Introducing Cobalt XS Wi-Fi from Dickson

Secure Wi-Fi connectivity designed for fast, flexible, GxP-compliant environmental monitoring

Plug and play solution, easy to install and maintain and designed for fast provisioning

Fully GxP-ready and built for easy integration into the OCEAView monitoring ecosystem

Simplicity of Wi-Fi enabled connectivity can help streamline integration by eliminating dependence on facility networks

Combines more than two decades of Cobalt innovation with 14+ years of Wi-Fi monitoring expertise in one compliance-ready solution

Robust WPA security and proxy support ensure alignment with corporate networks and standards

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dickson Company announces the introduction today of Cobalt XS Wi-Fi, designed to simplify environmental monitoring in critical environments. Compact and intuitive, this launch expands the market leading Cobalt X/XS product line, delivering the power of Wi-Fi in an easy-to-use format with universal connectivity.

With the new Cobalt XS Wi-Fi, advanced temperature, humidity and other physical parameter monitoring is easy to deploy across facilities: all you need is a Wi-Fi connection. Cobalt XS Wi-Fi is fully GxP compliant and offers full access to the comprehensive benefits of the OCEAView software platform.

Cobalt XS Wi-Fi supports Dickson's Smart Sensor technology, which facilitates calibration tasks by storing all information directly in the sensor. This enables both consistent accuracy and quick sensor replacement with uninterrupted monitoring.

With this new architecture, Cobalt XS Wi-Fi ensures accuracy, traceability, and data security while helping to reduce costs and streamline monitoring across highly regulated industries and other temperature-sensitive environments.

"Adding Wi-Fi connectivity to our flagship Cobalt portfolio reflects our continued commitment to meeting a range of connectivity options for our leading Cobalt product line," said Rick Weiler, President and CEO of The Dickson Company. "Customers can now add data loggers where Wi-Fi is already available to complement our LoRa data logger applications."

Effortless Wi-Fi Connectivity

Behind its compact size (69 x 107 x 31 mm, weighing only 130 g) lies a powerhouse of performance centered around Wi-Fi connectivity:

Up to 32,000 readings per sensor stored locally

Instant alerts and real-time viewing via Dickson Cloud platforms

Battery powered, eliminating the need for a gateway or network set-up

High-visibility LCD screen for immediate data reading

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection compatible with the latest standards (Wi-Fi 5 & Wi-Fi 6)

Designed for Mission-Critical Applications

Whether for refrigerators, freezers, clean rooms, laboratories, warehouses or industrial equipment, Cobalt XS Wi-Fi gives customers greater flexibility in how they deploy and scale temperature monitoring.

Versatility and adaptability: suitable for multiple environments, facilities and sensors, with reliable, accurate reporting

Ease of installation: immediate commissioning thanks to a standard Wi-Fi connection

Intuitive interface: provides continuous, uninterrupted monitoring of critical temperature-sensitive products

Cobalt XS Wi-Fi meets the most stringent requirements of the pharmaceutical, life sciences, food and cold chain logistics industries, ensuring reliable monitoring, adherence to GxP standards, and optimal data security. The solution is ideal for a range of applications including smaller areas where Wi-Fi connectivity is a more streamlined, cost-effective approach.

With the launch of the Cobalt XS Wi-Fi, Dickson continues its focus on providing innovative, powerful, highly accurate and easy to deploy monitoring solutions across its portfolio. The addition of Wi-Fi connectivity offers increased flexibility, giving organizations another option to meet space, budget and operational requirements without compromising compliance or performance.

About Dickson

Founded in 1923, Dickson is a trusted provider of innovative, reliable environmental monitoring solutions, serving more than 50,000 customers around the globe. As the first to market with cloud-based technology, Dickson helps safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance within pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals and other regulated industries with critical temperature and humidity requirements. Through leading-edge software, state-of-the-art data loggers and expert support services, Dickson helps organizations streamline processes and maintain smooth operations with confidence.

To learn more about Dickson products and services please visit: www.dicksondata.com

SOURCE Dickson