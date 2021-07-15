Dickies® Partners With Halsey's about-face beauty Brand To Create Limited-Edition Backpacks And Bags

"Like Dickies, Halsey and about-face represent a diverse community of artists who value self-expression," said Kathy Hines, Vice President of Marketing at Dickies. "But what's most interesting about these two brands is the shared sense of purpose and values they represent. Neither stand by idly but instead celebrate the joy of makers and the dignity of creative hard work."

The GRAMMY® award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter known for her chameleon-like experimentation in beauty and fashion has always appreciated Dickies' versatile and unassuming style. Insiders and paparazzi rarely catch Halsey without her Dickies Mini Backpack, a small carryall filled with her art supplies, journals, cameras and everyday makeup essentials.

"Dickies has always been my go-to," said Halsey, about-face Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "I have literally been wearing my Dickies backpack forever and it's always my favorite over every other bag. Getting the chance to work with the brand on this limited-edition collection for about-face is a dream come true."

The Blushing Beige lip range was ideal for the partnership, designed in carefully curated longwear, water-resistant colors that are wearable and workable for every day. The new about-face lip collection features high-pigment natural hues from soft sienna to warm chestnut, milky mauves, peachy beige and rosy terracotta tones that complement the bag color and complexions with a healthy 'flush.'

Blushing Beige by about-face includes six new shades of the brand's best-selling Light Lock Lip Gloss (Retail $20), Paint-It Matte Lip Color, (Retail $22) and Matte Fix Lip Pencil (Retail $17). Meant to wear alone or in tandem, the collection is color matched to coordinate as lip duos or trios. Light Lock introduces its first opaque formula, a high-performance, pigment rich and light-reflecting cream gloss with the same signature blend of highly moisturizing coconut oil, vitamin E and 100% natural peppermint and lavender scent. The intense Paint-It Matte Lip Color liquid formulas dry down to a soft, smooth, all-day comfortable matte—never cracking or flaking. Matte Fix Lip Pencils line, define, and enhance all-over lip color with a proprietary super-moisturizing formula, featuring hyaluronic filling spheres along with vitamin C and a vitamin E complex.

Both the Dickies bags and Blushing Beige by about-face collection will be available for purchase internationally via aboutface.com . For more information, including official drop dates, pre-sale, giveaways and promotions, follow @aboutfacebeauty and @Dickies on Instagram.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com .

About about-face

Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming their greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us - the ones we end up being, and all of the experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey burst onto the scene in 2015 with her first studio album, Badlands, which has been RIAA certified 2x platinum. Her second release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart upon its debut. Since then, Halsey has continued her success with her 7x Platinum "Without Me," which made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. In 2019, she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, to honor her songwriting. In 2020, Halsey released her latest album, Manic, to rave reviews. The album has already attained RIAA Platinum status as did the single "Graveyard" from the album. Most recently, it was announced that she was expecting her first child and will executive produce and star in "The Players Table" alongside Sydney Sweeney and in November of 2020, she debuted her first original poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which made her a NY Times bestselling author.

