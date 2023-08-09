Diebold Nixdorf Anticipates Emergence from Financial Restructuring on Aug. 11 and NYSE Relisting on Aug. 14; Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Please visit http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings for the full press release and presentation

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (OTC:DBDQQ) today announced it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and anticipates emerging from the related Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 proceedings on Friday, Aug. 11. The company also has received notice that new shares have been approved to relist on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and anticipates shareholders can trade its newly issued common stock on Monday, Aug. 14 at the market open under the symbol "DBD." In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results.

The full press release with management commentary and a presentation summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings .

