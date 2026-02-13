Didlake Appoints Maria Clara De Araujo as Vice President of Contract Operations

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Didlake, a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization and an AbilityOne® Program participating agency, announced today the appointment of Maria Clara De Araujo as Vice President of Contract Operations.

De Araujo brings more than a decade of leadership experience spanning federal contracting, operations management, compliance and quality assurance. In this role, she will lead contract performance, operational excellence and customer engagement across Didlake's federal portfolio, strengthening service delivery while advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

"Didlake's mission is rooted in the belief that employment transforms lives," said Paul Gravley, Chief Executive Officer. "Maria Clara's operational expertise, disciplined approach to compliance and passion for mission-driven service will elevate our partnerships and enhance our impact across the communities we serve."

Most recently, De Araujo served as Director of Quality Assurance & Compliance at Chimes, Inc., where she supported the implementation of enterprise-wide quality assurance systems, audit readiness programs and multi-site inspection frameworks aligned with ISSA and Cleaning Industry Management Standard–Green Building standards. She also served as executive liaison to SourceAmerica and multiple federal agencies, supporting compliance, quality performance and continuous improvement initiatives.

"Didlake is an organization where operational excellence and social impact go hand in hand," said De Araujo. "I am honored to join a team so deeply committed to both customer success and expanding meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities."

De Araujo holds a Master of Science in Public Policy from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified and a member of the National Contract Management Association.

About Didlake

Founded in 1965, Didlake, Inc. is a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization dedicated to advancing employment and community participation for people with disabilities. As an AbilityOne® government contracting agency, Didlake delivers high-quality, reliable services across multiple federal contracts while creating pathways to greater independence and economic opportunity.

Didlake has more than 1,500 employees and supports over 1,500 individuals with disabilities throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and the Greater Hampton Roads region. The organization is licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia and accredited by CARF International, reflecting its commitment to excellence, accountability and continuous improvement.

