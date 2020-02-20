Diane Rinaldo Former Acting Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Joins Beacon Global Strategies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) is pleased to announce that Diane Rinaldo, who recently stepped down as Acting Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President.

Ms. Rinaldo is one of the country's leading authorities on 5G, telecommunications supply chain security, privacy, and Internet governance. During her time at NTIA, Ms. Rinaldo directed the Administration's efforts on privacy; testified in the House of Representatives and Senate on 5G and Internet security issues; served as a principal advising the White House and Congress on 5G and supply chain; as well as other successes in education and deployment of Internet access around the world.

"We are fortunate to welcome Diane Rinaldo to the BGS team," said Michael Allen, founder and Managing Director at Beacon. "Diane's leadership background and extensive experience related to telecommunications, cybersecurity and technology policy will be of great value to our company and our clients."

Prior to her Executive Branch service, Ms. Rinaldo served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where she focused on Congress' landmark cybersecurity legislation, the Cybersecurity Act of 2015. She also served as Congress' oversight and budget monitor for the National Security Agency and the defense network systems, and as Deputy Chief of Staff to Congressman Mike Rogers as his top technology policy staffer.

Ms. Rinaldo also spent time in the private sector as the Director of Government Affairs and cyber policy for SAP, and as a Vice President at a top consulting firm in Washington, DC.

Recognized for her work on cybersecurity, Rinaldo was awarded the Executive Women's Forum's 2016 Influencer of the Year award; was named one of the top ten people in Washington, D.C. impacting cyber legislation; and has consulted on movies and television.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Maine and an Executive Certificate from Harvard University for Cyber Studies.

About Beacon Global Strategies



Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a bipartisan strategic advisory firm that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

