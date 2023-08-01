diDNA Launches Viewify, New SaaS Tool to Help Publishers Get More Value Out of Their Inventory

News provided by

diDNA

01 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- diDNA, a leading provider of digital ad tech solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Viewify. Designed to increase the value of a publisher's ad inventory, this software leverages machine learning that dynamically optimizes the ad auction to increase ad viewability to an average of 80% or more.

"Viewability is a critically important component of monetization program health that is often overlooked. Most publishers using other adtech solutions see viewability in the 40-60% range," said Deke Hooper, diDNA CEO. "Viewify can push that viewability number up above 80%, and publishers see results within hours of installing the tool."

Low ad viewability drives down the value of a publisher's inventory, pulling down CPMs and making it less attractive to potential advertisers. Minimum thresholds for high-value direct deals, open market, and PMP campaigns are typically 70%. By increasing viewability, publishers can access premium advertisers, ultimately increasing brand value and ad revenue.

Core technology included in Viewify is Enhanced Lazy Load and Intelligent Refresh. Enabling lazy load with header bidding through methods like active tab monitoring and viewport proximity allows for more efficient resource allocation by only triggering auction and render requests for ads when the user's viewport is close to the ad location, resulting in improved performance by reducing unnecessary network requests and rendering. Intelligent Refresh feature takes into account Google policy for TTLs, runs tests in the background, and identifies the highest revenue correlated to refresh, with smart timers that optimize by device and ranges.

Enabling lazy load with header bidding through methods like active tab monitoring and viewport proximity allows for more efficient resource allocation by only triggering auction and render requests for ads when the user's viewport is close to the ad location, resulting in improved performance by reducing unnecessary network requests and rendering.

diDNA is offering a 30-day free trial as an introductory offer to qualifying publishers, while a low, predictable fixed usage-based pricing model allows publishers to focus on creating great content and driving more users, and maintaining user experience without incurring incremental cost increases as their revenue and performance goes up.

The launch of Viewify is the first in a series of SaaS offerings that diDNA plans to release moving forward. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions to help publishers and advertisers succeed in the digital advertising landscape.

"While managed services will continue to be a core business line, we believe the future of ad tech is in putting power and customization back into the hands of publishers", said Hooper. "The concept of what we're doing here is really simple: we're taking tools our in-house team has been using for years to optimize campaigns, and giving them to publishers to use for themselves."

For more information on diDNA's Viewify and other digital advertising solutions, visit the company's website.

About diDNA
diDNA, based in Orlando, FL, is one of the world's leading advertising solutions providers for the publisher ecosystem. diDNA's platform maximizes ad revenue through a holistic monetization approach including core ad tech, access to 70+ demand partners, and a product suite built to deliver industry-leading results across web, mobile app, and CTV channels.

Currently, the company works with over 50,000 publisher properties, providing automated tools, hands-on management and a product suite designed to empower and instantly increase revenue for everyone within the publisher and advertising community. diDNA prides itself on developing a "culture of no competition" to foster strong industry relationships, thus quickly becoming the bedrock of the publisher advertising world.

SOURCE diDNA

Also from this source

diDNA Joins Exclusive Google Certified Publishing Partner Program

diDNA Continues Strong Growth Trajectory with 15% Revenue Increase Year Over Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.