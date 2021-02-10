DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Five Stores in Five States in February

The DICK'S Sporting Goods location will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods store location will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its opening weekend celebrations, and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/Concord and dicks.com/Warehouse for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Concord, NC Concord Mills 8221 Concord Mills Boulevard Concord, NC 28027 February 27 – February 28

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Friendswood, TX El Dorado Market 18182 Gulf Freeway Friendswood, TX 77546 February 17 Oklahoma City, OK Centennial Plaza Shopping Center 3000 NW 59th Oklahoma City, OK 73112 February 17 Deer Park, NY Tanger Outlets Center at the Arches 201 The Arches Circle Deer Park, NY 11729 February 24 Kissimmee, FL The Loop 3214 N John Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34741 February 24

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

