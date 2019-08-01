DICK'S Sporting Goods Launches "DSG" - A New Brand Created For Every Athlete

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced the launch of DSG, its newest athletic gear and apparel line that offers athletes an expanded assortment of styles and sizes for women, men and youth.

Exclusively sold at DICK'S stores nationwide and on dicks.com, DSG is designed to make sport accessible for every athlete and every family. From the parent on-the-go, to kids playing soccer for the first time, this inclusive line provides quality apparel and equipment that's stylish, versatile and affordable.

"We saw an opportunity to better serve more athletes by designing quality products at a value that fits everyone," said Nina Barjesteh, Senior Vice President of Product Development at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "DSG is a brand with a purpose that is born from sport, and has something to offer every athlete, no matter their size, skill, age or budget. We look forward to supporting more athletes on every step of their athletic journey."

Key pieces of the apparel line include a variety of leggings, tanks and bras for women, along with performance tees and sweatshirts for men, ranging in price from $15 to $40. DSG also offers an expansive assortment of apparel (XXS-XL) and products for kids just in time for back to school, including youth graphic tees, backpacks, lunchboxes, soccer balls, cleats and more.

Additionally, DSG's purpose, to support and equip all people to thrive through sport, goes beyond its affordable prices and expanded sizes - for every DSG item purchased, 1 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program to help save youth sports.

Now available at DICK'S locations across the country, DSG is prominently located within each store and accompanied by new signage with stylized photography to inspire looks from the new brand.

For more information, please visit dicks.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

