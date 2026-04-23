Diebold Nixdorf Achieves Stable 'BB-' Rating from Fitch

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch") has assigned the company a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-' with a stable outlook.

Tom Timko, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "Receiving a 'BB-' rating from Fitch is another significant milestone for our company and an additional validation of our operational execution, fortress balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation. We are very proud of our performance, remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders and customers, and are pleased that Fitch has recognized our progress in strengthening our financial profile."

More information regarding Diebold Nixdorf's rating assignment can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated