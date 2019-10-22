Dickies® Celebrates Artists, Creators and Makers with Yours to Make Campaign

Dickies has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the rise of workwear in global fashion. The brand has been spotted on fashion icons across the globe including on red carpets of the Met Gala and the recent Billboard Music Awards. But, for nearly a century, the iconic workwear brand has supported the workers around the world.

"Yours to Make is all about showcasing the pride and the dignity of workers and makers," says Dickies Global Brand President, Denny Bruce. "We want to show everyone that we see them as they see themselves - producers and contributors. We're here to stand behind them like we always have." Dickies has found a massive following of new workers who take joy in bringing their ideas to life and seek their own paths instead of a traditional nine to five career.

Dickies partnered with global creative company Sid Lee to develop the campaign. "Few brands in the world have a century of credibility like Dickies," says Driscoll Reid, Executive Creative Director at Sid Lee LA. "Yours To Make is about encouraging a new generation of makers to forge their own paths." Sid Lee brought in actual makers instead of casting actors for the commercials. Featured talent in the campaign include Channel Tres, music producer; Samantha Huston, leather and saddle maker; Yaniv Evan, mechanic and custom bike builder; Bob Libo, welder; Jules Muck, artist and muralist; and Ronnie Sandoval, professional skateboarder and member of the Dickies Skateboarding team.

The spots open with the classic jazz tune, "Taint What You Do" by Sy Oliver & James Young as performed by Gregg Leonard. Channel Tres's remixed version then mixes into the soundtrack.

The multi-platform marketing campaign includes national television, radio, digital, social and custom content that personifies makers and ignites global conversation.

Dickies®, the world's leading performance workwear brand, has provided workers with durable, functional and comfortable workwear since 1922, pioneering such iconic styles as the 874® work pant. A brand of VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), the Dickies® brand portfolio continues to evolve and today includes modern apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. The brand's range of products are available in more than 100 countries, allowing individuals around the world to experience the performance of Dickies®. For more information, visit www.dickies.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

