DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Seven Stores - Including its Second 'DICK’S House of Sport' - in June

These new additions will bring approximately 450 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S House of Sport will explore the future of retail through multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store, broad integration with the community, elevated customer service that will rely on passionate and skilled employees and enhanced technology for ease of connection with the brand. The store will feature a 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage with HitTraxTM technology, golf hitting bays with TrackManTM simulators, a putting green, a "House of Cleats" that will seasonally rotate product, a health and wellness destination to help customers with recovery and well-being, and a consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes. Further, it will showcase best-in-class athletic and outdoor apparel brands, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness. Earlier this year, the Company opened its first-ever DICK'S House of Sport location in Victor, NY.

DICK'S House of Sport City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Knoxville, TN West Town Mall 7600 Kingston Pike, Suite 400 Knoxville, TN 37919 June 4 – June 6

DICK'S Sporting Goods will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, VRST, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Quest and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors such as Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Mission Viejo, CA The Shops at Mission Viejo 1000 The Shops at Mission Viejo Mission Viejo, CA 92691 June 5 – June 6

The redesigned Golf Galaxy stores will offer golfers of all levels an immersive golf experience, providing access to industry-leading TrackManTM and BioMechTM Golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings, and the best equipment, apparel and footwear from top golf brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA and more.

Golf Galaxy Locations City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Salt Lake City, UT 6148 South State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84107 June 5 – June 6 Houston, TX 5078 Richmond Avenue Houston, TX 77056 June 5 – June 6

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Kennesaw, GA Towne Center Prado 50 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Suite 100 Kennesaw, GA 30066 June 16 Fenton, MO Fenton Commons 717 Gravois Road Fenton, MO 63026 June 16 Knoxville, TN The Commons 221 North Peters Road Knoxville, TN 37923 (865) 531-2221 June 30

DICK'S Soccer Shops, located inside current DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, will offer a high level of service from in-store soccer experts who are specially trained to help customers find the equipment they need and the right fit for their cleats to excel at the game. The Soccer Shops will feature a variety of updated in-store elements including an elevated cleat shop and an expanded selection of licensed jerseys in select locations.

Soccer Shop Locations Knoxville, TN

Tempe, AZ

Daly City, CA

Mission Viejo, CA

Roseville, CA

Torrance, CA

Upland Colonies, CA

Milford, CT

Orlando (Florida Mall), FL

Buford, GA

Lenox, GA

Kennesaw, GA

Norcross, GA

Northlake, GA

Castleton, IN

Florence, KY

Saugus, MA

Springfield, MA

Washingtonian, MD

Cary, NC

Raleigh, NC

Winston Salem, NC

Nashua, NH

Salem, NH Brick, NJ

Paramus, NJ

Rockaway, NJ

Woodbridge, NJ

Las Vegas (Fashion Show), NV

Albany, NY

Hartford, NY

Latham, NY

Syracuse, NY

West Nyack, NY

Beavercreek, OH

Cincinnati (Liberty), OH

Eastgate, OH

Polaris, OH

Lake Oswego, OR

Arlington, TX

Baybrook, TX

San Antonio (Central), TX

Chesapeake, VA

Lynnhaven, VA

Sterling, VA

Burlington, VT

Huntington, WV

DICK'S House Sport, DICK'S Sporting Goods and the new Golf Galaxy stores will host ribbon cutting ceremonies to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/HouseofSportKNX, dicks.com/MissionViejo and golfgalaxy.com for full details on the Grand Openings.

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states and 98 Golf Galaxy stores nationwide in 35 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2021, the Company operated 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of May 1, 2021, Golf Galaxy operated 98 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552

