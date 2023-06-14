diDNA Joins Exclusive Google Certified Publishing Partner Program

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- diDNA, a leading advertising technology platform for the publisher ecosystem, has been awarded Google Certified Publishing Partner status. This further cements diDNA as a trusted Google partner and thought leader, helping to continue their mutual goal of providing publishers the resources they need to grow their businesses across the open internet.

The Google Certified Publishing Partner program is an exclusive program for highly vetted ad technology businesses that gives content creators the confidence to know that they're working with an expert in the field. Acceptance into the program is limited to partners with a proven track record of success helping publishers succeed.

diDNA joins the program having demonstrated expertise in web monetization, video monetization, real-time bidding, and more. As publishers continue to face increasing challenges generating incremental revenue, diDNA has adapted their product offerings to better serve the needs of the publisher ecosystem. They continue to offer their full-service monetization solution while bringing products to the market that give publishers more flexibility, more transparency, and more ownership over their inventory. Products include Viewify, a tool designed to increase ad viewability to generate incremental revenue, and Smart Video Demand, a video monetization solution that uses machine learning technology combined with a marketplace of programmatic, Direct, and PMP deals that maximize the quality of advertising inventory to generate significant revenue lift for publishers.

With this latest recognition from Google, diDNA looks forward to continuing their mission by offering more innovative products tailored towards helping publishers succeed at every stage of their business growth journey.

"We have always taken a quality over quantity approach when building the diDNA Network. This has allowed us to become a market leader in video demand with some of the highest quality inventory within the Google network of partners," said diDNA CEO and founder Deke Hooper. "We couldn't be more proud to join Google's Certified Publishing Partner program. Over the years we've had access to several early releases, product betas, and new features within Google, and this opens up even more possibilities for us to better serve our publishers."

About diDNA
diDNA, based in Orlando, FL, is one of the world's leading advertising solutions providers for the publisher ecosystem. diDNA's platform maximizes ad revenue through a holistic monetization approach including core ad tech, access to 70+ demand partners, and a product suite built to deliver industry-leading results across web, mobile app, and CTV channels.

Currently, the company works with over 50,000 publisher properties, providing automated tools, hands-on management and a product suite designed to empower and instantly increase revenue for everyone within the publisher and advertising community. diDNA prides itself on developing a "culture of no competition" to foster strong industry relationships, thus quickly becoming the bedrock of the publisher advertising world.

