DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports First Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019.

First Quarter Results

The Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $57.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. The Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 5, 2018 of $60.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $58.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. First quarter 2019 non-GAAP results exclude a non-cash asset impairment and the settlement of a litigation contingency. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased 0.6% to approximately $1.92 billion. Consolidated same store sales were flat. First quarter 2018 consolidated same store sales decreased 2.5%, adjusted for the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, which the Company believes is the best view of its business.

"We were pleased with our start to 2019, delivering higher merchandise margins and first quarter earnings per diluted share above last year. Same store sales turned positive in March and remained positive in April, as we started to see the benefits of our key strategies and investments," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very enthusiastic about our business and are pleased to increase our full year earnings outlook."

"During the first quarter, we made great progress in executing against our strategic priorities and investments as we remain focused on improving the in-store and online experience for our athletes and driving productivity improvements across our business," added Lauren R. Hobart, President. "As we continue to build the best omni-channel experience in sporting goods, we see significant opportunity to drive competitive advantage in the marketplace and strengthen our leadership position."

Omni-channel Development

eCommerce sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased 15%. eCommerce penetration for the first quarter of 2019 was approximately 13% of total net sales, compared to approximately 11% during the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter, the Company opened one new Golf Galaxy store, relocated one DICK'S Sporting Goods store, and closed two DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 47 states, with approximately 38.6 million square feet, 95 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states, with approximately 2.0 million square feet, and 35 Field & Stream stores in 16 states, with approximately 1.7 million square feet.

Store count, square footage and new stores are listed in a table later in the release under the heading "Store Count and Square Footage."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the first quarter of 2019 with approximately $92.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $369.5 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Over the course of the last 12 months, the Company continued to invest in omni-channel growth, while returning over $414 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Total inventory increased 16.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the end of the first quarter of 2018. This planned increase was due primarily to strategic investments to support key growth categories.

Capital Allocation

On May 24, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.275 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 2.97 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $36.15 per share, for a total cost of $107.3 million. As of May 4, 2019, the Company has approximately $326 million remaining under its authorization that extends through 2021.

During the first three weeks of the second quarter, the Company repurchased additional shares of its common stock for a total cost of $78.5 million. As of May 24, 2019, the Company has approximately $248 million remaining under its authorization.

Full Year 2019 Outlook

Based on an estimated 91.5 million diluted shares outstanding, the Company currently projects earnings per diluted share to be approximately $3.20 to 3.40. The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance includes approximately $30 million of net investments in business transformation initiatives. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of $3.24 for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 .

to 3.40. The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance includes approximately of net investments in business transformation initiatives. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of for the 52 weeks ended . Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be slightly positive to an increase of 2%, compared to a 3.1% decrease in 2018. The Company expects to deliver positive consolidated same store sales beginning in the second quarter.

The Company expects to open seven new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and relocate three DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2019. The Company also expects to open two new Golf Galaxy stores and relocate one Golf Galaxy store in 2019. Six of the new stores are expected to open during the third quarter.

In 2019, the Company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately $230 million on a gross basis and approximately $200 million on a net basis. In 2018, capital expenditures were $198 million on a gross basis and $170 million on a net basis.

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com . To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond our control. Our future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2019 outlook for earnings and sales; our expectation that we will deliver positive quarterly comp sales beginning in the second quarter; our investments in business transformation initiatives; anticipated store openings and store relocations; capital expenditures; and share repurchases and dividends.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer discretionary spending; our eCommerce platform not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to our private brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount that we devote to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; the integration of strategic acquisitions being more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and our ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in our stores and on our website; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with our eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with our information systems; factors affecting our vendors, including supply chain and currency risks; talent needs and the loss of Edward W. Stack, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of our business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our actual results, see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



May 4,

2019

% of

Sales(2)

May 5,

2018

% of

Sales(2)

















Net sales

$ 1,920,677



100.00 %

$ 1,909,719



100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs (1)

1,356,868



70.65



1,349,350



70.66



















GROSS PROFIT

563,809



29.35



560,369



29.34



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

487,158



25.36



470,328



24.63

Pre-opening expenses

578



0.03



2,709



0.14



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

76,073



3.96



87,332



4.57



















Interest expense

3,081



0.16



2,656



0.14

Other (income) expense

(6,738)



(0.35)



886



0.05



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

79,730



4.15



83,790



4.39



















Provision for income taxes

22,205



1.16



23,705



1.24



















NET INCOME

$ 57,525



3.00 %

$ 60,085



3.15 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 0.62







$ 0.59





Diluted

$ 0.61







$ 0.59























WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

92,887







101,384





Diluted

94,388







102,153























(1) Cost of goods sold includes: the cost of merchandise (inclusive of vendor allowances, inventory shrinkage

and inventory write-downs for the lower of cost and net realizable value); freight; distribution; shipping; and

store occupancy costs. The Company defines merchandise margin as net sales less the cost of

merchandise sold.

















(2) Column does not add due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands)





May 4,

2019

May 5,

2018

February 2,

2019 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 92,423



$ 104,599



$ 113,653

Accounts receivable, net

52,382



67,225



37,970

Income taxes receivable

4,435



4,018



6,135

Inventories, net

2,142,022



1,842,897



1,824,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

148,442



144,827



139,944

Total current assets

2,439,704



2,163,566



2,122,398















Property and equipment, net

1,478,910



1,644,388



1,565,271

Operating lease assets

2,484,660



—



—

Intangible assets, net

128,563



134,979



130,166

Goodwill

250,476



250,476



250,476

Other assets:











Deferred income taxes

12,858



11,842



13,243

Other

116,823



114,163



105,595

Total other assets

129,681



126,005



118,838

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,911,994



$ 4,319,414



$ 4,187,149















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 932,055



$ 791,646



$ 889,908

Accrued expenses

320,603



302,985



364,342

Operating lease liabilities

367,768



—



—

Income taxes payable

38,772



29,698



20,142

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

196,190



188,226



230,247

Total current liabilities

1,855,388



1,312,555



1,504,639

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

369,500



280,100



—

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,683,561



—



—

Deferred income taxes

8,073



17,190



11,776

Other long-term liabilities

169,437



811,359



766,573

Total long-term liabilities

3,230,571



1,108,649



778,349

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

668



754



693

Class B common stock

245



246



245

Additional paid-in capital

1,220,543



1,185,522



1,214,287

Retained earnings

2,478,129



2,262,552



2,455,192

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(139)



(100)



(120)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,873,411)



(1,550,764)



(1,766,136)

Total stockholders' equity

1,826,035



1,898,210



1,904,161

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,911,994



$ 4,319,414



$ 4,187,149















The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", and related amendments as of February 3, 2019 under the modified retrospective approach and, therefore, has not revised comparative periods.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands)





13 Weeks Ended



May 4,

2019

May 5,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 57,525



$ 60,085

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization, and other

66,024



56,666

Deferred income taxes

(720)



1,557

Stock-based compensation

11,907



11,666

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(15,433)



(2,463)

Inventories

(317,326)



(112,332)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,983)



(4,815)

Accounts payable

22,531



19,958

Accrued expenses

(43,100)



(39,322)

Income taxes payable / receivable

20,330



19,637

Deferred construction allowances

16,387



5,734

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(32,294)



(35,470)

Net cash used in operating activities

(222,152)



(19,099)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(46,882)



(49,349)

Net cash used in investing activities

(46,882)



(49,349)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Revolving credit borrowings

635,300



692,800

Revolving credit repayments

(265,800)



(412,700)

Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(1,330)



(1,333)

Construction allowance receipts

—



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

213



—

Minimum tax withholding requirements

(5,859)



(3,919)

Cash paid for treasury stock

(107,305)



(107,917)

Cash dividend paid to stockholders

(27,012)



(23,728)

Increase (decrease) in bank overdraft

19,616



(71,387)

Net cash provided by financing activities

247,823



71,816

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

(19)



(22)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(21,230)



3,346

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

113,653



101,253

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 92,423



$ 104,599



Store Count and Square Footage

The store that opened during the first quarter of 2019 is as follows:

Store

Market

Concept Carolina Place, NC

Charlotte

Golf Galaxy

The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:

Store Count:





Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018



DICK'S Sporting

Goods

Specialty Concept Stores (1)

Total

DICK'S Sporting

Goods

Specialty Concept Stores (1)

Total Beginning stores

729



129



858



716



129



845

Q1 New stores

—



1



1



8



—



8

Closed stores

2



—



2



—



—



—

Ending stores

727



130



857



724



129



853



























Relocated stores

1



—



1



2



—



2



Square Footage:

(in millions)





DICK'S Sporting

Goods

Specialty Concept

Stores (1)

Total (2) Q1 2018

38.4



3.7



42.1

Q2 2018

38.7



3.7



42.3

Q3 2018

38.8



3.6



42.4

Q4 2018

38.6



3.6



42.2

Q1 2019

38.6



3.6



42.2





(1) Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores. In some markets we operate DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to our specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 24 combo stores.



(2) Column may not add due to rounding.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019











Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses Income

before

income

taxes Net income (3) Earnings

per diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 487,158

$ 79,730

$ 57,525

$ 0.61

% of Net Sales 25.36 % 4.15 % 3.00 %

Non-cash asset impairment (1) (7,623)

7,623

5,641



Litigation contingency settlement (2) 6,411

(6,411)

(4,744)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 485,946

$ 80,942

$ 58,422

$ 0.62

% of Net Sales 25.30 % 4.21 % 3.04 %





(1) Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value. (2) Settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency. (3) The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





13 Weeks Ended



May 4,

2019

May 5,

2018



(dollars in thousands) Gross capital expenditures

$ (46,882)



$ (49,349)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

—



—

Deferred construction allowances

16,387



5,734

Construction allowance receipts

—



—

Net capital expenditures

$ (30,495)



$ (43,615)



SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

