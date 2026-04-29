From Saving Today to Investing Tomorrow Most Consumers Want Financial Literacy Taught in Schools

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Synchrony

Apr 29, 2026, 08:00 ET

New consumer insights from Synchrony survey highlight financial confidence trends, education gaps, and the need for continued financial wellness initiatives

Key Highlights

  • With only 39% of consumers reporting learning about personal finance in school, financial education gaps persist
  • Nearly 70% of consumers believe financial literacy should be taught in schools
  • 75% of consumers say financial literacy is a lifelong journey, reinforcing demand for continuous education

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, announced key findings from its In Sync with Consumers survey, a quarterly series that provides insights on how Americans shop, spend, and access credit in an evolving retail landscape. The survey* reveals a financial literacy gap among U.S. consumers, underlining the desire for personal finance topics to be taught earlier, and preferably in classrooms.

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Most Consumers Believe Financial Literacy Should Be Taught in Schools
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Most Consumers Believe Financial Literacy Should Be Taught in Schools

  • Only 39% of U.S. consumers surveyed reported learning about personal finance topics in schools
  • Many more, close to 70%, believe financial literacy should be taught in schools, which aligns with broader education trends

"April is Financial Literacy Month, and we're reminded that for many consumers, financial literacy is a lifelong process," said Max Axler, Chief Credit Officer, Synchrony. "When people understand how to budget, save, invest, and use credit, particularly early on, they become stronger, more resilient consumers who make smart financial decisions. That's why Synchrony announced it is accelerating its charitable giving to expand financial education in classrooms nationwide and providing free credit education resources to help consumers manage credit with confidence."

The data also shows the need for continuing education to help consumers navigate financial decisions through every stage of life:

  • Only about half (56%) of U.S. consumers surveyed reported they have strong financial literacy skills
  • 69% of consumers feel confident managing a personal or household budget, but less than half (46%) expressed confidence when it comes to investing
  • At the same time, three-quarters (75%) of consumers agreed that financial literacy is an ongoing journey - there is always something new to learn or improve upon, reinforcing the need for accessible, continuous learning opportunities

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the significance of this announcement?
A1: During Financial Literacy Month, Synchrony is spotlighting a clear need for financial literacy education among U.S. consumers with only 39% reporting learning personal finance in school, yet nearly 70% believe it should be taught there. 

Q2: Where can I learn more? 
A2: Learn more about Synchrony and its charitable investments in financial education at synchrony.com/about-us/corporate-citizenship

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

*Methodology: Survey captures ongoing monthly sentiment from a broad, nationally representative sample of 1,500 U.S. consumers aged 18 and older, balanced to reflect U.S. Census demographics. These results were collected between January 1, 2026 and March 8, 2026.

Media Contact

Ashley Tufts 
(203) 216-6277 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Synchrony

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