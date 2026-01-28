DICK'S Sporting Goods Launches DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors Program to Celebrate Team USA Heading to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The ambassador program includes nine Olympic and Paralympic athletes: Erin Jackson, Oksana Masters, Charlie McAvoy, Ilia Malinin, Red Gerard, Declan Farmer, Audrey Crowley, Korey Dropkin and Caroline Harvey

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) launched a new program, DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors, comprised of Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes ahead of the highly anticipated Olympic and Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. The DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors program celebrates the passion, talent and unwavering dedication of Team USA athletes as they prepare to compete on the world's largest stage.

DICK’S Team USA Ambassador Roster

As the Official Sporting Goods Retailer Provider for Team USA, DICK'S is proud to support these athletes on their journey. Through the program, ambassadors will share exclusive social content offering an inside look at their preparation, training and competition in behind-the-scenes moments during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. As part of the program, each athlete will also receive personalized product gifting experiences to equip them for their travels.

DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors features a dynamic roster of nine Team USA athletes, including:

From world champions to rising stars, these athletes represent some of the most anticipated competitors, each bringing unique stories of perseverance and excellence to Milano Cortina 2026.

To further support youth sports and expand access to play, each DICK'S Team USA Ambassador will select a youth sports organization to receive a $10,000 Sports Matter grant, provided by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. Each nominated organization must meet The Foundation's eligibility criteria to ensure funds benefit programs that create meaningful opportunities for young athletes to participate in sports. In addition, if an ambassador earns a medal during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, they will receive an additional $10,000 grant to award to the same organization, doubling the impact.

Prior to Milano Cortina 2026, DICK'S hosted send-off celebrations in select DICK'S stores, with Korey Dropkin, Caroline Harvey, Ilia Malinin and Declan Farmer. Following the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, DICK'S will host homecoming celebrations for DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors who earn a medal during Milano Cortina 2026.

"At DICK'S, we know storytelling has the power to connect fans during major sports moments and inspire tomorrow's star athletes," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S . "We're proud to champion Team USA and shine a spotlight on the drive and dedication that shapes these athletes' path to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

"Representing Team USA has been one of my greatest honors, and having DICK'S support me and the others chasing our dreams for Milan adds something special to the experience," said Erin Jackson, speedskater for Team USA. "I'm grateful for the chance to share my story and celebrate this journey to Milano Cortina 2026 with the fans!"

Alongside DICK'S new ambassador program, the brand is launching a new marketing ad titled, Every Season. The spot, set to an iconic sports anthem from a beloved football movie, highlights the preparation, training and competition that defines every athlete's journey – the same theme DICK'S Team USA Ambassadors will bring to life in their social content. Through powerful storytelling, the ad reinforces that "Every Season Starts at DICK'S" and underscores the brand's commitment to supporting athletes at every stage of sport.

Beginning on February 8th, Every Season will run across multiple streaming services and broadcast. The campaign will continue to run across platforms throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Through DICK'S Official Partnership with Team USA, fans can continue to purchase official Team USA merchandise at DICK'S locations, online at dicks.com and on the DICK'S mobile app so they can stay geared up for all the big moments.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker business, including the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos banners, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

