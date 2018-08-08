DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Second Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE : DKS ), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018.

Second Quarter Results

The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018 of $119.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. The Company reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 of $112.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP consolidated net income of $104.8 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which is detailed in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Net sales for the second quarter of 2018 increased 1.0% to approximately $2.18 billion. Adjusted for the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in 2017, which we believe is the best view of the business, consolidated same store sales decreased 4.0% on a 13-week to 13-week comparable basis. Based on an unshifted calendar, consolidated same store sales for the second quarter decreased 1.9%. Second quarter 2017 consolidated same store sales increased 0.1%.

"As we continue to focus on driving profitable sales, we are very pleased with our strong gross margin improvement. An improved product cycle, fewer promotions, and a favorable product mix contributed to the overall strength in our merchandise margin," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Stack continued, "We delivered double digit growth in eCommerce, private brands, and athletic apparel excluding Under Armour, however, as expected, sales were impacted by the strategic decisions we made regarding the slow growth, low margin hunt and electronics businesses, which accounted for nearly half of our comp decline. In addition, we experienced continued significant declines in Under Armour sales as a result of their decision to expand distribution. We are very confident our sales trajectory will improve next year as these headwinds are expected to subside."

"We have made great progress in executing our strategic framework, particularly in delivering productivity improvements, which are leading to real savings that are being reinvested in long-term growth initiatives such as eCommerce and Team Sports HQ," said Lauren R. Hobart, President of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Additionally, we continue to develop a leading omni-channel experience for athletes through improvements in our in-store and online experiences."

Omni-channel Development

Adjusted for the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in 2017, eCommerce sales for the second quarter of 2018 increased 12%. eCommerce penetration for the second quarter of 2018 was approximately 11% of total net sales, compared to approximately 9% during the second quarter of 2017.

In the second quarter, the Company opened five new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. As of August 4, 2018, the Company operated 729 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 47 states, with approximately 38.7 million square feet, 94 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states, with approximately 2.0 million square feet, and 35 Field & Stream stores in 16 states, with approximately 1.7 million square feet.

Store count, square footage and new stores are listed in a table later in the release under the heading "Store Count and Square Footage."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter of 2018 with approximately $124 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $108 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Over the course of the last 12 months, the Company continued to invest in omni-channel growth, while returning over $381 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Total inventory decreased 6.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company reported consolidated net income for the 26 weeks ended August 4, 2018 of $179.5 million, or $1.78 per diluted share. For the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2017, the Company reported consolidated net income of $170.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, and non-GAAP consolidated net income of $165.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, which is detailed in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Net sales for the 26 weeks ended August 4, 2018 increased 2.6% to approximately $4.09 billion. Adjusted for the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in 2017, which we believe is the best view of the business, consolidated same store sales decreased 3.3% on a 26-week to 26-week comparable basis. Based on an unshifted calendar, consolidated same store sales for the 26 weeks ended August 4, 2018 decreased 1.4%. We delivered double digit growth in eCommerce, private brands, and athletic apparel excluding Under Armour. As expected, consolidated same store sales were impacted by our strategic decisions regarding the slow growth, low margin hunt and electronics businesses, which accounted for more than half of our comp decline. In addition, we experienced continued significant declines in Under Armour sales as a result of their decision to expand distribution. Consolidated same store sales for the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2017 increased 1.1%.

Capital Allocation

On August 24, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.225 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total cost of $73.8 million. The Company has approximately $575 million remaining under its authorization that extends through 2021.

Full Year 2018 Outlook

The Company currently anticipates reporting earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.02 to $3.20 . The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance is not dependent upon additional share repurchases. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of $3.01 for the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018 .

to . The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance is not dependent upon additional share repurchases. The Company reported earnings per diluted share of for the 53 weeks ended . Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to decline 3% to 4% on a 52-week to 52-week comparative basis, compared to a decline of 0.3% in 2017.

The Company expects to open 19 new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and relocate four DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2018. The Company does not expect to open any new Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy stores in 2018.

The Company now anticipates net capital expenditures to be approximately $225 million . In 2017, net capital expenditures were $373 million .

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com . To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond our control. Our future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including outlook for earnings and sales in 2018; anticipated store openings and store relocations; capital expenditures; and return of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer discretionary spending; our eCommerce platform not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time frame or at all; the streamlining of the Company's vendor base and execution of the Company's new merchandising strategy not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time frame or at all; the amount that we devote to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; the integration of strategic acquisitions being more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; negative reactions to our policies related to the sale of firearms and accessories; vendors continuing to sell or increasingly selling their products directly to customers or through broadened or alternative distribution channels; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and our ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in our stores and on our website; changes in existing tax, labor and other laws and regulations, including those changing tax rates and imposing new taxes, surcharges, and tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; omni-channel growth; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; risks relating to our private brand offerings and new retail concepts; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with our eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with our information systems; factors affecting our vendors, including supply chain and currency risks; talent needs and the loss of Edward W. Stack, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of our business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our actual results, see our risk factors, which may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 30, 2018 and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on May 31, 2018. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 4, 2018, the Company operated 729 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering a comprehensive range of services including technology solutions such as online registration and league management services, and mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping; team gear such as uniforms and equipment, fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

Contacts:



Investor Relations:



Steve West, Vice President of Investor Relations



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.



investors@dcsg.com



(724) 273-3400

Media Relations:



(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended August 4,



2018 % of



Sales July 29,



2017 % of



Sales Net sales $ 2,177,488 100.00 % $ 2,156,911 100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and



distribution costs 1,518,207 (1) 69.72 1,519,689 (1) 70.46 GROSS PROFIT 659,281 30.28 637,222 29.54 Selling, general and administrative expenses 495,325 22.75 470,267 21.80 Pre-opening expenses 1,429 0.07 7,765 0.36 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 162,527 7.46 159,190 7.38 Interest expense 3,050 0.14 2,216 0.10 Other income (2,187) (0.10) (14,470) (0.67) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 161,664 7.42 171,444 7.95 Provision for income taxes 42,267 1.94 59,059 2.74 NET INCOME $ 119,397 5.48 % $ 112,385 5.21 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.03 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES



OUTSTANDING: Basic 98,716 108,175 Diluted 99,591 108,679 Cash dividend declared per share $ 0.225 $ 0.170 (1) Cost of goods sold includes: the cost of merchandise (inclusive of vendor allowances, inventory shrinkage



and inventory write-downs for the lower of cost and net realizable value); freight; distribution; shipping; and



store occupancy costs. The Company defines merchandise margin as net sales less the cost of merchandise



sold.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) 26 Weeks Ended August 4,



2018 % of



Sales(1) July 29,



2017 % of Sales(1) Net sales $ 4,087,207 100.00 % $ 3,982,164 100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and



distribution costs 2,867,557 (2) 70.16 2,803,076 (2) 70.39 GROSS PROFIT 1,219,650 29.84 1,179,088 29.61 Selling, general and administrative expenses 965,653 23.63 909,608 22.84 Pre-opening expenses 4,138 0.10 20,221 0.51 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 249,859 6.11 249,259 6.26 Interest expense 5,706 0.14 3,480 0.09 Other income (1,301) (0.03) (17,348) (0.44) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 245,454 6.01 263,127 6.61 Provision for income taxes 65,972 1.61 92,547 2.32 NET INCOME $ 179,482 4.39 % $ 170,580 4.28 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.55 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES



OUTSTANDING: Basic 100,050 109,308 Diluted 100,872 110,043 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.45 $ 0.34 (1) Column does not add due to rounding (2) Cost of goods sold includes: the cost of merchandise (inclusive of vendor allowances, inventory shrinkage



and inventory write-downs for the lower of cost and net realizable value); freight; distribution; shipping; and



store occupancy costs. The Company defines merchandise margin as net sales less the cost of merchandise



sold.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) August 4,



2018 July 29,



2017 February 3,



2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,270 $ 131,615 $ 101,253 Accounts receivable, net 63,977 86,355 60,107 Income taxes receivable 3,578 11,401 4,433 Inventories, net 1,795,794 1,917,912 1,711,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,323 130,001 129,189 Total current assets 2,124,942 2,277,284 2,006,085 Property and equipment, net 1,611,532 1,611,834 1,677,340 Intangible assets, net 133,373 137,920 136,587 Goodwill 250,476 245,126 250,476 Other assets: Deferred income taxes 10,894 11,129 13,639 Other 113,941 112,018 119,812 Total other assets 124,835 123,147 133,451 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,245,158 $ 4,395,311 $ 4,203,939 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 835,098 $ 968,396 $ 843,075 Accrued expenses 349,701 365,680 354,181 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 177,131 174,758 212,080 Income taxes payable 21,568 — 10,476 Current portion of other long-term debt and leasing



obligations 5,233 666 5,202 Total current liabilities 1,388,731 1,509,500 1,425,014 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Revolving credit borrowings 108,400 186,800 — Other long-term debt and leasing obligations 57,424 4,343 60,084 Deferred income taxes 19,102 3,531 10,232 Deferred rent and other liabilities 740,275 769,877 767,108 Total long-term liabilities 925,201 964,551 837,424 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 732 825 783 Class B common stock 245 247 247 Additional paid-in capital 1,195,875 1,157,480 1,177,778 Retained earnings 2,359,024 2,087,318 2,205,651 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120) (78) (78) Treasury stock, at cost (1,624,530) (1,324,532) (1,442,880) Total stockholders' equity 1,931,226 1,921,260 1,941,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,245,158 $ 4,395,311 $ 4,203,939

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) 26 Weeks Ended August 4,



2018 July 29,



2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 179,482 $ 170,580 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating



activities Depreciation and amortization 120,059 109,085 Deferred income taxes 4,417 38,262 Stock-based compensation 22,106 16,029 Other non-cash items 466 361 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,315) (7,748) Inventories (65,229) (279,280) Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,447 (12,986) Accounts payable 62,357 245,909 Accrued expenses 9,556 (2,785) Income taxes payable / receivable 11,947 (62,328) Deferred construction allowances 13,146 63,889 Deferred revenue and other liabilities (45,550) (34,496) Net cash provided by operating activities 315,889 244,492 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (96,515) (235,713) Deposits and purchases of other assets — (2,344) Net cash used in investing activities (96,515) (238,057) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Revolving credit borrowings 1,162,800 1,748,700 Revolving credit repayments (1,054,400) (1,561,900) Payments on other long-term debt and leasing obligations (2,629) (316) Construction allowance receipts — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 16,290 Minimum tax withholding requirements (4,006) (5,660) Cash paid for treasury stock (181,706) (166,194) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (46,040) (37,521) Decrease in bank overdraft (70,334) (33,050) Net cash used in financing activities (196,315) (39,651) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH



EQUIVALENTS (42) 54 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 23,017 (33,162) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 101,253 164,777 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 124,270 $ 131,615

Store Count and Square Footage

The stores that opened during the second quarter of 2018 are as follows:

Store Market Concept West Long Branch, NJ New Jersey North DICK'S Sporting Goods Gurnee, IL Chicago DICK'S Sporting Goods McAllen, TX McAllen DICK'S Sporting Goods Richmond, VA Richmond DICK'S Sporting Goods Fort Collins, CO Fort Collins DICK'S Sporting Goods

The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:

Store Count:

Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 DICK'S Sporting



Goods(1) Specialty



Concept



Stores(1) Total DICK'S Sporting



Goods(1) Specialty



Concept



Stores(1) Total Beginning stores 716 129 845 676 121 797 Q1 New stores 8 — 8 15 10 25 Q2 New stores 5 — 5 13 — 13 Closed stores — — — — 2 2 Ending stores 729 129 858 704 129 833 Relocated stores 3 — 3 2 — 2

Square Footage:



(in millions)

DICK'S Sporting



Goods(1) Specialty Concept



Stores(1) Total(2) Q1 2017 36.8 3.5 40.3 Q2 2017 37.4 3.5 40.9 Q3 2017 38.2 3.7 41.9 Q4 2017 38.0 3.7 41.7 Q1 2018 38.4 3.7 42.1 Q2 2018 38.7 3.7 42.3

(1) Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores. In some markets we operate adjacent stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of August 4, 2018, the Company operated 20 combo stores. (2) Amount may not recalculate due to rounding.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended July 29, 2017 Selling, general



and administrative



expenses Other



income Income



before



income



taxes Net



income Earnings



per diluted



share GAAP Basis $ 470,267 $ (14,470) $ 171,444 $ 112,385 $ 1.03 % of Net Sales 21.80 % (0.67) % 7.95 % 5.21 % Corporate restructuring charge (1) (7,077) — 7,077 4,388 Contract termination payment (2) — 12,000 (12,000) (12,000) Non-GAAP Basis $ 463,190 $ (2,470) $ 166,521 $ 104,773 $ 0.96 % of Net Sales 21.47 % (0.11) % 7.72 % 4.86 %

(1) Severance, other employee-related costs and asset write-downs related to corporate restructuring. The provision for income taxes was calculated at 38%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate. (2) Contract termination payment. There was no related tax expense as the Company utilized net capital loss carryforwards that were previously subject to a valuation allowance.

26 Weeks Ended July 29, 2017 Selling,



general and



administrative



expenses Pre-



opening



expenses Other



income Income



before



income



taxes Net



income (4) Earnings



per diluted



share GAAP Basis $ 909,608 $ 20,221 $ (17,348) $ 263,127 $ 170,580 $ 1.55 % of Net Sales 22.84 % 0.51 % (0.44) % 6.61 % 4.28 % Corporate restructuring charge (1) (7,077) — — 7,077 4,388 TSA conversion costs (2) — (3,474) — 3,474 2,154 Contract termination payment (3) — — 12,000 (12,000) (12,000) Non-GAAP Basis $ 902,531 $ 16,747 $ (5,348) $ 261,678 $ 165,122 $ 1.50 % of Net Sales 22.66 % 0.42 % (0.13) % 6.57 % 4.15 %

(1) Severance, other employee-related costs and asset write-downs related to corporate restructuring. (2) Costs related to converting former TSA stores. (3) Contract termination payment. There was no related tax expense as the Company utilized net capital loss carryforwards that were previously subject to a valuation allowance. (4) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 38%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate, unless otherwise noted.

53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2018 Cost of



goods sold Selling,



general and



administrative



expenses Pre-



opening



expenses Other



income Income



before



income



taxes Net



income (8) Earnings



per



diluted



share GAAP Basis $ 6,101,412 $ 1,982,363 $ 29,123 $ (31,810) $ 501,337 $ 323,445 $ 3.01 % of Net Sales 71.03 % 23.08 % 0.34 % (0.37) % 5.84 % 3.77 % Corporate



restructuring



charge (1) — (7,077) — — 7,077 4,388 TSA conversion



costs (2) — — (3,474) — 3,474 2,154 Contract



termination



payment (3) — — — 12,000 (12,000) (12,000) Sales tax refund (4) — — — 8,104 (8,104) (5,024) Loyalty program



enhancement



costs (5) (11,478) — — — 11,478 7,231 Litigation



contingency (6) — (6,592) — — 6,592 4,153 Tax Act impact (7) — — — — — (24) Non-GAAP Basis $ 6,089,934 $ 1,968,694 $ 25,649 $ (11,706) $ 509,854 $ 324,323 $ 3.01 % of Net Sales 70.89 % 22.92 % 0.30 % (0.14) % 5.94 % 3.78 %

(1) Severance, other employee-related costs and asset write-downs related to corporate restructuring. (2) Costs related to converting former TSA stores. (3) Contract termination payment. There was no related tax expense as the Company utilized net capital loss carryforwards that were previously subject to a valuation allowance. (4) Multi-year sales tax refund. (5) Transition costs incurred to enhance the Company's Scorecard loyalty program. (6) Costs related to a litigation contingency. (7) Change to blended tax rate for adjustments recorded prior to enactment of the Tax Act. (8) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at the Company's approximate blended tax rate, unless otherwise noted.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.

26 Weeks Ended August 4,



2018 July 29,



2017 (dollars in thousands) Gross capital expenditures $ (96,515) $ (235,713) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions — — Deferred construction allowances 13,146 63,889 Construction allowance receipts — — Net capital expenditures $ (83,369) $ (171,824)

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.