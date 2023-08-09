Diebold Nixdorf Anticipates Emergence from Financial Restructuring on Aug. 11 and NYSE Relisting on Aug. 14; Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (OTC:DBDQQ) today announced it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and anticipates emerging from the related Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 proceedings on Friday, Aug. 11. The company also has received notice that new shares have been approved to relist on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and anticipates shareholders can trade its newly issued common stock on Monday, Aug. 14 at the market open under the symbol "DBD." In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results.

The full press release with management commentary and a presentation summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (OTC:DBDQQ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

