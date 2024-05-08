DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Boston Celtics and Red Sox, Becoming the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of Each Team

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced partnerships with two legendary professional sports teams based in Boston, the Celtics and Red Sox. These multi-year deals designate DICK'S Sporting Goods as each franchise's Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner, further fostering a connection between the brand and the Boston community.

This announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of DICK'S House of Sport at Prudential Center. An over 100,000 square foot store designed to explore the future of retail, House of Sport provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and a HitTrax multi-sport cage.

DICK'S partnership with both franchises includes access to tickets and unique fan experiences, as well as IP rights to be used in the new House of Sport store and online within the Boston area. Additionally, signage at TD Garden during certain Celtics home games will include DICK'S House of Sport logo placement in-arena in the form of courtside LED panels, basket stanchions LED panels and center-hung scoreboard LED rings, and specific signage designation at certain games at Fenway Park will include DICK'S House of Sport logo placement at both home and away team bullpens, and behind home plate in-stadium.

"When you think about sports and Boston, this city has so many iconic teams. The Celtics are Red Sox are among the very best of them"," said Mark Rooks, VP Creative, Sponsorships and Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Having two legendary Boston sports franchises integrated in what we are doing at House of Sport at Prudential Center and becoming the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of both teams makes so much sense and is a huge thrill. We're looking forward to what we can create together for the incredible fans in Boston."

"We are thrilled to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods," said Troup Parkinson, EVP of Partnerships for the Boston Red Sox. "Their commitment to fostering lasting relationships at the community level, and their proven track record of supporting and growing sports and recreation is exactly what we envisioned for the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the Boston Red Sox."

"DICK'S Sporting Goods, the premiere sporting goods retailer in the United States, has consistently upheld their commitment to support athletics at local community levels," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "As a brand that aligns with our core Celtics values, we are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with them on similar initiatives going forward, and we are proud to call them our Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner."

DICK'S will also serve as the presenting partner of each franchise's youth initiatives which includes the Boston Red Sox's Kid Nation and the Boston Celtics' Junior Celtics Academy All Girls Showcases. Courtesy of DICK'S Sporting Goods, each member of Kid Nation will receive a complimentary ticket to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, allowing many kids the opportunity to attend their first-ever Red Sox game. DICK'S will also serve as the presenting partner and Official Equipment Provider of Junior Celtics Academy All Girls Showcases, providing young girls the opportunity to play basketball.

