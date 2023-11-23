Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Global Market Insights & Forecast to 2026: Biodegradable Diapers Gain Traction in an Environmentally Conscious World

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market: Insights & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising birth rates in developing nations and an increase in the number of ageing people in affluent countries are driving the demand for diapers. Diapers have grown in popularity mostly as a result of increase in female participation in the labor force and increased awareness about personal hygiene and infant hygiene, particularly in North America. The global diaper market is forecast to reach US$99.16 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

  • By Segment: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two different categories based on the type of users: baby diapers, and adult diapers. The baby diaper space segment held the highest share, as parents are becoming more aware of the need of newborn cleanliness.
  • By Product Type: The report splits the both baby diaper market and adult diaper market into four different types based on the type of product: baby diapers (disposable diaper, training nappies, cloth diapers, and others) and adult diaper (pant type diapers, pad type diapers, tape type diapers, and others). Disposable diaper segment holds the dominant share in baby diaper market, while tape type adult diaper segment is the fastest growing segment during forecast period, due to the rapid advancement in the tape type adult diaper.
  • By Distribution Channel: On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into two segments: offline and online. In both markets, the fastest growing c distribution channel is online.

Geographic Coverage

The North American baby diaper market enjoyed the largest share in the global market, primarily owing to the region's high literacy rates and widespread awareness of personal hygiene. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific adult diaper market is the fastest emerging region in the global market, due to the rising number of cases of urine incontinence in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Number of Working Women
  • High Birth Rates in Emerging Economies
  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Growing Number of Geriatric Population

Challenges

  • Outbreak of Skin Rashes

Trends

  • Smart Diapers
  • Increasing Focus on Ingredient Transparency
  • Rise in the Demand for Biodegradable Diapers
  • Continuous Research And Development (R&D) Activities

Key Driver, Challenge and Trend Analysis

Driver: Growing Number of Working Women

The increase in the number of working women provides a chance for countries to expand their workforce and achieve greater economic growth. As the number of working women increases, so will the market for baby diapers. Furthermore, diapers become a practical, safe, and time-saving material that is a blessing for working mothers because they are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse. As a result, household demand for diapers has been growing, especially among less affluent consumers.

Challenge: Outbreak of Skin Rashes

Diaper rash is a common form of inflamed skin (dermatitis) that appears as a patchwork of bright red skin on users' bottom. It is often related to wet or infrequently changed diapers, skin sensitivity, and chafing. This has been a major drawback for the global diaper market. The painful rashes and skin breaks often causes irritation, and a cause for infection which is injurious for the users. Growing health concern due to the presence of harmful chemicals in the baby diapers is projected to restrict market growth. Sodium polyacrylate is basically used in the baby diapers and this has allergic reactions on the baby skins. Moreover, prolonged use of diapers can also lead to the darkening of the skin around the diaper areas. All of these factors hamper the market growth.

Trend: Rise in the Demand for Biodegradable Diapers

Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of biodegradable diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. Moreover, they can take around hundreds of years to decompose. The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the groundwater. Some of the other major factors driving the market include increasing awareness about personal hygiene, decreasing mortality rate among infants, rising demand for adult diapers, increasing government initiatives, etc. Therefore, the demand for biodegradable diapers is increasing and will be a driving factor in coming years.

Analysis of Key Players

The global diaper market is a fragmented market. However, country specific diaper market such as Indonesia and Japan are found to be dominated. The key players of the global diaper market covered in the report include:

  • Bumkins
  • Essity Aktiebolag
  • Hengan International Group Company Ltd
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Nobel Hygiene
  • Ontex Group
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iy2cnc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Blockchain Market Report 2023-2028 - Profiles of Key Players IBM, Oracle, Infosys, Wipro, Bitfury and More

Global Blockchain Market Report 2023-2028 - Profiles of Key Players IBM, Oracle, Infosys, Wipro, Bitfury and More

The "Global Blockchain Market: Analysis by Component, By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region Size and Trends...
In-Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of Deals Signed by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

In-Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of Deals Signed by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

The "In Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In Vitro Diagnostic ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.