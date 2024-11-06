DICK'S Sporting Goods and the Watt Family Ring in the Holiday Shopping Season with Nostalgic Campaign

The spot, titled A Watt Holiday Classic , opens with J.J., Derek, T.J., Connie and John huddled around a shopping cart, getting ready to finish up a holiday trip at DICK'S Sporting Goods. Caught up in the mayhem of last-minute shopping, the Watt family accidentally leaves J.J. behind. Realizing he is the only one in the store, and somehow "made his family disappear", J.J. decides to take full advantage of the situation and comedically plays up the joyful and playful experience of being unaccompanied inside a DICK'S store after hours. Each scene contains an easter egg, paying homage to beloved holiday movie classics like "Home Alone", "Elf", "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", "A Christmas Story" and more. With A Watt Holiday Classic, DICK'S is bringing holiday cheer to athletes everywhere, reminding viewers to get ahead on their lists and start shopping at DICK'S.com – unlike DICK'S stores, it's open 24/7.

"Any chance I get to spend some extra time at DICK'S Sporting Goods, I take it. And our family definitely made the most of this one," said Watt. "Getting to re-enact our favorite holiday movies and start my gift shopping a little early was a blast, and with the massive selection of products, I could've spent all night in there!"

"J.J. has been a great partner this year. After the fun we had filming J.J.'s House , and during a time that is all about family and friends, we knew we had to bring him back in-store and find a way to incorporate Derek, T.J., Connie and John," said Mark Rooks, VP Creative and Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "All five of them really brought their A-game and filled the set with energy and humor. While we are happy J.J. feels so at home in a DICK'S Sporting Goods, we will have to gently remind him of our closing time."

The new campaign will run across broadcast, digital, social, and streaming services. A Watt Holiday Classic was created and produced by DICK'S Sporting Goods' internal creative team, with production services provided by Hungry Man Productions.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X .

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods