of this journey," said ILHA. "We are just getting started."

To learn more about ILHA, explore upcoming events, and discover how to get involved, visit ilha.org and learn more about the INSPIRE conference series in the U.S. and Europe.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association