Dias Geophysical Acquires Gap Geophysics: Enhancing Capabilities and Commitment to Innovation

SASKATOON, SK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of cutting-edge geophysical services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gap Geophysics of Australia, a prominent player in the industry known for its innovative solutions and client-focused approach. This strategic acquisition underscores Dias' commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing its unique service offerings to better serve clients globally.

The integration of Gap Geophysics into Dias Geophysical marks a significant milestone in both companies' histories, combining decades of expertise and a shared dedication to technological advancement and customer satisfaction. This acquisition will strengthen Dias' position in the market and deliver even greater value to its clients across various sectors including mineral exploration, environmental management, and infrastructure development.

Jonathan Rudd, CEO of Dias Geophysical, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Gap Geophysics into the Dias family. Their reputation for excellence and their talented team align perfectly with our strategic goals of innovation and growth. This acquisition will allow us to leverage synergies and offer a broader range of solutions to our clients worldwide."

Mal Cattach, founder and out-going CEO of Gap Geophysics, commented on the acquisition, "Joining forces with Dias Geophysical presents exciting opportunities for our team and our clients. Together, we will be able to combine our strengths and expertise to deliver even more comprehensive and advanced geophysical services. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all of us."

For clients of both companies, the acquisition promises several advantages, including access to a broader range of geophysical technologies, increased operational efficiencies, and enhanced support capabilities. Dias Geophysical remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence and innovation, ensuring a seamless transition and continued delivery of exceptional results.

About Dias Geophysical:

Dias Geophysical is a leading provider of geophysical services globally, specializing in cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the exploration and development of natural resources. With a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, Dias Geophysical is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in geophysics.

For more information about Dias Geophysical and its services, please visit www.diasgeo.com. And for a description of Gap's services, please visit www.gapgeo.com.

