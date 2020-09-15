Dick's Sporting Goods Partners With Under Armour To Launch Women's-Engineered Basketball Shoe

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based omni-channel sporting goods retailer, has partnered with Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) to take a massive step forward for women's sports.

Today, they jointly announced the release of the UA HOVR Breakthru. The new product was designed and created by a cross-section of women in the industry including other athletes and professional basketball players, notably Under Armour athletes Bella Alarie, Kaila Charles and Tyasha Harris.

"We saw a gap in the market for a basketball shoe developed specifically for women and wanted to be able to offer this to our female customers, but needed the support from a major footwear brand to create this type of shoe," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're thrilled that Under Armour stepped up to collaborate with us and produce a shoe we're all proud of. Our hope is that this is a big step forward on the availability of women's athletic equipment specifically designed for her."

The UA HOVR Breakthru, which will be available exclusively through DICK'S Sporting Goods and Under Armour, is the result of a year-long study of the physiological components unique to a woman's foot: greater flexibility, a narrower heel and the higher percentage of sensory receptors.

The shoe is also designed to be lighter, softer and more flexible with the same energy return of UA HOVR cushioning all built from the ground up on a woman's foot form for a more streamlined, anatomical fit.

The Under Armour design team worked to ensure the shoe came to life with the female basketball player in mind and partnered with female leaders at DICK'S Sporting Goods on the specific assortment.

"Under Armour is very proud to answer this call from DICK'S and our customers for a basketball shoe developed and tailored specifically with the female basketball player in mind," said Stephanie Pugliese, President – North America, Under Armour. "This shoe was designed by a team of extraordinary women, and now we get to see incredibly talented female athletes like Bella, Kaila and Tyasha, wearing the shoe on the court this season."

This initiative continues the momentum in the women's marketplace for DICK'S. Earlier this year, the Company launched a marketing campaign aimed at shining a light on the development of the sports bra and how far the industry has come since 1972.

DICK'S also hosted the first-ever Here for Her Summit in February, where industry leaders in women's sports came together to discuss the challenges and opportunities girls experience in accessing sports and the impact sports and fitness have had on their own lives. DICK'S also announced multi-year partnerships with USA Softball and the U.S. Soccer Foundation on their United for Girls initiative at the event.

The UA HOVR Breakthru will be available starting Sept. 17 in seven colorways exclusively online at dicks.com and underarmour.com and in DICK'S Sporting Goods and Under Armour stores nationwide for $109.99.

