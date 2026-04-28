Didlake CEO Paul Gravley Appointed East Region Representative on NCSE Executive Committee

MANASSAS, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Didlake, a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization and an AbilityOne® Program participating agency, announces that Chief Executive Officer Paul Gravley has been appointed to serve a one-year term as East Region Representative on the Executive Committee of the National Council of SourceAmerica Employers (NCSE).

The NCSE is an independent network of executives representing SourceAmerica-affiliated nonprofit agencies (NPAs) that participate in the AbilityOne Program. The AbilityOne Program creates employment opportunities for individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities by connecting a national network of nonprofit agencies to federal contracting opportunities for products and services.

"I am honored to serve on the NCSE Executive Committee," said Paul Gravley, Didlake CEO. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to share best practices, address emerging challenges, and continue expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities."

NCSE represents the collective voice of SourceAmerica‑affiliated NPAs and the people with disabilities they employ. In his role on the Executive Committee, Gravley will:

Serve as a trusted advisor to SourceAmerica and the U.S. AbilityOne Commission ® .





. Strengthen collaboration and knowledge‑sharing among NPAs.





Provide thought leadership to address key issues, encourage meaningful dialogue, and support innovative employment solutions that promote inclusive workplaces.

All NPAs within SourceAmerica's network are members of NCSE. The NCSE Executive Committee is composed of four elected officers and representatives from agencies across six SourceAmerica Field Office regions. The NCSE addresses issues of concern or relevance to NPAs and their participation in the AbilityOne Program, while assisting SourceAmerica with research and data collection efforts that support program growth and sustainability.

Gravley's appointment reflects Didlake's commitment to thought leadership, collaboration and advocacy in support of expanded employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

About Didlake

Founded in 1965, Didlake, Inc. is a nonprofit rehabilitative services organization dedicated to advancing employment and community participation for people with disabilities. As an AbilityOne® government contracting agency, Didlake delivers high-quality, reliable services across multiple federal contracts while creating pathways to greater independence and economic opportunity.

Didlake has more than 1,500 employees and supports over 1,500 individuals with disabilities throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and the Greater Hampton Roads region. The organization is licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia and accredited by CARF International, reflecting its commitment to excellence, accountability and continuous improvement.

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SOURCE Didlake, Inc.