DICK'S Sporting Goods' Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios Announces Newest Project, An Unscripted Television Series Titled Play It Forward: Game On

Play It Forward: Game On is hosted by CBS Sports analyst and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, two-time Emmy-nominated actor and Nickelodeon alum Kel Mitchell and YouTube star Jesser. In the series, the three stars go undercover, joining forces with hometown coaches and parents, to pull off jaw-dropping makeovers for under-resourced youth sports teams.

In this ultimate sports surprise show, viewers will follow along as the dream team creates hilarious moments to keep the kids distracted while the makeover team, led by youth sports expert and Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, Kristen Garmey, works undercover to provide everything from new uniforms and training equipment to game gear and full-blown field upgrades.

The six youth sports teams and organizations featured in Play It Forward: Game On are: Blaze Sports wheelchair basketball team, Sporting Club Soccer Academy, Lady Vikings youth volleyball team, Atlanta Metro Leadership Sports Academy, Rosel Fan youth football and the Henry County boys lacrosse program.

"At The DICK'S Foundation, we believe in the power of sports to transform lives; and we know that not every young athlete has the same opportunity to play," said Kristen Garmey, Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "That's why we created the Sports Matter Program to support under-resourced organizations, schools and teams nationwide. Play It Forward: Game On is a natural extension of our mission. I am honored to have been a part of this project and see first-hand the kids' reactions to their upgraded facilities, new equipment and gear. It is truly moving. One of my favorite moments was when I overheard a young athlete from Henry County boys' lacrosse program tell his friend, 'This is the best day of my life'. That's the reason we do the work we do - to create memories that extend beyond the playing field and will have a lasting impact."

"This project is an exciting one for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "It allows us to halo the incredible work of The DICK'S Foundation, and deliver on the studio's mission to tell powerful, human-centered stories through the lens of sport. With Nickelodeon as our distribution partner, we get to bring these inspiring stories into the living rooms of families across the country every Wednesday."

Following the series launch, Play It Forward: Game On will continue airing regularly Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The show is executive produced by Jason Berger, Amy Laslett and Mark Marracini for Kids at Play; Rebecca Covington, Mark Rooks and Frank Igrec for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios; and Kevin Healy.

"Play It Forward: Game On marks the first-ever unscripted television series for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios," said Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director, Creative Production at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are excited to continue expanding the studio's portfolio and grateful to have multi-Emmy-winning production partners, like Kids at Play, who know this medium extremely well."

Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, which DICK'S Sporting Goods launched this summer, is the brand's Emmy-winning, in-house content and production studio. Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios was founded on the belief that sports have the power to change lives and build community. The studio's work spotlights the grit, triumphs and heartbreak behind every athlete's journey, with a mission to create emotionally resonant content that inspires long after the final whistle blows. At its core, the studio believes sports are more than just competition; they are universal stories of hope, resilience and connection.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of Foot Locker, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.