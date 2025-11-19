DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay from the link on the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker business, including the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos banners, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Vice President of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

Category: Financial

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.