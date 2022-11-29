Dicom Systems Sees Substantial Growth Exceeding Company Milestones with Over 46 billion Medical Images Processed Annually

Transforming imaging workflows and the backend infrastructure supporting them, ensuring health data are fully integrated, secured, encrypted, and instantly accessible across health systems, medical groups, teleradiology groups, imaging centers, and providers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems , a leader in enterprise imaging solutions that simplify workflows and interoperability, announced today that over 46 billion medical images pass through the Dicom Systems Unifier platform annually, marking this significant company milestone. Unifier is a vendor-neutral enterprise imaging platform that delivers robust use cases for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workflow orchestration, archiving, hot, warm, and cold image storage, DICOM routing, de-identification, disaster recovery, business continuity, HL7 integration, and machine learning. By increasing the volume of medical images routed through the platform, Clinicians and Radiologists can have faster access in critical moments to support the continuum of patient care.

Dicom Systems has over 400 customers worldwide including Stanford, Kaiser Permanente, NHS, Ontario Clinical Imaging Network (OCINet), OnRad, HCA, Cancer Center Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Envision, Vanderbilt, RadPartners, UC San Diego , UCI, and the Army Corporate Dental System. They are recognized by leading healthcare providers, Integrated Care Delivery Networks (IDNs), Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), the Department of Defense (DOD), Radiology groups, PACS/MIMPS vendors, Imaging centers, Teleradiology, and Telehealth organizations.

"Dicom Systems has grown tremendously since 2008 and has promoted team members to support the increasing needs of our customers globally and the industry at large," said Dmitriy Tochilnik , Dicom Systems CEO and CTO. "I'm happy to announce that Florent Saint-Clair who has been with the company for 7 years and has over 25 years of experience in health IT and enterprise imaging has recently been promoted to COO. He is responsible for executing the company's business plan, driving sustainable growth, day-to-day operations, Regulatory Affairs, and overseeing operational policies and procedures. Florent's contribution has been instrumental to the company's success. In addition, Josh Baker who has been with the company for 5 years and has over 25 years of experience has been promoted to Director of Implementation and Support. I have no doubt that Florent and Josh will continue to represent the company brilliantly."

In 2022, Dicom Systems deployed Alaska Radiology Associates and Imaging Associates, Advent Health, Carilion Clinic, and expansions of existing customer sites in the Providence, HCA, and Kaiser Permanente networks.

Dicom Systems is an enterprise imaging solutions company with roots in DICOM routing. The Unifier platform offers solutions for interoperability, workflow, archiving, cloud, and AI on-ramp, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted, and instantly accessible. To learn more, visit dcmsys.com.

