DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Earnings in Second Quarter 2021; Delivers 19.2% Increase in Same Store Sales, Raises Full Year Guidance and Enhances 2021 Capital Allocation Plan

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.27 billion, an increase of 20.7% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 45.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 19.2%, which followed consolidated same store sales increases of 20.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019. eCommerce sales increased 111% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and as planned, decreased 28% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures. eCommerce penetration has grown from 12% of total net sales in the second quarter of 2019 to 18% for the second quarter of 2021. eCommerce penetration was approximately 30% in the second quarter of 2020.

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 of $495.5 million, or $4.53 per diluted share. The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020 of $276.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, which included approximately $14 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 of $112.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 of $501.2 million, or $5.08 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income of $281.7 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2020. Non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes, for the quarters ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020. There were no non-GAAP adjustments during the quarter ended August 3, 2019. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

"We said 2021 was going to be the most transformational year in our history, and so far, it certainly has been. We continue to perform at a very high level and invest in our future to reimagine the athlete experience in our core business and with new concepts," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman. "I am very pleased with the strength of our business and confident about our growth opportunities."

"Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience. I'd like to thank all our teammates for how they delivered against our core strategies and for their commitment to DICK'S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the strength of our business and our expectations for continued strong consumer demand, we are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook for the second time this year."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with approximately $2.24 billion in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility.

Total inventory increased 7.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 were $6.19 billion, an increase of 53% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 and a 48% increase compared to the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 increased 51% compared to the 2020 period, which followed a consolidated same store sales decrease of 2.3% for the 2020 period and a 1.7% increase for the 2019 period. eCommerce sales increased 124% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019, and as planned, eCommerce sales decreased 12% compared to the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures in March, April and May. eCommerce penetration has grown from 12% of total net sales in the 2019 period to 19% in the 2021 period. eCommerce penetration was approximately 33% in the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020.

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the Company reported consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 of $857.3 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 of $133.4 million, or $1.53 per diluted share. The Company incurred approximately $15 million of pre-tax incremental safety costs in response to COVID-19 during the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021. During last year's period, the Company incurred approximately $76 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019 of $170.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income of $868.3 million, or $8.89 per diluted share, for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, and consolidated net income of $139.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020. Non-GAAP consolidated net income excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes, for the periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020. For the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019, the Company reported consolidated net income of $171.0 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which excluded a non-cash asset impairment and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Capital Allocation

The Company announces enhancements to its 2021 capital allocation plan, including a special dividend of $5.50 per share, a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 per share and an increase in its planned share repurchases to a minimum of $400 million.

"This additional cash return to our shareholders demonstrates the confidence we have in our business, the strength of our balance sheet and a commitment to efficiently deploy our cash," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to remain firmly committed to investing in the profitable growth of our core business."

On August 19, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a special dividend in the amount of $5.50 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, which will return over $475 million to shareholders and is expected to be funded from the Company's cash on hand. The dividend is payable in cash on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021 .

Also on August 19, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4375 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021 . This dividend represents an increase of 21% over the Company's previous quarterly amount per share and is equivalent to $1.75 per share on an annualized basis.

The Company now expects to repurchase a minimum of $400 million of its common stock during 2021, an increase of $200 million from its prior guidance. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $93.84 per share, for a total cost of $75.8 million . For the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 , the Company has repurchased common stock totaling $152.7 million under its share repurchase program. The Company has $879 million remaining under its authorization that extends through June 2024 .

For the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 , capital expenditures totaled $167.7 million on a gross basis, or $149.3 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 , capital expenditures totaled $94.3 million on a gross basis, or $63.4 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For 2021, the Company anticipates capital expenditures to be in the range of $370 to 395 million on a gross basis and in the range of $300 to 325 million on a net basis.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2021 is presented below:







2021 Outlook





Low End High End Midpoint % Change (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 2021 (E) vs 2019 vs 2020 Net Sales $ 8,751

$ 9,584

$ 11,520

$ 11,720

33 % 21 % Consolidated same store sales 3.7 % 9.9 % 18.0 % 20.0 %

















Income before income taxes $ 408

$ 712

$ 1,580

$ 1,640

295 % 126 % % of Net Sales 4.7 % 7.4 % 13.7 % 14.0 %



Income before income taxes - non-GAAP $ 440

$ 733

$ 1,610

$ 1,670

273 % 124 % % of Net Sales - non-GAAP 5.0 % 7.6 % 14.0 % 14.2 %

















Earnings per diluted share $ 3.34

$ 5.72

$ 11.00

$ 11.45

236 % 96 % Earnings per diluted share - non-GAAP $ 3.69

$ 6.12

$ 12.45

$ 12.95

244 % 108 % Weighted average diluted shares 89

93

109.5

109.5





Weighted average diluted shares - non-GAAP 89

89

98.5

98.5



















Gross capital expenditures $ 217

$ 224

$ 370

$ 395





Net capital expenditures $ 180

$ 167

$ 300

$ 325







Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.





The Company's non-GAAP outlook for 2021 and its non-GAAP results for 2020 exclude amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. Non-GAAP results for 2019 exclude hunt restructuring charges, a gain on the sale of subsidiaries, non-cash asset impairments and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency.





As a result of actions taken to support its teammates as well as impacts from its temporary store closures in 2020, the Company incurred approximately $175 million of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. Through the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company has incurred approximately $15 million of COVID-related safety costs.





of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. Through the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company has incurred approximately of COVID-related safety costs. The Company expects to open six new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and eight specialty concept stores in 2021, including the conversion of two former Field & Stream stores into Public Lands stores. The Company also expects to relocate 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2021.





The Company plans to repurchase a minimum of $400 million of its common shares in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management believes that excluding non-cash debt discount amortization from its convertible senior notes and including the share impact from the convertible note hedge is useful to investors because it provides a more complete view of the economics of the transaction. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Same Store Sales

Consolidated same store sales include stores that were temporarily closed during fiscal 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method of calculating consolidated same store sales varies across the retail industry, including the treatment of temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19. Accordingly, our method of calculating this metric may not be the same as other retailers' methods. For additional information on consolidated same store sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



July 31, 2021

% of Sales

August 1, 2020

% of Sales(2)

August 3,

2019 (1)

% of Sales(2)

























Net sales

$ 3,274,842



100.00%

$ 2,713,372



100.00 %

$ 2,259,212



100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including

occupancy and distribution costs

1,967,765



60.09

1,776,497



65.47

1,582,141



70.03

























GROSS PROFIT

1,307,077



39.91

936,875



34.53

677,071



29.97

























Selling, general and

administrative expenses

640,268



19.55

543,033



20.01

521,072



23.06 Pre-opening expenses

3,256



0.10

2,485



0.09

996



0.04

























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

663,553



20.26

391,357



14.42

155,003



6.86

























Interest expense

13,801



0.42

14,682



0.54

5,550



0.25 Other income

(6,795)



(0.21)

(14,508)



(0.53)

(1,582)



(0.07)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES

656,547



20.05

391,183



14.42

151,035



6.69

























Provision for income taxes

161,038



4.92

114,340



4.21

38,501



1.70

























NET INCOME

$ 495,509



15.13%

$ 276,843



10.20 %

$ 112,534



4.98 %

























EARNINGS PER COMMON

SHARE:























Basic

$ 5.86







$ 3.29







$ 1.28





Diluted

$ 4.53







$ 3.12







$ 1.26































WEIGHTED AVERAGE

COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:























Basic

84,512







84,130







88,080





Diluted

109,271







88,826







89,400











(1) Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



(2) Column does not add due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





26 Weeks Ended



July 31, 2021

% of Sales (2)

August 1, 2020

% of Sales (2)

August 3,

2019 (1)

% of Sales

























Net sales

$ 6,193,561



100.00 %

$ 4,046,600



100.00 %

$ 4,179,889



100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including

occupancy and distribution costs

3,797,857



61.32

2,890,397



71.43

2,939,009



70.31

























GROSS PROFIT

2,395,704



38.68

1,156,203



28.57

1,240,880



29.69

























Selling, general and

administrative expenses

1,248,562



20.16

946,254



23.38

1,008,230



24.12 Pre-opening expenses

7,780



0.13

4,765



0.12

1,574



0.04

























INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS

1,139,362



18.40

205,184



5.07

231,076



5.53

























Interest expense

27,183



0.44

22,727



0.56

8,631



0.21 Other income

(14,146)



(0.23)

(986)



(0.02)

(8,320)



(0.20)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES

1,126,325



18.19

183,443



4.53

230,765



5.52

























Provision for income taxes

269,060



4.34

50,022



1.24

60,706



1.45

























NET INCOME

$ 857,265



13.84%

$ 133,421



3.30%

$ 170,059



4.07 %

























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic

$ 10.13







$ 1.59







$ 1.88





Diluted

$ 7.96







$ 1.53







$ 1.85































WEIGHTED AVERAGE

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:























Basic

84,631







83,932







90,483





Diluted

107,641







87,360







91,894







(1) Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



(2) Column does not add due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

January 30, 2021 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,236,733



$ 1,061,141



$ 1,658,067

Accounts receivable, net

88,725



74,790



53,149

Income taxes receivable

700



7,223



6,396

Inventories, net

2,011,020



1,875,152



1,953,568

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

81,758



74,946



88,470

Total current assets

4,418,936



3,093,252



3,759,650















Property and equipment, net

1,323,174



1,348,059



1,300,265

Operating lease assets

2,083,010



2,213,158



2,149,913

Intangible assets, net

88,157



92,584



90,051

Goodwill

245,857



245,857



245,857

Deferred income taxes

34,672



21,538



51,475

Other assets

192,358



138,121



155,648

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,386,164



$ 7,152,569



$ 7,752,859















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,213,449



$ 1,094,258



$ 1,258,093

Accrued expenses

564,400



462,284



518,134

Operating lease liabilities

468,667



474,769



472,670

Income taxes payable

83,645



55,901



40,997

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

237,143



196,165



260,304

Total current liabilities

2,567,304



2,283,377



2,550,198

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

—



—



—

Convertible senior notes due 2025

433,456



404,573



418,493

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,173,897



2,373,173



2,259,308

Deferred income taxes

—



—



—

Other long-term liabilities

206,132



161,150



185,326

Total long-term liabilities

2,813,485



2,938,896



2,863,127

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

605



601



612

Class B common stock

237



241



237

Additional paid-in capital

1,468,217



1,373,426



1,442,298

Retained earnings

3,857,257



2,724,424



3,064,702

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6)



(130)



(49)

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,320,935)



(2,168,266)



(2,168,266)

Total stockholders' equity

3,005,375



1,930,296



2,339,534

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$ 8,386,164



$ 7,152,569



$ 7,752,859

















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





26 Weeks Ended



July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 857,265



$ 133,421

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation, amortization, and other

158,009



162,755

Amortization of convertible notes discount and issuance costs

14,963



7,662

Non-cash lease costs

(54,582)



28,395

Deferred income taxes

16,803



(16,313)

Stock-based compensation

25,414



17,449

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(22,754)



(8,402)

Inventories

(57,452)



327,123

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,559



7,026

Accounts payable

13,578



103,379

Accrued expenses

35,853



48,497

Income taxes payable / receivable

48,344



43,985

Construction allowances provided by landlords

18,344



30,850

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(24,563)



(9,120)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,030,781



876,707

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(167,689)



(94,256)

Proceeds from sale of other assets

9,671



—

Deposits and other investing activities

(19,130)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(177,148)



(94,256)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Revolving credit borrowings

—



1,291,700

Revolving credit repayments

—



(1,515,800)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

—



575,000

Payments for purchase of bond hedges

—



(161,057)

Proceeds from issuance of warrants

—



105,225

Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance

—



(17,396)

Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(385)



(403)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

20,648



939

Minimum tax withholding requirements

(20,132)



(3,684)

Cash paid for treasury stock

(152,687)



—

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(64,232)



(54,448)

Decrease in bank overdraft

(58,222)



(10,710)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(275,010)



209,366

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

43



(10)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

578,666



991,807

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,658,067



69,334

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 2,236,733



$ 1,061,141



Store Count and Square Footage

The stores that opened during the second quarter of 2021 are as follows:

Store

Market

Concept Northridge, CA

Los Angeles

DICK'S Sporting Goods Avon, IN

Indianapolis

Outlet Store



The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:



Store Count:





Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020



DICK'S

Sporting

Goods (1)

Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)

Total

DICK'S

Sporting

Goods

Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)

Total Beginning stores

728



126



854



726



124



850

Q1 New stores

2



—



2



1



2



3

Q2 New stores

1



1



2



—



3



3

Closed stores

—



1



1



1



3



4

Ending stores

731



126



857



726



126



852



























Relocated stores

7



—



7



3



1



4





Square Footage: (in millions)





DICK'S Sporting Goods (1)

Specialty Concept Stores

Total Q1 2020

38.4



3.4



41.8

Q2 2020

38.4



3.5



41.9

Q3 2020

38.7



3.6



42.3

Q4 2020

38.5



3.5



42.0

Q1 2021

38.7



3.4



42.1

Q2 2021

38.8



3.5



42.3







(1) Includes two new DICK'S House of Sport stores which were relocations of former DICK'S Sporting Goods stores.



(2) Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores, as well as the Company's outlet stores, excluding temporary locations. In some markets the Company operates DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to its specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. The Company refers to this format as a "combo store" and includes combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 29 combo stores.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income before

income taxes Net

income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 663,553

$ 13,801

$ 656,547

$ 495,509

109,271

$ 4.53

% of Net Sales 20.26 % 0.42 % 20.05 % 15.13 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(7,656)

7,656

5,665

(10,680)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 663,553

$ 6,145

$ 664,203

$ 501,174

98,591

$ 5.08

% of Net Sales 20.26 % 0.19 % 20.28 % 15.30 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.



(2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 1,139,362

$ 27,183

$ 1,126,325

$ 857,265

107,641

$ 7.96

% of Net Sales 18.40 % 0.44 % 18.19 % 13.84 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(14,963)

14,963

11,073

(9,947)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,139,362

$ 12,220

$ 1,141,288

$ 868,338

97,694

$ 8.89

% of Net Sales 18.40 % 0.20 % 18.43 % 14.02 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.



(2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



13 Weeks Ended August 1, 2020















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 391,357

$ 14,682

$ 391,183

$ 276,843

88,826

$ 3.12

% of Net Sales 14.42 % 0.54 % 14.42 % 10.20 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(6,568)

6,568

4,860

(1,119)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 391,357

$ 8,114

$ 397,751

$ 281,703

87,707

$ 3.21

% of Net Sales 14.42 % 0.30 % 14.66 % 10.38 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.



(2) The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



26 Weeks Ended August 1, 2020















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 205,184

$ 22,727

$ 183,443

$ 133,421

87,360

$ 1.53

% of Net Sales 5.07 % 0.56 % 4.53 % 3.30 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(7,662)

7,662

5,670

(560)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 205,184

$ 15,065

$ 191,105

$ 139,091

86,800

$ 1.60

% of Net Sales 5.07 % 0.37 % 4.72 % 3.44 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.



(2) The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2019











Selling, general

and administrative

expenses Income before

income taxes Net income (3) Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 1,008,230

$ 230,765

$ 170,059

$ 1.85

% of Net Sales 24.12 % 5.52 % 4.07 %

Non-cash asset impairment (1) (7,623)

7,623

5,641



Litigation contingency settlement (2) 6,411

(6,411)

(4,744)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,007,018

$ 231,977

$ 170,956

$ 1.86

% of Net Sales 24.09 % 5.55 % 4.09 %







(1) Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.



(2) Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.



(3) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 741,477

$ 48,812

$ 711,735

$ 530,251

92,639

$ 5.72

% of Net Sales 7.74 % 0.51 % 7.43 % 5.53 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(21,581)

21,581

15,970

(3,460)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 741,477

$ 27,231

$ 733,316

$ 546,221

89,179

$ 6.12

% of Net Sales 7.74 % 0.28 % 7.65 % 5.70 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.



(2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020

Gross profit Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses Income

from

operations Gain on sale of

subsidiaries Income

before

income

taxes Net income (5) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 2,554,558

$ 2,173,677

$ 375,613

$ (33,779)

$ 407,704

$ 297,462

89,066

$ 3.34

% of Net Sales 29.19 % 24.84 % 4.29 % (0.39) % 4.66 % 3.40 %



Hunt

restructuring

charges (1) 13,135

(44,588)

57,723

—

57,723

50,072





Gain on sale

of subsidiaries (2) —

—

—

33,779

(33,779)

(24,996)





Other asset

impairments (3) —

(15,253)

15,253

—

15,253

11,287





Litigation

contingency

settlement (4) —

6,411

(6,411)

—

(6,411)

(4,744)





Non-GAAP Basis $ 2,567,693

$ 2,120,247

$ 442,178

$ —

$ 440,490

$ 329,081

89,066

$ 3.69

% of Net Sales 29.34 % 24.23 % 5.05 % — % 5.03 % 3.76 %









(1) Hunt restructuring charges of $57.7 million included $35.7 million of non-cash impairments of a trademark and store assets, a $13.1 million write-down of inventory and an $8.9 million charge related to our exit from eight Field & Stream stores in the third quarter, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.



(2) Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.



(3) Non-cash impairment charges to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft to its fair market value, which was subsequently sold.



(4) Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.



(5) Except for the impairment of the trademark, the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate. The trademark impairment charge of $28.3 million was not deductible for tax purposes.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands)

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





26 Weeks Ended



July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Gross capital expenditures

$ (167,689)



$ (94,256)

Construction allowances provided by landlords

18,344



30,850

Net capital expenditures

$ (149,345)



$ (63,406)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts)



52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022

Low End

High End





















Income

before

income

taxes Net income (2) Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share

Income

before

income

taxes Net income (2) Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 1,580

$ 1,204

109.5

$ 11.00



$ 1,640

$ 1,254

109.5

$ 11.45

Convertible senior

notes (1) 30

22

(11.0)





30

22

(11.0)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,610

$ 1,226

98.5

$ 12.45



$ 1,670

$ 1,276

98.5

$ 12.95

% of Net Sales 14.0 % 10.6 %





14.2 % 10.9 %





























(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.



(2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

