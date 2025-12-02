Dickson Launches Mapping Suite for Global Markets

Scalable, Plug and Play Solution Now Available in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Delivering Enhanced Automation for Streamlined Temperature Mapping

ADDISON, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dickson Company announces today the introduction of its market-leading Mapping Suite in Europe, the Middle East (EMEA), Africa and Asia, a comprehensive cloud-based solution designed to help organizations streamline regulatory compliance and enhance operational efficiency through scalable mapping tools. Ideal for pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare, warehouse and logistics providers, Mapping Suite is an innovative and flexible platform, further positioning Dickson as a leader in environmental monitoring and compliance.

Powered by advanced engineering technology and deep industry experience with EU regulations in mind, Dickson Mapping Suite includes bulk logger configuration and integrated schematic tools to reduce preparation time and ensure accurate placement. Seasonal fluctuations can be easily addressed through the identification of critical hot and cold zones and the analysis of temperature and humidity trends. Its automated processes, including pre-launch visibility into data, significantly reduce the time required for mapping studies while delivering detailed, audit-ready outputs.

Designed for highly regulated industries, Mapping Suite combines high-precision wireless data loggers with a variety of gateway configuration options from ethernet to Wi-Fi and cellular to meet varying needs, within an intuitive cloud-based interface providing comprehensive real-time oversight of system data and optimized storage management.

"Building on its success in North America, we are excited to bring this best-in-class technology to our global customers," said Rick Weiler, President and CEO of The Dickson Company. "With Mapping Suite, teams can design and implement fully traceable, GxP compliant mapping faster and more reliably, streamlining audit preparation with the support of a trusted partner in environmental monitoring."

Reliable Mapping for Compliance with Confidence

Mapping Suite from Dickson provides precise monitoring within a standalone kit that delivers a complete, reliable solution to ensure regulatory compliance, minimize risk in temperature variations, and safeguard high value assets. Mapping Suite provides access to accurate data and reporting at any time from any device, with the convenience of worry-free technology.

Expert Mapping Support for Complete Monitoring Oversight

For decades Dickson has been a trusted partner in temperature mapping, providing a comprehensive range of services delivering data-driven insights enabling your business to achieve accreditation and be fully compliant.

Together with the new standalone Mapping Suite kit, Dickson's proven mapping solutions help customers operate with full confidence in the reliability of their monitoring systems, from on-site installation to establishing protocols, precision calibration under ISO 17025, developing reporting tools, hands-on training sessions, and supporting audit preparation. Dickson helps empower teams with mapping best practices, ensuring confidence in accuracy and reliability.

Join Us for a Live Demonstration

Experience the power of Dickson Mapping Suite and learn more about mapping best practices firsthand. Join our upcoming live webinar on December 10th at 9:00 AM CST, 16:00 PM CET where our experts will guide you through a demonstration, showcasing how this innovative solution can streamline your validation and mapping processes.

Sign up to join our live webinar or view the recording.

To learn more about Mapping Suite visit: https://dicksondata.com/solutions/mapping-suite

About DICKSON

Founded in 1923, Dickson is a trusted provider of innovative, reliable environmental monitoring solutions, serving more than 50,000 customers around the globe. As the first to market with cloud-based technology, Dickson helps safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance within pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals and other highly regulated industries with critical temperature and humidity requirements. Through leading-edge software, state-of-the-art data loggers and expert support services, Dickson helps organizations streamline processes and maintain smooth operations with confidence.

Find out more about Dickson products and services: https://dicksondata.com

