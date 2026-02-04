Maxfli Extends Golf Ball Partnership with Three-Time PGA TOUR Winner Ben Griffin Through 2028

Griffin to debut Maxfli's newest Tour Series model at WM Phoenix Open

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maxfli, a leading golf brand with a century-long legacy of performance and innovation, announced the extension of its partnership with PGA TOUR champion Ben Griffin through 2028. The three-year agreement continues a successful partnership that Maxfli and Griffin started in 2024. With this renewal, Griffin, who is currently ranked 9th in the Official World Golf rankings, will continue to serve as Maxfli's brand ambassador and exclusively play the Maxfli Tour X ball. Griffin will also have Maxfli logo placements on the sides of his hat and golf bag.

This weekend, during the WM Phoenix Open, Griffin will debut Maxfli's newest Tour X-LS ball, becoming the first to play the ball in a PGA TOUR event. The ball, which is a lower-spin evolution of the Maxfli Tour X with a redesigned core and mantle layers, will be available for purchase in limited quantities at DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy this summer.

Griffin's rise on the PGA TOUR has been remarkable, advancing from 92nd into the top 10 since joining team Maxfli in 2024. In 2025, Griffin secured three PGA TOUR victories and delivered standout performances in marquee events such as the 2025 U.S. Open, earned a coveted spot as a captain's pick on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team and was nominated for the 2025 Jack Nicklaus (Player of the Year) award.

"Maxfli has been with me through some of the most pivotal moments of my career," said Griffin. "Their commitment to performance and quality gives me the confidence to perform at the highest level every week."

"Ben's journey is nothing short of inspiring," said Aimee Watters, Vice President of Brand - Vertical Brands at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "His resilience and drive perfectly reflect the values we champion at Maxfli. We're proud to have him represent our brand and continue this partnership as he reaches new heights in his career."

Maxfli is bringing that story to life with a new brand campaign, Say Less, that spotlights Griffin's journey back to professional golf and his alignment with Maxfli's values of performance and perseverance. The campaign celebrates his evolution and success since rejoining the PGA TOUR and partnering with Maxfli, reflecting the brand's own resurgence in the golf industry. The ad spot featuring Griffin and created in partnership with Arnold, will first air on Golf Channel during the WM Phoenix Open and run across a comprehensive media mix that includes broadcast, social, streaming and more.

The Maxfli Tour Series, comprised of the Maxfli Tour, Maxfli Tour X and Maxfli Tour S, offers a core for faster ball speeds across all shots, increasing overall distance. Priced at $39.99 per dozen, the Maxfli Tour Series is an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts seeking tour-level performance without the premium price tag. In Spring 2025, Maxfli reentered the club category for the first time in decades, introducing the forged Maxfli XC2 Irons and Maxfli XC3 Irons, marking a major milestone in the brand's commitment to product innovation. Building on that momentum, Maxfli will expand its club lineup even further in 2026, continuing to deliver modern performance technologies for golfers at every stage of their game. Maxfli is available exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and select pro shops.

For over 100 years, the Maxfli brand has had a prominent presence in golf's culture, designing and producing tour quality equipment that delivers performance to the golf enthusiast. Played by top professionals, Maxfli is widely recognized as a golf brand resonating with players who are passionate about technology, performance and improving their game. Additional information about Maxfli can be found on dicks.com and golfgalaxy.com.

