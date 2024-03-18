DICK’S House of Sport Announces Partnership with Three-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

Watt stars in lighthearted, documentary-style ad to launch partnership and showcase House of Sport as the ultimate destination for sport

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced that DICK'S House of Sport is partnering with former NFL star and current CBS studio analyst, J.J. Watt. To celebrate the partnership, DICK'S House of Sport released a new digital ad spot starring Watt and produced by OBB branded, a division of OBB Media , titled, J.J.'s House .

J.J.'s House, which started running across digital, social, and streaming services today, is humorous, documentary-style content that shows Watt sneaking into a House of Sport store after-hours. Having hired his own film crew under the fake name of "Jim Jim Watkins," Watt's plan is to create a home video to convince his wife, Kealia, that their family should move into House of Sport, which he describes as "an athlete's paradise." In the ad, Watt pitches DICK'S House of Sport as the ultimate destination for sport as he highlights and demonstrates the unique experiences and products offered in-store.

"Sport has been a dominant part of my life – from growing up in a household full of competitive, multi-sport athletes to my professional career to now hitting the golf course in my free time," said Watt. "When I am in a DICK'S House of Sport, I feel like a kid in a candy store. House of Sport has unrivaled gear, apparel and footwear, interactive experiences that are fun and allow you to try out product, and they let me spend the night. Fingers crossed I'll be able to convince my wife to let us live here!"

"J.J.'s passion for sport and his commitment to the community make him the perfect fit for DICK'S House of Sport," said Mark Rooks, VP Creative, Sponsorships and Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're still working out whether he and his family can actually live in the store, but we hear he has a little more work to do on that anyway. Hopefully this video helps him make his case!"

There are currently 12 DICK'S House of Sport locations across the country. Eight additional locations will open throughout 2024, including at the Prudential Center in Boston, as well as locations in Pittsburgh, Miami, and Tampa. DICK'S Sporting Goods anticipates opening 75 to 100 House of Sport stores by 2027.

DICK'S House of Sport is an approximately 100,000+ square foot store that provides customers with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan™ simulators, and HitTrax™ multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, and soccer. Each experience gives customers the opportunity to try product and the Trackman™ and HitTrax™ technology helps them to measure and track their performance. House of Sport stores also focus on deep integration with the local community through partnerships and events. Some locations have a field attached to the store that is used for open play, clinics, league space or in some locations, as an ice rink in the winter. For more information on House of Sport, please visit dicks.com/houseofsport

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives.

