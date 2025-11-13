DICK'S SPORTING GOODS ANNOUNCES 2025 HOLIDAY DEALS, GIFT GUIDE AND BLACK FRIDAY HOURS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) released its 2025 holiday gift guide featuring top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, FP Movement, Faherty, and On as well as CALIA, DSG, and VRST available exclusively at DICK'S. The holiday gift guide, available on DICKS.com and the DICK'S Mobile App, includes the best gift ideas for friends and family, gifts under $50, popular stocking stuffers and top deals.

DICK'S offers an incredible assortment of products, ensuring everyone receives the perfect gift this holiday season, including:

From performance cleats and running shoes to everyday lifestyle favorites, shop top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, On, HOKA, New Balance, Birkenstock and UGG

The latest performance wear, gear and equipment for the whole family from DICK'S exclusive brands CALIA, VRST, DSG, Maxfli, Walter Hagen and Alpine Design

Gifts for every golfer from G/FORE, Bad Birdie, Walter Hagen, Maxfli, Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping and more

Must-have gifts for the family like Yeti coolers, Blackstone griddles, Monarch Table Tennis and Goliath Basketball Hoops

In-demand collectibles including trading cards from top brands like Topps and Panini as well as officially licensed World Cup merchandise

Add a personal touch this holiday season with custom engravings. From Maxfli golf balls to Stanley tumblers, these one-of-a-kind items transform everyday essentials into memorable, thoughtful gifts that feel truly special

Customers can earn ScoreCard loyalty points and redeem rewards for even more savings

For Black Friday, DICK'S is announcing special offers on clothing, footwear, equipment and more. These deals are valid Wednesday, 11/26 through Monday, 12/1.

30% Off Men's, Women's and Kids' Nike Club Fleece

Up to $15 Off Men's and Women's DSG Classic Fleece

25% Off Men's Carhartt K288 Hoodie

30% Off Women's The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket

25% Off Women's Nike Air Max 270 Shoes

$30 Off Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 24 Running Shoes

25% Off Select Kids' Gradeschool Nike Panda Dunks and select Air Max 270 Shoes

50% Monarch Navigator Table Tennis Table

Up to 60% Off Select Goaliath, Lifetime and Goalrilla Basketball Hoops

50% Off Select NCAA Hoodies, Quarter Zips and Polos

Up to $1600 Off Bowflex Treadmills

Up to $250 Off Select Golf Clubs

Up to $10 Off Callaway Chrome Series and TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Cozy Cabin Collection

DICK'S Deal Days returns this holiday season from Sunday, December 7th through Wednesday, December 10th, offering four days of unbeatable savings online at DICKS.com and through the DICK'S mobile app, with exclusive offers available for ScoreCard loyalty members and app users. For a full list of DICK'S Deal Days promotions, athletes can follow along on DICK'S social channels and visit the DICK'S homepage and app throughout the event.

No matter when or how customers plan to shop, DICK'S offers convenient options to meet holiday needs.

Holiday Wish Lists: Make gifting easier with Lists – a fun, simple way ScoreCard members can easily save and share the gear they're wishing for, making holiday gifting effortless for family and friends.

Make gifting easier with Lists – a fun, simple way ScoreCard members can easily save and share the gear they're wishing for, making holiday gifting effortless for family and friends. Fast & Free Shipping: DICK'S ScoreCard members and those with orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

DICK'S ScoreCard members and those with orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping. One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour.

DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders being ready within one-hour. Ship to Home: If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

If an item is not available in-store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home. Same-Day Delivery: Orders placed on DICKS.com with the Same-Day Delivery option by 4 PM will be delivered by DoorDash that evening. DICK'S products are also available directly through DoorDash, UberEats, and Instacart, where in-store pick up items can be delivered directly to their homes. Learn more about DICK'S shipping options here.

DICK'S Best Price Guarantee ensures customers get the products they want at the best possible price. If proof is provided that the same product is available for less at another retailer, DICK'S will match that price at the register. ScoreCard members also earn one point for every $1 spent in-store and online at DICK'S. More information on ScoreCard and sign-up details can be found here.

All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow teammates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Most DICK'S Sporting Goods, House of Sport, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Golf Galaxy locations will offer extended hours throughout the holiday season. Athletes can check with their local store for more information on holiday hours.

Customers can shop anytime at DICKS.com and on the DICK'S Mobile App as well as find more ways to save on clothing and footwear from the biggest brands at Going Going Gone! with new markdowns added weekly. DICK'S House of Sport locations will host special holiday events and activities throughout the season, with details available on each store's event page.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

*While supplies last. Some exclusions apply. See DICKS.com/Exclusions for details.

