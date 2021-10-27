Dickies® Teams Up With Pro Skateboarder Franky Villani On Exclusive Pro Collection

Franky's active imagination is not only matched by his abilities on a skateboard, but also by his notable artistic skills. Franky's hand drawn baby vampire original graphics featured in the collection are inspired by '90s horror films which Franky collects, Japanese anime, and the Day of the Dead, which he often saw celebrated while growing up in his Santa Ana, California neighborhood.

The collection includes graphic print hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts, a corduroy Eisenhower Jacket, corduroy Double Knee Work Pants, and a carpenter Bib Overall – all hazy tones of black, goth grape, and lincoln green. Completing the collection are two pairs of socks spotlighting Franky's disturbingly unexpected artwork, featuring moisture control fiber, mesh venting, and a reinforced toe and heel with arch compression, making them ideal for skateboarding.

"For me, '90s horror movies are sick because they're all based around makeup effects versus computer animated special effects which just aren't as cool," said Villani. "All of that is what inspired this collection, which I couldn't be more stoked to unveil."

The collection is available for purchase globally via Dickies.com in North America and DickiesLife.com in Europe. For more information on the Dickies Skateboarding team, follow @dickiesskate on Instagram.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

About Franky Villani

Known for mixing skateboarding styles and never shying away from incorporating unconventional tricks, Franky Villani grew up in Santa Ana, California and has always seen drawing as part of his relaxation routine. Turning pro in 2018 and joining the Dickies Skateboarding team in 2019, Franky took 2020 by storm as featured in Thrasher's "One Big Raw Mess."

