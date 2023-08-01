diDNA Launches Viewify, New SaaS Tool to Help Publishers Get More Value Out of Their Inventory

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- diDNA, a leading provider of digital ad tech solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Viewify. Designed to increase the value of a publisher's ad inventory, this software leverages machine learning that dynamically optimizes the ad auction to increase ad viewability to an average of 80% or more.

"Viewability is a critically important component of monetization program health that is often overlooked. Most publishers using other adtech solutions see viewability in the 40-60% range," said Deke Hooper, diDNA CEO. "Viewify can push that viewability number up above 80%, and publishers see results within hours of installing the tool."

Low ad viewability drives down the value of a publisher's inventory, pulling down CPMs and making it less attractive to potential advertisers. Minimum thresholds for high-value direct deals, open market, and PMP campaigns are typically 70%. By increasing viewability, publishers can access premium advertisers, ultimately increasing brand value and ad revenue.

Core technology included in Viewify is Enhanced Lazy Load and Intelligent Refresh. Enabling lazy load with header bidding through methods like active tab monitoring and viewport proximity allows for more efficient resource allocation by only triggering auction and render requests for ads when the user's viewport is close to the ad location, resulting in improved performance by reducing unnecessary network requests and rendering. Intelligent Refresh feature takes into account Google policy for TTLs, runs tests in the background, and identifies the highest revenue correlated to refresh, with smart timers that optimize by device and ranges.

diDNA is offering a 30-day free trial as an introductory offer to qualifying publishers, while a low, predictable fixed usage-based pricing model allows publishers to focus on creating great content and driving more users, and maintaining user experience without incurring incremental cost increases as their revenue and performance goes up.

The launch of Viewify is the first in a series of SaaS offerings that diDNA plans to release moving forward. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions to help publishers and advertisers succeed in the digital advertising landscape.

"While managed services will continue to be a core business line, we believe the future of ad tech is in putting power and customization back into the hands of publishers", said Hooper. "The concept of what we're doing here is really simple: we're taking tools our in-house team has been using for years to optimize campaigns, and giving them to publishers to use for themselves."

About diDNA

diDNA, based in Orlando, FL, is one of the world's leading advertising solutions providers for the publisher ecosystem. diDNA's platform maximizes ad revenue through a holistic monetization approach including core ad tech, access to 70+ demand partners, and a product suite built to deliver industry-leading results across web, mobile app, and CTV channels.

Currently, the company works with over 50,000 publisher properties, providing automated tools, hands-on management and a product suite designed to empower and instantly increase revenue for everyone within the publisher and advertising community. diDNA prides itself on developing a "culture of no competition" to foster strong industry relationships, thus quickly becoming the bedrock of the publisher advertising world.

