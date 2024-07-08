Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Launches Facial Cleansers

Tried and True Facial Toner Brand Extends into Facial Cleansing with its Highest Grade of Witch Hazel for High Performing Skincare at Accessible Prices

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. , July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel announced today the launch of two new products, Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser and Hydrating Gel Cleanser with Rose Water, continuing the brand's extension beyond toning into daily facial cleansers for the first time. The new facial cleansers contain the highest grade of witch hazel available -- plus protective ceramides -- to remove oil, dirt, and impurities for a restorative clean.

Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser Hydrating Gel Cleanser with Rose Water

"We developed these two new products to provide consumers with cleansers that are gentle enough to use daily, even on sensitive skin. The Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser improves skin texture while the Hydrating Gel Cleanser with Rose Water locks in moisture," stated Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands Inc. "We are excited to branch out into the cleansing category, adding to our line of trustworthy and effective products for consumers to enjoy and love."

These facial cleansers round out Dickinson's dermatologist-tested portfolio of affordable, high-quality products that deliver real results. Along with the recent launch of the All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel, which removes makeup while cleansing and toning, consumers now have everything they need for a complete skincare routine. The existing line of Witch Hazel products, including the popular toners and innovative toner + serums, ensures gentle and effective care for all skin types. With these additions, consumers can cleanse, tone, remove makeup, and treat their skin with the full range of affordable and accessible Dickinson's Witch Hazel products.

The new Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Facial Cleansers include:

The Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser is a gentle formula with a unique blend of 100% natural distilled witch hazel, niacinamide, and ceramides to actively remove excess oils and impurities without disrupting the protective skin barrier. This fragrance-free formula actively cleanses while soothing, protecting, and balancing the skin.

is a gentle formula with a unique blend of 100% natural distilled witch hazel, niacinamide, and ceramides to actively remove excess oils and impurities without disrupting the protective skin barrier. This fragrance-free formula actively cleanses while soothing, protecting, and balancing the skin. The Hydrating Gel Cleanser with Rose Water gently cleanses the skin, while providing long lasting hydration. This clean formula contains the highest grade of genuine witch hazel combined with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to actively remove dirt and impurities, while helping to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier.

The two new facial cleansers are available today, July 8, 2024, on the brand's website and will be available on Target.com starting July 14, 2024. To support the launch, Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel is offering several high-value promotions including but not limited to: free shipping and 3oz corresponding Dickinson's Pore Perfecting Toner/ Hydrating Toner sample with a Dickinson's Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser/Hydrating Gel Cleanser purchase (7/8-9/27) on dickinsons.com and $5 off Dickinson's Pore Perfecting Foaming Cleanser and Hydrating Gel Cleanser with Rose Water Cleanser on Target.com (7/21-8/17).

About Dickinson's® Original Witch Hazel:

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel is the only choice for the highest grade of Witch Hazel, bringing purity and effectiveness to skincare for over 150 years. The pure power of Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel offers many skin benefits including removing impurities, refining skin, balancing complexion, dissolving excess oil, all while refreshing and nourishing the skin. Dickinson's harvests the most powerful Witch Hazel where it grows naturally on over 33,000 lush acres of New England forest. Dickinson's products are manufactured following eco-friendly practices, ensuring the entire plant-to-bottle process is environmentally responsible and accountable. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or at dickinsons.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Elana Trachtman

[email protected] | [email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel