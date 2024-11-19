DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nov 19, 2024, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, management will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 10th Annual Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference also on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcast and can be accessed live or as archived replays from the links on the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:
(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

