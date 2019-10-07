DICK'S Sporting Goods to Host Second-Annual "National Signing Day" on October 16, Hiring Up to 8,000 Seasonal Teammates

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, has announced that it will host its second-annual "National Signing Day" on October 16 to support the Company's hiring efforts for seasonal teammate positions nationwide.

DICK'S is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports, to join the nation's largest sports team who will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, an up-to 25%-off store discount and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.

"Our in-store teammates are the key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and insights our customers expect," said JP Elliott, VP of Talent, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "At DICK'S, we want to ensure that every customer who comes into our stores feels they leave excited, confident and equipped to achieve their athletic endeavors. As we gear-up for our holiday-selling season, we plan to hire up to 8,000 new teammates who are excited to share their knowledge and love of sports with our customers."

Interested applicants are encouraged to first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local DICK'S store on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team.

Visit dicks.com/jobs to learn more about joining the DICK'S Sporting Goods team this holiday season. Further information about DICK'S Sporting Goods holiday plans will be released at a later date.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contact: DICK'S Sporting Goods – press@dcsg.com

