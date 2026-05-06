DICK'S Sporting Goods and Synchrony Level Up the DICK'S Credit Card, Offering Members 10% Back in ScoreCard Rewards on Qualifying Purchases

Key Highlights:

Built for how athletes shop today: Synchrony and DICK'S Sporting Goods are giving athletes more value, choice and convenience with the DICK'S Credit Card: The Card for Sport, formerly the ScoreRewards Credit Card, and DICK'S Mastercard.

Rewards that perform: Cardholders can now earn 10% back in rewards on qualifying purchases at DICK'S – one of the most competitive rewards rates in U.S. retail.

Backed by more than two decades of collaboration, Synchrony and DICK'S continue to raise the bar on retail payments and provide more value to athletes so they can get what they need to practice, compete and perform their best.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced the relaunch of their credit card program. The new DICK'S Credit Card program features a new everyday 10% back in rewards* on qualifying purchases at DICK'S, offering one of the most competitive earn rates in retail.

Synchrony and DICK’S Sporting Goods are giving athletes more value, choice and convenience with the DICK’S Credit Card: The Card for Sport and DICK’S Mastercard. Speed Speed

The DICK'S Credit Card program continues to feature two products designed to fit every athlete: the DICK'S Credit Card, a private label card that can be used exclusively across DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, and the DICK'S Mastercard, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Both cards will remain integrated with DICK'S ScoreCard loyalty program, providing athletes an opportunity to earn rewards faster.

"Our role at Synchrony is to turn everyday purchases into real value for consumers, and this relaunch does exactly that for DICK'S athletes," said Darrell Owens, EVP & CEO, Lifestyle, Synchrony. "Enhanced rewards, flexible financing and digital account tools come together in one program helping cardholders stretch their budget, invest in the gear they love and manage their money with confidence."

What Athletes Earn with the Relaunched DICK'S Credit Card program:

NEW — Everyday 10% back in rewards on qualifying purchases at DICK'S stores

1% back in rewards everywhere else Mastercard is accepted (DICK'S Mastercard only)

$30 bonus reward** for new cardholders after opening and using their new card at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going Going Gone!

Automatic Gold status in DICK'S ScoreCard loyalty program after using their new card at a DICK'S store

Plus, additional cardholder benefits.

"Our athletes are at the center of every decision we make, and this relaunch is all about giving them even more value from a card they already love," said Navdeep Gupta, CFO, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Introducing 10% back in ScoreCard Rewards is just one of the many ways we are enhancing the shopping experience for our members and evolving our credit offering. We're proud to build on more than 20 years of partnership with Synchrony to deliver a program that continues to grow alongside our athletes."

Existing cardholders don't need to do anything; their accounts and ScoreCard rewards balances will automatically carry over. Athletes interested in applying for a DICK'S Credit Card or DICK'S Mastercard can learn more at their local DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going Going Gone! store.

FAQ

What's changing with the relaunch of the DICK'S Credit Card program? The ScoreRewards Credit Card program has rebranded to the DICK'S Credit Card program and now offers cardholders 10% back in ScoreCard Rewards on qualifying purchases at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going Going Gone! — one of the highest everyday earn rates in retail.

What's the difference between the DICK'S Credit Card and the DICK'S Mastercard? The DICK'S Credit Card is a private label card that can be used exclusively at DICK'S. The DICK'S Mastercard offers the same benefits, plus it can also be used anywhere else Mastercard is accepted and earns 1% back in ScoreCard Rewards on those purchases.

Do current cardholders need to do anything? No. Existing accounts, balances and ScoreCard Points and Rewards will carry over to the relaunched program automatically.

How do athletes apply? Athletes can apply for the DICK'S Credit Card program in store at any DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going Going Gone! location or online at dicks.com/credit. Approval is subject to credit review.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Card Program Details: Subject to credit approval. ScoreCard account required to apply and earn Points. For exclusions & details visit DICKS.com/ScoreCardTerms.

*10% BACK IN REWARDS: 10% back provided in ScoreCard Points. Except for special financing purchases, Cardholders earn at least 3 ScoreCard Points for every $1.00 spent on qualified purchases at our stores when paying with their DICK'S Credit Card or DICK'S Mastercard®. REWARDS GIVEN IN $10 INCREMENTS. 300 POINTS = $10 REWARD.

**$30 BONUS REWARD: Qualifying purchase must be made on day approved. Limit one offer per account. Bonus Reward issued within 60 days after account opening. Applicants who do not receive a credit decision the day that they apply, but are later approved, will receive a $30 Bonus Reward in their credit card package.

Contact:

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony