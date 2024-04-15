Diaphragm Valve Market to Reach $541,044.7 Thousand by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Major players in the diaphragm valve industry have focused on business expansion and product launch strategies to gain the maximum share in the market. This further results in consolidation of the diaphragm valve market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diaphragm Valve Market by Product Type (Weir and Straightway), Material (Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-based, and Others), and End User (Oil & Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the diaphragm valve market was valued at $312,434.6 thousand in 2022, and is projected to reach $541,044.7 thousand by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing adoption of diaphragm valve across industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, water treatment, and chemical processing drives the market growth. These valves offer effective control over flow while maintaining sterility, making them indispensable in such industries.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $312,434.6 Thousand Market Size In 2032 $541,044.7 Thousand CAGR 5.6 % No. Of Pages In Report 188 Segments Covered Product Type, Material, End User, And Region Drivers Rapid Industrialization And Infrastructure Development

Growth In The Pharmaceuticals Industry

Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints Volatile Price Of Raw Materials

The weir segment dominated the market in 2022, and the straightway segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the market is categorized into weir and straightway. The weir segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for valve manufacturers. Diaphragm valves are preferred for their versatility, adaptability to diverse applications, and compatibility with different fluid types, thus driving their adoption in emerging economies.

The steel segment dominated the market in 2022, and alloy-based segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on material, the diaphragm valve market is categorized into cast iron, steel, alloy-based, and others. The steel segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the market revenue. In industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, maintaining hygiene and sterility is paramount. Diaphragm valves, with their smooth, crevice-free design, and ability to be cleaned and sterilized easily, are essential for ensuring product quality and safety, thereby fueling their growth.

The oil & power segment dominated the market in 2022. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the diaphragm valve market is divided into oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others. The oil & power segment accounted for more than one-third market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need for eco-friendly processes drive the demand for valves that minimize emissions, waste, and energy consumption. Diaphragm valves, with their ability to provide tight shut-off, prevent leaks, and reduce fugitive emissions, align with these environmental objectives, contributing to their growth.

The Asia-Pacific dominates the market share in terms of revenue in 2022

The diaphragm valve market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the diaphragm valve industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Industries in APAC continually seek to improve process efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize maintenance requirements. Diaphragm valves, with their simple design, low maintenance needs, and ability to handle a wide range of fluids, contribute to enhancing process efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Leading Market Players: -

Metso Corporation,

Mival S.p.A

Bray International Inc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Arita Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Velan Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

SchuF GmbH

Nihon Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Samson AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the diaphragm valve market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research