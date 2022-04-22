Diaphragm Pumps Market Worth $7.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Diaphragm Pumps Market by Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrically Operated), Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), Discharge Pressure (Up to 80 Bar, 81 to 200 Bar & above 200 Bar), End User and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Diaphragm Pumps Market size will grow to USD 7.6 billion by 2027 from USD 6.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry, led by stringent regulations related to water treatment and discharge, is driving the demand for diaphragm pumps globally. Moreover, chronic health conditions are on the rise due to the increase in the number of elderly people aged 65 and above, the growing middles class, and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle. Hence, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow giving rise to opportunities for the growth of the Diaphragm Pumps Market.

The Diaphragm Pumps Market includes prominent Tier I and Tier II manufacturers like PSG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., IDEX Corporation, Flowserve, and Xylem, Inc. These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Many diaphragm pump manufacturers have also developed smart pumps incorporating AI and IoT technologies that provide real-time monitoring, remote operation capability, failure diagnosis and troubleshooting and a host of other features. The chemicals, water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals industries are the amongst the largest consumers of diaphragm pumps. The growth of these industries is expected to also lead to the growth of the Diaphragm Pumps Market.

The air operated segment is expected to dominate the Diaphragm Pumps Market, by mechanism, during the forecast period.

The air-operated segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the Diaphragm Pumps Market. Air-operated diaphragm pumps use an air compressor to drive the diaphragm. Reciprocating elastomeric diaphragms and check valves are utilized in these pumps to pump fluid. A wide variety of materials are used to make these flexible diaphragms. The material should be selected based on chemical compatibility and the type of fluid that will be handled. These pumps do not require electricity for operation and are ideal for environments with fire hazards or where power supply is not available. Air operated double diaphragm pumps (AODD) are specifically preferred in applications that require handling highly viscous liquids with a relatively high amount of solid content. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and chemicals industries which commonly employ air operated diaphragm pumps for fluid transfer purposes.

The water & wastewater segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market, by end user, during the forecast period.

The water & wastewater segment held the largest market share of the Diaphragm Pumps Market in 2021. Diaphragm pumps find a variety of applications in the water & wastewater treatment industry and are used in feeding filter presses, digestion tanks & thickeners, and pumping stations. These pumps also find applications in wastewater treatment processes like dewatering through filtration (filter press), chemical dosing to neutralize pH levels and treat sludge, wastewater sump transfer and sample, and municipal water treatment. Diaphragm pumps can handle a wide range of debris like stones, sticks, sand, mud, or trash, and hence are ideal for water treatment applications. The wastewater from domestic and industrial sources contains harmful bacteria, viruses, nitrogen, phosphorous, and other pollutants that are harmful to the environment and human health. Hence, stringent laws on urban and industrial wastewater treatment are being introduced in Europe, North America, and the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. This may lead to an increase in the number of wastewater treatment plants globally which may drive the demand for diaphragm pumps.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest Diaphragm Pumps Market

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Diaphragm Pumps Market in 2021. The major end users for diaphragm pumps in the Asia Pacific region include water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas industries. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific, hence, can be attributed to the increasing industrialization, investments in water infrastructure, and the growth of industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas. The burgeoning population of Asia Pacific puts an extreme burden on the water resources of the countries in this region. The water and wastewater treatment sector, as a result has huge growth potential in the region. The region is also a global pharmaceuticals hub and the industry is growing thanks to the rising awareness of healthcare in the current population and accessibility to modernized treatment regimens without border restrictions. Economies in the region are experiencing a rapid fall in their oil inventories as a result of the increasing crude oil prices and the reduction in supply induced by the sanctions on Russian crude, leading to an increase in oil & gas exploration and production activities. The growth of these industries is expected to positively drive the Diaphragm Pumps Market in this region during the forecast period.

The Diaphragm Pumps Market is dominated by major players that have a wide regional presence. Some of the key players in the Diaphragm Pumps Market are PSG (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IDEX Corporation (US), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (US), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Yamada Corporation (Japan), Xylem, Inc. (US), and SPX FLOW (US).

