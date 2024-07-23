Partnership with Team USA through Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 Games

In celebration, DICK'S launches new marketing campaign titled "Big Moments"

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), Team USA and LA28 announced an exclusive partnership that designates DICK'S as the Official Sporting Goods Retail Provider. DICK'S will also serve as an Official Supporter of Team USA for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and LA28, and kick off the celebration of Paris 2024 with ad placements during NBCUniversal's coverage of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games. DICK'S Sporting Goods first partnered with Team USA during Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

As an Official Supporter, DICK'S plans to bring customers closer to the Olympic and Paralympic Games by showing their support in stores across the country, and through original storytelling, advertising and social content that feature athletes and the iconic Team USA brand. While DICK'S will continue selling an exceptional array of Team USA licensed products, this deal unlocks an opportunity for the brand to co-create exclusive LA28-branded gear with LA28 licensees for sale through DICK'S in-store and online.

The partnership will also include travel and training apparel, using DICK'S owned brands, for 11 Team USA national governing bodies, beginning with USA Canoe/Kayak this summer.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Team USA's journey for years to come and are looking forward to welcoming the Summer Games back to the U.S. for the first time in more than 30 years in Los Angeles," said Mark Rooks, VP Creative, Sponsorships and Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "As the Official Sporting Goods Retail Provider of LA28, we are exploring ways to engage the community, celebrate with fans across the country and further our investment in youth sports."

"We couldn't be happier to have DICK'S Sporting Goods back in the Olympic and Paralympic family," said Chris Pepe, Chief Commercial Officer at United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP). "LA28 is reimagining the way the Games serve the world, and sport is at the core of that. Additionally, DICK's ongoing involvement in youth sports will inspire future athletes across the world, during and well after the Games conclude."

To celebrate this partnership and pinnacle moment in sport, DICK'S also released a new marketing campaign titled, Big Moments. Through a :30 compilation of user generated sports content, Big Moments showcases that the biggest moments in sports don't just happen in sold-out arenas, on national TV, or with a world record on the line; they happen every day in youth sports, anywhere and everywhere people play, and have a powerful impact on young athletes' lives. Big Moments is an extension of DICK'S Sports Change Lives campaign which launched in March 2023.

"For young athletes, seemingly small moments can be extraordinary – whether it's making the team, hitting a game winning shot, or scoring your very first goal," said Kate Fedishen, VP Marketing at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "With our Big Moments campaign, we are taking these joyful, triumphant, real-world stories in youth sports and giving them the spotlight they deserve on the world's biggest stage for sports."

Today, Big Moments started running across social and streaming services, and will make its broadcast premiere during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on NBC. The campaign will continue to run across NBC platforms throughout the remainder of the Games.

As part of the campaign, DICK'S Sporting Goods is asking fans to share their biggest sports moments on social, tagging @dickssportinggoods and using #BigMomentsEveryDay for an opportunity to be featured on the brand's social channels. To further amplify this content, DICK'S is tapping Gabby Douglas, Tony Hawk, Dominique Dawes, Ezra Frech and more to share their own biggest moments and interact with fans.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, helped source the partnership between DICK'S Sporting Goods and LA28.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods